Author Topic: Radio Garden - the worlds radio stations at your finger tips  (Read 940 times)

Radio Garden - the worlds radio stations at your finger tips
« on: February 15, 2021, 03:42:29 am »
Just discovered this on Twitter it really is amazing

A Google Earth-type representation of the planet. Every green dot is a radio station. Click any dot to listen in. Its like cultural teleportation. You could spend hours with this thing



http://radio.garden/
Re: Radio Garden - the worlds radio stations at your finger tips
« Reply #1 on: February 15, 2021, 08:08:01 am »
Used this for ages, it's boss! Really fun to just move the map and pick up something random

Couple of favs

DJ Scouse - bedroom house http://radio.garden/listen/bedroom-dj-scouse-bounce-club/Roz36ImO

Dr Dick's Dub Shack, Bermuda http://radio.garden/listen/dr-dick-s-dub-shack/mqdXmYNU

Loca Chill, Madrid http://radio.garden/listen/loca-chill-out/UVrRa-h5

Re: Radio Garden - the worlds radio stations at your finger tips
« Reply #2 on: February 15, 2021, 08:29:47 am »
This is epic, will be using it to get through the workday, cheers Trada!
Re: Radio Garden - the worlds radio stations at your finger tips
« Reply #3 on: February 15, 2021, 09:03:53 am »
Thank you! I've missed a source like that for my language studies.
Re: Radio Garden - the worlds radio stations at your finger tips
« Reply #4 on: February 15, 2021, 10:18:55 am »
Amazing find.

Be checking that out later!
Re: Radio Garden - the worlds radio stations at your finger tips
« Reply #5 on: February 15, 2021, 11:07:59 am »
Works in browsers but there's also an app  :)
Re: Radio Garden - the worlds radio stations at your finger tips
« Reply #6 on: February 15, 2021, 11:41:42 am »
First find is RetroNow from Dunshaughlin in County Meath banging out some old-stool dance music in the middle of a Monday.

http://radio.garden/listen/retronow/2OQF2kas
Re: Radio Garden - the worlds radio stations at your finger tips
« Reply #7 on: February 15, 2021, 01:16:37 pm »
Ive been trying to find the most remote radio station found one on a small Island and it was playing heavy metal at the time which was a surprise
Re: Radio Garden - the worlds radio stations at your finger tips
« Reply #8 on: February 15, 2021, 01:28:30 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on February 15, 2021, 11:07:59 am
Works in browsers but there's also an app  :)

Just download the App and it seems to work a lot slicker and faster than my browser anyway

Also now shows stations around the one you are on and the most popular in the country if you bring the menu up
Re: Radio Garden - the worlds radio stations at your finger tips
« Reply #9 on: February 15, 2021, 01:32:27 pm »
Love this...
Re: Radio Garden - the worlds radio stations at your finger tips
« Reply #10 on: February 15, 2021, 01:53:46 pm »
I ended up listening to some talk radio station in the middle of nowhere, about weather patterns.


Gutted Kroq-FM in LA isn't on it on when i clicked the wider area for more stations it's not on, used to love that station when i was over there.
Re: Radio Garden - the worlds radio stations at your finger tips
« Reply #11 on: February 15, 2021, 02:05:51 pm »
I'm listening to one of the radio stations in Alice springs there seems to be two radio station there CAAMA and 8CCC I wonder what kind of rivalry they have,
Re: Radio Garden - the worlds radio stations at your finger tips
« Reply #12 on: February 15, 2021, 02:10:51 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on February 15, 2021, 01:53:46 pm
I ended up listening to some talk radio station in the middle of nowhere, about weather patterns.


Gutted Kroq-FM in LA isn't on it on when i clicked the wider area for more stations it's not on, used to love that station when i was over there.

in options you can ask for a station to be added.
Re: Radio Garden - the worlds radio stations at your finger tips
« Reply #13 on: February 15, 2021, 02:22:55 pm »
Boss this. I ended up listening to a radio station in Fiji.

How does Radio Garden do this by the way?
Re: Radio Garden - the worlds radio stations at your finger tips
« Reply #14 on: February 15, 2021, 02:43:12 pm »
Amazing ! Just downloaded the app and had a quick tour around the world. I will enjoy this
Re: Radio Garden - the worlds radio stations at your finger tips
« Reply #15 on: February 15, 2021, 02:47:25 pm »
I tend to just listen to Planet Rock via tune in, but I'll have a go at this. I used to listen to Dee Snyders show on a Detroit Rock station via tune in of a Sunday morning.
Re: Radio Garden - the worlds radio stations at your finger tips
« Reply #16 on: February 15, 2021, 03:26:02 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on February 15, 2021, 11:41:42 am
First find is RetroNow from Dunshaughlin in County Meath banging out some old-stool dance music in the middle of a Monday.

http://radio.garden/listen/retronow/2OQF2kas

You're not fucking wrong!
Re: Radio Garden - the worlds radio stations at your finger tips
« Reply #17 on: February 15, 2021, 11:56:15 pm »
I listened to a College radio station in LA this afternoon, had some amazing songs on it, they also had Editors live concert, never knew they had some decent songs.

Deffo going to request KROQ-FM.
Re: Radio Garden - the worlds radio stations at your finger tips
« Reply #18 on: February 16, 2021, 12:20:05 pm »
Just found this today. It is absolutely quality. Was about to make a thread and saw you had beat me to it  :D

Music radio around Merseyside, and the UK more generally, is generally absolute shite.

But it is great to be able to go back and listen to some of the radio from other places I´ve been or lived in the world where I have some fond memories. It is lovely to think I might be tuning into something that someone driving down the road on a tiny Pacific Island, or through the desert somewhere, is also listening to simultaneously.
Re: Radio Garden - the worlds radio stations at your finger tips
« Reply #19 on: February 17, 2021, 09:54:47 pm »

March 27, 2020!    :wave

Quote from: kesey on March 27, 2020, 07:37:23 pm
A friends just put me onto this. You can spin the world and listen to any radio station. So far Ive been Canada , France and Italy.

 ;D

http://radio.garden/visit/frosinone/oDF7uiM5
Re: Radio Garden - the worlds radio stations at your finger tips
« Reply #20 on: February 18, 2021, 07:42:39 am »
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on February 17, 2021, 09:54:47 pm
March 27, 2020!    :wave

Damn, that was even before me  :D

Quote from: ToneLa on August  5, 2020, 06:08:55 pm
My fav Liverpool radio station is on the amazing Radio Garden site (it's google earth but for radio stations) - scouse house :D
Re: Radio Garden - the worlds radio stations at your finger tips
« Reply #21 on: February 18, 2021, 10:06:12 am »
Im bad enough for flicking between stations as it is. I fear if I use this Ill never be able to leave it alone!
Re: Radio Garden - the worlds radio stations at your finger tips
« Reply #22 on: February 23, 2021, 08:38:19 pm »
Been enjoying KKRN FM from California today - it's basically the soundtrack to the Fallout games.
Re: Radio Garden - the worlds radio stations at your finger tips
« Reply #23 on: February 24, 2021, 04:56:58 am »
My local station in Melbourne, Triple R is ace.

http://radio.garden/visit/brunswick/7Y-F2SWr
Re: Radio Garden - the worlds radio stations at your finger tips
« Reply #24 on: February 24, 2021, 10:14:21 am »
This is so far up my alley I am afraid I will be unable to leave said alley ever again.

Enjoying some Deep tech House on NRJ FM Electronic in Moscow right now.
Re: Radio Garden - the worlds radio stations at your finger tips
« Reply #25 on: February 24, 2021, 10:15:23 am »
Quote from: elbow on February 24, 2021, 04:56:58 am
My local station in Melbourne, Triple R is ace.

http://radio.garden/visit/brunswick/7Y-F2SWr

Aussie local radio stations were pretty good from memory.
Re: Radio Garden - the worlds radio stations at your finger tips
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 01:50:16 pm »
Madrid's Loca Dub Techno Station makes everything better
Re: Radio Garden - the worlds radio stations at your finger tips
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 09:16:23 pm »
Nice bump  ;D


It's a ridiculously amazing site.
Re: Radio Garden - the worlds radio stations at your finger tips
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 09:26:15 pm »
Mad this, I was clicking about a bit and left it on Radio Paris and forgot the background sound for while looking at something else - then they played Beatles "All you need is love". Probably written 500 yards from my house and at this minute don't we just fucking need love :)
Re: Radio Garden - the worlds radio stations at your finger tips
« Reply #29 on: Today at 10:07:49 am »
That's sweet John ;D

Today is a Deep House Lounge, Philadelphia day.

http://radio.garden/listen/deephouselounge/Ckqk3yKW

Have tracked a few of the things on this station and similar ones and it ends up taking you down a rabbithole of soundcloud Mixes and artists. Some really great stuff I just would not and could not have found otherwise
Re: Radio Garden - the worlds radio stations at your finger tips
« Reply #30 on: Today at 11:25:47 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 10:07:49 am
That's sweet John ;D

Today is a Deep House Lounge, Philadelphia day.

http://radio.garden/listen/deephouselounge/Ckqk3yKW

Have tracked a few of the things on this station and similar ones and it ends up taking you down a rabbithole of soundcloud Mixes and artists. Some really great stuff I just would not and could not have found otherwise

Thanks, I'm enjoying this one. Have you got a link for the Madrid one? I couldn't find it.
