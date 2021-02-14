Rumours are the new map is just a 1980's skin of Verdansk. A few pictures going around showing the stadium/dam still getting built.



Gutted if it's true, they need to sack off Verdansk imo.



Yeah sounds shit. Over a year and this is what they come up with. Honestly though not surprising, since Cold War launched they've only been interested in how they can promote the black ops guns within warzone. It's no surprise to see the AUG, FFAR and Mac 10 despite minor nerfs to be the meta guns. It's also disappointing we still have no native support for next gen consoles with Warzone but we do with Cold War. Bringing in rebirth was a cop out also as that was just imported from Black Ops 4 Alcatraz mode.It's unbelievable how they could screw up so bad. They had a good thing going at the start but it's progressively got worse. Many cheaters (thank God Sony mandated crossplay off option) Cronos users, Stim glitch (now fixed but took a while), meta guns and Roze skin are all things which should of been fixed quickly but haven't. Just recently with the latest update you u have an issue on playstation where you keep having to redownload the same 16gb file every time you turn the system off and on for warzone if you have the full version and not the standalone.Sorry for moaning but a result of many hours with this game and not much reward/respect for your time.