So the focus switches. How Liverpool would it be for us to have a right go at the CL. Not happening, no chance, cant beat Fulham or Burnley you have no chance against Bayern bla bla bla. For all the things suggesting that it just can't happen, we still have the best manager around, players who have won it before and a tendency to do mental things that absolutely no one can explain.



That usually comes in the form of the 'Anfield factor' and the 12th man, neither of which are available this time. One of our greatest weapons is missing. More than ever, this year will come down to raw ability and the players out on the pitch. That levels the playing field out massively and any perceived 'home' advantage is gone. Name me one successful European campaign of ours that didn't involve one of those 'special Anfield nights' to get us through a sticky moment.I hope I'm badly wrong, but it's going to be harder than ever to do something this year. Not impossible, but highly unlikely.