« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19]   Go Down

Author Topic: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season  (Read 49290 times)

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,920
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #720 on: Yesterday at 12:03:42 am »
Really proud of the manager and the players. Theyve shoved the doubts and the moans down a few peoples throats, not least any opposition fan who gleefully thought we were finished. Well suck on those last ten games, Trents late goal, 4 at OT and Allisons header. Well in Red men.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:42:36 am by Red_Mist »
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,449
  • Dutch Class
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #721 on: Yesterday at 12:13:52 am »
Considering all the shite that has happened this season to finish third is a fantastic achievement.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,394
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #722 on: Yesterday at 12:28:27 am »
You know, i've keep mum on things at times.

I've thought how could you..to some who posted negative shite about Jurgen and the players.

But then really I thought how dare you.

Never underestimate Jurgen or the players. When they get our backing, they run through brick walls for us.

Up the Mighty Reds.  :scarf
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,128
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #723 on: Yesterday at 12:51:00 am »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on May 23, 2021, 11:31:50 pm
I'd just like to thank all those who joined in to support the underlying spirit and message of this thread, the title of which has always spoken for itself. Namely, when things start going awry then supporters stick with the team whether that's in the ground or on these message boards and social media. Sadly that form of undying support isn't always as evident as it should be but I guess that's just the nature of the beast, especially in more recent times.

Thankfully, in this instance the undying support shown by so many in here has been richly rewarded by one of the most plucky and heroic against the odds league runs I've ever witnessed by any Reds team - and manager, of course - resulting in the warm glow we#re now all basking in.

 :)

Great leadership on your part mate.  Well out!
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,312
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #724 on: Yesterday at 01:01:45 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 12:28:27 am
You know, i've keep mum on things at times.

I've thought how could you..to some who posted negative shite about Jurgen and the players.

But then really I thought how dare you.

Never underestimate Jurgen or the players. When they get our backing, they run through brick walls for us.

Up the Mighty Reds.  :scarf
you voted for trump so you can get the boat.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,080
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #725 on: Yesterday at 01:07:22 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on May 23, 2021, 11:51:05 pm
Although weve been worse, Id say January - Feb were amongst the darkest times Ive had supporting the club. Felt like 0 was going right and the numerous off field tragedies were visibly weighing heavy on everyone at the club and in particular Jurgen. Some effort to finish third in the end.

That was worse than Hodgson's stint to you? Or some of the midtable finishes we've had in multiple seasons?
Logged

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,795
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #726 on: Yesterday at 01:11:27 am »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Yesterday at 12:51:00 am
Great leadership on your part mate.  Well out!

Just read your fantastic post J. lad. A piece of unremitting faith, eloquence, defiance and dare I say rare beauty. A belated well in mate.

  :)

Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,072
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #727 on: Yesterday at 03:39:02 am »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Yesterday at 12:51:00 am
Great leadership on your part mate.  Well out!

Yes, great shout, nice one Timbo.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,394
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #728 on: Yesterday at 03:41:21 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 01:01:45 am
you voted for trump so you can get the boat.

I hate to disappoint you, but I didn't.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline MNAA

  • ...mnaa, doo doo, deh-doodoo.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,099
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #729 on: Yesterday at 04:19:33 am »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on May 23, 2021, 11:31:50 pm
I'd just like to thank all those who joined in to support the underlying spirit and message of this thread, the title of which has always spoken for itself. Namely, when things start going awry then supporters stick with the team whether that's in the ground or on these message boards and social media. Sadly that form of undying support isn't always as evident as it should be but I guess that's just the nature of the beast, especially in more recent times.

Thankfully, in this instance the undying support shown by so many in here has been richly rewarded by one of the most plucky and heroic against the odds league runs I've ever witnessed by any Reds team - and manager, of course - resulting in the warm glow we#re now all basking in.

 :)
  :wellin :wellin :wellin :wellin :wellin ... props to you too Timbo!
Logged
"We decide when the game is over"

Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,050
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #730 on: Yesterday at 04:24:31 am »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 01:07:22 am
That was worse than Hodgson's stint to you? Or some of the midtable finishes we've had in multiple seasons?
When the only thing you're looking forward to on the weekend during lockdown was footie and we were doing so poorly, it was really hard to take. It was abnormal times for all of us, hopefully we never experience something like that during our lifetime.
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Offline Willy Poolman

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 116
  • You'll Never RAWK Alone
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #731 on: Yesterday at 09:58:13 am »
This thread has been like a beacon  on a fog-shrouded hill for me during this season. Thanks to everyone who contributed to the constructive support it offered. You all showed your true class.

One aspect of this season that upset me more than anything else, was the shear injustice the accumulation of setbacks created for the club, the supporters, and most importantly the team and coaching staff. After several successful seasons, culminating in the first championship triumph this century, there surely has be some expectation of respect and even admiration as the reigning champions. It never happened, not even a bus parade around the city. Pundits who should show a bit more perspective were the worst offenders. Very unjust I felt.

The recovery over the last eight or so games has been nothing short of marvelous. The players and coaches had earned our support during the dark times, and they have repayed that faith in bucketfuls in the run-in. I feel as proud of them as I did when the won the all that silverware over the last few years.

Logged

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,002
  • Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #732 on: Yesterday at 10:12:50 am »
Quote from: Willy Poolman on Yesterday at 09:58:13 am
Very unjust I felt.


When I was young I was raised to understand that the only fair in life is the fare you pay on the bus. Plan for the worst and hope for the best. This season was always going to be horrible. Lack of preseason, no fans, fixture congestion. We anticipated a tough season but somehow assumed it would be tough for all the clubs.

What unfolded was cruel. Referees and VAR on a crusade to destroy any momentum we could build, our local rivals taking out our best defender, possibly our best player with immunity. As the months rolled on it just kept getting worse. Klopp somehow kept us competitive. At Christmas we were top and shitty were struggling.

Then the fates in union with the referees union gave us a fatal blow - Matip pulled up against WBA, a game we should have won - and suddenly we didn't have a single senior central defender. The PL also decided that shitty could decide when and where they could play their Christmas games. The sheer number of games caught up on the squad and confidence drained. Many of us couldn't comprehend how FSG didn't allow Klopp to go to the market in the first week of January to bolster the squad at a time of crisis. At a very low ebb we then witnessed Klopp and Becker experience personal losses that will always outweigh any loss in football.

And yet somehow Jurgen Klopp managed to galvanise the squad and the fates eased off with their cruelty (though not entirely). How JK has managed to get this club to third in the league and ahead of Chelsea is just unreal. What a coach, and what a great squad of players. How we have stuck to our attacking principles despite the lack of pace at the back speaks to the courage of the coach and the squad.

Thank you to JK for helping to end off the league with our pride restored and great momentum going in to next season. Let's hope FSG allow the Edwards the space to refresh and galvanise the squad so we can go and reclaim the league.
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,920
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #733 on: Yesterday at 10:16:36 am »
Nice posts Willy and mickey.
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,780
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #734 on: Yesterday at 10:36:14 am »
Genuinely brilliant achievement for me, regardless of 'worst champions ever' and whatever others want to throw at us.

And if I'm being hyper tin-hatted.....we almost could have challenged if it wasn't for some scandalous decisions going against us and some poor efforts to see games out. The Everton game was a con, thats 2 points lost. Brighton a bit of both, again 2 points. Leeds and Newcastle recently, another 4 points. The Leicester game with the ridiculous VAR offside call is another potential 3 points. Obviously its a butterfly effect and we might have finished 8th if we'd won the derby, etc. But I think our performances warrant being comfortably second, which is testament to the players and staff considering the injuries we've had.
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,002
  • Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #735 on: Yesterday at 10:46:45 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 10:36:14 am

And if I'm being hyper tin-hatted.....we almost could have challenged if it wasn't for some scandalous decisions going against us and some poor efforts to see games out. The Everton game was a con, thats 2 points lost. Brighton a bit of both, again 2 points. Leeds and Newcastle recently, another 4 points. The Leicester game with the ridiculous VAR offside call is another potential 3 points. Obviously its a butterfly effect and we might have finished 8th if we'd won the derby, etc. But I think our performances warrant being comfortably second, which is testament to the players and staff considering the injuries we've had.

Personally I don't believe it is tin-hatted at all. We are -6 for Var decisions.
City were allowed to take a day off as there was an 'alleged' covid scare that amazingly just cleared up.
Salah and Mane have been groped in a way that would make a new bride blush.

Anyhow it is great to end the season with momentum and an opportunity to reset the squad.
Fingers crossed FSG back Klopp to allow us really go for the league and cl next season.

So great to see Jurgen smiling yesterday :)
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,242
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #736 on: Yesterday at 10:56:42 am »
I'd be fine with not signing any players this window if it meant we extended Kloppo's contract instead
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,652
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #737 on: Yesterday at 11:03:24 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 10:56:42 am
I'd be fine with not signing any players this window if it meant we extended Kloppo's contract instead

Dont give FSG ideas on how to avoid signing players.
Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,407
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #738 on: Yesterday at 11:15:14 am »
I think what this thread sums up for me is the need to support when the going gets tough. Not only support, but circle the wagons too because we know from experience that there are those who resent our success. They have to stay silent when we do well, but are there on the sidelines just waiting for the opportunity to spread their poison, and by God they went for it this season.

This is why many of us get frustrated when supposed reds in the media, instead of challenging some of the bullshit spoken and written, make it easy for stories to take hold. Carragher's mentality midgets was a case in point as was his insistence that we couldn't use injuries as an excuse. Even though his employers were more than happy for their chief pundit to trot out that very line when Utd lost Maguire for a couple of games.

To be clear, I haven't got a problem with constructive criticism. What I do have an issue with is criticism which ignores context, criticism based on nothing more than agendas, and outright hypocrisy.

Well done to all in this thread and thanks to Timbo for starting it.

It may not be a golden sky yet, but at least it's fucking stopped raining. Metaphorically of course coz its pissing down again outside.
Logged

Offline macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,962
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #739 on: Yesterday at 11:24:00 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 10:56:42 am
I'd be fine with not signing any players this window if it meant we extended Kloppo's contract instead

yes, who needs big name signings when we've got Klopp.
Just recall from loan whomever we ve got out at Kidderminster or the German 2nd tier and go from there :P
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Offline Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,128
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #740 on: Yesterday at 03:09:02 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 11:15:14 am
I think what this thread sums up for me is the need to support when the going gets tough. Not only support, but circle the wagons too because we know from experience that there are those who resent our success. They have to stay silent when we do well, but are there on the sidelines just waiting for the opportunity to spread their poison, and by God they went for it this season.

This is why many of us get frustrated when supposed reds in the media, instead of challenging some of the bullshit spoken and written, make it easy for stories to take hold. Carragher's mentality midgets was a case in point as was his insistence that we couldn't use injuries as an excuse. Even though his employers were more than happy for their chief pundit to trot out that very line when Utd lost Maguire for a couple of games.

To be clear, I haven't got a problem with constructive criticism. What I do have an issue with is criticism which ignores context, criticism based on nothing more than agendas, and outright hypocrisy.

Well done to all in this thread and thanks to Timbo for starting it.

It may not be a golden sky yet, but at least it's fucking stopped raining. Metaphorically of course coz its pissing down again outside.

CAFE, well said mate. 

Here is just one article of toxins in a sea of poison this year --- we have to remember the names and purveyors of this poison.   Today's name of shame Ian Watson - he can fucking do one after reading this shite.
People need to know what Liverpool are up against - not only institutionally but individually.

https://www.football365.com/news/liverpool-bad-champions-worst-premier-league-title-defences-man-utd-chelsea
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:11:04 pm by Trendisnotdestiny »
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline Thepooloflife

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,290
  • Justice for the 96
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #741 on: Yesterday at 05:11:03 pm »
Amazing end to a difficult season - when you consider all the obstacles Jurgen and the boys had to put up with. So, it was brilliant to be there yesterday to cheer them on and give them a rousing send off at the end - the 10k produced an amazing atmosphere !

A great thread started by a great rawkite - thanks to all who contributed.

My abiding memory though will be the picture of that touching and emotional hug between Jurgen & Alisson.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,250
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #742 on: Yesterday at 05:35:54 pm »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Yesterday at 01:11:27 am
Just read your fantastic post J. lad. A piece of unremitting faith, eloquence, defiance and dare I say rare beauty. A belated well in mate.

  :)

It was a great idea this thread, a lovely place to dive into when everything was being thrown around earlier on in the season. Now, I can't wait for next season.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,545
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #743 on: Today at 02:29:40 am »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 01:07:22 am
That was worse than Hodgson's stint to you? Or some of the midtable finishes we've had in multiple seasons?

Yep. Like someone else said - the world was a happiness vacuum at the time anyway. Add in the Klopp/Alisson tragedies and the constant injuries, the no fans in grounds and it placed a really weird aura around the place. Klopp being asked by the media weekly if hes going to quit etc. It was utterly unenjoyable to an extent Ive not seen before.

Logged

Online him_15

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,610
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #744 on: Today at 04:30:26 am »
Thx god this season is finally over.
Logged
Believer
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19]   Go Up
« previous next »
 