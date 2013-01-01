0-134 minutes in and Everton haven't even had a shot. Never mind one on target.
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.
This not live anywhere?
Will Calvert Lewin be back in time for our game?
people like big dick nick.
I reckon City are winning every single match they have left. Maybe 1 draw in there somewhere.
Are Everton trying ? Be different story if we were top.
What a horrible little prick Richarlison is.
How was he not booked for dissent there?
Kicking the ball? He was.
