the thing about the words is he really feels part of this club, he feels part of the fabric, what hurts it, hurts us, hurts him. It's a job yes, but it's more than that to Klopp and I think that's really good for us in the short and long term.



Yeah. Like yourself and so many others have said, Jurgen Klopp is embedded within the heart and fabric of our club. He not only gets us but is seamlessly at one with and inseparable from that uniquely emotional scouse pulse that makes the club and our city such special entities.That sense of identity he so clearly feels oozes from every word of that eloquent and heartwarming piece he wrote in the programme. What a joy and real breath of clear fresh perspective it is to read it in the wake of all the outrage, recriminations and rancour that has proliferated this past week.So glad weve got this thread to express the devotion so many of us feel for the man. He truly is Shanks reincarnate. Footballing wisdom and genius may represent the overt qualities of both men but it is that rare combination of so many very special innate human characteristics which sets them apart from the pack.That sheer presence and sense of leadership they exude, the commitment, the sincerity, the honesty, the trust and respect for others, the passion and willingness to fight their corner and take on all comers when needed, the unpretentiousness, the effortless instinctive humour and perhaps above all the reciprocal devotion they have for the supporters.There are in fact so many parallels between the two men that what may on the face of it seem such a monumental accolade to place Klopp in such unique company should now actually be taken as read as far as Im concerned. And honestly for someone such as myself to put any other person on that same pedestal as Bill Shankly is something Id have never believed possible. This fellow, however, like the great man himself truly is the Real MCoy.