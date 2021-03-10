The injuries we've had and their domino effect on the entire team structure and playing ability have fucked us up far far more than many seem to realise. I could understand outsiders not seeing that and not wanting to see it. What I could never get my head around was so many of our own fans failing to see the huge impact on the team and preferring to judge us on the poor results rather than our performances which although blunt up front and far from stellar were never anything approaching the convenient 'shit' label which some seemed unable to resist tarring us with.
So as you rightly say how revealing was it to see the huge overall impact made tonight by just one hugely important piece of the jigsaw returning. Fabinho in that minesweeper role in the middle injected such confidence into the entire team with his assured play and in particular helped lift Thiago's performance to the sort of level we all got so excited by when he first signed.
Happy days again - fingers crossed re injuries!
You're right, TG, it has been really puzzling to witness so many fans overreacting to the current circumstances. The knock-on effects of losing centre backs, having to move key midfielders to cover, and the impact on our transitions were pretty clear. but many people have refused to address the current performance issues, and instead have jumped straight to more or less condemning the whole team.
This game was so uplifting! It sent my spirits soaring, as the quality of the team shone through and the fighting spirit was alive and kicking (or heading). True, we still had problems with the forwards not finishing well, at least in the first half, but there were so many other aspects to be positive about I was half expecting to read on this thread a few apologies for the gloom. The usual suspects.
The highlight for me was Thiago's pass to set Mo free. What a superb blend of artistry and football ability. Fair made me gasp The goals in the second half, Jota's performance, the sheer joy of Kopp and the lads, having a bit of fun for a change.