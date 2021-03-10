Apologies in advance for the length of this. I was wondering whether this should be the start of a new thread, but maybe this is the best place for it? Its long, winding and at times more than a little pompous. I want to thank all of the wonderful posters in this thread and also say how much I appreciate the kind words Ive received on my post. Anyways .I have tried to tell the story of my journey with Liverpool, what it means to me to be a Liverpool supporter, why it makes me feel so proud and lucky to support Liverpool, and as a consequence of this, what I think supporting the club, both now during our current bad spell, and in general should be about.My Liverpool story.I was born in 1970 in Bergen, Norway. One of my earliest and most vivid memories is of being a Liverpool supporter. Its May 1977, I am six (and a half) years old and I am crying my eyes out after seeing Liverpool lose the FA cup final against United. I remember the overwhelming feeling of injustice (strong words, but I was six, not the most subtle of ages) after seeing United fluke a victory through a deflected goal off Jimmy Cases turned back. I was inconsolable.I have no recollection of the exact hour, day or even the exact month when I became a Liverpool supporter. I cant even remember why it was Liverpool that I chose. Growing up in Norway in the 70s there was obviously no direct link to any particular English club, and certainly for me personally theres no direct link to the city of Liverpool or the club. My dad is Spurs, my grandfather was Wolves. To be honest like most young boys outside of a clubs local area it was probably completely random; Liverpool winning the first football match I happened to see on TV or maybe winning the title in the first year I was conscious of the existence of such a thing as a league. It might just have been the popular choice amongst the boys in the street where I grew up. But while I cant pinpoint exactly when it started, that image of the ball changing direction off Case is still burned in my brain.Very soon Liverpool became an integrated part of my self-image and my identity. Being an above average footballer in my younger years, the boys in my team gave me the nickname Keegan. My idol. Not that I looked like him, it was just that I was a good player. Strangely enough the straight, red steel-wool like hair I had growing up, in my late teens suddenly turned curly, resembling the magnificent perm of the Mighty Mouse.Theres a saying in these parts that the two basic requirements one has to fulfill to be able to call oneself a man is that; You keep your hands off your mates woman (hello Ryan Giggs) and that you never change your favorite team. No matter why or how my Liverpool journey started, I am tied to the mast of the red ship until the end, whether that ship is sailing into the sunset on a red wave or crashing against the oily black rocks of the dark forces of football.To some people the concept of supporting a club with no real physical connection to one's life or community might be odd, foreign or even nauseating. Support your local club. One one level I get that. A club is a community, a club can be the living, beating heart of a city, village or neighbourhood. Bringing the people together, giving them purpose, pride, stories to tell, songs to sing. It can be a shelter in tough times, a harbour in the storm. I understand that someone on the outside can never fully comprehend a club's significance in such a context or live its impact in the same way as locals do.Vivabobbygraham had a wonderful post about amongst other things the process of becoming a proper (matchgoing) Liverpool supporter. I obviously acknowledge that I can never be integrated into this in the same way as people growing up in the pen. But the core of it, about learning what responsibilities comes with being a Liverpool supporter is something that truly strikes a chord in me. It is why whenever I go to the pub to watch us play and I see Liverpool supporters in their Liverpool shirts displaying total ignorance and generally behaving like idiots, moaning about every single thing, every wasted pass, every perceived lack of .something, I literally want to go over and rip their replica shirt off. Wearing that shirt comes with certain responsibilities no matter where in the world you are..(Also I loved the follow the shirt part, - For me, even though Ive had countless Liverpool jerseys, Ive never put a name on the back of them. I always say that I support a TEAM not a player)While any club worth its name will always be a community based club, a club can also be an imagined community (see Benedict Anderson). We can come together through our shared interest and passions no matter where we might happen to be. Reds all over the world experience ecstasy, suffering, joy and anxiety as one.Some clubs are just communities, imagined or otherwise, and they impact people's lives mainly through their local work and their performance on the pitch. The pride, at least from supporters removed from the local community, stems from the clubs successes.But the way I see it, a club can be more than a community, more than a football generated emotional rollercoaster. A club can also be an idea, and ideas can transcend space and time. Ideas transcend specific people, managers, players. Ideas are not diminished by a bad result on a cold rainy night in Stoke.Changing from that six (and a half) year old boy into (hopefully) a man, Ive grown to realise that to me Liverpool is such an idea and that idea is ingrained in Youll never walk alone.It might have started out as just some song played at a match with lyrics that just happened to strike a chord amongst the crowd because, even as an easy singalong, it speaks to the ideas and the experiences at the heart of Liverpool as a city and the socialism of Shankly. But it has evolved into a powerful creed, and for me its the source of my pride as a Liverpool supporter. I see how this anthem of togetherness, resilience, hope and pride inspires us to action. I see how it unites us across space and time. This not just a song inspires us to be more than just a club. We come together to help Sean Cox. We might lose a game of football but together we win the fight to clear Michael Shields. We might not have won a league title for 30 years, but we won the more important fight chasing H&G out of our club. WE did that. Not just the Liverpudlian Liverpool fans, but supporters all over the world participated in the campaign to stop them from refinancing. The massive organised email campaign was an extraordinary example of togetherness and dedication. While United supporters were waiving green and gold scarfs to stand up against the Glaziers, we actually changed the course of our history. For me personally it led to a slightly absurd email exchange with a journalist from the Washington Post in the wake of one of the mass email campaigns. A Liverpool supporter from Norway engaging with an American journalist trying to raise awareness about the troubles of an English football club. That is not about football, that is about the power of Liverpool as an idea.Youll never walk alone is not just a catchphrase, its a promise of borderless unity and compassion, forged in blood. The blood of the 96. The fight for justice and its long overdue triumph over the lies and heartbreaking victim blaming was not the starting point of the idea of Liverpool as more than a club, but it might be said to be both the natural continuation of this idea and the making of it. Winning our fight for justice through the force of our togetherness and resilience (and obviously mostly due to the sacrifices of the families) should be a source of pride that no mere footballing matter could ever diminish.Ideas, whether theyre religious, political or other, bring people together, give them purpose, a sense of belonging and meaning. Maybe this is easy for me as a foreigner to say, but Liverpool and Anfield doesnt have to be my home to be my spiritual home. In a sense that is why Ive never felt the urgent need to actually go to Anfield. Ive always tried to catch us playing whenever we were playing nearby, like 96 in my hometown or whenever Im visiting London. It took me 49 years before I finally got around to visiting Anfield. And what a fiasco that was I was visiting over Christmas with my in-laws in the Lake District. On my 48th birthday, 29th of December 2018, I drove two hours to try and get into the Liverpool - Arsenal match. Not being able to source a ticket beforehand I arrived early afternoon hoping to find someone, somewhere, selling a ticket. In the end I spent my whole birthday wandering increasingly more frustrated and desperate outside Anfield. When the match started, standing outside, hearing the noise from inside the ground was a schizophrenic mix of heartbreaking, despairing and wonderful. Eventually, deep into the first half, I gave up and headed the long way back up towards the lakes. It was a dark dark day. But we won.Fortunately Ive managed to go back, not only to the outside of Anfield, but actually inside the ground. Being privileged enough to see us take on City in the magic season of 19/20 and also being at the last league match before the lockdown.It was a profoundly moving experience to visit my spiritual home, but I still feel that Liverpool is an idea that can be lived from anywhere.Another part of the creed of YNWA that always fills me with pride is the way we as Liverpool supporters support our team during matches. 90% of our songs are about us; no bitterness, no obsession over rivals. We dont spend our energy singing about other teams. I can think of nothing more pathetic than Spurs supporters in 2010 after beating Inter in the CL, arguably one of their greatest moments as a club ever, singing their hearts out about .Arsenal getting knocked out the day before. Imagine being at your own wedding, your partner about to be holding a speech, the pride and joy youre feeling until you realise the whole speech is about how your ex's partner lost a job. We sing mostly about Liverpool because were in this together, because we share an idea and a vision that is enough in itself, That is pride!I also think that it is partly this positive energy, along with the culture of the liverpudlians, directed into expressing joy and pride through song that gives us by far the best songs and the best singing. Music, along with football, has always been my passion, and for me, hearing and singing the lyrics and tunes of our many awesome songs is another great source of my pride of being a part of a Liverpool community.Yes, we might moan about VAR, complain about bad luck, launch elaborate conspiracy theories about the plot to make United win, but when Liverpool are playing we sing about our pride of being Liverpool.YNWA is a call to the masses to come together, to keep the faith, to show compassion, but it also works on an individual level. It permeates individual lives. It can offer comfort, like when its played at a funeral or be used to reaffirm commitment at a wedding. My sister is not particularly interested in football, but her husband is. This is her walking down the aisle:(Now imagine walking down the aisle singing Glory glory Man U..... (or hearing that at a funeral))After we lost the champions league final in 2018 I posted a simple one line update on Facebook:  I am so happy that I am a Liverpool supporter.As infuriating, cruel and despairing that night was, getting a glimpse of the golden sky after a long long walk through the wind and rain, only to have it ripped from our grasp by the brutality that is Sergi Ramos, I realised that the result didnt change my pride, it didnt change the triumphant feeling of being part of the idea that is Liverpool. It brought sharply into focus thoughts that Id had for many years. Thoughts about what it means to be LIverpool and what really binds us together, no matter who, what or where we might be. Its not about geographical location, not about winning, not about status or colours, its not about who we hate. Being Liverpool is about the pride of living the creed of YNWA.Its not that I dont get frustrated or angry. I still shout at my screen when Salah yet again runs straight into the nearest defender. I still lose my head when Klopp puts on Origi instead of (anyone) when chasing a match. I still feel slightly nauseous whenever I see the cheating City at the top of the table. I still get paranoid thinking about all the VAR decisions that just happens not to go our way. I still struggle to accept that we didnt just buy a new defender on january 1st (though on a rational level I understand it). Were currently suffering from a brutal and unexpected comedown after thinking we were safely perched in our golden sky for the immediate future. Through this unexpected storm, and all the storms that have come before it, I still feel that I drew the winning ticket sometime before that horrible May day in 77 when I took my first steps on my long walk through life as part of Liverpool.I feel so fortunate to be a Liverpool supporter and so I think we should remind ourselves who we are:We are special.Were special precisely because we use our creed of togetherness to change our communities, our club, our society.Were special because we direct our pride, not as something to put down our opponents, but as a source of joy of being a part of Liverpool.Were special because our idea of hope is not only tied to the hope of winning the next match, championship, cup. Our idea of hope transcends football and helps people hold their head high in times of despair.Were special because the values at the core of the Liverpool idea actually makes a difference in people's individual lives no matter if were 1st or 7th in the Premier League.I dont think it is a coincidence that weve been so lucky as to get the absolutely incredible manager and human being Jurgen Klopp to manage us. His knowledge, humour, empathy, passion, honesty, anti-authoritarianism and humanity is both a natural culmination of, and a further enhancement of, the Liverpool creed and the Liverpool history. Hes also a human being, and to be human is to err. In our current situation its only natural that people will be critical, but I truly believe that as Liverpool supporters we should accept that the world is not perfect and that no one will have all the answers. The best thing to do is to get behind our manager and our club. By getting behind I mean educating ourselves about what the reality of our situation really is, about what impact the injuries, lack of fans, economics, condensed season etc is having before having a go (as an example read Tomkins analysis of what impact the loss of height through injuries is having). The way I see it theres nothing wrong with voicing differing opinions and having discussions about the teams performances. After all RAWK is not Anfield, and our performances cannot be influenced by us talking amongst ourselves on here. At the same time, part of my pride as a Liverpool supporter is being part of an extraordinarily knowledgeable group. This knowledge translates into recognizing good performances, even from opposition players, but also to see through bad performances and understanding our own role as part of the whole, as custodians of the idea of Liverpool. I feel very strongly that this is part of our duty as Liverpool supporters. To be more concrete, I think that during this current crises we as Liverpool supporters should know better than to moan about players not wanting it enough, not putting in the effort, not having the character, or any other variation of such themes. To me, this just shows a lack of understanding of the deeper levels of football and performance, like confidence, conditioning, team cohesion etc I understand the need to let out steam, but lets use our energy to educate ourselves to become even better supporters.So, to summarize this Liverpool story:Be proud. Be thankful. Be informed. Keep the faith! Because even standing in the wind and rain, even in the storm, were still Liverpool. We can sing our own silver songs and the real golden sky is just being part of Liverpool.