Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
"What Pep said is absolutely boss"   He's Scouse now, that seals the deal there. He was an honorary Scouser until now. Now he's bonifide. Could have used a better sentence to throw the word Boss in though. Like - Carlo's eyebrows are boss.  Or - Nat Phillips head is boss. 
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
No call from Henry to Jurgen since all this nonsense unfolded? Shithouse.
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
Wonderful words - he's just a top, top fella.
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/432027-jurgen-klopp-programme-notes-newcastle-united

wonderful.  It says a lot how hurt he was by the way the club was being portrayed, not sure other mangers gave much of a damn about that side of things. 

Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
Wonderful words - he's just a top, top fella.

We are really lucky to have Klopp as Manager. Can't wait for us to put fear back into the league next season.
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
Fantastic words from the big man there. He put a lot of effort and emotion into that. It always surprises me the way he explains things, he's just brilliant at it. Heard him say today lets move on because we can't change bad decisions and he's right. Amazing man
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
He
Gets
Us
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
He really is one of a kind.
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
No call from Henry to Jurgen since all this nonsense unfolded? Shithouse.

Excellent columns from both Klopp and Henderson today. Both are between a rock and a hard place, but both worded their statements well. No hysterics, but lots of reflection and honesty. They have our backs, and we have theirs too.
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
I love the man. What a match he and our club are.
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
the thing about the words is he really feels part of this club, he feels part of the fabric, what hurts it, hurts us, hurts him. It's a job yes, but it's more than that to Klopp and I think that's really good for us in the short and long term.
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
the thing about the words is he really feels part of this club, he feels part of the fabric, what hurts it, hurts us, hurts him. It's a job yes, but it's more than that to Klopp and I think that's really good for us in the short and long term.

Yeah. Like yourself and so many others have said, Jurgen Klopp is embedded within the heart and fabric of our club. He not only gets us but is seamlessly at one with and inseparable from that uniquely emotional scouse pulse that makes the club and our city such special entities.

That sense of identity he so clearly feels oozes from every word of that eloquent and heartwarming piece he wrote in the programme. What a joy and real breath of clear fresh perspective it is to read it in the wake of all the outrage, recriminations and rancour that has proliferated this past week.

So glad weve got this thread to express the devotion so many of us feel for the man. He truly is Shanks reincarnate. Footballing wisdom and genius may represent the overt qualities of both men but it is that rare combination of so many very special innate human characteristics which sets them apart from the pack.

That sheer presence and sense of leadership they exude, the commitment, the sincerity, the honesty, the trust and respect for others, the passion and willingness to fight their corner and take on all comers when needed, the unpretentiousness, the effortless instinctive humour and perhaps above all the reciprocal devotion they have for the supporters.

There are in fact so many parallels between the two men that what may on the face of it seem such a monumental accolade to place Klopp in such unique company should now actually be taken as read as far as Im concerned. And honestly for someone such as myself to put any other person on that same pedestal as Bill Shankly is something Id have never believed possible. This fellow, however, like the great man himself truly is the Real MCoy.
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
Yeah. Like yourself and so many others have said, Jurgen Klopp is embedded within the heart and fabric of our club. He not only gets us but is seamlessly at one with and inseparable from that uniquely emotional scouse pulse that makes the club and our city such special entities.

That sense of identity he so clearly feels oozes from every word of that eloquent and heartwarming piece he wrote in the programme. What a joy and real breath of clear fresh perspective it is to read it in the wake of all the outrage, recriminations and rancour that has proliferated this past week.

So glad weve got this thread to express the devotion so many of us feel for the man. He truly is Shanks reincarnate. Footballing wisdom and genius may represent the overt qualities of both men but it is that rare combination of so many very special innate human characteristics which sets them apart from the pack.

That sheer presence and sense of leadership they exude, the commitment, the sincerity, the honesty, the trust and respect for others, the passion and willingness to fight their corner and take on all comers when needed, the unpretentiousness, the effortless instinctive humour and perhaps above all the reciprocal devotion they have for the supporters.

There are in fact so many parallels between the two men that what may on the face of it seem such a monumental accolade to place Klopp in such unique company should now actually be taken as read as far as Im concerned. And honestly for someone such as myself to put any other person on that same pedestal as Bill Shankly is something Id have never believed possible. This fellow, however, like the great man himself truly is the Real MCoy.

Forensically spot on mate.  Seeing this in writing only emboldens this feeling we share for one of the greatest club legends, but it also makes think we need to find MORE ways to support him.  I am not saying we could have foreseen the events of this crazy week, but it has caused me (albeit from across the pond) to aspire to contribute to this Shankly/Klopp ethos in ways that honor regular Liverpudlians and the community - more than a benign contribution of money.   

I sincerely hope we find a way to give more of the club back to supporters in ways that are both productive for all parties, but in ways that challenge our sick global culture of MORE MORE -- to get less less.

Thanks Al!

