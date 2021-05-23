Very unjust I felt.





When I was young I was raised to understand that the only fair in life is the fare you pay on the bus. Plan for the worst and hope for the best. This season was always going to be horrible. Lack of preseason, no fans, fixture congestion. We anticipated a tough season but somehow assumed it would be tough for all the clubs.What unfolded was cruel. Referees and VAR on a crusade to destroy any momentum we could build, our local rivals taking out our best defender, possibly our best player with immunity. As the months rolled on it just kept getting worse. Klopp somehow kept us competitive. At Christmas we were top and shitty were struggling.Then the fates in union with the referees union gave us a fatal blow - Matip pulled up against WBA, a game we should have won - and suddenly we didn't have a single senior central defender. The PL also decided that shitty could decide when and where they could play their Christmas games. The sheer number of games caught up on the squad and confidence drained. Many of us couldn't comprehend how FSG didn't allow Klopp to go to the market in the first week of January to bolster the squad at a time of crisis. At a very low ebb we then witnessed Klopp and Becker experience personal losses that will always outweigh any loss in football.And yet somehow Jurgen Klopp managed to galvanise the squad and the fates eased off with their cruelty (though not entirely). How JK has managed to get this club to third in the league and ahead of Chelsea is just unreal. What a coach, and what a great squad of players. How we have stuck to our attacking principles despite the lack of pace at the back speaks to the courage of the coach and the squad.Thank you to JK for helping to end off the league with our pride restored and great momentum going in to next season. Let's hope FSG allow the Edwards the space to refresh and galvanise the squad so we can go and reclaim the league.