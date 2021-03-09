

Fucking hell. What an outstanding ending. That was superb. I was convinced Juventus would find a goal. Thought Savage's comment about it being one of Porto's greatest nights a bit condescending. They've won the fucking thing twice.



Juventus signing Ronaldo hasn't quite worked the way they would have liked it to! They've gone out in the last three seasons to opposition who aren't top class before the semis. Look set to drop the title this season too. Can't see him magically taking them to win it at this stage of his career though, in general they've got a few really ageing players.