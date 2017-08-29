« previous next »
Author Topic: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season  (Read 26424 times)

Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #480 on: Yesterday at 10:17:28 pm »
Quote from: aw1991 on Yesterday at 09:55:52 pm
And just like that, we get a reminder of how awesome is this team and awesome are the players. We'll bounce right back no doubt!
Yep - brilliant tonight. Nice goals, loads of other chances, whole team played well.......Fabinho was imperious in his natural position. A real confidence booster !
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #481 on: Yesterday at 10:30:57 pm »
Suddenly we get a half-filled squad and we look awesome, don't we? Imagine the time when we can field first-choice XI players and can still make 5 substitutions (at least in Europe).

Without those injuries, we'd be running away with the title, now we can't scrape for 4th place... What a season...
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #482 on: Yesterday at 10:37:41 pm »
So happy for Klopp, Ali in particular but also the whole team to get some positive vibes coursing through their veins.. we really are a different beast in Europe. If we can get some of our key players back (but not rushed) I think we really could go all the way, it's that kind of weird season.

Hope we can keep that settled unit through the next few games now (back 4 + Fab) will really breed understanding and confidence for the rest of the team. Fab with transition after transition really reminded me of what this Liverpool's DNA is all about, it's little wonder we looked like our old selves with him back in the team and a slightly settled back 4 (2 game run of 2 centre backs) for the first time in what feels like months!
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #483 on: Today at 12:29:32 am »
Made up for Jurgen tonight.  Genuinely happy for the fella.

Nice to see both him and Alisson with big smiles after the game. :)
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #484 on: Today at 01:21:23 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:30:57 pm
Suddenly we get a half-filled squad and we look awesome, don't we? Imagine the time when we can field first-choice XI players and can still make 5 substitutions (at least in Europe).

Without those injuries, we'd be running away with the title, now we can't scrape for 4th place... What a season...

The injuries we've had and their domino effect on the entire team structure and playing ability have fucked us up far far more than many seem to realise. I could understand outsiders not seeing that and not wanting to see it. What I could never get my head around was so many of our own fans failing to see the huge impact on the team and preferring to judge us on the poor results rather than our performances which although blunt up front and far from stellar were never anything approaching the convenient 'shit' label which some seemed unable to resist tarring us with.

So as you rightly say how revealing was it to see the huge overall impact made tonight by just one hugely important piece of the jigsaw returning. Fabinho in that minesweeper role in the middle injected such confidence into the entire team with his assured play and in particular helped lift Thiago's performance to the sort of level we all got so excited by when he first signed.

Happy days again - fingers crossed re injuries!

Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #485 on: Today at 01:21:57 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 12:29:32 am
Made up for Jurgen tonight.  Genuinely happy for the fella.

Nice to see both him and Alisson with big smiles after the game. :)

Wasn't it just.

Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #486 on: Today at 02:26:22 am »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 01:21:23 am
The injuries we've had and their domino effect on the entire team structure and playing ability have fucked us up far far more than many seem to realise. I could understand outsiders not seeing that and not wanting to see it. What I could never get my head around was so many of our own fans failing to see the huge impact on the team and preferring to judge us on the poor results rather than our performances which although blunt up front and far from stellar were never anything approaching the convenient 'shit' label which some seemed unable to resist tarring us with.

So as you rightly say how revealing was it to see the huge overall impact made tonight by just one hugely important piece of the jigsaw returning. Fabinho in that minesweeper role in the middle injected such confidence into the entire team with his assured play and in particular helped lift Thiago's performance to the sort of level we all got so excited by when he first signed.

Happy days again - fingers crossed re injuries!

You're right, TG, it has been really puzzling to witness so many fans overreacting to the current circumstances. The knock-on effects of losing centre backs, having to move key midfielders to cover, and the impact on our transitions were pretty clear. but many people have refused to address the current performance issues, and instead have jumped straight to more or less condemning the whole team.

This game was so uplifting! It sent my spirits soaring, as the quality of the team shone through and the fighting spirit was alive and kicking (or heading). True, we still had problems with the forwards not finishing well, at least in the first half, but there were so many other aspects to be positive about I was half expecting to read on this thread a few apologies for the gloom. The usual suspects.

The highlight for me was Thiago's pass to set Mo free. What a superb blend of artistry and football ability. Fair made me gasp The goals in the second half, Jota's performance, the sheer joy of Kopp and the lads, having a bit of fun for a change.
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #487 on: Today at 12:38:17 pm »
Quote from: Willy Poolman on Today at 02:26:22 am
You're right, TG, it has been really puzzling to witness so many fans overreacting to the current circumstances. The knock-on effects of losing centre backs, having to move key midfielders to cover, and the impact on our transitions were pretty clear. but many people have refused to address the current performance issues, and instead have jumped straight to more or less condemning the whole team.

This game was so uplifting! It sent my spirits soaring, as the quality of the team shone through and the fighting spirit was alive and kicking (or heading). True, we still had problems with the forwards not finishing well, at least in the first half, but there were so many other aspects to be positive about I was half expecting to read on this thread a few apologies for the gloom. The usual suspects.

The highlight for me was Thiago's pass to set Mo free. What a superb blend of artistry and football ability. Fair made me gasp The goals in the second half, Jota's performance, the sheer joy of Kopp and the lads, having a bit of fun for a change.
Nice post Willy - sums up my feelings about the game too. Yes, it's only one game and in Europe where we've been playing better anyway - but, that said, I still think it was a great performance. You could mention any player and highlight things they did which were more like their quality selves again or even superb bits of play like that Thiago pass you mention....which was just incredible vision ! I could go right through the team in the same vein, but Fabinho, Gini and Philips I thought were just outstanding.

One game, one win, one great performance, yes - but something to build on now.
Re: Supporting Jurgen Klopp and the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #488 on: Today at 01:10:03 pm »
Quote from: Willy Poolman on Today at 02:26:22 am
You're right, TG, it has been really puzzling to witness so many fans overreacting to the current circumstances.

Actually as puzzling as the likes of me and thee might think it is on the face of it, you only have to scroll through the last few pages of the Nat Phillips thread since his outstanding performance last night to see how some folks on here exist solely to suck the joy out of even the most uplifting situations. It is as if they simply cannot enjoy the moment when Nat Phillips became NATilla the Hun.  :)

Let's just thank fuck we're not all weighed down with the miserabilist burdens of negativity some of these folks seem to have. I've been a Red in this amazing city since the late '50's and it's only on forums like this that I've ever come across Liverpudlians like these. 


Quote from: Willy Poolman on Today at 02:26:22 am
This game was so uplifting! It sent my spirits soaring, as the quality of the team shone through and the fighting spirit was alive and kicking (or heading). True, we still had problems with the forwards not finishing well, at least in the first half, but there were so many other aspects to be positive about I was half expecting to read on this thread a few apologies for the gloom. The usual suspects.

The highlight for me was Thiago's pass to set Mo free. What a superb blend of artistry and football ability. Fair made me gasp The goals in the second half, Jota's performance, the sheer joy of Kopp and the lads, having a bit of fun for a change.

Beautifully put sentiments mate. Agree entirely.

