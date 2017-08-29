Suddenly we get a half-filled squad and we look awesome, don't we? Imagine the time when we can field first-choice XI players and can still make 5 substitutions (at least in Europe).



Without those injuries, we'd be running away with the title, now we can't scrape for 4th place... What a season...



The injuries we've had and their domino effect on the entire team structure and playing ability have fucked us up far far more than many seem to realise. I could understand outsiders not seeing that and not wanting to see it. What I could never get my head around was so many of our own fans failing to see the huge impact on the team and preferring to judge us on the poor results rather than our performances which although blunt up front and far from stellar were never anything approaching the convenient 'shit' label which some seemed unable to resist tarring us with.So as you rightly say how revealing was it to see the huge overall impact made tonight by just one hugely important piece of the jigsaw returning. Fabinho in that minesweeper role in the middle injected such confidence into the entire team with his assured play and in particular helped lift Thiago's performance to the sort of level we all got so excited by when he first signed.Happy days again - fingers crossed re injuries!