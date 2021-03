Has Haaland been linked to City at all?



It just seems to make so much sense for them given that his dad played there, City need strikers, and City won't be deterred by costs.



He's probably staying at BVB until 2022 anyway, but I haven't read too much about City links to him.



The Athletic guy who covers City, has spoken on it a few times. The thing with City is that transfer fee wise, they dont often go really big...it would actually be out of character for them to go 100+. Which is probably what it would take for this summer, before his release fee kicks in for 2022.