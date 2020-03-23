Al,



Does Andy or Faraway really need to go through each game and chronicle this, because you type a few words on your keyboard?



Al, how about you do some work?



You know, why not you comb through each game and examine the 50-50 calls, no-calls, and crucial decisions that led to goals inform us for a change... rather than you snapping your fingers and demand answers like the CEOs you admonish so regularly.



To be fair to Al, this isn't actually the way you would establish whether or not we have been unfairly treated by the refereeing/VAR this season. The problem with this method is that observer is biased from the outset. I would imagine that Al, for example, might not 'see' some of the fouls that another observer with a different bias (Faraway or Andy for instance) might see. What would end up happening is that each observer just "sees what they want to see". This is also why it is particularly important that even if 'statistics' are presented, the methods used to collate those statistics are scrutinised. For instance, who was the observer tallying up all the 50-50s etc.? How did their method account for bias? All of these are key considerations as to whether the information is even meaningful.I saw an interesting table that looked at the alternative table if VAR wasn't available in PL games this season (instead they ruled on the referee's initial decision and assumed the rest of the game carried on identically, which I'll admit is a big assumption) and interestingly we did better off without VAR but were still 1 point off top 4. In general the amount that we had been 'disadvantaged' wasn't particularly higher than any other team and definitely within the realms of small sample size error. (Apologies, as I don't have the link but will keep scouring.)Ultimately, once a 'bias' if you can even call it that has been established, it would not illustrate what the cause of such a finding would be. It wouldn't necessarily indicate an agenda by referees or officials to not give us fouls or to try and hamper us. In fact, I'd even go as far as saying that we wouldn't even be able to tell whether if this was just due to a small sample error.(e.g. for example, I remember doing a probability exercise where we had to generate a number of coin tosses by a computer either heads or tails. The computer generated about 10000 coin tosses and printed them onto paper. Waste of paper, I know. But anyway, over 10000 results, there was roughly 50/50 heads or tails but I remember reading through the screeds of paper that we printed at the time and there was one particular sequence where there were about 14 tails in a row. If you used a small sampling frame e.g. just that page, then one might conclude that there was some bias in the program to make tails more likely. However, this became insignificant in the larger pool of results)