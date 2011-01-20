« previous next »
World War 2

Re: World War 2
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 06:13:21 PM
Clark's Barbarossa is rather superseded by more recent research. Beevor's Stalingrad and Berlin: The Downfall are better popular histories. For an overview of the Great Patriotic War, Richard Overy's Russia's War is probably the best English language narrative history. Both Beevor and Overy correct some of the myths perpetuated in Clark's history; not Clark's fault, as he didn't have access to Soviet archives at the time he wrote it.

I think it depends what you are looking for. Given it was first published 55 years ago it is clearly going to be behind the curve in terms of academic military historiography. But in literary terms it is still exceptional and for me has a certain 'artistic' merit that some of the more conventional academic history lacks.

Horses for courses really. I was a pretty unfashionable history student in that I still saw it as an art as much as a science.
Re: World War 2
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 06:47:25 PM
That's why I specified if you're up to reading Glantz. I'm not, which is why I rely on other historians' summaries of his work. I really don't recommend Glantz unless you've finished Beevor, Overy and so on and still hanker for more detail. That said, I once read Erickson, so I've gone through dry histories before (although I don't remember a single bit of his volumes).

Glantz really isn't that bad. In spite of the length difference, just looking at them now, eg Barbarossa Derailed is very readable in comparison to eg Kharkov. Certainly no harder to read than Halder's War Diary (which he leans on heavily in volume 1 for the German side). But think we'll differ on this as I really don't see where one necessarily must come before another. Like for this thread Stumbling Colossus would seem absolutely on point to some of the issues and I'd not say avoid it if you hadn't read Overy's views on why Mark Harrison and Adam Tooze must be wrong about the Soviet war economy. D:

Re: World War 2
I think we'll win
Re: World War 2
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 07:16:09 PM
Glantz really isn't that bad. In spite of the length difference, just looking at them now, eg Barbarossa Derailed is very readable in comparison to eg Kharkov. Certainly no harder to read than Halder's War Diary (which he leans on heavily in volume 1 for the German side). But think we'll differ on this as I really don't see where one necessarily must come before another. Like for this thread Stumbling Colossus would seem absolutely on point to some of the issues and I'd not say avoid it if you hadn't read Overy's views on why Mark Harrison and Adam Tooze must be wrong about the Soviet war economy. D:

edited: added 'derailed' for clarity.

From what I've heard, Sven Hassel might be on a par with Halder as far as a history of WWII goes.
Re: World War 2
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 07:19:02 PM
I think we'll win

On account of the fact that they don't like it up 'em.

Actually, I prefer 'Allo 'Allo.
Re: World War 2
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 07:32:03 PM
From what I've heard, Sven Hassel might be on a par with Halder as far as a history of WWII goes.

Interesting take. Certainly a niche one. Unless one of those names confused with someone else.
Re: World War 2
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 07:36:07 PM
Interesting take. Certainly a niche one. Unless one of those names confused with someone else.

Halder is held to be the primary mythmaker of WWII, deemed to be trustworthy by the Americans because he'd been deposed and imprisoned by Hitler, and entrusted with writing a history of the war from the German side, he proceeded to shape the narrative by writing his own version of events and destroying evidence that contradicted it. This narrative being that Hitler was the culprit of all evils, along with the SS, and the Wehrmacht as a whole was largely blameless. More recent histories have tried to debunk this, drawing on accounts that escaped Halder's notice combined with Soviet records.
Re: World War 2
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 07:19:02 PM
I think we'll win

Well, we always beat the Germans.

And tonight will be no exception.

Although we do appear to have Rommel in command. Which is interesting.
Re: World War 2
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 07:35:57 PM
On account of the fact that they don't like it up 'em.

Actually, I prefer 'Allo 'Allo.

More of a Top Secret man myself.

Re: World War 2
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 07:19:02 PM
I think we'll win


I think you'll find the US of A goddam won.
Re: World War 2
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 07:57:38 PM
More of a Top Secret man myself.


It was recommended to me as a friend's favourite movie and in theory my cup of tea (love Airplane, Naked Gun etc), but I literally got halfway through and turned it off.
Re: World War 2
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 03:33:47 PM
Any suggestions on good books to start off with on the Second World War?

Appreciate everyones recommendations on this. Thank you. Going to get a few ordered on payday.
Re: World War 2
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 08:04:42 PM

I think you'll find the US of A goddam won.

Defeated the Commie Nazis single handedly.

Re: World War 2
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 08:49:35 PM
It was recommended to me as a friend's favourite movie and in theory my cup of tea (love Airplane, Naked Gun etc), but I literally got halfway through and turned it off.

Strange.

I watch Top Secret, Airplane and Airplane 2 every now and then.  They just don't make films like that anymore.
Re: World War 2
This thread put me in mind of when I was back in the UK a couple of years ago - I caught a few repeats of The World at War. I do not recall watching any other episodes since I was kid - the series had always stuck with me. And watching a couple of episodes, it was just as brilliant as I recalled.

If anyone is interested in first account histories and documentaries, this series is mesmerizing stuff. It dates from the early seventies, so there were plenty of people - with very interesting experiences - still around to be interviewed. Looking at the Wiki page, it seems that this remains the most expensive factual series ever produced. There is also a book, where much more material (interviews) are relayed (which did not make the cut for television). I think there is zero chance of a television like this being made again.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_World_at_War

Has anyone here read the book? Would you recommend it?
Re: World War 2
For me it has to be, Adolf Hitler: My Part In His Downfall, by Spike Milligan.
Re: World War 2
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:37:11 PM
This thread put me in mind of when I was back in the UK a couple of years ago - I caught a few repeats of The World at War. I do not recall watching any other episodes since I was kid - the series had always stuck with me. And watching a couple of episodes, it was just as brilliant as I recalled.

If anyone is interested in first account histories and documentaries, this series is mesmerizing stuff. It dates from the early seventies, so there were plenty of people - with very interesting experiences - still around to be interviewed. Looking at the Wiki page, it seems that this remains the most expensive factual series ever produced. There is also a book, where much more material (interviews) are relayed (which did not make the cut for television). I think there is zero chance of a television like this being made again.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_World_at_War

Has anyone here read the book? Would you recommend it?

This series is the definitive English language overview documentary of WWII. The book I had I would say is a decent basic primer, but there are lots of books with that title, and there are better popular histories out there that are more recent (since good history books are more numerous than good history series). The Max Hastings books include more recent research, and are just as readable.
Re: World War 2
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:37:11 PM
This thread put me in mind of when I was back in the UK a couple of years ago - I caught a few repeats of The World at War. I do not recall watching any other episodes since I was kid - the series had always stuck with me. And watching a couple of episodes, it was just as brilliant as I recalled.

If anyone is interested in first account histories and documentaries, this series is mesmerizing stuff. It dates from the early seventies, so there were plenty of people - with very interesting experiences - still around to be interviewed. Looking at the Wiki page, it seems that this remains the most expensive factual series ever produced. There is also a book, where much more material (interviews) are relayed (which did not make the cut for television). I think there is zero chance of a television like this being made again.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_World_at_War

Has anyone here read the book? Would you recommend it?
Downloaded World at War about five years ago an me and Mrs. Beaker binge watched the whole thing in about a month!
Re: World War 2
World at War is one of the 1st I remember watching, I think you can find the series on youtube, is still one of the best.   Ken Burns: The War is one that always comes to mind n all, the one he did on Vietnam was better.
Re: World War 2
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 11:07:34 PM
For me it has to be, Adolf Hitler: My Part In His Downfall, by Spike Milligan.

His tour of old battlegrounds led of course to his part in Life of Brian. Did some acting on set, then trekked off to see the old battlefields where he and his Eighth Army mates used to be.

And if you're interested in comedians writing WWII memoirs, may I point out Quartered Safe Out Here by George MacDonald Fraser, about a less frequently covered theatre of war (Burma with Slim's Forgotten Army). Although Fraser makes it plain that he saw nothing of a theatre, merely marching back and forth for no discernable reason before hearing of Slim's strategic brilliance that involved Fraser marching back and forth.

"I went off to renew acquaintance with projector, infantry, anti-tank, commonly called the Piat. It was the British counterpart of the American bazooka, and might have been designed by Heat Robinson after a drunken dinner of lobster au gratin. It's easy to describe, and I may have forgotten some of its finer points, such as its exact measurements, but I'll do my best.

From memory, then, it consisted of about four feet of six-inch steel pipe, one end of which was partly cut out to leave a semi-cylindrical cradle about a foot long, in which you laid the bomb. At the other end of the pipe was a thick butt pad which fitted into your shoulder when you lay on the ground in a firing position, the body of the pipe being supported on a single expanding leg. The bomb, a sinister black object fifteen or so inches overall, had a circular tail fin containing a propellant cartridge, a bulging black body packed with high explosive, and a long spiked nose with a tiny cap which, when removed, revealed a gleaming detonator.

Within the body of the pipe was gigantic spring which had to be cocked after each shot:you lay on your back and dragged the Piat on top of you, braced your feet against the projecting edges of the butt pad, and heaved like hell at something or other which I've forgotten. After immense creaking the spring clicked into place, and you crawled out from under, gamely ignoring your hernia, laid an uncapped bomb gently in the front cradle, resumed lying firing position, aligned the barleycorn sight with gleaming nose of the bomb, pressed a massive metal trigger beneath the pipe, thus releasing the coiled spring which drove a long steel plunger up the tail fin of the bomb, detonating the propellant cartridge, you and the Piat went ploughing backwards with recoil, and the bomb went soaring away - about a hundred yards, I think, but it may have been farther. The whole contraption weighed about a ton, and a bombs came in cases of three; if you were Goliath you might have carried the Piat and two cases."
 - George MacDonald Fraser
Re: World War 2
Quote from: losCHUNK on Yesterday at 11:16:55 PM
World at War is one of the 1st I remember watching, I think you can find the series on youtube, is still one of the best.   Ken Burns: The War is one that always comes to mind n all, the one he did on Vietnam was better.

Have you seen his documentary on the Black Space Program? I found the letter from Sullivan Carew immensely moving.
Re: World War 2
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 08:54:31 PM
Strange.

I watch Top Secret, Airplane and Airplane 2 every now and then.  They just don't make films like that anymore.
"I know a little German"

Brilliant film.
Re: World War 2
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:22:50 PM
Have you seen his documentary on the Black Space Program? I found the letter from Sullivan Carew immensely moving.
".. but shit woman, it is cold as fuck up here"

Haha, thanks for the heads up of this parody. Almost perfect, as someone who's watched most of his 20 hour baseball documentary! Community did a good episode parodying Burns too, over a pillow-fight war.

EDIT: turns out the writer who made that, wrote the Community episode!
Re: World War 2
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 07:52:17 PM
Halder is held to be the primary mythmaker of WWII, deemed to be trustworthy by the Americans because he'd been deposed and imprisoned by Hitler, and entrusted with writing a history of the war from the German side, he proceeded to shape the narrative by writing his own version of events and destroying evidence that contradicted it. This narrative being that Hitler was the culprit of all evils, along with the SS, and the Wehrmacht as a whole was largely blameless. More recent histories have tried to debunk this, drawing on accounts that escaped Halder's notice combined with Soviet records.

Mmm. Not sure where that's from but 'more recent histories' can only mean 'most of the work in the past half a century'. Seems a take curiously devoid of the context of why the Americans were happy with making such distinctions in the years after Nuremberg too. Don't see the parallels to Hassel unless it's by a very uncritical reader of memoirs and diaries.
