Champions League Round of 16

Robinred

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #560 on: Yesterday at 10:45:54 pm
Joe Cole vies with his fellow Landoner Glenn Hoddle for mashing the English language to a pulp.
keano7

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #561 on: Yesterday at 10:46:04 pm
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Yesterday at 10:44:46 pm
I mean we drew Porto two years in a row tbf. Hopefully once again if we get through
That would be a fantastic draw. Dortmund were bang average tonight as well and Id fancy us to beat them over two legs.
Dave McCoy

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #562 on: Yesterday at 10:46:34 pm
Crazy end there.  Lot of fun to watch.
Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #563 on: Yesterday at 10:46:36 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 10:45:21 pm
Dont know how much of it was playacting, but if Pepe really was feeling his hamstring early in that extra time, then that performance was even better than it looked, especially that clearance right at the end.

As much as he's a twat he is a warrior with it. He was outstanding for Portugal when they won the Euros.
rawcusk8

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #564 on: Yesterday at 10:47:01 pm
Ref was desperate for Juve to get one more, no idea where he got the extra minute and a half.
El Denzel Pepito

  • Tight-fisted and unimaginative moany wannabe feedback tourist. More Michael O'Leary than Dermot...but will also give out noshes.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #565 on: Yesterday at 10:47:23 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 10:43:49 pm
I wouldn't be confident playing Shakhtar Karagandy at the moment. That being said, Porto will be our best chance if we progress.

Yeah, on paper they would be our best shot of going further. They do seem like a very determined side in comparison to us however.

We arent beating the likes of PSG with Phillips/Kabak/Davies in defence and our goalscoring form so all feels a bit moot :/

disgraced cake

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #566 on: Yesterday at 10:48:00 pm

Fucking hell. What an outstanding ending. That was superb. I was convinced Juventus would find a goal. Thought Savage's comment about it being one of Porto's greatest nights a bit condescending. They've won the fucking thing twice.

Juventus signing Ronaldo hasn't quite worked the way they would have liked it to! They've gone out in the last three seasons to opposition who aren't top class before the semis. Look set to drop the title this season too. Can't see him magically taking them to win it at this stage of his career though, in general they've got a few really ageing players.
Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #567 on: Yesterday at 10:48:37 pm
Well that was quite pleasant..

That fella Luiz Diaz looks alright eh?
Robinred

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #568 on: Yesterday at 10:48:38 pm
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Yesterday at 10:47:23 pm
Yeah, on paper they would be our best shot of going further. They do seem like a very determined side in comparison to us however.

We arent beating the likes of PSG with Phillips/Kabak/Davies in defence and our goalscoring form so all feels a bit moot :/



Nah, Denzel, its written in the stars🤩
a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #569 on: Yesterday at 10:48:51 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 10:45:41 pm
Best game of football i've seen during the Pandemic.

Hands down. Loved it and much needed for football I think and us football fans as a whole.
CalgarianRed

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #570 on: Yesterday at 10:48:57 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:46:36 pm
As much as he's a twat he is a warrior with it. He was outstanding for Portugal when they won the Euros.

Yeah he was a big part of Real's La Decima win as well. Top player.
rawcusk8

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #571 on: Yesterday at 10:49:35 pm
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Yesterday at 10:47:23 pm
Yeah, on paper they would be our best shot of going further. They do seem like a very determined side in comparison to us however.

We arent beating the likes of PSG with Phillips/Kabak/Davies in defence and our goalscoring form so all feels a bit moot :/
Lets just go through tomorrow and well worry about who we get in the next round once were at that point.
CalgarianRed

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #572 on: Yesterday at 10:50:11 pm
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 10:48:51 pm
Hands down. Loved it and much needed for football I think and us football fans as a whole.

Yeah and ref/VAR didn't ruin it by giving that penalty for that challenge on De Ligt.
Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #573 on: Yesterday at 10:51:56 pm
That should be Pirlo gone seeing as they aren't even going to win Serie A this time around either.
oxenstierna

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #574 on: Yesterday at 10:53:28 pm
Ronaldo should be put on lying behind the wall duty for the rest of the season
cdav

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #575 on: Yesterday at 10:54:18 pm
Agnelli will be wanting to change the Champions League format even more now to help everyone Juve
OkieRedman

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #576 on: Yesterday at 10:57:35 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 10:51:56 pm
That should be Pirlo gone seeing as they aren't even going to win Serie A this time around either.

Wow, I have been totally unplugged from football since we turned to shit. Had no clue they were that far off.
Bout fucking time they got kicked off.
oojason

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #577 on: Yesterday at 10:58:21 pm
.
Borussia Dortmund 2 - 2 Sevilla: Highlights & Full Match - www.fullmatchesandshows.com/2021/03/09/borussia-dortmund-vs-sevilla-highlights-full-match

Haaland goal 35' - https://streamable.com/t0ohmx & https://streamye.com/vz9kl

Haaland goal (penalty) on  54' - https://streamable.com/m1vj7b & https://streamye.com/v1jxt & www.gsoccer.xyz/2021/03/borussia-dortmund-vs-sevilla.html?m=1

En-Nesyri goal (penalty) on 68' - https://streamable.com/alro3g & https://streamye.com/vhtk5

En-Nesyri goal on 90'+6' - https://streamable.com/rgsxlu & https://streamja.com/21BgB



Juventus 3 - 2 Porto: Highlights and Full Match - www.fullmatchesandshows.com/2021/03/09/juventus-vs-porto-highlights-full-match

Sérgio Oliveira goal (Penalty) on '19 - https://streamable.com/2upjoh & https://streamwo.com/398f9818

Chiesa goal on 49' - https://streamable.com/ddevym & https://streamwo.com/09a50d38 & https://imgur.com/GntVcJV

Mehdi Taremi red card (2nd yellow card) for kicking the ball away on 54' - https://streamable.com/kiiyfn & https://streamable.com/606pfv

Chiesa goal on 63' - https://streamable.com/e2sr94 & https://streamwo.com/be81f05f

Sérgio Oliveira goal (free-kick) on 115' - https://streamable.com/79gmop & https://streamable.com/wts4s9 & https://streamwo.com/7a5a35cf

Rabiot goal on 117' - https://streamable.com/oswcjn & https://streamwo.com/7a186491



Stat of that wall (and Ronaldo) for Sérgio Oliveira's free-kick goal on 115':-





'Juventus have failed to progress past the UCL quarterfinals for the third straight season since signing Cristiano Ronaldo. They had reached the final twice in four years before he joined.' - https://twitter.com/ESPNFC/status/1369418447164211213

disgraced cake

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #578 on: Yesterday at 10:59:19 pm
Get through tomorrow, draw Porto, get Grujic to play two stinkers, then give him Gini's place next season. Simple  ;D

Though now I think of it, would he be able to play if something we did actually draw them? Wonder if it works different in Europe.
Caligula?

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #579 on: Yesterday at 11:03:04 pm
My IQ went down listening to Carragher and Micah Richards.
Dave McCoy

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #580 on: Yesterday at 11:04:42 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 10:59:19 pm
Get through tomorrow, draw Porto, get Grujic to play two stinkers, then give him Gini's place next season. Simple  ;D

Though now I think of it, would he be able to play if something we did actually draw them? Wonder if it works different in Europe.

The rules were changed some years ago where loan players are eligible against their parent team.  So Grujic would play some part keeping in mind my understanding is he's not a starter for Porto.
Gerry Attrick

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #581 on: Yesterday at 11:06:20 pm
Santiago Canizares on Juventus Theyve been like their shirt. Not worthy of their history
rushyman

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #582 on: Yesterday at 11:30:39 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 11:06:20 pm
Santiago Canizares on Juventus Theyve been like their shirt. Not worthy of their history

Weird one

Sounds like hes got some kind of axe to grind
MdArshad

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #583 on: Yesterday at 11:45:21 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 10:45:41 pm
Credit to the Porto Manager, down to 10 men and didn't resort to playing for Pens and went for that away goal and got rewarded for that bravery.

Best game of football i've seen during the Pandemic.

True. Sergio Conceicao was a wonderful and exciting footballer during his time as well.
Scottymuser

Re: Champions League Round of 16
Reply #584 on: Today at 12:30:07 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:04:42 pm
The rules were changed some years ago where loan players are eligible against their parent team.  So Grujic would play some part keeping in mind my understanding is he's not a starter for Porto.

Loanees have never not been eligible in Europe - or in practically any other league in Europe either, it's just the Premier League that are morons and have a rule against it
