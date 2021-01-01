« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Down

Author Topic: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season  (Read 34579 times)

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,029
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #560 on: Today at 03:51:10 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 03:46:59 am
Yeah, Jurgen isn't being fucked over.  There's no way he wouldn't have known about what was going on and if not agreed with it been fine with it.  You don't blindside your most important and highest paid non-player, it's just nonsense to think otherwise.  It might also explain the odd situations with Jose and Arteta as well but that's for another thread.

He knows about it but hes previously said he doesnt agree with it.
Logged

Online CalgarianRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #561 on: Today at 03:56:22 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 03:51:10 am
He knows about it but hes previously said he doesnt agree with it.

There's no way Klopp will openly oppose the Super League now. That will be a PR disaster for FSG having the guy who is the face of the club not agreeing with the plan.

I think either he will be onboard, or if he still opposes the idea; he will keep it to himself. He is smart and pragmatic.

It does put him in a tough situation tho, and it will be annoying if that is the focus for the game tomorrow.
Logged
True North Strong

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,029
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #562 on: Today at 04:01:29 am »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Today at 03:56:22 am
There's no way Klopp will openly oppose the Super League now. That will be a PR disaster for FSG having the guy who is the face of the club not agreeing with the plan.

I think either he will be onboard, or if he still opposes the idea; he will keep it to himself. He is smart and pragmatic.

It does put him in a tough situation tho, and it will be annoying if that is the focus for the game tomorrow.

I agree.
Logged

Online Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,811
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #563 on: Today at 04:05:06 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 03:46:59 am
Yeah, Jurgen isn't being fucked over.  There's no way he wouldn't have known about what was going on and if not agreed with it been fine with it.  You don't blindside your most important and highest paid non-player, it's just nonsense to think otherwise.  It might also explain the odd situations with Jose and Arteta as well but that's for another thread.

Wouldn't mind seeing the managers of all the big 6 (Klopp, Mourinho, Arteta, Pep, OGS, and Tuchel) make a joint statement saying that

1. They did not know this release was coming
2. They were not asked for input
3.  And they are sorting through all of this like the rest of us

*** At least take the pressure off of the referees to do performative fuckery....
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Online Dave McCoy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,084
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #564 on: Today at 04:10:47 am »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Today at 04:05:06 am
Wouldn't mind seeing the managers of all the big 6 (Klopp, Mourinho, Arteta, Pep, OGS, and Tuchel) make a joint statement saying that

1. They did not know this release was coming
2. They were not asked for input
3.  And they are sorting through all of this like the rest of us

*** At least take the pressure off of the referees to do performative fuckery....

OGS making a statement against ManU?  The man owes his whole post playing career to the Glazers.  There's no way that would happen.  I also wonder if this new lazy Jose is due to the fact he knows it doesn't matter. 
Logged

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,923
    • Save Liverpool FC
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #565 on: Today at 04:15:52 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 04:10:47 am
I also wonder if this new lazy Jose is due to the fact he knows it doesn't matter. 
Maybe even a factor in our slump.
Logged
We Are Liverpool.
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Up
« previous next »
 