Author Topic: Call of Duty: Warzone  (Read 4995 times)

Offline Thehunter1978

Re: Call of Duty: Warzone
« Reply #120 on: December 13, 2021, 10:18:14 pm »
Quote from: Jake on December 12, 2021, 11:14:12 pm
Not enjoying this new map at all. Much preferred verdansk

Think it just needs some getting used to.

I'm only playing Plunder though as trying to level up the Vanguard weapons but that's going to take for ever the way it's going. 
Offline scatman

Re: Call of Duty: Warzone
« Reply #121 on: December 14, 2021, 12:37:14 pm »
I like the new map, I'm glad they are gradually fucking off the bloom
Offline ScottishKopite

Re: Call of Duty: Warzone
« Reply #122 on: December 22, 2021, 02:13:48 pm »
I have uninstalled Warzone, I never had it for 5 months and when the new map came out I downloaded it was looking forward to this. I think its terrible also the bugs what go with it too, I have played rebirth a few times but is broken. I may install it in a few months after a few updates but just sick of it.
Offline bailey90

Re: Call of Duty: Warzone
« Reply #123 on: December 22, 2021, 06:11:06 pm »
Quote from: scatman on December 14, 2021, 12:37:14 pm
I like the new map, I'm glad they are gradually fucking off the bloom

I think it's gone altogether at the minute
Offline darragh85

Re: Call of Duty: Warzone
« Reply #124 on: January 3, 2022, 09:58:55 pm »
Quote from: ScottishKopite on December 22, 2021, 02:13:48 pm
I have uninstalled Warzone, I never had it for 5 months and when the new map came out I downloaded it was looking forward to this. I think its terrible also the bugs what go with it too, I have played rebirth a few times but is broken. I may install it in a few months after a few updates but just sick of it.

the last COD i bought was modern warfare which was the first to include warzone.

this should have been released as a standalone battle royale game imo. i have little interest in these games but the problem is i can hardly ever play modern warfare online without it having to install these massive updates which i believe are mostly linked to Warzone. I threw it on for the first time in over a year last week and of course there was another 80gb update waiting to download and to make matters worse, the modern warfare multiplayer doesnt work now at all. seems to be some bug where it keeps looking for a missing data pack even when i know i have them all installed. maybe they will released another huge update to fix that problem.

its an absolute disgrace how they went about releasing this game and im sure its the same with Vanguard. the series has been on a steady decline in quality since the original black ops but now its a bloated mess designed to leech as much money as possible out of gamers.

I find the Warzone battle royale mode incredibly boring. you just wait and wait until you inevitably get picked off and have to wait an age to get into it again. why am i forced to play this when i all i want to do is play traditional online multiplayer modes?
Online RedSince86

Re: Call of Duty: Warzone
« Reply #125 on: January 25, 2022, 04:45:49 pm »
Wall St Journal had an article a few days ago about Xbox  buying out Activision.

Apparently they are looking into stopping annual releases of Cod games, MW2 could be the final yearly release, and could be 2-3 year releases between games, nothing decided yet.

Sales are dropping and the Warzone is the cash cow with the player base spending more money on content there than on CoD.
Online RedSince86

Re: Call of Duty: Warzone
« Reply #126 on: Today at 04:06:28 pm »
Warzone 2 coming out in 2023.

Going to be a clean slate, none of the stuff from Warzone 1 will be brought over, also new engine , movement, weapons and operators.

Hope it has a really good anti cheat as well. :D
Online Jake

Re: Call of Duty: Warzone
« Reply #127 on: Today at 05:01:25 pm »
Yeah I'll give it a go, but the change from Verdansk to Caldera did it in for me. I've not been on since apart from a handful of games at the start.
Online naYoRHa2b

Re: Call of Duty: Warzone
« Reply #128 on: Today at 07:53:08 pm »
I'm not bothered with Warzone now. Caldera isn't a good map for battle royale and the guns are meh. The planes have stupid lock on and they can kill you from ridiculous angles.

As for the rumoured Warzone 2, well MS will by then be in full swing of that and they seem to mandate cross play which as we've seen with Warzone is plagued by hackers. Unless they get better anti cheat or the option to toggle cross play off on Playstation (which i can't see them doing) then I'm not going to bother.
