Premier League fixtures 13th-17th February

thekitkatshuffler

  • Dreams of John Barrowman's lips, bearded ladies and the origins of mirth. Which he thinks is an abbreviation of "Middle Earth".
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,375
  • YNWA
Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-17th February
Reply #640 on: Today at 08:50:36 PM
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 08:49:31 PM
0-1

34 minutes in and Everton haven't even had a shot. Never mind one on target.
Saving their only attack-minded players for the derby.  Didn't want to risk them tonight.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on October 29, 2011, 11:05:54 PM
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Quote from: Hazell on November 26, 2011, 12:37:37 AM
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.

4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,917
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-17th February
Reply #641 on: Today at 08:50:40 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:49:45 PM
This not live anywhere?

It's on the telly here in the USA..
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

UntouchableLuis

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,112
Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-17th February
Reply #642 on: Today at 08:50:40 PM
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,613
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-17th February
Reply #643 on: Today at 08:52:12 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:49:45 PM
This not live anywhere?

On Amazon Prime
Logged

rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,764
Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-17th February
Reply #644 on: Today at 08:52:33 PM
Will Calvert Lewin be back in time for our game?
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,917
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-17th February
Reply #645 on: Today at 08:53:17 PM
1-1..first shot
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,913
Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-17th February
Reply #646 on: Today at 08:53:18 PM
1-1
Logged

Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,289
  • SPQR
Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-17th February
Reply #647 on: Today at 08:53:56 PM
Ha, the one time you want them to get pasted by City they might end up getting something. They'd be 3-0 down by now if we were still in the title race.
Logged

thekitkatshuffler

  • Dreams of John Barrowman's lips, bearded ladies and the origins of mirth. Which he thinks is an abbreviation of "Middle Earth".
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,375
  • YNWA
Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-17th February
Reply #648 on: Today at 08:53:57 PM
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 08:52:33 PM
Will Calvert Lewin be back in time for our game?
He was meant to be back today, so I should think he's got a good chance.

Ancelotti said, "For Dominic, I think it is a matter of days [before he is fit again]. We hope he will be available on Saturday."
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on October 29, 2011, 11:05:54 PM
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Quote from: Hazell on November 26, 2011, 12:37:37 AM
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.

Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,028
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-17th February
Reply #649 on: Today at 08:54:12 PM
These fuckers are the stuffiest team ever.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

OkieRedman

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 990
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-17th February
Reply #650 on: Today at 08:55:31 PM
Mahrez is so useless going backwards. Just standing around in the City box. Lol.
Logged

BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,102
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-17th February
Reply #651 on: Today at 08:55:55 PM
Phil Foden would be harassing Simon Barlow outside Roys Rolls if he wasnt half decent at football.
Logged

Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,028
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-17th February
Reply #652 on: Today at 08:56:01 PM
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 08:50:02 PM
I reckon City are winning every single match they have left. Maybe 1 draw in there somewhere.

Did you have to?
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,676
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-17th February
Reply #653 on: Today at 08:56:50 PM
Are Everton trying ? Be different story if we were top.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,795
  • YNWA
Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-17th February
Reply #654 on: Today at 08:58:00 PM
Is Richarlison mentally challenged?
Logged

UntouchableLuis

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,112
Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-17th February
Reply #655 on: Today at 08:58:05 PM
It's mental that if you took away us/Klopp this league would be the new Bundesliga for the next 5 years or so. Let's hope City don't sign Haaland as well!
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

UntouchableLuis

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,112
Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-17th February
Reply #656 on: Today at 08:58:27 PM
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:56:50 PM
Are Everton trying ? Be different story if we were top.

Yes. It's 1-1.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

OkieRedman

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 990
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-17th February
Reply #657 on: Today at 08:58:54 PM
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:56:50 PM
Are Everton trying ? Be different story if we were top.

 :lmao

Yep. First time in almost three years they want it in this fixture.
Logged

Mercer

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,401
Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-17th February
Reply #658 on: Today at 09:00:54 PM
What a horrible little prick Richarlison is.
Logged

OkieRedman

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 990
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-17th February
Reply #659 on: Today at 09:02:10 PM
Quote from: Mercer on Today at 09:00:54 PM
What a horrible little prick Richarlison is.

Has to be the biggest hothead in the league.
Logged

a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,795
  • YNWA
Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-17th February
Reply #660 on: Today at 09:02:35 PM
Quote from: Mercer on Today at 09:00:54 PM
What a horrible little prick Richarlison is.

How was he not booked for dissent there?
Logged

Mercer

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,401
Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-17th February
Reply #661 on: Today at 09:03:28 PM
Quote from: a little break on Today at 09:02:35 PM
How was he not booked for dissent there?

Was wondering the same thing.
Logged

OkieRedman

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 990
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-17th February
Reply #662 on: Today at 09:03:37 PM
Quote from: a little break on Today at 09:02:35 PM
How was he not booked for dissent there?

For Kicking the ball away? He was.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:05:27 PM by OkieRedman »
Logged

a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,795
  • YNWA
Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-17th February
Reply #663 on: Today at 09:04:45 PM
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 09:03:37 PM
Kicking the ball? He was.

No for elbowing someone, jumping on the floor and then screaming "FUCK YOU!" to the ref for not giving him a free.
Logged

thekitkatshuffler

  • Dreams of John Barrowman's lips, bearded ladies and the origins of mirth. Which he thinks is an abbreviation of "Middle Earth".
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,375
  • YNWA
Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-17th February
Reply #664 on: Today at 09:04:46 PM
Quote from: Mercer on Today at 09:00:54 PM
What a horrible little prick Richarlison is.
Courtesy of a Troy Deeney education.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on October 29, 2011, 11:05:54 PM
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Quote from: Hazell on November 26, 2011, 12:37:37 AM
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.

Dave McCoy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,353
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-17th February
Reply #665 on: Today at 09:04:50 PM
Think it will still end an easy ManC win but annoying so far.  Especially after missing Mbappe going nuts now it sounds like Haaland has been unplayable.
Logged

stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,038
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-17th February
Reply #666 on: Today at 09:06:37 PM
Quote from: a little break on Today at 09:02:35 PM
How was he not booked for dissent there?

He was booked and then clearly swore at the referee so that should have been two yellows.
Later on one of the Everton players kicked the ball away when City were about to take a free kick. Why no yellow?

Anyway Everton throwing themselves to the ground practicing for Saturday.
Logged
#JFT96

redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,769
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-17th February
Reply #667 on: Today at 09:09:22 PM
Never heard anyone called Gabriel Jesus 'Gabi' but for some reason Andy Townsend feels the need to.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."
