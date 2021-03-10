« previous next »
Author Topic: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season

Thepooloflife

Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
Reply #480 on: March 10, 2021, 10:17:28 pm
Quote from: aw1991 on March 10, 2021, 09:55:52 pm
And just like that, we get a reminder of how awesome is this team and awesome are the players. We'll bounce right back no doubt!
Yep - brilliant tonight. Nice goals, loads of other chances, whole team played well.......Fabinho was imperious in his natural position. A real confidence booster !
farawayred

Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
Reply #481 on: March 10, 2021, 10:30:57 pm
Suddenly we get a half-filled squad and we look awesome, don't we? Imagine the time when we can field first-choice XI players and can still make 5 substitutions (at least in Europe).

Without those injuries, we'd be running away with the title, now we can't scrape for 4th place... What a season...
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Oldskoolcool

Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
Reply #482 on: March 10, 2021, 10:37:41 pm
So happy for Klopp, Ali in particular but also the whole team to get some positive vibes coursing through their veins.. we really are a different beast in Europe. If we can get some of our key players back (but not rushed) I think we really could go all the way, it's that kind of weird season.

Hope we can keep that settled unit through the next few games now (back 4 + Fab) will really breed understanding and confidence for the rest of the team. Fab with transition after transition really reminded me of what this Liverpool's DNA is all about, it's little wonder we looked like our old selves with him back in the team and a slightly settled back 4 (2 game run of 2 centre backs) for the first time in what feels like months!
Buck Pete

Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
Reply #483 on: March 11, 2021, 12:29:32 am
Made up for Jurgen tonight.  Genuinely happy for the fella.

Nice to see both him and Alisson with big smiles after the game. :)
Timbo's Goals

    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
Reply #484 on: March 11, 2021, 01:21:23 am
Quote from: farawayred on March 10, 2021, 10:30:57 pm
Suddenly we get a half-filled squad and we look awesome, don't we? Imagine the time when we can field first-choice XI players and can still make 5 substitutions (at least in Europe).

Without those injuries, we'd be running away with the title, now we can't scrape for 4th place... What a season...

The injuries we've had and their domino effect on the entire team structure and playing ability have fucked us up far far more than many seem to realise. I could understand outsiders not seeing that and not wanting to see it. What I could never get my head around was so many of our own fans failing to see the huge impact on the team and preferring to judge us on the poor results rather than our performances which although blunt up front and far from stellar were never anything approaching the convenient 'shit' label which some seemed unable to resist tarring us with.

So as you rightly say how revealing was it to see the huge overall impact made tonight by just one hugely important piece of the jigsaw returning. Fabinho in that minesweeper role in the middle injected such confidence into the entire team with his assured play and in particular helped lift Thiago's performance to the sort of level we all got so excited by when he first signed.

Happy days again - fingers crossed re injuries!

 ;D

Timbo's Goals

Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
Reply #485 on: March 11, 2021, 01:21:57 am
Quote from: Buck Pete on March 11, 2021, 12:29:32 am
Made up for Jurgen tonight.  Genuinely happy for the fella.

Nice to see both him and Alisson with big smiles after the game. :)

Wasn't it just.

 :)
Willy Poolman

Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
Reply #486 on: March 11, 2021, 02:26:22 am
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on March 11, 2021, 01:21:23 am
The injuries we've had and their domino effect on the entire team structure and playing ability have fucked us up far far more than many seem to realise. I could understand outsiders not seeing that and not wanting to see it. What I could never get my head around was so many of our own fans failing to see the huge impact on the team and preferring to judge us on the poor results rather than our performances which although blunt up front and far from stellar were never anything approaching the convenient 'shit' label which some seemed unable to resist tarring us with.

So as you rightly say how revealing was it to see the huge overall impact made tonight by just one hugely important piece of the jigsaw returning. Fabinho in that minesweeper role in the middle injected such confidence into the entire team with his assured play and in particular helped lift Thiago's performance to the sort of level we all got so excited by when he first signed.

Happy days again - fingers crossed re injuries!

 ;D

You're right, TG, it has been really puzzling to witness so many fans overreacting to the current circumstances. The knock-on effects of losing centre backs, having to move key midfielders to cover, and the impact on our transitions were pretty clear. but many people have refused to address the current performance issues, and instead have jumped straight to more or less condemning the whole team.

This game was so uplifting! It sent my spirits soaring, as the quality of the team shone through and the fighting spirit was alive and kicking (or heading). True, we still had problems with the forwards not finishing well, at least in the first half, but there were so many other aspects to be positive about I was half expecting to read on this thread a few apologies for the gloom. The usual suspects.

The highlight for me was Thiago's pass to set Mo free. What a superb blend of artistry and football ability. Fair made me gasp The goals in the second half, Jota's performance, the sheer joy of Kopp and the lads, having a bit of fun for a change.
Thepooloflife

Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
Reply #487 on: March 11, 2021, 12:38:17 pm
Quote from: Willy Poolman on March 11, 2021, 02:26:22 am
You're right, TG, it has been really puzzling to witness so many fans overreacting to the current circumstances. The knock-on effects of losing centre backs, having to move key midfielders to cover, and the impact on our transitions were pretty clear. but many people have refused to address the current performance issues, and instead have jumped straight to more or less condemning the whole team.

This game was so uplifting! It sent my spirits soaring, as the quality of the team shone through and the fighting spirit was alive and kicking (or heading). True, we still had problems with the forwards not finishing well, at least in the first half, but there were so many other aspects to be positive about I was half expecting to read on this thread a few apologies for the gloom. The usual suspects.

The highlight for me was Thiago's pass to set Mo free. What a superb blend of artistry and football ability. Fair made me gasp The goals in the second half, Jota's performance, the sheer joy of Kopp and the lads, having a bit of fun for a change.
Nice post Willy - sums up my feelings about the game too. Yes, it's only one game and in Europe where we've been playing better anyway - but, that said, I still think it was a great performance. You could mention any player and highlight things they did which were more like their quality selves again or even superb bits of play like that Thiago pass you mention....which was just incredible vision ! I could go right through the team in the same vein, but Fabinho, Gini and Philips I thought were just outstanding.

One game, one win, one great performance, yes - but something to build on now.
Timbo's Goals

Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
Reply #488 on: March 11, 2021, 01:10:03 pm
Quote from: Willy Poolman on March 11, 2021, 02:26:22 am
You're right, TG, it has been really puzzling to witness so many fans overreacting to the current circumstances.

Actually as puzzling as the likes of me and thee might think it is on the face of it, you only have to scroll through the last few pages of the Nat Phillips thread since his outstanding performance last night to see how some folks on here exist solely to suck the joy out of even the most uplifting situations. It is as if they simply cannot enjoy the moment when Nat Phillips became NATilla the Hun.  :)

Let's just thank fuck we're not all weighed down with the miserabilist burdens of negativity some of these folks seem to have. I've been a Red in this amazing city since the late '50's and it's only on forums like this that I've ever come across Liverpudlians like these. 


Quote from: Willy Poolman on March 11, 2021, 02:26:22 am
This game was so uplifting! It sent my spirits soaring, as the quality of the team shone through and the fighting spirit was alive and kicking (or heading). True, we still had problems with the forwards not finishing well, at least in the first half, but there were so many other aspects to be positive about I was half expecting to read on this thread a few apologies for the gloom. The usual suspects.

The highlight for me was Thiago's pass to set Mo free. What a superb blend of artistry and football ability. Fair made me gasp The goals in the second half, Jota's performance, the sheer joy of Kopp and the lads, having a bit of fun for a change.

Beautifully put sentiments mate. Agree entirely.

  :)
Timbo's Goals

Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
Reply #489 on: Today at 12:03:43 am
Bumped as a discreet subtle  ;D reminder in case folks forget what we're all really fucking here for

 :)
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
Reply #490 on: Today at 06:17:13 am
This week, representatives of Liverpool players have almost unanimously defended the German coach. This is not the norm when a major club endures a significant downturn of results.

One confidant of Liverpools players says: Im certainly not aware of any issues either between the players or with the manager. They are all hurting. They all want to put things right. Everyone still believes in the manager. Its just been a season with one setback after another. Its become a hard slog. The injuries have killed them and belief has definitely taken a battering.

A second representative insisted: The players respect and trust Jurgen and are desperate to turn it around for him.

https://theathletic.com/2439662/2021/03/13/it-is-like-quicksand-the-inside-story-of-liverpools-unravelling-season-and-what-it-means/
Timbo's Goals

Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
Reply #491 on: Today at 10:19:18 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:17:13 am
This week, representatives of Liverpool players have almost unanimously defended the German coach. This is not the norm when a major club endures a significant downturn of results.

One confidant of Liverpools players says: Im certainly not aware of any issues either between the players or with the manager. They are all hurting. They all want to put things right. Everyone still believes in the manager. Its just been a season with one setback after another. Its become a hard slog. The injuries have killed them and belief has definitely taken a battering.

A second representative insisted: The players respect and trust Jurgen and are desperate to turn it around for him.

https://theathletic.com/2439662/2021/03/13/it-is-like-quicksand-the-inside-story-of-liverpools-unravelling-season-and-what-it-means/


Any chance of copying that and sticking that up please mate. I'd love to read it. I know it's a bit tight arse but I'm buggered if I can afford to justify joining every media website that has an intersting article paywall, even if I do understand the reasoning behind why they need to do it.

 :)

The gist of it seems to be so pertinent to what we've been attempting to capture in this thread.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:41:13 am by Timbo's Goals »
keyop

Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
Reply #492 on: Today at 11:10:42 am
After a great (home) win against Leipzig and a return to the type of performance wed grown to love for so long, there seems to be an uplift in spirits, however temporary.

I dont know what happened to the site when it was down a few weeks back, but no doubt the mods were working hard to clear out some of the toxicity that had been spread across multiple threads by the usual suspects - plus a sprinkling of new posters who call themselves fans, but perhaps havent put in the hard yards that it takes to become a supporter.

Its easy to lose perspective in football and in life sometimes, but no matter how difficult things seem - perspective is whats needed more than anything to get us through. And hope.

On January 24th at the halfway point of the season, I posted a list of issues weve faced, and was optimistic that our situation would improve. I thought the domino effect would slow down or stop, and all the different issues that were being compounded each week would eventually subside. Timbo then took it a step further and created this much needed thread which has been a (mostly) safe haven for those of us who don't want to give up.
 
But since that point the issues have kept coming, and I wanted to note them here for posterity so that our title defence (and our season) can be viewed with perspective, empathy, and facts - instead of outrage, criticism, and negativity. Apologies in advance, as brevity isnt my strong point...

At the end of January, Matip is ruled out for the season  another season-ending injury in the position where we desperately needed consistency and some good luck. Our 3 first choice CBs will each miss 4, 6 and 7 months of the season. Klopps defensive dilemmas continue.

We buy two new CBs on deadline day  after no doubt lots of negotiations and challenges, we sign two new players to help with our defensive issues. Fans complain relentlessly that we shouldve signed better players on 1st January, as if its some kind of football manager videogame, without any evidence whatsoever of what went on behind the scenes. The signings are positive news, even if its not quite the marquee players some expected (which were never going to happen in reality). Klopp gets to work on the training pitch as we seek to get back on track.

Fabinho gets injured  a muscle injury that will keep him out for 18 days and 4 matches  another massive blow, and perhaps the one player we needed to stay fit more than anyone to salvage something from our season.

Fortress Anfield is breached again, in only our 2nd league defeat at home in 3 and half years. Injuries, lack of crowd and poor officiating have diminished our home form - teams can smell blood and are analysing weaknesses which havent been evident for three full seasons.

Davies gets injured. No, seriously. It's just not funny anymore. Our luck goes from bad, to worse, to downright taking the piss. We seriously upset the footballing gods last season by winning number 19.

Records tumble for all the wrong reasons. After losing our invincibility shield against Burnley and Brighton, we lose our 3rd, 4th and 5th home games of the season, each one breaking a record in the process. The word crisis is often over-used in football, but we are officially in one. Klopp declares the title defence over.

Our two new signings have a tough start - one of whom is injured before he even kicks a ball in the first team, and the other is given a torrid time on his debut against a top 4 challenger (and one of the best counter attacking teams in the league). Alisson looks indecisive  understandable after seeing a different group of players in front of him every week for 5 months.

Players look knackered physically and mentally, and although our performances are much better than our results indicate (and some fans seem to believe) its points that we so desperately need, to regain some confidence and climb back up the table. Just a scrappy 1-0 win will do. Please.

Henderson gets injured early in our derby game in what was our 18th different CB partnership of the season, and the footballing gods continue to piss all over our chips. Our captain, leader, and most energetic and vocal player on the pitch is ruled out for at least 6 weeks and needs surgery.

The inept VAR decisions continue, and although it might not have changed the result, a penalty is given against Trent for a player quite literally falling over him. We all watch as the ref makes a pitiful attempt to review the decision on the pitchside monitor, and somehow sees something no-one else could see. The decisions this season reach ridiculous levels, and although I dont agree with conspiracy theories or institutional bias, theres no doubt that something isnt right. Trents face tells the story of the whole season, and we all feel his disbelief and frustration.

Alissons father passes away  a tragic accident - taken from this world at a young age and at a time when visiting family is largely forbidden. We cant predict what will happen off the pitch, but along with the death of Klopps mother it's yet another blow to the team and manager to add to the long list of misfortunes over the previous 7 months.

We finally win again, but then subsequently lose our 5th straight home match for the first time in our 128 year history. The fortress has temporarily become a sandcastle, which this season has gradually washed away with wave after wave hitting us before we can recover. We will rebuild of course and we will make it a fortress again, but its so sad to watch it happen before our eyes without being there to help.

The stats tell the clear story. By the end of February, 204 games have been missed across the whole squad through injury  double that of the next team (Leicester). It's the equivalent of more than five first team players being out for an entire league season. Unprecedented.

The media increasingly turn a blind eye to the extent of our injury crisis and its effects, and dismiss the continuing VAR decisions that go against us. Teams that get lucky are praised for defeating the champions, which bolsters the narrative that we are in freefall. The toxicity that feeds the cesspit of modern social media goes to new levels, and fans everywhere (including our own) stick the boot in with glee.

We lose against Fulham  our 6th straight home defeat of the season after having previously gone 68 unbeaten. Arguably for the first time, the performance really does merit the result. Melissa Reddy says this team is broken and whilst I refuse to accept that, theres no doubt were in real trouble.

I thought after my initial post that things couldnt get worse, but they have. We are like that knight in Monty Pythons Holy Grail - hopping on one leg and still fighting on, but severely wounded - even if not mortally. The focus is now about finding some stability and making top 4, whilst going as far as we can in the CL with a depleted squad. Not the ambitions we had in September - but we are where we are, and need to work with it.

Leipzig offers us some hope that we can regain some form in the league, and its clear what happens when you put players in their correct positions and the system starts to work again. As one journalist so eloquently put it  the problem with playing Fabinho in defence isnt how good he is as a defender  its that he doesnt have Fabinho in midfield to protect him.

I hate the phrase turned a corner but theres definitely some glimmers of hope appearing. Jota is back and was electric in midweek. Fabinho was imperious in that DM role he performs so well, whilst bringing confidence to Kabak and Philips behind him. Thiago looked a different player with Fabinho cleaning up behind him. If we can beat Wolves, we can go into the international break with optimism, and I hope Klopp keeps as many players back on Merseyside as possible, during what must be the single most pointless (and irresponsible) of all international breaks in history.

For me, there are two golden skies on the horizon.

Firstly, the end of this pandemic and a return to some kind of normality  fans in the stadium, in pubs, with friends and families, returning to work, and returning to all the little rituals of life we hold so dear. That in itself is a reason to be optimistic, regardless of our performances and results.

Secondly, imagine the psychological boost the entire squad and Klopp will get when fans do start returning. Imagine seeing Virgil and Gomez back in full training and how that will make everyone feel. Imagine seeing Henderson and Fabinho in midfield again for the first time in almost a season. Imagine a bench full of players that are there by merit and form, and not because theyre all weve got left. Next season we could field a first 11 of Alisson, Trent, Virgil, Gomez, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Mane, Firmino, and Salah. Our subs bench could be Kelleher, Matip, Kabak, Keita, Jones, Thiago, Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Jota.

Even before we add anyone in the summer, thats a title winning squad in anyones book  possibly even next season (and the season after that.). Michael Edwards and his team are no doubt already seeking suitors for Origi, Shaqiri (and possibly Minamino), and will be well aware that Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain are yet to deliver on their early promise. Loan players will be let go or will come back stronger, and players out of contract will be trimmed - along with their wages (although hopefully we keep Gini). Klopps rebuild of his next team is well underway  even if we dont know about it yet.

This season is not simply a drop-off after winning the title and 3 hard-fought seasons. It isnt because we lost Virgil or had no fans - that is too simple an analysis and an insult to our intelligence. This has been a catastrophic combination of injuries, on-field decisions, physical and mental fatigue, and circumstances that no-one couldve predicted (and which will never happen again in our lifetimes). Weve had 10 years worth of injuries and bad luck in 7 months, but hopefully by the summer the footballing gods will consider our penance has been served - for having the sheer audacity to win the title last year. The reason it hurts so much is because it matters so much, and is such a contrast to the highs of last summer. A sequence of 3 wins in 10 is one of our worst runs in as long as I can remember, but no matter how bad this season ends up, we must maintain the perspective and keep it all in context. To do otherwise would not only be disrespectful to what Klopp and this team achieved, but goes against our core principles of solidarity, hope, and never, ever giving up.

We will get better, we will come back stronger, and we will break records again, and we win the title again. We will have the parade we so craved, and see those faces atop the bus with beaming smiles as the streets of Liverpool turn red and white. Picture those scenes, and cling onto them tightly, as that time will come, and it will be magnificent beyond measure. The motivation for Klopp and this squad to come back stronger, and to sit atop that bus holding number 20 aloft will be huge - as will the desire to silence the doubters in our fan base and the media.

So ignore Roy Keane, Carragher and Sky, ignore social media and rival fans, and quit worrying what your Manc or bitter colleagues at work will say. Youve got to go all in on anything in life to really experience the joys - and in doing so, we recognise there will also be the heartaches. For me, supporting a football team properly is like a good marriage  we keep on going in sickness and in health, for better or worse, for richer or poorer, and we must always remember to love and to cherish. Till death do us part.

And if youve decided after a crappy year that enough is enough and you want a divorce - then please piss off.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:09:21 pm by keyop »
mickeydocs

Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
Reply #493 on: Today at 11:39:57 am
Quote from: keyop on Today at 11:10:42 am

Even before we add anyone in the summer, thats a title winning squad in anyones book

We will get better, we will come back stronger, and we will break records again, and we win the title again.
So ignore Roy Keane, Carragher and Sky, ignore social media and rival fans, and quit worrying what your Manc or bitter colleagues at work will say.


What a really great post.Thank you for taking the time to write this out.

We are winning the league next season and I hope we go about winning with the quiet humility of all the great Liverpool teams.

Jurgen Klopp is a born winner. Our squad is full of winners. Our DoF is a winner.
Lady Luck has beaten the shit out of us. Our detractors have revelled in our so called demise.
City lost Laporte and fell away. We lost the spine of our side and still battled to retain our title until the blows eventually knocked us one too many times.

All of those that have taken aims at Klopp and our team in our moment of crisis please find another club. Liverpool is not for you. It is amazing that this thread has 13 pages. Lose a game and a post match thread quickly hits 30 pages plus. Support or go follow City. They can buy all the players you dream of having in your team.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
Reply #494 on: Today at 11:49:54 am
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 10:19:18 am
Any chance of copying that and sticking that up please mate. I'd love to read it. I know it's a bit tight arse but I'm buggered if I can afford to justify joining every media website that has an intersting article paywall, even if I do understand the reasoning behind why they need to do it.

 :)

The gist of it seems to be so pertinent to what we've been attempting to capture in this thread.

They're pretty anal about copyright claims though :( But I'm fine doing it if the mods okay it
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
Reply #495 on: Today at 12:43:36 pm
Thank you Keyop and to everyone that contributes positively.

Still beats me how some of our own ignore all context and cant wait to join the pile on.

Also people who talk about excessive positivity or echo chambers etc miss the point. I dont think any of us want to stifle constructive debate. Its just that given everything that has gone wrong this season, criticism seems a bit petty. There really is no point.
just redk84 will do

Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
Reply #496 on: Today at 01:26:32 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:17:13 am
This week, representatives of Liverpool players have almost unanimously defended the German coach. This is not the norm when a major club endures a significant downturn of results.

One confidant of Liverpools players says: Im certainly not aware of any issues either between the players or with the manager. They are all hurting. They all want to put things right. Everyone still believes in the manager. Its just been a season with one setback after another. Its become a hard slog. The injuries have killed them and belief has definitely taken a battering.

A second representative insisted: The players respect and trust Jurgen and are desperate to turn it around for him.

https://theathletic.com/2439662/2021/03/13/it-is-like-quicksand-the-inside-story-of-liverpools-unravelling-season-and-what-it-means/

Saw this article earlier today....was a good read

Apart from the much talked about issues (injuries, personal losses) and impact of them psychologically...it seemed there was an acceptance of how large an effect these had and how we haven't handled 'pandemic-football' the best. And this includes after-effects of the last couple years success in terms of mental exhaustion. A lot of focus on how in spite of all these problems nobody is turning on eachother and there is faith even though no exact idea as to how to stop the malaise. They will keep trying

Other things i found interesting were the plans to have the fullbacks rest more this season but not being able to do this, faith in thiago still being there just a case of him adapting to the counter-pressing demands and having a DM with him, alot of thinking to do now in terms of having players fill in multiple positions and the impacts of this (muscle injuries etc).... and around the talk of money available this summer (which there should be regardless of the losses iro CL ) there are two areas which seem to be a target which would be a forward and obvious CB. No Salah issue, just part n parcel of big footballers and their agents too....and Klopp is hopeful of a non-blockbuster pre season - one where the focus is very much on football more than sponsorships stuff

There was a nice story of a group of senior players approaching Pep after the Burnley loss, to try and figure out what they could do to help the situation and ease the burden on Klopp himself given what he was going through. Very much liked the sound of that kind of character at the core of our playing staff


« Last Edit: Today at 01:33:41 pm by just redk84 will do »
bornandbRED

Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
Reply #497 on: Today at 02:08:46 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:17:13 am
This week, representatives of Liverpool players have almost unanimously defended the German coach. This is not the norm when a major club endures a significant downturn of results.

One confidant of Liverpools players says: Im certainly not aware of any issues either between the players or with the manager. They are all hurting. They all want to put things right. Everyone still believes in the manager. Its just been a season with one setback after another. Its become a hard slog. The injuries have killed them and belief has definitely taken a battering.

A second representative insisted: The players respect and trust Jurgen and are desperate to turn it around for him.

https://theathletic.com/2439662/2021/03/13/it-is-like-quicksand-the-inside-story-of-liverpools-unravelling-season-and-what-it-means/

Shite article. 2,000 words and tells us nothing new except Mane and Salahs relationship is apparently imperfect. Journalism in the gutter.
Timbo's Goals

Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
Reply #498 on: Today at 03:59:05 pm
Quote from: keyop on Today at 11:10:42 am
After a great (home) win against Leipzig and a return to the type of performance wed grown to love for so long, there seems to be an uplift in spirits, however temporary.

I dont know what happened to the site when it was down a few weeks back, but no doubt the mods were working hard to clear out some of the toxicity that had been spread across multiple threads by the usual suspects - plus a sprinkling of new posters who call themselves fans, but perhaps havent put in the hard yards that it takes to become a supporter.

Its easy to lose perspective in football and in life sometimes, but no matter how difficult things seem - perspective is whats needed more than anything to get us through. And hope.

On January 24th at the halfway point of the season, I posted a list of issues weve faced, and was optimistic that our situation would improve. I thought the domino effect would slow down or stop, and all the different issues that were being compounded each week would eventually subside. Timbo then took it a step further and created this much needed thread which has been a (mostly) safe haven for those of us who don't want to give up.
 
But since that point the issues have kept coming, and I wanted to note them here for posterity so that our title defence (and our season) can be viewed with perspective, empathy, and facts - instead of outrage, criticism, and negativity. Apologies in advance, as brevity isnt my strong point...

At the end of January, Matip is ruled out for the season  another season-ending injury in the position where we desperately needed consistency and some good luck. Our 3 first choice CBs will each miss 4, 6 and 7 months of the season. Klopps defensive dilemmas continue.

We buy two new CBs on deadline day  after no doubt lots of negotiations and challenges, we sign two new players to help with our defensive issues. Fans complain relentlessly that we shouldve signed better players on 1st January, as if its some kind of football manager videogame, without any evidence whatsoever of what went on behind the scenes. The signings are positive news, even if its not quite the marquee players some expected (which were never going to happen in reality). Klopp gets to work on the training pitch as we seek to get back on track.

Fabinho gets injured  a muscle injury that will keep him out for 18 days and 4 matches  another massive blow, and perhaps the one player we needed to stay fit more than anyone to salvage something from our season.

Fortress Anfield is breached again, in only our 2nd league defeat at home in 3 and half years. Injuries, lack of crowd and poor officiating have diminished our home form - teams can smell blood and are analysing weaknesses which havent been evident for three full seasons.

Davies gets injured. No, seriously. It's just not funny anymore. Our luck goes from bad, to worse, to downright taking the piss. We seriously upset the footballing gods last season by winning number 19.

Records tumble for all the wrong reasons. After losing our invincibility shield against Burnley and Brighton, we lose our 3rd, 4th and 5th home games of the season, each one breaking a record in the process. The word crisis is often over-used in football, but we are officially in one. Klopp declares the title defence over.

Our two new signings have a tough start - one of whom is injured before he even kicks a ball in the first team, and the other is given a torrid time on his debut against a top 4 challenger (and one of the best counter attacking teams in the league). Alisson looks indecisive  understandable after seeing a different group of players in front of him every week for 5 months.

Players look knackered physically and mentally, and although our performances are much better than our results indicate (and some fans seem to believe) its points that we so desperately need, to regain some confidence and climb back up the table. Just a scrappy 1-0 win will do. Please.

Henderson gets injured early in our derby game in what was our 18th different CB partnership of the season, and the footballing gods continue to piss all over our chips. Our captain, leader, and most energetic and vocal player on the pitch is ruled out for at least 6 weeks and needs surgery.

The inept VAR decisions continue, and although it might not have changed the result, a penalty is given against Trent for a player quite literally falling over him. We all watch as the ref makes a pitiful attempt to review the decision on the pitchside monitor, and somehow sees something no-one else could see. The decisions this season reach ridiculous levels, and although I dont agree with conspiracy theories or institutional bias, theres no doubt that something isnt right. Trents face tells the story of the whole season, and we all feel his disbelief and frustration.

Alissons father passes away  a tragic accident - taken from this world at a young age and at a time when visiting family is largely forbidden. We cant predict what will happen off the pitch, but along with the death of Klopps mother it's yet another blow to the team and manager to add to the long list of misfortunes over the previous 7 months.

We finally win again, but then subsequently lose our 5th straight home match for the first time in our 128 year history. The fortress has temporarily become a sandcastle, which this season has gradually washed away with wave after wave hitting us before we can recover. We will rebuild of course and we will make it a fortress again, but its so sad to watch it happen before our eyes without being there to help.

The stats tell the clear story. By the end of February, 204 games have been missed across the whole squad through injury  double that of the next team (Leicester). It's the equivalent of more than five first team players being out for an entire league season. Unprecedented.

The media increasingly turn a blind eye to the extent of our injury crisis and its effects, and dismiss the continuing VAR decisions that go against us. Teams that get lucky are praised for defeating the champions, which bolsters the narrative that we are in freefall. The toxicity that feeds the cesspit of modern social media goes to new levels, and fans everywhere (including our own) stick the boot in with glee.

We lose against Fulham  our 6th straight home defeat of the season after having previously gone 68 unbeaten. Arguably for the first time, the performance really does merit the result. Melissa Reddy says this team is broken and whilst I refuse to accept that, theres no doubt were in real trouble.

I thought after my initial post that things couldnt get worse, but they have. We are like that knight in Monty Pythons Holy Grail - hopping on one leg and still fighting on, but severely wounded - even if not mortally. The focus is now about finding some stability and making top 4, whilst going as far as we can in the CL with a depleted squad. Not the ambitions we had in September - but we are where we are, and need to work with it.

Leipzig offers us some hope that we can regain some form in the league, and its clear what happens when you put players in their correct positions and the system starts to work again. As one journalist so eloquently put it  the problem with playing Fabinho in defence isnt how good he is as a defender  its that he doesnt have Fabinho in midfield to protect him.

I hate the phrase turned a corner but theres definitely some glimmers of hope appearing. Jota is back and was electric in midweek. Fabinho was imperious in that DM role he performs so well, whilst bringing confidence to Kabak and Philips behind him. Thiago looked a different player with Fabinho cleaning up behind him. If we can beat Wolves, we can go into the international break with optimism, and I hope Klopp keeps as many players back on Merseyside as possible, during what must be the single most pointless (and irresponsible) of all international breaks in history.

For me, there are two golden skies on the horizon.

Firstly, the end of this pandemic and a return to some kind of normality  fans in the stadium, in pubs, with friends and families, returning to work, and returning to all the little rituals of life we hold so dear. That in itself is a reason to be optimistic, regardless of our performances and results.

Secondly, imagine the psychological boost the entire squad and Klopp will get when fans do start returning. Imagine seeing Virgil and Gomez back in full training and how that will make everyone feel. Imagine seeing Henderson and Fabinho in midfield again for the first time in almost a season. Imagine a bench full of players that are there by merit and form, and not because theyre all weve got left. Next season we could field a first 11 of Alisson, Trent, Virgil, Gomez, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Mane, Firmino, and Salah. Our subs bench could be Kelleher, Matip, Kabak, Keita, Jones, Thiago, Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Jota.

Even before we add anyone in the summer, thats a title winning squad in anyones book  possibly even next season (and the season after that.). Michael Edwards and his team are no doubt already seeking suitors for Origi, Shaqiri (and possibly Minamino), and will be well aware that Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain are yet to deliver on their early promise. Loan players will be let go or will come back stronger, and players out of contract will be trimmed - along with their wages (although hopefully we keep Gini). Klopps rebuild of his next team is well underway  even if we dont know about it yet.

This season is not simply a drop-off after winning the title and 3 hard-fought seasons. It isnt because we lost Virgil or had no fans - that is too simple an analysis and an insult to our intelligence. This has been a catastrophic combination of injuries, on-field decisions, physical and mental fatigue, and circumstances that no-one couldve predicted (and which will never happen again in our lifetimes). Weve had 10 years worth of injuries and bad luck in 7 months, but hopefully by the summer the footballing gods will consider our penance has been served - for having the sheer audacity to win the title last year. The reason it hurts so much is because it matters so much, and is such a contrast to the highs of last summer. A sequence of 3 wins in 10 is one of our worst runs in as long as I can remember, but no matter how bad this season ends up, we must maintain the perspective and keep it all in context. To do otherwise would not only be disrespectful to what Klopp and this team achieved, but goes against our core principles of solidarity, hope, and never, ever giving up.

We will get better, we will come back stronger, and we will break records again, and we win the title again. We will have the parade we so craved, and see those faces atop the bus with beaming smiles as the streets of Liverpool turn red and white. Picture those scenes, and cling onto them tightly, as that time will come, and it will be magnificent beyond measure. The motivation for Klopp and this squad to come back stronger, and to sit atop that bus holding number 20 aloft will be huge - as will the desire to silence the doubters in our fan base and the media.

So ignore Roy Keane, Carragher and Sky, ignore social media and rival fans, and quit worrying what your Manc or bitter colleagues at work will say. Youve got to go all in on anything in life to really experience the joys - and in doing so, we recognise there will also be the heartaches. For me, supporting a football team properly is like a good marriage  we keep on going in sickness and in health, for better or worse, for richer or poorer, and we must always remember to love and to cherish. Till death do us part.

And if youve decided after a crappy year that enough is enough and you want a divorce - then please piss off.

A truly fantastic piece of writing Keyop. A mixture of stark inarguable if wholly unpalatable facts ; their remorseless snowball impact on the entire team structure; and finally some beautiful sentiments to provide a warm fuzzy feeling to replicate the same one we had after Wednesday's successful little sojourn to Hungary.

Thanks so much for taking the time and trouble to compose such a gem of a piece.

 :)

Timbo's Goals

Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
Reply #499 on: Today at 04:00:44 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 11:49:54 am
They're pretty anal about copyright claims though :( But I'm fine doing it if the mods okay it

No worries if it might cause a problem mate. I can probably surmise much of the contents.

 :)
MNAA

Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
Reply #500 on: Today at 05:15:46 pm
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 04:00:44 pm
No worries if it might cause a problem mate. I can probably surmise much of the contents.

 :)
Its just an ok article Timbo. The one above from Keyop is better 😁
