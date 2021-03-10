« previous next »
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #480 on: March 10, 2021, 10:17:28 pm »
Quote from: aw1991 on March 10, 2021, 09:55:52 pm
And just like that, we get a reminder of how awesome is this team and awesome are the players. We'll bounce right back no doubt!
Yep - brilliant tonight. Nice goals, loads of other chances, whole team played well.......Fabinho was imperious in his natural position. A real confidence booster !
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #481 on: March 10, 2021, 10:30:57 pm »
Suddenly we get a half-filled squad and we look awesome, don't we? Imagine the time when we can field first-choice XI players and can still make 5 substitutions (at least in Europe).

Without those injuries, we'd be running away with the title, now we can't scrape for 4th place... What a season...
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #482 on: March 10, 2021, 10:37:41 pm »
So happy for Klopp, Ali in particular but also the whole team to get some positive vibes coursing through their veins.. we really are a different beast in Europe. If we can get some of our key players back (but not rushed) I think we really could go all the way, it's that kind of weird season.

Hope we can keep that settled unit through the next few games now (back 4 + Fab) will really breed understanding and confidence for the rest of the team. Fab with transition after transition really reminded me of what this Liverpool's DNA is all about, it's little wonder we looked like our old selves with him back in the team and a slightly settled back 4 (2 game run of 2 centre backs) for the first time in what feels like months!
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #483 on: March 11, 2021, 12:29:32 am »
Made up for Jurgen tonight.  Genuinely happy for the fella.

Nice to see both him and Alisson with big smiles after the game. :)
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #484 on: March 11, 2021, 01:21:23 am »
Quote from: farawayred on March 10, 2021, 10:30:57 pm
Suddenly we get a half-filled squad and we look awesome, don't we? Imagine the time when we can field first-choice XI players and can still make 5 substitutions (at least in Europe).

Without those injuries, we'd be running away with the title, now we can't scrape for 4th place... What a season...

The injuries we've had and their domino effect on the entire team structure and playing ability have fucked us up far far more than many seem to realise. I could understand outsiders not seeing that and not wanting to see it. What I could never get my head around was so many of our own fans failing to see the huge impact on the team and preferring to judge us on the poor results rather than our performances which although blunt up front and far from stellar were never anything approaching the convenient 'shit' label which some seemed unable to resist tarring us with.

So as you rightly say how revealing was it to see the huge overall impact made tonight by just one hugely important piece of the jigsaw returning. Fabinho in that minesweeper role in the middle injected such confidence into the entire team with his assured play and in particular helped lift Thiago's performance to the sort of level we all got so excited by when he first signed.

Happy days again - fingers crossed re injuries!

 ;D

Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #485 on: March 11, 2021, 01:21:57 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on March 11, 2021, 12:29:32 am
Made up for Jurgen tonight.  Genuinely happy for the fella.

Nice to see both him and Alisson with big smiles after the game. :)

Wasn't it just.

 :)
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #486 on: March 11, 2021, 02:26:22 am »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on March 11, 2021, 01:21:23 am
The injuries we've had and their domino effect on the entire team structure and playing ability have fucked us up far far more than many seem to realise. I could understand outsiders not seeing that and not wanting to see it. What I could never get my head around was so many of our own fans failing to see the huge impact on the team and preferring to judge us on the poor results rather than our performances which although blunt up front and far from stellar were never anything approaching the convenient 'shit' label which some seemed unable to resist tarring us with.

So as you rightly say how revealing was it to see the huge overall impact made tonight by just one hugely important piece of the jigsaw returning. Fabinho in that minesweeper role in the middle injected such confidence into the entire team with his assured play and in particular helped lift Thiago's performance to the sort of level we all got so excited by when he first signed.

Happy days again - fingers crossed re injuries!

 ;D

You're right, TG, it has been really puzzling to witness so many fans overreacting to the current circumstances. The knock-on effects of losing centre backs, having to move key midfielders to cover, and the impact on our transitions were pretty clear. but many people have refused to address the current performance issues, and instead have jumped straight to more or less condemning the whole team.

This game was so uplifting! It sent my spirits soaring, as the quality of the team shone through and the fighting spirit was alive and kicking (or heading). True, we still had problems with the forwards not finishing well, at least in the first half, but there were so many other aspects to be positive about I was half expecting to read on this thread a few apologies for the gloom. The usual suspects.

The highlight for me was Thiago's pass to set Mo free. What a superb blend of artistry and football ability. Fair made me gasp The goals in the second half, Jota's performance, the sheer joy of Kopp and the lads, having a bit of fun for a change.
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #487 on: March 11, 2021, 12:38:17 pm »
Quote from: Willy Poolman on March 11, 2021, 02:26:22 am
You're right, TG, it has been really puzzling to witness so many fans overreacting to the current circumstances. The knock-on effects of losing centre backs, having to move key midfielders to cover, and the impact on our transitions were pretty clear. but many people have refused to address the current performance issues, and instead have jumped straight to more or less condemning the whole team.

This game was so uplifting! It sent my spirits soaring, as the quality of the team shone through and the fighting spirit was alive and kicking (or heading). True, we still had problems with the forwards not finishing well, at least in the first half, but there were so many other aspects to be positive about I was half expecting to read on this thread a few apologies for the gloom. The usual suspects.

The highlight for me was Thiago's pass to set Mo free. What a superb blend of artistry and football ability. Fair made me gasp The goals in the second half, Jota's performance, the sheer joy of Kopp and the lads, having a bit of fun for a change.
Nice post Willy - sums up my feelings about the game too. Yes, it's only one game and in Europe where we've been playing better anyway - but, that said, I still think it was a great performance. You could mention any player and highlight things they did which were more like their quality selves again or even superb bits of play like that Thiago pass you mention....which was just incredible vision ! I could go right through the team in the same vein, but Fabinho, Gini and Philips I thought were just outstanding.

One game, one win, one great performance, yes - but something to build on now.
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #488 on: March 11, 2021, 01:10:03 pm »
Quote from: Willy Poolman on March 11, 2021, 02:26:22 am
You're right, TG, it has been really puzzling to witness so many fans overreacting to the current circumstances.

Actually as puzzling as the likes of me and thee might think it is on the face of it, you only have to scroll through the last few pages of the Nat Phillips thread since his outstanding performance last night to see how some folks on here exist solely to suck the joy out of even the most uplifting situations. It is as if they simply cannot enjoy the moment when Nat Phillips became NATilla the Hun.  :)

Let's just thank fuck we're not all weighed down with the miserabilist burdens of negativity some of these folks seem to have. I've been a Red in this amazing city since the late '50's and it's only on forums like this that I've ever come across Liverpudlians like these. 


Quote from: Willy Poolman on March 11, 2021, 02:26:22 am
This game was so uplifting! It sent my spirits soaring, as the quality of the team shone through and the fighting spirit was alive and kicking (or heading). True, we still had problems with the forwards not finishing well, at least in the first half, but there were so many other aspects to be positive about I was half expecting to read on this thread a few apologies for the gloom. The usual suspects.

The highlight for me was Thiago's pass to set Mo free. What a superb blend of artistry and football ability. Fair made me gasp The goals in the second half, Jota's performance, the sheer joy of Kopp and the lads, having a bit of fun for a change.

Beautifully put sentiments mate. Agree entirely.

  :)
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #489 on: March 13, 2021, 12:03:43 am »
Bumped as a discreet subtle  ;D reminder in case folks forget what we're all really fucking here for

 :)
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #490 on: March 13, 2021, 06:17:13 am »
This week, representatives of Liverpool players have almost unanimously defended the German coach. This is not the norm when a major club endures a significant downturn of results.

One confidant of Liverpools players says: Im certainly not aware of any issues either between the players or with the manager. They are all hurting. They all want to put things right. Everyone still believes in the manager. Its just been a season with one setback after another. Its become a hard slog. The injuries have killed them and belief has definitely taken a battering.

A second representative insisted: The players respect and trust Jurgen and are desperate to turn it around for him.

https://theathletic.com/2439662/2021/03/13/it-is-like-quicksand-the-inside-story-of-liverpools-unravelling-season-and-what-it-means/
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #491 on: March 13, 2021, 10:19:18 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on March 13, 2021, 06:17:13 am
This week, representatives of Liverpool players have almost unanimously defended the German coach. This is not the norm when a major club endures a significant downturn of results.

One confidant of Liverpools players says: Im certainly not aware of any issues either between the players or with the manager. They are all hurting. They all want to put things right. Everyone still believes in the manager. Its just been a season with one setback after another. Its become a hard slog. The injuries have killed them and belief has definitely taken a battering.

A second representative insisted: The players respect and trust Jurgen and are desperate to turn it around for him.

https://theathletic.com/2439662/2021/03/13/it-is-like-quicksand-the-inside-story-of-liverpools-unravelling-season-and-what-it-means/


Any chance of copying that and sticking that up please mate. I'd love to read it. I know it's a bit tight arse but I'm buggered if I can afford to justify joining every media website that has an intersting article paywall, even if I do understand the reasoning behind why they need to do it.

 :)

The gist of it seems to be so pertinent to what we've been attempting to capture in this thread.
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #492 on: March 13, 2021, 11:10:42 am »
After a great (home) win against Leipzig and a return to the type of performance wed grown to love for so long, there seems to be an uplift in spirits, however temporary.

I dont know what happened to the site when it was down a few weeks back, but no doubt the mods were working hard to clear out some of the toxicity that had been spread across multiple threads by the usual suspects - plus a sprinkling of new posters who call themselves fans, but perhaps havent put in the hard yards that it takes to become a supporter.

Its easy to lose perspective in football and in life sometimes, but no matter how difficult things seem - perspective is whats needed more than anything to get us through. And hope.

On January 24th at the halfway point of the season, I posted a list of issues weve faced, and was optimistic that our situation would improve. I thought the domino effect would slow down or stop, and all the different issues that were being compounded each week would eventually subside. Timbo then took it a step further and created this much needed thread which has been a (mostly) safe haven for those of us who don't want to give up.
 
But since that point the issues have kept coming, and I wanted to note them here for posterity so that our title defence (and our season) can be viewed with perspective, empathy, and facts - instead of outrage, criticism, and negativity. Apologies in advance, as brevity isnt my strong point...

At the end of January, Matip is ruled out for the season  another season-ending injury in the position where we desperately needed consistency and some good luck. Our 3 first choice CBs will each miss 4, 6 and 7 months of the season. Klopps defensive dilemmas continue.

We buy two new CBs on deadline day  after no doubt lots of negotiations and challenges, we sign two new players to help with our defensive issues. Fans complain relentlessly that we shouldve signed better players on 1st January, as if its some kind of football manager videogame, without any evidence whatsoever of what went on behind the scenes. The signings are positive news, even if its not quite the marquee players some expected (which were never going to happen in reality). Klopp gets to work on the training pitch as we seek to get back on track.

Fabinho gets injured  a muscle injury that will keep him out for 18 days and 4 matches  another massive blow, and perhaps the one player we needed to stay fit more than anyone to salvage something from our season.

Fortress Anfield is breached again, in only our 2nd league defeat at home in 3 and half years. Injuries, lack of crowd and poor officiating have diminished our home form - teams can smell blood and are analysing weaknesses which havent been evident for three full seasons.

Davies gets injured. No, seriously. It's just not funny anymore. Our luck goes from bad, to worse, to downright taking the piss. We seriously upset the footballing gods last season by winning number 19.

Records tumble for all the wrong reasons. After losing our invincibility shield against Burnley and Brighton, we lose our 3rd, 4th and 5th home games of the season, each one breaking a record in the process. The word crisis is often over-used in football, but we are officially in one. Klopp declares the title defence over.

Our two new signings have a tough start - one of whom is injured before he even kicks a ball in the first team, and the other is given a torrid time on his debut against a top 4 challenger (and one of the best counter attacking teams in the league). Alisson looks indecisive  understandable after seeing a different group of players in front of him every week for 5 months.

Players look knackered physically and mentally, and although our performances are much better than our results indicate (and some fans seem to believe) its points that we so desperately need, to regain some confidence and climb back up the table. Just a scrappy 1-0 win will do. Please.

Henderson gets injured early in our derby game in what was our 18th different CB partnership of the season, and the footballing gods continue to piss all over our chips. Our captain, leader, and most energetic and vocal player on the pitch is ruled out for at least 6 weeks and needs surgery.

The inept VAR decisions continue, and although it might not have changed the result, a penalty is given against Trent for a player quite literally falling over him. We all watch as the ref makes a pitiful attempt to review the decision on the pitchside monitor, and somehow sees something no-one else could see. The decisions this season reach ridiculous levels, and although I dont agree with conspiracy theories or institutional bias, theres no doubt that something isnt right. Trents face tells the story of the whole season, and we all feel his disbelief and frustration.

Alissons father passes away  a tragic accident - taken from this world at a young age and at a time when visiting family is largely forbidden. We cant predict what will happen off the pitch, but along with the death of Klopps mother it's yet another blow to the team and manager to add to the long list of misfortunes over the previous 7 months.

We finally win again, but then subsequently lose our 5th straight home match for the first time in our 128 year history. The fortress has temporarily become a sandcastle, which this season has gradually washed away with wave after wave hitting us before we can recover. We will rebuild of course and we will make it a fortress again, but its so sad to watch it happen before our eyes without being there to help.

The stats tell the clear story. By the end of February, 204 games have been missed across the whole squad through injury  double that of the next team (Leicester). It's the equivalent of more than five first team players being out for an entire league season. Unprecedented.

The media increasingly turn a blind eye to the extent of our injury crisis and its effects, and dismiss the continuing VAR decisions that go against us. Teams that get lucky are praised for defeating the champions, which bolsters the narrative that we are in freefall. The toxicity that feeds the cesspit of modern social media goes to new levels, and fans everywhere (including our own) stick the boot in with glee.

We lose against Fulham  our 6th straight home defeat of the season after having previously gone 68 unbeaten. Arguably for the first time, the performance really does merit the result. Melissa Reddy says this team is broken and whilst I refuse to accept that, theres no doubt were in real trouble.

I thought after my initial post that things couldnt get worse, but they have. We are like that knight in Monty Pythons Holy Grail - hopping on one leg and still fighting on, but severely wounded - even if not mortally. The focus is now about finding some stability and making top 4, whilst going as far as we can in the CL with a depleted squad. Not the ambitions we had in September - but we are where we are, and need to work with it.

Leipzig offers us some hope that we can regain some form in the league, and its clear what happens when you put players in their correct positions and the system starts to work again. As one journalist so eloquently put it  the problem with playing Fabinho in defence isnt how good he is as a defender  its that he doesnt have Fabinho in midfield to protect him.

I hate the phrase turned a corner but theres definitely some glimmers of hope appearing. Jota is back and was electric in midweek. Fabinho was imperious in that DM role he performs so well, whilst bringing confidence to Kabak and Philips behind him. Thiago looked a different player with Fabinho cleaning up behind him. If we can beat Wolves, we can go into the international break with optimism, and I hope Klopp keeps as many players back on Merseyside as possible, during what must be the single most pointless (and irresponsible) of all international breaks in history.

For me, there are two golden skies on the horizon.

Firstly, the end of this pandemic and a return to some kind of normality  fans in the stadium, in pubs, with friends and families, returning to work, and returning to all the little rituals of life we hold so dear. That in itself is a reason to be optimistic, regardless of our performances and results.

Secondly, imagine the psychological boost the entire squad and Klopp will get when fans do start returning. Imagine seeing Virgil and Gomez back in full training and how that will make everyone feel. Imagine seeing Henderson and Fabinho in midfield again for the first time in almost a season. Imagine a bench full of players that are there by merit and form, and not because theyre all weve got left. Next season we could field a first 11 of Alisson, Trent, Virgil, Gomez, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Mane, Firmino, and Salah. Our subs bench could be Kelleher, Matip, Kabak, Keita, Jones, Thiago, Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Jota.

Even before we add anyone in the summer, thats a title winning squad in anyones book  possibly even next season (and the season after that.). Michael Edwards and his team are no doubt already seeking suitors for Origi, Shaqiri (and possibly Minamino), and will be well aware that Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain are yet to deliver on their early promise. Loan players will be let go or will come back stronger, and players out of contract will be trimmed - along with their wages (although hopefully we keep Gini). Klopps rebuild of his next team is well underway  even if we dont know about it yet.

This season is not simply a drop-off after winning the title and 3 hard-fought seasons. It isnt because we lost Virgil or had no fans - that is too simple an analysis and an insult to our intelligence. This has been a catastrophic combination of injuries, on-field decisions, physical and mental fatigue, and circumstances that no-one couldve predicted (and which will never happen again in our lifetimes). Weve had 10 years worth of injuries and bad luck in 7 months, but hopefully by the summer the footballing gods will consider our penance has been served - for having the sheer audacity to win the title last year. The reason it hurts so much is because it matters so much, and is such a contrast to the highs of last summer. A sequence of 3 wins in 10 is one of our worst runs in as long as I can remember, but no matter how bad this season ends up, we must maintain the perspective and keep it all in context. To do otherwise would not only be disrespectful to what Klopp and this team achieved, but goes against our core principles of solidarity, hope, and never, ever giving up.

We will get better, we will come back stronger, and we will break records again, and we win the title again. We will have the parade we so craved, and see those faces atop the bus with beaming smiles as the streets of Liverpool turn red and white. Picture those scenes, and cling onto them tightly, as that time will come, and it will be magnificent beyond measure. The motivation for Klopp and this squad to come back stronger, and to sit atop that bus holding number 20 aloft will be huge - as will the desire to silence the doubters in our fan base and the media.

So ignore Roy Keane, Carragher and Sky, ignore social media and rival fans, and quit worrying what your Manc or bitter colleagues at work will say. Youve got to go all in on anything in life to really experience the joys - and in doing so, we recognise there will also be the heartaches. For me, supporting a football team properly is like a good marriage  we keep on going in sickness and in health, for better or worse, for richer or poorer, and we must always remember to love and to cherish. Till death do us part.

And if youve decided after a crappy year that enough is enough and you want a divorce - then please piss off.
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #493 on: March 13, 2021, 11:39:57 am »
Quote from: keyop on March 13, 2021, 11:10:42 am

Even before we add anyone in the summer, thats a title winning squad in anyones book

We will get better, we will come back stronger, and we will break records again, and we win the title again.
So ignore Roy Keane, Carragher and Sky, ignore social media and rival fans, and quit worrying what your Manc or bitter colleagues at work will say.


What a really great post.Thank you for taking the time to write this out.

We are winning the league next season and I hope we go about winning with the quiet humility of all the great Liverpool teams.

Jurgen Klopp is a born winner. Our squad is full of winners. Our DoF is a winner.
Lady Luck has beaten the shit out of us. Our detractors have revelled in our so called demise.
City lost Laporte and fell away. We lost the spine of our side and still battled to retain our title until the blows eventually knocked us one too many times.

All of those that have taken aims at Klopp and our team in our moment of crisis please find another club. Liverpool is not for you. It is amazing that this thread has 13 pages. Lose a game and a post match thread quickly hits 30 pages plus. Support or go follow City. They can buy all the players you dream of having in your team.
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #494 on: March 13, 2021, 11:49:54 am »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on March 13, 2021, 10:19:18 am
Any chance of copying that and sticking that up please mate. I'd love to read it. I know it's a bit tight arse but I'm buggered if I can afford to justify joining every media website that has an intersting article paywall, even if I do understand the reasoning behind why they need to do it.

 :)

The gist of it seems to be so pertinent to what we've been attempting to capture in this thread.

They're pretty anal about copyright claims though :( But I'm fine doing it if the mods okay it
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #495 on: March 13, 2021, 12:43:36 pm »
Thank you Keyop and to everyone that contributes positively.

Still beats me how some of our own ignore all context and cant wait to join the pile on.

Also people who talk about excessive positivity or echo chambers etc miss the point. I dont think any of us want to stifle constructive debate. Its just that given everything that has gone wrong this season, criticism seems a bit petty. There really is no point.
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #496 on: March 13, 2021, 01:26:32 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on March 13, 2021, 06:17:13 am
This week, representatives of Liverpool players have almost unanimously defended the German coach. This is not the norm when a major club endures a significant downturn of results.

One confidant of Liverpools players says: Im certainly not aware of any issues either between the players or with the manager. They are all hurting. They all want to put things right. Everyone still believes in the manager. Its just been a season with one setback after another. Its become a hard slog. The injuries have killed them and belief has definitely taken a battering.

A second representative insisted: The players respect and trust Jurgen and are desperate to turn it around for him.

https://theathletic.com/2439662/2021/03/13/it-is-like-quicksand-the-inside-story-of-liverpools-unravelling-season-and-what-it-means/

Saw this article earlier today....was a good read

Apart from the much talked about issues (injuries, personal losses) and impact of them psychologically...it seemed there was an acceptance of how large an effect these had and how we haven't handled 'pandemic-football' the best. And this includes after-effects of the last couple years success in terms of mental exhaustion. A lot of focus on how in spite of all these problems nobody is turning on eachother and there is faith even though no exact idea as to how to stop the malaise. They will keep trying

Other things i found interesting were the plans to have the fullbacks rest more this season but not being able to do this, faith in thiago still being there just a case of him adapting to the counter-pressing demands and having a DM with him, alot of thinking to do now in terms of having players fill in multiple positions and the impacts of this (muscle injuries etc).... and around the talk of money available this summer (which there should be regardless of the losses iro CL ) there are two areas which seem to be a target which would be a forward and obvious CB. No Salah issue, just part n parcel of big footballers and their agents too....and Klopp is hopeful of a non-blockbuster pre season - one where the focus is very much on football more than sponsorships stuff

There was a nice story of a group of senior players approaching Pep after the Burnley loss, to try and figure out what they could do to help the situation and ease the burden on Klopp himself given what he was going through. Very much liked the sound of that kind of character at the core of our playing staff


Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #497 on: March 13, 2021, 02:08:46 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on March 13, 2021, 06:17:13 am
This week, representatives of Liverpool players have almost unanimously defended the German coach. This is not the norm when a major club endures a significant downturn of results.

One confidant of Liverpools players says: Im certainly not aware of any issues either between the players or with the manager. They are all hurting. They all want to put things right. Everyone still believes in the manager. Its just been a season with one setback after another. Its become a hard slog. The injuries have killed them and belief has definitely taken a battering.

A second representative insisted: The players respect and trust Jurgen and are desperate to turn it around for him.

https://theathletic.com/2439662/2021/03/13/it-is-like-quicksand-the-inside-story-of-liverpools-unravelling-season-and-what-it-means/

Shite article. 2,000 words and tells us nothing new except Mane and Salahs relationship is apparently imperfect. Journalism in the gutter.
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #498 on: March 13, 2021, 03:59:05 pm »
Quote from: keyop on March 13, 2021, 11:10:42 am
After a great (home) win against Leipzig and a return to the type of performance wed grown to love for so long, there seems to be an uplift in spirits, however temporary.

I dont know what happened to the site when it was down a few weeks back, but no doubt the mods were working hard to clear out some of the toxicity that had been spread across multiple threads by the usual suspects - plus a sprinkling of new posters who call themselves fans, but perhaps havent put in the hard yards that it takes to become a supporter.

Its easy to lose perspective in football and in life sometimes, but no matter how difficult things seem - perspective is whats needed more than anything to get us through. And hope.

On January 24th at the halfway point of the season, I posted a list of issues weve faced, and was optimistic that our situation would improve. I thought the domino effect would slow down or stop, and all the different issues that were being compounded each week would eventually subside. Timbo then took it a step further and created this much needed thread which has been a (mostly) safe haven for those of us who don't want to give up.
 
But since that point the issues have kept coming, and I wanted to note them here for posterity so that our title defence (and our season) can be viewed with perspective, empathy, and facts - instead of outrage, criticism, and negativity. Apologies in advance, as brevity isnt my strong point...

At the end of January, Matip is ruled out for the season  another season-ending injury in the position where we desperately needed consistency and some good luck. Our 3 first choice CBs will each miss 4, 6 and 7 months of the season. Klopps defensive dilemmas continue.

We buy two new CBs on deadline day  after no doubt lots of negotiations and challenges, we sign two new players to help with our defensive issues. Fans complain relentlessly that we shouldve signed better players on 1st January, as if its some kind of football manager videogame, without any evidence whatsoever of what went on behind the scenes. The signings are positive news, even if its not quite the marquee players some expected (which were never going to happen in reality). Klopp gets to work on the training pitch as we seek to get back on track.

Fabinho gets injured  a muscle injury that will keep him out for 18 days and 4 matches  another massive blow, and perhaps the one player we needed to stay fit more than anyone to salvage something from our season.

Fortress Anfield is breached again, in only our 2nd league defeat at home in 3 and half years. Injuries, lack of crowd and poor officiating have diminished our home form - teams can smell blood and are analysing weaknesses which havent been evident for three full seasons.

Davies gets injured. No, seriously. It's just not funny anymore. Our luck goes from bad, to worse, to downright taking the piss. We seriously upset the footballing gods last season by winning number 19.

Records tumble for all the wrong reasons. After losing our invincibility shield against Burnley and Brighton, we lose our 3rd, 4th and 5th home games of the season, each one breaking a record in the process. The word crisis is often over-used in football, but we are officially in one. Klopp declares the title defence over.

Our two new signings have a tough start - one of whom is injured before he even kicks a ball in the first team, and the other is given a torrid time on his debut against a top 4 challenger (and one of the best counter attacking teams in the league). Alisson looks indecisive  understandable after seeing a different group of players in front of him every week for 5 months.

Players look knackered physically and mentally, and although our performances are much better than our results indicate (and some fans seem to believe) its points that we so desperately need, to regain some confidence and climb back up the table. Just a scrappy 1-0 win will do. Please.

Henderson gets injured early in our derby game in what was our 18th different CB partnership of the season, and the footballing gods continue to piss all over our chips. Our captain, leader, and most energetic and vocal player on the pitch is ruled out for at least 6 weeks and needs surgery.

The inept VAR decisions continue, and although it might not have changed the result, a penalty is given against Trent for a player quite literally falling over him. We all watch as the ref makes a pitiful attempt to review the decision on the pitchside monitor, and somehow sees something no-one else could see. The decisions this season reach ridiculous levels, and although I dont agree with conspiracy theories or institutional bias, theres no doubt that something isnt right. Trents face tells the story of the whole season, and we all feel his disbelief and frustration.

Alissons father passes away  a tragic accident - taken from this world at a young age and at a time when visiting family is largely forbidden. We cant predict what will happen off the pitch, but along with the death of Klopps mother it's yet another blow to the team and manager to add to the long list of misfortunes over the previous 7 months.

We finally win again, but then subsequently lose our 5th straight home match for the first time in our 128 year history. The fortress has temporarily become a sandcastle, which this season has gradually washed away with wave after wave hitting us before we can recover. We will rebuild of course and we will make it a fortress again, but its so sad to watch it happen before our eyes without being there to help.

The stats tell the clear story. By the end of February, 204 games have been missed across the whole squad through injury  double that of the next team (Leicester). It's the equivalent of more than five first team players being out for an entire league season. Unprecedented.

The media increasingly turn a blind eye to the extent of our injury crisis and its effects, and dismiss the continuing VAR decisions that go against us. Teams that get lucky are praised for defeating the champions, which bolsters the narrative that we are in freefall. The toxicity that feeds the cesspit of modern social media goes to new levels, and fans everywhere (including our own) stick the boot in with glee.

We lose against Fulham  our 6th straight home defeat of the season after having previously gone 68 unbeaten. Arguably for the first time, the performance really does merit the result. Melissa Reddy says this team is broken and whilst I refuse to accept that, theres no doubt were in real trouble.

I thought after my initial post that things couldnt get worse, but they have. We are like that knight in Monty Pythons Holy Grail - hopping on one leg and still fighting on, but severely wounded - even if not mortally. The focus is now about finding some stability and making top 4, whilst going as far as we can in the CL with a depleted squad. Not the ambitions we had in September - but we are where we are, and need to work with it.

Leipzig offers us some hope that we can regain some form in the league, and its clear what happens when you put players in their correct positions and the system starts to work again. As one journalist so eloquently put it  the problem with playing Fabinho in defence isnt how good he is as a defender  its that he doesnt have Fabinho in midfield to protect him.

I hate the phrase turned a corner but theres definitely some glimmers of hope appearing. Jota is back and was electric in midweek. Fabinho was imperious in that DM role he performs so well, whilst bringing confidence to Kabak and Philips behind him. Thiago looked a different player with Fabinho cleaning up behind him. If we can beat Wolves, we can go into the international break with optimism, and I hope Klopp keeps as many players back on Merseyside as possible, during what must be the single most pointless (and irresponsible) of all international breaks in history.

For me, there are two golden skies on the horizon.

Firstly, the end of this pandemic and a return to some kind of normality  fans in the stadium, in pubs, with friends and families, returning to work, and returning to all the little rituals of life we hold so dear. That in itself is a reason to be optimistic, regardless of our performances and results.

Secondly, imagine the psychological boost the entire squad and Klopp will get when fans do start returning. Imagine seeing Virgil and Gomez back in full training and how that will make everyone feel. Imagine seeing Henderson and Fabinho in midfield again for the first time in almost a season. Imagine a bench full of players that are there by merit and form, and not because theyre all weve got left. Next season we could field a first 11 of Alisson, Trent, Virgil, Gomez, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Mane, Firmino, and Salah. Our subs bench could be Kelleher, Matip, Kabak, Keita, Jones, Thiago, Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Jota.

Even before we add anyone in the summer, thats a title winning squad in anyones book  possibly even next season (and the season after that.). Michael Edwards and his team are no doubt already seeking suitors for Origi, Shaqiri (and possibly Minamino), and will be well aware that Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain are yet to deliver on their early promise. Loan players will be let go or will come back stronger, and players out of contract will be trimmed - along with their wages (although hopefully we keep Gini). Klopps rebuild of his next team is well underway  even if we dont know about it yet.

This season is not simply a drop-off after winning the title and 3 hard-fought seasons. It isnt because we lost Virgil or had no fans - that is too simple an analysis and an insult to our intelligence. This has been a catastrophic combination of injuries, on-field decisions, physical and mental fatigue, and circumstances that no-one couldve predicted (and which will never happen again in our lifetimes). Weve had 10 years worth of injuries and bad luck in 7 months, but hopefully by the summer the footballing gods will consider our penance has been served - for having the sheer audacity to win the title last year. The reason it hurts so much is because it matters so much, and is such a contrast to the highs of last summer. A sequence of 3 wins in 10 is one of our worst runs in as long as I can remember, but no matter how bad this season ends up, we must maintain the perspective and keep it all in context. To do otherwise would not only be disrespectful to what Klopp and this team achieved, but goes against our core principles of solidarity, hope, and never, ever giving up.

We will get better, we will come back stronger, and we will break records again, and we win the title again. We will have the parade we so craved, and see those faces atop the bus with beaming smiles as the streets of Liverpool turn red and white. Picture those scenes, and cling onto them tightly, as that time will come, and it will be magnificent beyond measure. The motivation for Klopp and this squad to come back stronger, and to sit atop that bus holding number 20 aloft will be huge - as will the desire to silence the doubters in our fan base and the media.

So ignore Roy Keane, Carragher and Sky, ignore social media and rival fans, and quit worrying what your Manc or bitter colleagues at work will say. Youve got to go all in on anything in life to really experience the joys - and in doing so, we recognise there will also be the heartaches. For me, supporting a football team properly is like a good marriage  we keep on going in sickness and in health, for better or worse, for richer or poorer, and we must always remember to love and to cherish. Till death do us part.

And if youve decided after a crappy year that enough is enough and you want a divorce - then please piss off.

A truly fantastic piece of writing Keyop. A mixture of stark inarguable if wholly unpalatable facts ; their remorseless snowball impact on the entire team structure; and finally some beautiful sentiments to provide a warm fuzzy feeling to replicate the same one we had after Wednesday's successful little sojourn to Hungary.

Thanks so much for taking the time and trouble to compose such a gem of a piece.

 :)

Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #499 on: March 13, 2021, 04:00:44 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on March 13, 2021, 11:49:54 am
They're pretty anal about copyright claims though :( But I'm fine doing it if the mods okay it

No worries if it might cause a problem mate. I can probably surmise much of the contents.

 :)
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #500 on: March 13, 2021, 05:15:46 pm »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on March 13, 2021, 04:00:44 pm
No worries if it might cause a problem mate. I can probably surmise much of the contents.

 :)
Its just an ok article Timbo. The one above from Keyop is better 😁
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #501 on: March 13, 2021, 05:26:15 pm »
If we can find any crumbs of comfort from this season it's that next year the only way is up.   Hopefully the stage is set for us to finish strongly.  I hope the burden eases for players and manager alike.
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #502 on: March 13, 2021, 05:41:04 pm »
Sorry, bit off topic, but this is why we love and respect Klopp so much, lovely, sincere words and so true. This was posted to me from a friend on Facebook, any idea where it's actually taken from though please?
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #503 on: March 13, 2021, 05:44:45 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on March 13, 2021, 05:41:04 pm
Sorry, bit off topic, but this is why we love and respect Klopp so much, lovely, sincere words and so true. This was posted to me from a friend on Facebook, any idea where it's actually taken from though please?

His programme notes from the game vs Leipzig - its on the other Kloppo thread too.
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #504 on: March 13, 2021, 05:46:08 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on March 13, 2021, 05:44:45 pm
His programme notes from the game vs Leipzig - its on the other Kloppo thread too.

Ah cheers, didn't know that or see it there!
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #505 on: March 13, 2021, 05:46:18 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on March 13, 2021, 05:41:04 pm
Sorry, bit off topic, but this is why we love and respect Klopp so much, lovely, sincere words and so true. This was posted to me from a friend on Facebook, any idea where it's actually taken from though please?

Someone posted it yesterday I think and it's from a matchday program but not sure which game.
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #506 on: March 13, 2021, 05:55:44 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on March 13, 2021, 05:46:08 pm
Ah cheers, didn't know that or see it there!

its such a good piece too, Kloppo is just so empathetic and sincere like you say.
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #507 on: Yesterday at 04:17:41 pm »
Apologies in advance for the length of this. I was wondering whether this should be the start of a new thread, but maybe this is the best place for it? Its long, winding and at times more than a little pompous. I want to thank all of the wonderful posters in this thread and also say how much I appreciate the kind words Ive received on my post. Anyways.I have tried to tell the story of my journey with Liverpool, what it means to me to be a Liverpool supporter, why it makes me feel so proud and lucky to support Liverpool, and as a consequence of this, what I think supporting the club, both now during our current bad spell, and in general should be about.

My Liverpool story.

I was born in 1970 in Bergen, Norway. One of my earliest and most vivid memories is of being a Liverpool supporter. Its May 1977, I am six (and a half) years old and I am crying my eyes out after seeing Liverpool lose the FA cup final against United. I remember the overwhelming feeling of injustice (strong words, but I was six, not the most subtle of ages) after seeing United fluke a victory through a deflected goal off Jimmy Cases turned back. I was inconsolable.
I have no recollection of the exact hour, day or even the exact month when I became a Liverpool supporter. I cant even remember why it was Liverpool that I chose. Growing up in Norway in the 70s there was obviously no direct link to any particular English club, and certainly for me personally theres no direct link to the city of Liverpool or the club. My dad is Spurs, my grandfather was Wolves. To be honest like most young boys outside of a clubs local area it was probably completely random; Liverpool winning the first football match I happened to see on TV or maybe winning the title in the first year I was conscious of the existence of such a thing as a league. It might just have been the popular choice amongst the boys in the street where I grew up. But while I cant pinpoint exactly when it started, that image of the ball changing direction off Case is still burned in my brain.

Very soon Liverpool became an integrated part of my self-image and my identity. Being an above average footballer in my younger years, the boys in my team gave me the nickname Keegan. My idol. Not that I looked like him, it was just that I was a good player. Strangely enough the straight, red steel-wool like hair I had growing up, in my late teens suddenly turned curly, resembling the magnificent perm of the Mighty Mouse.

Theres a saying in these parts that the two basic requirements one has to fulfill to be able to call oneself a man is that; You keep your hands off your mates woman (hello Ryan Giggs) and that you never change your favorite team. No matter why or how my Liverpool journey started, I am tied to the mast of the red ship until the end, whether that ship is sailing into the sunset on a red wave or crashing against the oily black rocks of the dark forces of football.

To some people the concept of supporting a club with no real physical connection to one's life or community might be odd, foreign or even nauseating. Support your local club. One one level I get that. A club is a community, a club can be the living, beating heart of a city, village or neighbourhood. Bringing the people together, giving them purpose, pride, stories to tell, songs to sing. It can be a shelter in tough times, a harbour in the storm. I understand that someone on the outside can never fully comprehend a club's significance in such a context or live its impact in the same way as locals do.

Vivabobbygraham had a wonderful post about amongst other things the process of becoming a proper (matchgoing) Liverpool supporter. I obviously acknowledge that I can never be integrated into this in the same way as people growing up in the pen. But the core of it, about learning what responsibilities comes with being a Liverpool supporter is something that truly strikes a chord in me. It is why whenever I go to the pub to watch us play and I see Liverpool supporters in their Liverpool shirts displaying total ignorance and generally behaving like idiots, moaning about every single thing, every wasted pass, every perceived lack of.something, I literally want to go over and rip their replica shirt off. Wearing that shirt comes with certain responsibilities no matter where in the world you are..
(Also I loved the follow the shirt part, - For me, even though Ive had countless Liverpool jerseys, Ive never put a name on the back of them. I always say that I support a TEAM not a player)


While any club worth its name will always be a community based club, a club can also be an imagined community (see Benedict Anderson). We can come together through our shared interest and passions no matter where we might happen to be. Reds all over the world experience ecstasy, suffering, joy and anxiety as one.

Some clubs are just communities, imagined or otherwise, and they impact people's lives mainly through their local work and their performance on the pitch. The pride, at least from supporters removed from the local community, stems from the clubs successes.
But the way I see it, a club can be more than a community, more than a football generated emotional rollercoaster. A club can also be an idea, and ideas can transcend space and time. Ideas transcend specific people, managers, players. Ideas are not diminished by a bad result on a cold rainy night in Stoke.

Changing from that six (and a half) year old boy into (hopefully) a man, Ive grown to realise that to me Liverpool is such an idea and that idea is ingrained in Youll never walk alone.
It might have started out as just some song played at a match with lyrics that just happened to strike a chord amongst the crowd because, even as an easy singalong, it speaks to the ideas and the experiences at the heart of Liverpool as a city and the socialism of Shankly. But it has evolved into a powerful creed, and for me its the source of my pride as a Liverpool supporter. I see how this anthem of togetherness, resilience, hope and pride inspires us to action. I see how it unites us across space and time. This not just a song inspires us to be more than just a club. We come together to help Sean Cox. We might lose a game of football but together we win the fight to clear Michael Shields. We might not have won a league title for 30 years, but we won the more important fight chasing H&G out of our club. WE did that. Not just the Liverpudlian Liverpool fans, but supporters all over the world participated in the campaign to stop them from refinancing. The massive organised email campaign was an extraordinary example of togetherness and dedication. While United supporters were waiving green and gold scarfs to stand up against the Glaziers, we actually changed the course of our history. For me personally it led to a slightly absurd email exchange with a journalist from the Washington Post in the wake of one of the mass email campaigns. A Liverpool supporter from Norway engaging with an American journalist trying to raise awareness about the troubles of an English football club. That is not about football, that is about the power of Liverpool as an idea.

Youll never walk alone is not just a catchphrase, its a promise of borderless unity and compassion, forged in blood. The blood of the 96. The fight for justice and its long overdue triumph over the lies and heartbreaking victim blaming was not the starting point of the idea of Liverpool as more than a club, but it might be said to be both the natural continuation of this idea and the making of it. Winning our fight for justice through the force of our togetherness and resilience (and obviously mostly due to the sacrifices of the families) should be a source of pride that no mere footballing matter could ever diminish.

Ideas, whether theyre religious, political or other, bring people together, give them purpose, a sense of belonging and meaning. Maybe this is easy for me as a foreigner to say, but Liverpool and Anfield doesnt have to be my home to be my spiritual home. In a sense that is why Ive never felt the urgent need to actually go to Anfield. Ive always tried to catch us playing whenever we were playing nearby, like 96 in my hometown or whenever Im visiting London. It took me 49 years before I finally got around to visiting Anfield. And what a fiasco that was I was visiting over Christmas with my in-laws in the Lake District. On my 48th birthday, 29th of December 2018, I drove two hours to try and get into the Liverpool - Arsenal match. Not being able to source a ticket beforehand I arrived early afternoon hoping to find someone, somewhere, selling a ticket. In the end I spent my whole birthday wandering increasingly more frustrated and desperate outside Anfield. When the match started, standing outside, hearing the noise from inside the ground was a schizophrenic mix of heartbreaking, despairing and wonderful. Eventually, deep into the first half, I gave up and  headed the long way back up towards the lakes. It was a dark dark day. But we won.
Fortunately Ive managed to go back, not only to the outside of Anfield, but actually inside the ground. Being privileged enough to see us take on City in the magic season of 19/20 and also being at the last league match before the lockdown.
It was a profoundly moving experience to visit my spiritual home, but I still feel that Liverpool is an idea that can be lived from anywhere.

Another part of the creed of YNWA that always fills me with pride is the way we as Liverpool supporters support our team during matches. 90% of our songs are about us; no bitterness, no obsession over rivals. We dont spend our energy singing about other teams. I can think of nothing more pathetic than Spurs supporters in 2010 after beating Inter in the CL, arguably one of their greatest moments as a club ever, singing their hearts out about.Arsenal getting knocked out the day before. Imagine being at your own wedding, your partner about to be holding a speech, the pride and joy youre feeling until you realise the whole speech is about how your ex's partner lost a job. We sing mostly about Liverpool because were in this together, because we share an idea and a vision that is enough in itself, That is pride!
I also think that it is partly this positive energy, along with the culture of the liverpudlians, directed into expressing joy and pride through song that gives us by far the best songs and the best singing. Music, along with football, has always been my passion, and for me, hearing and singing the lyrics and tunes of our many awesome songs is another great source of my pride of being a part of a Liverpool community.
Yes, we might moan about VAR, complain about bad luck, launch elaborate conspiracy theories about the plot to make United win, but when Liverpool are playing we sing about our pride of being Liverpool.

YNWA is a call to the masses to come together, to keep the faith, to show compassion, but it also works on an individual level. It permeates individual lives. It can offer comfort, like when its played at a funeral or be used to reaffirm commitment at a wedding. My sister is not particularly interested in football, but her husband is. This is her walking down the aisle:

 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pVataaz0PNI

(Now imagine walking down the aisle singing Glory glory Man U..... (or hearing that at a funeral))

After we lost the champions league final in 2018 I posted a simple one line update on Facebook:  I am so happy that I am a Liverpool supporter.
As infuriating, cruel and despairing that night was, getting a glimpse of the golden sky after a long long walk through the wind and rain, only to have it ripped from our grasp by the brutality that is Sergi Ramos, I realised that the result didnt change my pride, it didnt change the triumphant feeling of being part of the idea that is Liverpool. It brought sharply into focus thoughts that Id had for many years. Thoughts about what it means to be LIverpool and what really binds us together, no matter who, what or where we might be. Its not about geographical location, not about winning, not about status or colours, its not about who we hate. Being Liverpool is about the pride of living the creed of YNWA.

Its not that I dont get frustrated or angry. I still shout at my screen when Salah yet again runs straight into the nearest defender. I still lose my head when Klopp puts on Origi instead of (anyone) when chasing a match. I still feel slightly nauseous whenever I see the cheating City at the top of the table. I still get paranoid thinking about all the VAR decisions that just happens not to go our way. I still struggle to accept that we didnt just buy a new defender on january 1st (though on a rational level I understand it). Were currently suffering from a brutal and unexpected comedown after thinking we were safely perched in our golden sky for the immediate future. Through this unexpected storm, and all the storms that have come before it, I still feel that I drew the winning ticket sometime before that horrible May day in 77 when I took my first steps on my long walk through life as part of Liverpool.

I feel so fortunate to be a Liverpool supporter and so I think we should remind ourselves who we are:

We are special.
Were special precisely because we use our creed of togetherness to change our communities, our club, our society.
Were special because we direct our pride, not as something to put down our opponents, but as a source of joy of being a part of Liverpool.
Were special because our idea of hope is not only tied to the hope of winning the next match, championship, cup. Our idea of hope transcends football and helps people hold their head high in times of despair.
Were special because the values at the core of the Liverpool idea actually makes a difference in people's individual lives no matter if were 1st or 7th in the Premier League.

I dont think it is a coincidence that weve been so lucky as to get the absolutely incredible manager and human being Jurgen Klopp to manage us. His knowledge, humour, empathy, passion, honesty, anti-authoritarianism and humanity is both a natural culmination of, and a further enhancement of, the Liverpool creed and the Liverpool history. Hes also a human being, and to be human is to err. In our current situation its only natural that people will be critical, but I truly believe that as Liverpool supporters we should accept that the world is not perfect and that no one will have all the answers. The best thing to do is to get behind our manager and our club. By getting behind I mean educating ourselves about what the reality of our situation really is, about what impact the injuries, lack of fans, economics, condensed season etc is having before having a go (as an example read Tomkins analysis of what impact the loss of height through injuries is having). The way I see it theres nothing wrong with voicing differing opinions and having discussions about the teams performances. After all RAWK is not Anfield, and our performances cannot be influenced by us talking amongst ourselves on here. At the same time, part of my pride as a Liverpool supporter is being part of an extraordinarily knowledgeable group. This knowledge translates into recognizing good performances, even from opposition players, but also to see through bad performances and understanding our own role as part of the whole, as custodians of the idea of Liverpool. I feel very strongly that this is part of our duty as Liverpool supporters. To be more concrete, I think that during this current crises we as Liverpool supporters should know better than to moan about players not wanting it enough, not putting in the effort, not having the character, or any other variation of such themes. To me, this just shows a lack of understanding of the deeper levels of football and performance, like confidence, conditioning, team cohesion etc I understand the need to let out steam, but lets use our energy to educate ourselves to become even better supporters.


So, to summarize this Liverpool story:

Be proud. Be thankful. Be informed. Keep the faith! Because even standing in the wind and rain, even in the storm, were still Liverpool. We can sing our own silver songs and the real golden sky is just being part of Liverpool.


Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #508 on: Yesterday at 05:02:32 pm »
Quote from: StigenKeegan on Yesterday at 04:17:41 pm
.....
Be proud. Be thankful. Be informed. Keep the faith! Because even standing in the wind and rain, even in the storm, were still Liverpool.
That's a great read - thanks for posting. A heartfelt story about your journey with the reds and why that connection and identity is so important. There are millions more like us all over the world and we're all in this together.
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #509 on: Yesterday at 05:16:03 pm »
Stigenkeegan, that's a wonderful post. Thank you for taking the time to write it.

I totally agree. You don't have to come from Liverpool to get what the club is all about. You get it, and that's all that matters. I'm glad we have people like yourself onboard. You may feel lucky to have Liverpool, but Liverpool is lucky to have you too.
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #510 on: Yesterday at 05:18:54 pm »
Yet another great post in this thread which is such a counterbalance to all the negativity elsewhere. I can identify with so much of your post; as a 9 year old I was gutted when Charlie Georges belter saw us lose out in the FA Cup final in 1971 but like yourself, it was only the beginning of a fantastic journey. Ive been fortunate to share so many memories through LFC and visit Anfield many times over the years, but it is the Liverpool family which is at the centre of it all. Whether watching from the stands, in the pub with a few mates or with my son who is also a huge red. Jurgen epitomises that family ethos more than anyone and Im so proud to be a part of it. As for the future, we just need to support the management and squad through this in the knowledge that we have the right people in place to lead us through the unprecedented challenges of the past few months and on to further glory.
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #511 on: Yesterday at 09:35:38 pm »
« Reply #511 on: Yesterday at 09:35:38 pm »
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #512 on: Yesterday at 10:31:18 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:35:38 pm
Been some absolute banging posts these past few pages.  Well done all. :thumbup

I second that emotion
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #513 on: Yesterday at 10:32:13 pm »
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #514 on: Yesterday at 10:44:24 pm »
That's an inspiring post SK. I got a great sense of pride reading it, so thanks for taking the time to write it.
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #515 on: Yesterday at 11:28:48 pm »
Quote from: StigenKeegan on Yesterday at 04:17:41 pm

My Liverpool story.


SNIP:



So, to summarize :

Be proud. Be thankful. Be informed. Keep the faith! Because even standing in the wind and rain, even in the storm, were still Liverpool. We can sing our own silver songs and the real golden sky is just being part of Liverpool.




Stig lad - those are just beautiful sentiments. You are indeed a Red mate.

 :)

Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #516 on: Today at 02:06:01 am »
Nice one Stig  :wellin :scarf :champ


