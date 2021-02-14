« previous next »
Call of Duty: Warzone

Jake

Call of Duty: Warzone
February 14, 2021, 11:31:01 am
Hey

I know there's a BLOPS thread and a MW thread, but how about a specific Warzone thread.

Anyone here playing this? I've never been a COD fan, but since the new year my mate asked me to give it a go and I'm hooked (with squads, not solo). I'm not very good (k/d is only 0.56) and after about 90 games I still don't have a win... Getting quite handy with an HDR though.

And I do enjoy flying over Verdansk listening to 80s Hip Hop...

So anyone here playing it, and if so, want to give it a bash in a squad sometime?
Sam Bacala

Re: Call of Duty: Warzone
February 15, 2021, 07:11:44 am
Pretty much the same for me, I saw some streamers play it on Twitch and thought I'd give it a go because it looked fun and of course it's free to play. Got hooked and I've played it quite a bit, but I just never really seem to get anything done. In fact I got so sick of getting killed early almost every time that I've kind of stepped away from Warzone lately and just played Plunder, because it's a good way to level up weapons and obviously the infinite respawns means you don't have to spend most of your time loading into a new game every few minutes :D
naYoRHa2b

Re: Call of Duty: Warzone
February 15, 2021, 10:05:46 am
I've played it quite a lot since it came out back with MW2019. It's hard to get a win like but you need good team mates or get lucky with randoms, it's not the sort of game you can be carried on, well maybe to a certain extent but you still need to communicate, be there for the revives etc. I've played a couple of thousand matches and only have like 60 wins lol.
Thehunter1978

Re: Call of Duty: Warzone
February 15, 2021, 03:43:59 pm
Yep, on this most nights although I'm pretty trash to be honest, although having to play with randoms every game, especially ones without mics, doesn't help. Only the one solo win to my name unfortunately.

Would be up for some games, maybe a RAWK regiment?
F-T-9

Re: Call of Duty: Warzone
February 16, 2021, 10:19:54 am
Similar story to me, never been a fan of COD or anything but some friends got me hooked on Warzone. I play it pretty much most days now.

Think my KD is around 0.85 but I reckon that's because I started terribly since I was fairly new to COD at the time, think if I started again with a new account my KD would be above 1.

It's awesome though, managed to rack up 32 wins so far (mostly with friends, got one solo win to my name too).
Jake

Re: Call of Duty: Warzone
February 16, 2021, 12:46:59 pm
Let's get a rawk regiment going. I'll probably be on tonight. Pm me/post your Activision IDs
Thehunter1978

Re: Call of Duty: Warzone
February 16, 2021, 01:55:17 pm
Nice one Jake, will probably be one for an hour or so after the match.

Activision is NagasakiBadger#3560997
RedSince86

Re: Call of Duty: Warzone
February 16, 2021, 02:11:25 pm
Those Youtubers who play Warzone and it looks like they are playing with players who are playing their first game and have thumbs for trigger fingers with the reaction times of a 85 year old.

They use Netduma gaming router with software where they can find easy lobbies around the world that bypasses SBMM.

Quite a few videos on Youtube about Netduma.
ScottishKopite

Re: Call of Duty: Warzone
February 16, 2021, 03:43:48 pm
Mane2Salah on activison

Twenty2_Stu on PS4 add me if anyone fancy few games mics a  must tho.
Jake

Re: Call of Duty: Warzone
February 17, 2021, 07:25:25 pm
Was able to find the hunter but Scottish kpppite i think I need the digits after your name too pal
Also not sure if I can make a regiment as I've already made one for my mates.
Thehunter1978

Re: Call of Duty: Warzone
February 17, 2021, 07:36:05 pm
I'll make the regiment when I get online later
gray19lfc

Re: Call of Duty: Warzone
February 18, 2021, 05:05:18 pm
ag19ps on Activision / PS :wave
Mr Mingebag Squid

Re: Call of Duty: Warzone
February 18, 2021, 05:08:48 pm
I'm Mr Happy Squid#9478527 on activision or Mr Happy Squid on Xbox live.

Can usually be found running around on Rebirth more than Verdansk though
Thehunter1978

Re: Call of Duty: Warzone
February 18, 2021, 05:32:09 pm
Unfortunately the RAWK tag has already been taken so will come up with something RAWK / LFC related later and invite everyone in.
Thehunter1978

Re: Call of Duty: Warzone
February 18, 2021, 09:24:45 pm
Quote from: gray19lfc on February 18, 2021, 05:05:18 pm
ag19ps on Activision / PS :wave

What are the numbers after your activision name?
Jake

Re: Call of Duty: Warzone
February 20, 2021, 12:36:30 am
Finally!

120 games. 40 top ten. 190 kills.

1 win.

Boom.
MULLENEDWINE

Re: Call of Duty: Warzone
February 25, 2021, 05:24:04 pm
So whats the craic with the update then? Talk of zombies and stuff?
OOS

Re: Call of Duty: Warzone
February 25, 2021, 05:50:30 pm
Fuck me, my Internet has took a turn for the worst recently and I've been spending days trying to redownload warzone and new Black Ops update. Be easier to order a disc with the updates and have next day delivery.
Thehunter1978

Re: Call of Duty: Warzone
February 25, 2021, 09:00:59 pm
Quote from: MULLENEDWINE on February 25, 2021, 05:24:04 pm
So whats the craic with the update then? Talk of zombies and stuff?

Zombies on a boat that has crashed ashore near prison apparently. Still no new map though.
RedSince86

Re: Call of Duty: Warzone
March 2, 2021, 08:27:53 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8QN9F7lBX58" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8QN9F7lBX58</a>
MULLENEDWINE

Re: Call of Duty: Warzone
March 2, 2021, 10:01:30 pm
Have you got 149 mate to try that with? Pointless begging, look at me on another level. HA HA look what ridiculous thing I just did tha won't happen to you! HA HA! We did this thing that won't ever concern you HA HA
Jake

Re: Call of Duty: Warzone
March 3, 2021, 07:45:21 pm
Yeah I never find watching other people play games for "like and subscribes" interesting ;D but I'm a miserable old bastid.

Gonna head on tonight if anyone is about? I only see our RAWK clan having three members.
Thehunter1978

Re: Call of Duty: Warzone
March 4, 2021, 02:46:36 pm
Quote from: Jake on March  3, 2021, 07:45:21 pm
Yeah I never find watching other people play games for "like and subscribes" interesting ;D but I'm a miserable old bastid.

Gonna head on tonight if anyone is about? I only see our RAWK clan having three members.

I would have jumped in with you last night Jake if I had seen this. Will be on for an hour or so after the match if you fancy a few games?

Any others interested? Surely we must be able to get enough of us to get a quad going?
Jake

Re: Call of Duty: Warzone
March 5, 2021, 07:35:09 pm
Sorry mate I missed this yesterday, just went to bed after the match.

PM the other lads  who've posted in here get their full activision IDs with numbers when whenever we're online we can just send each other a whisper.
gray19lfc

Re: Call of Duty: Warzone
March 19, 2021, 03:23:03 pm
New to this. Usually play CODWW2. Been playing Plunders as you get to respawn, which is better for me because most of the time I get killed within seconds and have to spend the rest of the time spectacting in the other modes.

Feel like Im missing something though. Sometimes I can play a game without seeing an opponent, I just spend most of the time wondering about trying to find people to shoot. How do I find opponents on the map?
swoopy

Re: Call of Duty: Warzone
March 19, 2021, 03:29:41 pm
Quote from: gray19lfc on March 19, 2021, 03:23:03 pm
New to this. Usually play CODWW2. Been playing Plunders as you get to respawn, which is better for me because most of the time I get killed within seconds and have to spend the rest of the time spectacting in the other modes.

Feel like Im missing something though. Sometimes I can play a game without seeing an opponent, I just spend most of the time wondering about trying to find people to shoot. How do I find opponents on the map?

We like plunder. We have a won it a few times collecting the most money. The map only shows you nearby red dots when other players fire their weapons. It won't show you other players locations otherwise (but will do temporarily if you use a UAV which you can find in crates / buy from the buy stations).
gray19lfc

Re: Call of Duty: Warzone
March 19, 2021, 07:36:09 pm
Quote from: Thehunter1978 on February 18, 2021, 09:24:45 pm
What are the numbers after your activision name?

7740578
Thehunter1978

Re: Call of Duty: Warzone
March 22, 2021, 10:18:50 am
Quote from: gray19lfc on March 19, 2021, 07:36:09 pm
7740578

Sorry mate, I did see your game requests last night but I was just finishing a game and then heading to bed.

Will be on after 9pm most nights this week if you fancy some games.
Jake

Re: Call of Duty: Warzone
March 22, 2021, 11:08:50 am
See we've got 4 lads in the RAWK group now. Good start.

Will be on Tues, Weds and Friday for a game. Preferably full fat Battle Royale rather than plunder/rebirth.
Thehunter1978

Re: Call of Duty: Warzone
March 22, 2021, 07:59:44 pm
Quote from: Jake on March 22, 2021, 11:08:50 am
See we've got 4 lads in the RAWK group now. Good start.

Will be on Tues, Weds and Friday for a game. Preferably full fat Battle Royale rather than plunder/rebirth.

Nice one, I'm on around 9 most evening so definitely up for some games
'Mondzz'

Re: Call of Duty: Warzone
April 2, 2021, 04:34:07 pm
Rumours are the new map is just a 1980's skin of Verdansk. A few pictures going around showing the stadium/dam still getting built.

Gutted if it's true, they need to sack off Verdansk imo.
naYoRHa2b

Re: Call of Duty: Warzone
April 2, 2021, 05:10:03 pm
Quote from: 'Mondzz' on April  2, 2021, 04:34:07 pm
Rumours are the new map is just a 1980's skin of Verdansk. A few pictures going around showing the stadium/dam still getting built.

Gutted if it's true, they need to sack off Verdansk imo.

Yeah sounds shit. Over a year and this is what they come up with. Honestly though not surprising, since Cold War launched they've only been interested in how they can promote the black ops guns within warzone. It's no surprise to see the AUG, FFAR and Mac 10 despite minor nerfs to be the meta guns. It's also disappointing we still have no native support for next gen consoles with Warzone but we do with Cold War. Bringing in rebirth was a cop out also as that was just imported from Black Ops 4 Alcatraz mode.

It's unbelievable how they could screw up so bad. They had a good thing going at the start but it's progressively got worse. Many cheaters (thank God Sony mandated crossplay off option)  Cronos users, Stim glitch (now fixed but took a while), meta guns and Roze skin are all things which should of been fixed quickly but haven't. Just recently with the latest update you u have an issue on playstation where you keep having to redownload the same 16gb file every time you turn the system off and on for warzone if you have the full version and not the standalone.

Sorry for moaning but a result of many hours with this game and not much reward/respect for your time.
Jake

Re: Call of Duty: Warzone
April 2, 2021, 09:42:12 pm
I agree with a lot of those gripes. I'm on Xbox Series X and I'm fucking sick of getting clicked on by PC players. Even if they're not cheaters, its such a disadvantage playing against people running keyboard and mouse. Pisses me right off.

Why can't we have crossplay off like PS, or console only games. I've even contemplated getting a second hand PS4 just for warzone, because me and three of my old mates from Uni play most nights and its a great way to socialise in these social distance times.

On the plus side I'm now up to a massive.... 3... wins, after a whole 354 games. Thats less than 1% ffs. Two trios and one Duos. I can consistenly get top 10 but there's always someone better.

KD is up to 0.63. Still not great but creeping up.
Mr Mingebag Squid

Re: Call of Duty: Warzone
April 6, 2021, 03:49:53 pm
Quote from: Jake on April  2, 2021, 09:42:12 pm
I agree with a lot of those gripes. I'm on Xbox Series X and I'm fucking sick of getting clicked on by PC players. Even if they're not cheaters, its such a disadvantage playing against people running keyboard and mouse. Pisses me right off.

Why can't we have crossplay off like PS, or console only games. I've even contemplated getting a second hand PS4 just for warzone, because me and three of my old mates from Uni play most nights and its a great way to socialise in these social distance times.

On the plus side I'm now up to a massive.... 3... wins, after a whole 354 games. Thats less than 1% ffs. Two trios and one Duos. I can consistenly get top 10 but there's always someone better.

KD is up to 0.63. Still not great but creeping up.

You can! It's a bloody fiddly way to do it - but you have to go into online/safety settings on the xbox and turn something off - it then basically fools Warzone into thinking you have crossplay enabled, but it actually blocks PS and PC.

Takes forever to fill a lobby mind.
Waka

Re: Call of Duty: Warzone
Today at 02:32:32 am
Quote from: Jake on April  2, 2021, 09:42:12 pm
I agree with a lot of those gripes. I'm on Xbox Series X and I'm fucking sick of getting clicked on by PC players. Even if they're not cheaters, its such a disadvantage playing against people running keyboard and mouse. Pisses me right off.

Why can't we have crossplay off like PS, or console only games. I've even contemplated getting a second hand PS4 just for warzone, because me and three of my old mates from Uni play most nights and its a great way to socialise in these social distance times.

On the plus side I'm now up to a massive.... 3... wins, after a whole 354 games. Thats less than 1% ffs. Two trios and one Duos. I can consistenly get top 10 but there's always someone better.

KD is up to 0.63. Still not great but creeping up.

Gimme a break. Been playing this 12 months solid. Why do you think the most watched streamers play console! Aim assist and quick turns are the perks of controller. That's why they rotate between pistols and AR's in the gulag, fact of the matter is between casual players, pistols have the advantage and AR's mouse have the advantage. The majority of top players are playing controller.

My advice is join a clan on discord, stay away from randoms.

Activision had a plan for a new map with the cold war game engine but since their multiplayer had such bad feedback they have suddenly decided for an 80's retro verdansk map remake. The feeling among most right now is they have a gem on their hands and activation are panicking at too late a stage, 

