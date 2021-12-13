I have uninstalled Warzone, I never had it for 5 months and when the new map came out I downloaded it was looking forward to this. I think its terrible also the bugs what go with it too, I have played rebirth a few times but is broken. I may install it in a few months after a few updates but just sick of it.



the last COD i bought was modern warfare which was the first to include warzone.this should have been released as a standalone battle royale game imo. i have little interest in these games but the problem is i can hardly ever play modern warfare online without it having to install these massive updates which i believe are mostly linked to Warzone. I threw it on for the first time in over a year last week and of course there was another 80gb update waiting to download and to make matters worse, the modern warfare multiplayer doesnt work now at all. seems to be some bug where it keeps looking for a missing data pack even when i know i have them all installed. maybe they will released another huge update to fix that problem.its an absolute disgrace how they went about releasing this game and im sure its the same with Vanguard. the series has been on a steady decline in quality since the original black ops but now its a bloated mess designed to leech as much money as possible out of gamers.I find the Warzone battle royale mode incredibly boring. you just wait and wait until you inevitably get picked off and have to wait an age to get into it again. why am i forced to play this when i all i want to do is play traditional online multiplayer modes?