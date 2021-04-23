There was someone yesterday who called Klopp an idiot, after the game on here.



Summs it up for me about some of the reactions this season from some of our supporters.



Klopp and these players have given me everything I've longed for in the last 30 years. I couldn't ask any more from them. I don't like that some think that these players are coasting through and don't give fuck. I absolutely do believe that they aren't performing to the insane standards they've set, but they are human beings and they've been through a lot over the last couple of years. You don't become a loser overnight after being winners for so long.



I can't ask any more from them, as frustrating as this season has been.



Nothing lasts forever in life anyway, and football is no different. I'm thankful to have seen them play and perform and win everything they have won. Supporters of other clubs would give an arm and a leg for one season like that, let alone number of years that we have seen.



It also makes me chuckle when people go about selling XYZ player and then complain later when players want to leave and they question their loyalty.



Anfield is a special place, and it's had a remarkable impact on this team and the success of this team. Some teams perform better without such pressure, we however thrive on it. we haven't had it this year. We also haven't had luck with injuries. On top of that, some of our top players, have had poor years to their standards, and everything together has lead us to where we are today.



Not to mention that some of these players [and the manager] have dealt with personal tragedies. And some have totally forgotten about that.



Nobody has a god given right to win every year. We should know that by now. Tomorrow isn't promised in life, so why should it be any different in football.



I look forward to a fully packed Anfield, regardless of our success or lack of it on the pitch. It's been a pleasure to experience all of these years. Who the fuck knows what tomorrow brings.



