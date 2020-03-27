Just found this today. It is absolutely quality. Was about to make a thread and saw you had beat me to itMusic radio around Merseyside, and the UK more generally, is generally absolute shite.But it is great to be able to go back and listen to some of the radio from other places I´ve been or lived in the world where I have some fond memories. It is lovely to think I might be tuning into something that someone driving down the road on a tiny Pacific Island, or through the desert somewhere, is also listening to simultaneously.