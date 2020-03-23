« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Down

Author Topic: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season  (Read 22717 times)

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,709
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #400 on: Yesterday at 02:32:59 pm »
You should post more Neil!
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,831
  • BAGs
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #401 on: Yesterday at 06:05:45 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 11:19:02 am
....

A lovely, authentic post, and could only have been written by someone who has been there, seen it and bought the t-shirt.
Logged
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,722
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #402 on: Yesterday at 06:25:46 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 11:19:02 am
I know with the global reach of our club, fans from around the world are engaged through social media, fans forums, LFCTV. Took me a long time to get my head round that. I used to watch us a lot. Aways, Europe, where you would get a smattering of fans from further afield. All good reds. I warmed to them, made friends, still got them today. Had ups and downs with the club. Watched the first 3 European cups lifted and one that wasn't (RIP the 39}. Took a hiding at Blackburn weighing in on some gobshites who were bad mouthing Rafa - had a short fuse back then - we turned on each other during that spell. Wasn't nice. Like the miner's strike, friendships were broken and some never resurrected over it. Point being, as match goers, you got to see the person you were engaging with. You knew in a minute who were proper reds and who were just along for the ride.

Gave my two season tickets to a close pal and his lad not long after Blackburn. Been in the family, my dad and my Uncle, for years. It wasn't in a fit of pique, it was the straw that broke the camel's back. i'd been struggling to get to games. Whole new job description, long story, that meant I worked away a lot and at weekends. My eldest lad moved away with his young family and didn't want them. This pal, who I'd been all over with had started going with his lad who was 9 or 10 and I dropped them on him for his birthday. Felt great that day but regretted it after, I'm not gonna lie. I'd forgotten all about it until the amnesty recently when I had to fill in a form transferring ownership...Got a lovely video call off them both when it was all sorted, confirming I was still first dibs on them...fucking arl arses they never miss!

Sentimental shite but all context. As reds we have been through a lot. My love for Anfield started in the paddock with my dad, then the pen all grown up, the Kop, Annie Road and finally the upper centenary. That's how I got my education. It's a fucking long apprenticeship. Too, too many don't have that privilege and it shows as you can't fast track it. At the core of that learning was you follow the shirt; those who wear it, borrow it then pass it on. Whilst they wear it, they have my unequivocal support. I may bad mouth them, in the moment, but it's over as quickly as it began. No grudge, no animosity, done. The problem with anonymous forums is you cannot see the whites of their eyes. Trolls, bedwetters, kids, you can't tell how genuinely genuine some are although the quality of some posters and mods on here make it abundantly clear how devoted they are to the boys in red. I used to engage some of the real numskulls who post on here but it got me banned so I don't bother, what's the point. You can't have a virtual straightener. I'm a 'sunshiner', wear 'red tinted glasses', 'a dinosaur' and proud of it.

As Timbo and others so eloquently post about our 'injury ravaged season' or Chops with his 'just a bit shit at the mo' reasoning, why would you tie yourself in knots with conspiracy theories (though we are being reffed differently within a game  ;)), so and so wants shooting, sell him, sack him, FSG out, that stuff, barrack room lawyers pontificating about nothing in particular but won't let it go. Who, if spouting the same nonsense in the boozer would be called to order and told to 'get the ale in' or wellied out. Many of us try to pass on our wisdom of supporting this unique club. If others want to behave like any other run of the mill support then please fuck off and follow them. Or, take a mo, understand the responsibility of being a Liverpool fan, understand, there is enough negativity about our City, our club, our players and our manager, so why add fuel to that fire? Just be a 'proper' red is all we ask

So basically P, a round the houses way of saying you're now a fucking pink echo supporter!!!

 ;D

Seriously mate a wonderful post. Golden as Trend says. Honest and true.

And BTW mate you're welcome to use my seasie for any game you care to name!!

I love the bit about having to acclimatise to the fact that we had fans from outside the area. Same with me. It sort of takes you offguard when you first begin encountering it after a pre-internet lifetime of going the game and being only with fellow scousers. Then when you do 'get it' you realise that the supporters from beyond God's chosen city can be every bit as loyal and true as any local.

I remember an early heavy chat on the very subject with four Irish lads in the Sandon after one game and one of them actually stated that he pledged his loyalty to LFC above his country which for an Irishman from Cork is some statement. The other three, who were all big Reds, looked at him with mouths agape. They couldn't share his sentiment. It made for a bit of uneasy silence for a bit until someone got the ale in!!

 :)
Logged

Offline Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,331
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #403 on: Yesterday at 06:27:15 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 11:19:02 am
I know with the global reach of our club, fans from around the world are engaged through social media, fans forums, LFCTV. Took me a long time to get my head round that. I used to watch us a lot. Aways, Europe, where you would get a smattering of fans from further afield. All good reds. I warmed to them, made friends, still got them today. Had ups and downs with the club. Watched the first 3 European cups lifted and one that wasn't (RIP the 39}. Took a hiding at Blackburn weighing in on some gobshites who were bad mouthing Rafa - had a short fuse back then - we turned on each other during that spell. Wasn't nice. Like the miner's strike, friendships were broken and some never resurrected over it. Point being, as match goers, you got to see the person you were engaging with. You knew in a minute who were proper reds and who were just along for the ride.

Gave my two season tickets to a close pal and his lad not long after Blackburn. Been in the family, my dad and my Uncle, for years. It wasn't in a fit of pique, it was the straw that broke the camel's back. i'd been struggling to get to games. Whole new job description, long story, that meant I worked away a lot and at weekends. My eldest lad moved away with his young family and didn't want them. This pal, who I'd been all over with had started going with his lad who was 9 or 10 and I dropped them on him for his birthday. Felt great that day but regretted it after, I'm not gonna lie. I'd forgotten all about it until the amnesty recently when I had to fill in a form transferring ownership...Got a lovely video call off them both when it was all sorted, confirming I was still first dibs on them...fucking arl arses they never miss!

Sentimental shite but all context. As reds we have been through a lot. My love for Anfield started in the paddock with my dad, then the pen all grown up, the Kop, Annie Road and finally the upper centenary. That's how I got my education. It's a fucking long apprenticeship. Too, too many don't have that privilege and it shows as you can't fast track it. At the core of that learning was you follow the shirt; those who wear it, borrow it then pass it on. Whilst they wear it, they have my unequivocal support. I may bad mouth them, in the moment, but it's over as quickly as it began. No grudge, no animosity, done. The problem with anonymous forums is you cannot see the whites of their eyes. Trolls, bedwetters, kids, you can't tell how genuinely genuine some are although the quality of some posters and mods on here make it abundantly clear how devoted they are to the boys in red. I used to engage some of the real numskulls who post on here but it got me banned so I don't bother, what's the point. You can't have a virtual straightener. I'm a 'sunshiner', wear 'red tinted glasses', 'a dinosaur' and proud of it.

As Timbo and others so eloquently post about our 'injury ravaged season' or Chops with his 'just a bit shit at the mo' reasoning, why would you tie yourself in knots with conspiracy theories (though we are being reffed differently within a game  ;) ), so and so wants shooting, sell him, sack him, FSG out, that stuff, barrack room lawyers pontificating about nothing in particular but won't let it go. Who, if spouting the same nonsense in the boozer would be called to order and told to 'get the ale in' or wellied out. Many of us try to pass on our wisdom of supporting this unique club. If others want to behave like any other run of the mill support then please fuck off and follow them. Or, take a mo, understand the responsibility of being a Liverpool fan, understand, there is enough negativity about our City, our club, our players and our manager, so why add fuel to that fire? Just be a 'proper' red is all we ask


Posts like this and all the others above epitomise the true spirit of Liverpool Football Club support. 



Logged

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,733
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #404 on: Yesterday at 06:40:10 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,563
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #405 on: Yesterday at 07:03:09 pm »
Great post Bobby. Couldn't have put it better.
Logged

Offline keyop

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,337
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #406 on: Yesterday at 08:54:40 pm »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on March  5, 2021, 05:37:17 pm
And another fine post from our resident philosopher Son of Spion who I'm sorry to say is 12 years my junior. He just sounds older and wiser.  ;D
Just catching up on this thread and what a cracking post that is from SOS - another heartfelt piece about life and resilience. Great therapy  :)

Trend, Viva and Hazell too - great posts, and so much positivity and perspective from people who clearly love this club. If the pubs were open, I'd be getting the beers in.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,491
  • The first five yards........
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #407 on: Yesterday at 09:06:43 pm »
Champion post Bobby.

You contain multitudes!
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,935
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #408 on: Yesterday at 09:13:47 pm »
Some fabulous posts , makes you give want to give a few heads a wobble

@bobby , fantastic post .
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #409 on: Yesterday at 09:36:48 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 06:05:45 pm
A lovely, authentic post, and could only have been written by someone who has been there, seen it and bought the robbed lots of t-shirts.


 ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,204
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #410 on: Yesterday at 09:45:36 pm »
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,682
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #411 on: Yesterday at 10:30:35 pm »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Yesterday at 06:25:46 pm
They couldn't share his sentiment. It made for a bit of uneasy silence for a bit until someone got the ale in!!

 :)
;D
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,453
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #412 on: Yesterday at 10:53:44 pm »
Many thanks for all your kind words including Chops who seems to have become obsessed with shit! Get down yer own end, bollocks  ;D

This thread and those who frequent it are what being a Liverpool fan is about. We draw strength from each other in times of strife and celebrate together like no other when we triumph. We win and lose as one
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,453
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #413 on: Yesterday at 10:54:45 pm »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Yesterday at 06:25:46 pm
So basically P, a round the houses way of saying you're now a fucking pink echo supporter!!!

 ;D

Seriously mate a wonderful post. Golden as Trend says. Honest and true.

And BTW mate you're welcome to use my seasie for any game you care to name!!

I love the bit about having to acclimatise to the fact that we had fans from outside the area. Same with me. It sort of takes you offguard when you first begin encountering it after a pre-internet lifetime of going the game and being only with fellow scousers. Then when you do 'get it' you realise that the supporters from beyond God's chosen city can be every bit as loyal and true as any local.

I remember an early heavy chat on the very subject with four Irish lads in the Sandon after one game and one of them actually stated that he pledged his loyalty to LFC above his country which for an Irishman from Cork is some statement. The other three, who were all big Reds, looked at him with mouths agape. They couldn't share his sentiment. It made for a bit of uneasy silence for a bit until someone got the ale in!!

 :)

 :D
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,175
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #414 on: Yesterday at 11:02:08 pm »
The funny thing is that I've seen a few posts saying "Well we shouldn't do conspiracy theories'

Followed by 'We are refereed differently'



Several media outlets have shown how biased it is, so which is it?

Yeah we've been a bit shit. But we've been shafted up the arsed in every league game but two this season by the referees.

If you doubt that, read the several reports looking into it.

Fuck those English c*nts. Support the club. We have to score two goals to make allowances for every game those inbred cheating twats will disallow.

Been that way for decades now.
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,955
  • JFT 96
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #415 on: Yesterday at 11:07:27 pm »
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Yesterday at 11:02:08 pm
The funny thing is that I've seen a few posts saying "Well we shouldn't do conspiracy theories'

Followed by 'We are refereed differently'



Several media outlets have shown how biased it is, so which is it?

Yeah we've been a bit shit. But we've been shafted up the arsed in every league game but two this season by the referees.

If you doubt that, read the several reports looking into it.

Fuck those English c*nts. Support the club. We have to score two goals to make allowances for every game those inbred cheating twats will disallow.

Been that way for decades now.

Leeds debatable hand ball, Spurs tight VAR call, Chelsea tight VAR call. That is your two gone straight away.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,175
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #416 on: Yesterday at 11:11:57 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:07:27 pm
Leeds debatable hand ball, Spurs tight VAR call, Chelsea tight VAR call. That is your two gone straight away.

What are you on about?

You're going to mention the Chelsea 'tight' VAR Call and ignore the hands in the air handball or the soft penno that's been given all season on Jota?

There's two back straight away in one game.

Someone was documenting them and I think they were up to over 50 where we've had 2-3 our way.

Stop talking bollocks and have a pint.
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,955
  • JFT 96
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #417 on: Yesterday at 11:33:47 pm »
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Yesterday at 11:11:57 pm
What are you on about?

You're going to mention the Chelsea 'tight' VAR Call and ignore the hands in the air handball or the soft penno that's been given all season on Jota?

There's two back straight away in one game.

Someone was documenting them and I think they were up to over 50 where we've had 2-3 our way.

Stop talking bollocks and have a pint.

If there was a conspiracy against Liverpool why give the penalty against Leeds and why disallow the Spurs and Chelsea goals. 
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,504
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #418 on: Yesterday at 11:38:52 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:33:47 pm
If there was a conspiracy against Liverpool why give the penalty against Leeds and why disallow the Spurs and Chelsea goals. 
Bias and conspiracy are different things, Al. Bias is provable statistically, conspiracy is not. There has clearly been a bias in the VAR calls for and against us. Hell, don't even talk about VAR only, just take regular fouls in a game when most 50-50 go against us. Bias against us can be proven objectively.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,955
  • JFT 96
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #419 on: Yesterday at 11:45:08 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:38:52 pm
Bias and conspiracy are different things, Al. Bias is provable statistically, conspiracy is not. There has clearly been a bias in the VAR calls for and against us. Hell, don't even talk about VAR only, just take regular fouls in a game when most 50-50 go against us. Bias against us can be proven objectively.

If bias can be proven then prove it.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,514
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #420 on: Yesterday at 11:53:34 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:45:08 pm
If bias can be proven then prove it.

Al,

Does Andy or Faraway really need to go through each game and chronicle this, because you type a few words on your keyboard?

Al, how about you do some work? 

You know, why not you comb through each game and examine the 50-50 calls, no-calls, and crucial decisions that led to goals inform us for a change...  rather than you snapping your fingers and demand answers like the CEOs you admonish so regularly.
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,955
  • JFT 96
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #421 on: Today at 12:00:48 am »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Yesterday at 11:53:34 pm
Al,

Does Andy or Faraway really need to go through each game and chronicle this, because you type a few words on your keyboard?

Al, how about you do some work? 

You know, why not you comb through each game and examine the 50-50 calls, no-calls, and crucial decisions that led to goals inform us for a change...  rather than you snapping your fingers and demand answers like the CEOs you admonish so regularly.

If you are claiming a conspiracy theory or bias then you need evidence.

Either provide the evidence or shut up. Whatever you do though FFS don't ask the other side to disprove your batshit crazy theories.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,175
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #422 on: Today at 12:03:08 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:45:08 pm
If bias can be proven then prove it.

Nip off.

Have a look at the stats for possesion, touches and control of a game and the average fouls against those top teams in every European league this season

Compare it to the top team with possesion, touches and control.

Note the position in the league - decisions-wise and compare it to all the other teams.

I'll wait.
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,955
  • JFT 96
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #423 on: Today at 12:14:21 am »
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Today at 12:03:08 am
Nip off.

Have a look at the stats for possesion, touches and control of a game and the average fouls against those top teams in every European league this season

Compare it to the top team with possesion, touches and control.

Note the position in the league - decisions-wise and compare it to all the other teams.

I'll wait.

So basically you have no proof, no evidence and are relying on hypotheticals.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,668
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #424 on: Today at 12:29:37 am »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Yesterday at 06:27:15 pm
Posts like this and all the others above epitomise the true spirit of Liverpool Football Club support.

Exactly, I come in here because of all the 'experts' and lightweights posting shite everywhere else, trying to reason why we are where we are. We've not played well up front but;


-We've been the best team in probably every game we've played (except that strange game at Villa) but unable to take our chances, had bad luck/bad and marginal decisions against us and, in the case of the City game, a single player aberration at 1-1.

-Even though we've been shit up front we've still scored more goals than Everton, West Ham, Spurs and Chelsea, probably go past Leicester tomorrow.

-Klopp is right with the margins, every single game we have lost or drawn (except Villa) could easily have been a win and, despite everything, we could still have been challenging City.

-We are on the verge of the last 8 of the CL


Everyone has dips, we're just not used to it

« Last Edit: Today at 12:34:08 am by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,504
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #425 on: Today at 12:30:34 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:14:21 am
So basically you have no proof, no evidence and are relying on hypotheticals.
It's been done, Al. Last season when we won the title, there were tables on the internet showing points difference for each team had critical decisions been called right. There were different tables, but they largely agreed. And we were not on the benefiting side. Same was done for VAR. Just fucking google it.

When most such analyses agree that we got decisions going against us, that proves a bias. I didn't argue if it is a conscious or subconscious bias, I argued that there is a bias.

You can do the same with United's penalties. Same thing, a statistically provable bias. That doesn't prove that the refs are bent, but there is a common collective tendency to award them a penalty rather than not. And I'm not mentioning their Olympic diving skills, though they are obvious to Stevie Wander. Once again, I'm not implying assessment of the reason for the bias.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,682
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #426 on: Today at 12:30:36 am »
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Yesterday at 11:11:57 pm
Stop talking bollocks and have a pint.
This is like sitting in the back room of your favourite pub having a quiet pint with like minded folk, a warm feeling surrounding you (nothing to do with your weak bladder) and suddenly two lads from the lounge bar come barrelling in, pushing and shoving, spilling ale everywhere and generally causing a nuisance ;D
Logged

Offline Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,175
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #427 on: Today at 12:32:53 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:14:21 am
So basically you have no proof, no evidence and are relying on hypotheticals.

I have no proof if you can't be arsed getting off your backside to read the many articles about VAR and statistics across Europe this season, in the same way that people have no proof the sky exists if they don't go outside and look at it.

If you can't be arsed defending your position then fair play, just admit it and we can move on
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,955
  • JFT 96
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #428 on: Today at 12:38:06 am »
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Today at 12:32:53 am
I have no proof if you can't be arsed getting off your backside to read the many articles about VAR and statistics across Europe this season, in the same way that people have no proof the sky exists if they don't go outside and look at it.

If you can't be arsed defending your position then fair play, just admit it and we can move on

Exactly as you say you have no proof.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,955
  • JFT 96
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #429 on: Today at 12:44:38 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:30:34 am
It's been done, Al. Last season when we won the title, there were tables on the internet showing points difference for each team had critical decisions been called right. There were different tables, but they largely agreed. And we were not on the benefiting side. Same was done for VAR. Just fucking google it.

When most such analyses agree that we got decisions going against us, that proves a bias. I didn't argue if it is a conscious or subconscious bias, I argued that there is a bias.

You can do the same with United's penalties. Same thing, a statistically provable bias. That doesn't prove that the refs are bent, but there is a common collective tendency to award them a penalty rather than not. And I'm not mentioning their Olympic diving skills, though they are obvious to Stevie Wander. Once again, I'm not implying assessment of the reason for the bias.

You are talking about marginal decisions that went one way or another and then using the internet to try and prove definite outcomes.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,175
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #430 on: Today at 12:44:51 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:38:06 am
Exactly as you say you have no proof.

You do realise you are posting via the internet don't you?
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline mrantarctica

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,401
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #431 on: Today at 12:46:29 am »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Yesterday at 11:53:34 pm
Al,

Does Andy or Faraway really need to go through each game and chronicle this, because you type a few words on your keyboard?

Al, how about you do some work? 

You know, why not you comb through each game and examine the 50-50 calls, no-calls, and crucial decisions that led to goals inform us for a change...  rather than you snapping your fingers and demand answers like the CEOs you admonish so regularly.

To be fair to Al, this isn't actually the way you would establish whether or not we have been unfairly treated by the refereeing/VAR this season. The problem with this method is that observer is biased from the outset. I would imagine that Al, for example, might not 'see' some of the fouls that another observer with a different bias (Faraway or Andy for instance) might see. What would end up happening is that each observer just "sees what they want to see". This is also why it is particularly important that even if 'statistics' are presented, the methods used to collate those statistics are scrutinised. For instance, who was the observer tallying up all the 50-50s etc.? How did their method account for bias? All of these are key considerations as to whether the information is even meaningful.

I saw an interesting table that looked at the alternative table if VAR wasn't available in PL games this season (instead they ruled on the referee's initial decision and assumed the rest of the game carried on identically, which I'll admit is a big assumption) and interestingly we did better off without VAR but were still 1 point off top 4. In general the amount that we had been 'disadvantaged' wasn't particularly higher than any other team and definitely within the realms of small sample size error. (Apologies, as I don't have the link but will keep scouring.)

Ultimately, once a 'bias' if you can even call it that has been established, it would not illustrate what the cause of such a finding would be. It wouldn't necessarily indicate an agenda by referees or officials to not give us fouls or to try and hamper us. In fact, I'd even go as far as saying that we wouldn't even be able to tell whether if this was just due to a small sample error.

(e.g. for example, I remember doing a probability exercise where we had to generate a number of coin tosses by a computer either heads or tails. The computer generated about 10000 coin tosses and printed them onto paper. Waste of paper, I know. But anyway, over 10000 results, there was roughly 50/50 heads or tails but I remember reading through the screeds of paper that we printed at the time and there was one particular sequence where there were about 14 tails in a row. If you used a small sampling frame e.g. just that page, then one might conclude that there was some bias in the program to make tails more likely. However, this became insignificant in the larger pool of results)

« Last Edit: Today at 12:53:35 am by mrantarctica »
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,504
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #432 on: Today at 01:05:38 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:44:38 am
You are talking about marginal decisions that went one way or another and then using the internet to try and prove definite outcomes.
You are truly disinterested in anything that doesn't pull your party line. You have zero objectivity. I'm out.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline diggerling!

  • believes were doomed to be back with the also-rans
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 97
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #433 on: Today at 01:06:24 am »
Quote from: mrantarctica on Today at 12:46:29 am
To be fair to Al, this isn't actually the way you would establish whether or not we have been unfairly treated by the refereeing/VAR this season. The problem with this method is that observer is biased from the outset. I would imagine that Al, for example, might not 'see' some of the fouls that another observer with a different bias (Faraway or Andy for instance) might see. What would end up happening is that each observer just "sees what they want to see". This is also why it is particularly important that even if 'statistics' are presented, the methods used to collate those statistics are scrutinised. For instance, who was the observer tallying up all the 50-50s etc.? How did their method account for bias? All of these are key considerations as to whether the information is even meaningful.

I saw an interesting table that looked at the alternative table if VAR wasn't available in PL games this season (instead they ruled on the referee's initial decision and assumed the rest of the game carried on identically, which I'll admit is a big assumption) and interestingly we did better off without VAR but were still 1 point off top 4. In general the amount that we had been 'disadvantaged' wasn't particularly higher than any other team and definitely within the realms of small sample size error. (Apologies, as I don't have the link but will keep scouring.)

Ultimately, once a 'bias' if you can even call it that has been established, it would not illustrate what the cause of such a finding would be. It wouldn't necessarily indicate an agenda by referees or officials to not give us fouls or to try and hamper us.

Theres this piece by ESPN which outlines how VAR decisions have affected each team:

https://www.espn.co.uk/football/english-premier-league/story/4182135/how-var-decisions-affected-every-premier-league-club-in-2020-21

Then theres this piece by givemesport that shows how a VARless table might look:

https://www.givemesport.com/1649474-how-the-202021-pl-table-would-look-if-var-wasnt-being-used-this-season-gameweek-23

On the face of it it looks like weve been quite hard done by but to claim a conspiracy, which would presumably involve some sort of central oversight in combination with a carefully orchestrated omertà amongst officials, media, the FA, etc, really enters into the world of woo.

In terms of actual, rather than perceived, bad luck Id say refereeing decisions come a distant second to the amount of injuries weve suffered this season.

« Last Edit: Today at 01:07:56 am by diggerling! »
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,955
  • JFT 96
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #434 on: Today at 01:13:53 am »
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Today at 12:44:51 am
You do realise you are posting via the internet don't you?

Yes a forum that allows supporters of every team to complain that they were hard done by. Supporters only focus on the decisions that go against them.

If there is a bias then surely there must be winners and losers. There has to be a balance. 
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,955
  • JFT 96
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #435 on: Today at 01:19:19 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 01:05:38 am
You are truly disinterested in anything that doesn't pull your party line. You have zero objectivity. I'm out.

No mate you made a statement that there was clear bias against us. Either provide concrete evidence to back that up or retract the statement.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,514
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #436 on: Today at 02:03:11 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:00:48 am
If you are claiming a conspiracy theory or bias then you need evidence.

Either provide the evidence or shut up. Whatever you do though FFS don't ask the other side to disprove your batshit crazy theories.

Al, if you want others to do your work for you, then we'll dismiss your opinion.  Put in the work or shut up?

If you were truly interested in the subject you take on the Null hypothesis of (there is bias) and try to debunk it.

Instead you become your usual keyboard warrior and push others to do the work that you contest --- remember you are one who had to respond to Andy, with your intrusive opinion.

And, it's not like he should have to stop what he's doing in life, stop and analyze 28 games for your aggrandizement because you disagree.   

If you want to be seen as having wisdom, with your "balanced" view (laughing hysterically), then its incumbent upon you to do the work instead of demanding on the spot evidence and declaring your anti-bias theory as "right".

Refereeing has clearly changed.   Calling this batshit crazy is a tactic of someone who wants attention, and not someone who is serious about finding answers.


Here's a thread that blows up after each game Al, with many people believing there is bias.  Maybe you've seen this or maybe you are using the wrong thread to wind up people?   https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=335930.11200 
« Last Edit: Today at 02:13:06 am by Trendisnotdestiny »
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,819
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #437 on: Today at 02:16:38 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 10:53:44 pm
Many thanks for all your kind words including Chops who seems to have become obsessed with shit! Get down yer own end, bollocks  ;D

You, or someone P, mentioned draw strength. You won't find much less drawn from that divvy Chops. The big daft teddy bear carry's the home and a way burden on his shoulders. He's probably outside the ground now hoping there's a chance for tomorrow.
Pity he can't peg it from the bizzies anymore.

Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,975
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #438 on: Today at 02:50:00 am »
Al 666----Andy or others.

Instead of arguing over past matches. How about a review of the Fulham match and how that is ref'd v the match v RB Leipzig and how that is ref'd?

Consistency of these calls. Make your own notes during the match:
Let's see how many fouls are whistled or should have been.
The cards given or not.
What the VAR decisions or non  decisions are.

But I really wish this shit wasn't in a thread to discuss supporting the side through these times.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Up
« previous next »
 