« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season  (Read 21249 times)

Offline Willy Poolman

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 104
  • You'll Never RAWK Alone
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #360 on: Yesterday at 11:01:30 am »
There are some terrific posts in this thread, with many taking a more measured look at the long list of setbacks we have faced and putting the team's current performance in proper context.

At the risk of repeating myself, I want to summarise a comment I made in the post-match thread. The club has had to deal with multiple setbacks, one after the other, and they have ruined the season. The players, coach and some fans appear to be totally demoralised, which is reflected in the performances we see. But it is not the disaster for the long-term health of the club that some would like us to believe. We will be back sooner or later, strong as ever, so fans being constructive now will be far more helpful in the longer run than blaming anyone and everyone connected with the club.
Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,150
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #361 on: Yesterday at 11:34:50 am »
Quote from: joshlfc94 on Yesterday at 08:23:58 am
I adore Klopp. Hes brought me some of the best moments of my life but he deserves criticism for the last few weeks/months and especially last night. His subs were astounding really. Why does he insist on playing a high line 4-3-3 when it isnt working?
Wrong thread mate.
Why does he deserve criticism?

This season's a fucking shitshow, everything that could have gone wrong has.

What does criticism actually achieve?

I love that line, he's brought me some of the best moments of my life, but he deserves criticism.......

Why? If you met him today, what would you do? Thank him for what he's achieved or go straight to the criticism?

The funny thing is, if you did the latter, he probably wouldn't give a fuck and laugh at the absurdity of someone trying to critique a situation that they probably don't know the half of.

Judging by some of our fans reactions, and don't get me wrong, I can understand peoples' disappointment about this season; but the phrase "you're only as good as your last favour" rings very true.

I'm not sure Shankly's 7 year trophy drought would have been tolerated in the must have an opinion age.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow. Prepared to give Jurgen the rest of the season to buck his ideas up.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,165
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #362 on: Yesterday at 11:41:17 am »
Klopp doesnt deserve criticism for this season. For all obvious reasons.
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,336
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #363 on: Yesterday at 11:55:13 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 11:34:50 am
I'm not sure Shankly's 7 year trophy drought would have been tolerated in the must have an opinion age.

Not a chance it would....which is a thoroughly depressing thought.
Logged

Offline Thepooloflife

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,965
  • Justice for the 96
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #364 on: Yesterday at 12:24:15 pm »
Quote from: kavah on March  4, 2021, 10:55:10 pm
Well support you evermore.  :scarf
Indeed - we should bring this chant back when we're allowed in again - always loved it....simple and to the point.
Logged

Offline SteveLFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 839
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #365 on: Yesterday at 12:36:14 pm »
Just remember this... You can be 100% certain, that at some point, somebody is going to get one hell of a beating and feel the full wrath from us. All the frustrations and pain of the past few months will be vented on some poor team. They will be torn a new arsehole when we finally get our shit together again. I pity that team!
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,923
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #366 on: Yesterday at 01:00:13 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 11:41:17 am
Klopp doesnt deserve criticism for this season. For all obvious reasons.

I don't really have a problem with criticism if its fair and given in context and respectful. Klopp himself will surely not be happy with some things he has or hasn't done and admit it. All managers do really, well the good ones.
I have a massive massive problem though when people have a go or a snipe and use stupid comments like "ah but injuries are not an excuse" or some of that shit.
We're a fantastic team with too many off their game and shit out of luck. It happens. It's hard to get confidence back when its one bad piece of luck after another. This season doesn't bother me too much because of what we've done the last few years which has been euphoria for us as fans. We can still make a relative success of this season, then forget it and go again next season.
I know tensions are high and people are dejected, but Klopp is the best manager I've seen in my lifetime. He can have one bad season and even at that its very very justifiable.

Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 192
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #367 on: Yesterday at 02:32:22 pm »
Which one would you prefer?

A. Having 2 fantastic seasons where you win big trophies followed by a terrible season.

B. Having 3 good seasons where you win nothing.

We'll have bad seasons. Think some have forgotten what it feels like because we've been spoilt recently.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow. Prepared to give Jurgen the rest of the season to buck his ideas up.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,165
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #368 on: Yesterday at 02:39:59 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 02:32:22 pm
Which one would you prefer?

A. Having 2 fantastic seasons where you win big trophies followed by a terrible season.

B. Having 3 good seasons where you win nothing.

We'll have bad seasons. Think some have forgotten what it feels like because we've been spoilt recently.

Obviously A. We've had plenty of good seasons without winning anything over the years, but ultimately had nothing to show for it in the end.
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,588
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #369 on: Yesterday at 02:41:45 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 02:32:22 pm
Which one would you prefer?

A. Having 2 fantastic seasons where you win big trophies followed by a terrible season.

B. Having 3 good seasons where you win nothing.

We'll have bad seasons. Think some have forgotten what it feels like because we've been spoilt recently.

I'd prefer to have two seasons of up and down results, under a shit manager, with constant speculation over his future. Stumble into the Champions League on the last day of one season, and then promptly get knocked out in the group stages the next. Lose loads of cup semi finals. Big up the idea of being in a title race, go top of the league in January and promptly win 4 of our next ten games to completely fuck it (having not won it for nearly a decade). And all the while try taking the piss out of our main rivals who have won the Premier League, Champions League and Club World Cup in the last 18 months because they're having the most cursed season any club has had in living memory.
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 pm
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Offline Agent99

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,816
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #370 on: Yesterday at 03:11:04 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 02:41:45 pm
I'd prefer to have two seasons of up and down results, under a shit manager, with constant speculation over his future. Stumble into the Champions League on the last day of one season, and then promptly get knocked out in the group stages the next. Lose loads of cup semi finals. Big up the idea of being in a title race, go top of the league in January and promptly win 4 of our next ten games to completely fuck it (having not won it for nearly a decade). And all the while try taking the piss out of our main rivals who have won the Premier League, Champions League and Club World Cup in the last 18 months because they're having the most cursed season any club has had in living memory.
That's quite specific. I feel like you're referencing something here.
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,588
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #371 on: Yesterday at 03:21:24 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 03:11:04 pm
That's quite specific. I feel like you're referencing something here.

It was :D

Even that though is preferable to my clubs greatest moment in 25 years being an injury inflicted to an opposition player.
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 pm
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,731
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #372 on: Yesterday at 03:44:40 pm »
Weve had our spine completely ripped out the team, CBS gone and our best DMs subsequently having to play as makeshift ones, our number 10/9 not firing at all cylinders and even a more error prone season for our normally reliable Goalkeeper. Its an unusual season, but one that wont happen consistently under this manager and these set of players, well be back next season as long as everybody from the top which includes the owners especially to the bottom which includes us fans move in unison.


Logged

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,719
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #373 on: Yesterday at 05:28:06 pm »
Just posting a few more superb posts from the post match Chelsea thread, each of which convey in their own distinct way the sobering realities of this season and why what's happened has happened.

I'd also like to add following last night's despondancy how uplifting it is to see so many newer posters who so clearly see the bigger picture no matter how difficult it does seem to be to see it at the moment.   


Quote from: StigenKeegan on Yesterday at 12:37:15 am
To me there will always be different ways of processing and analysing a a match. You can look at it through decisive moments or as a process/whole/tactical battle. From his interviews lately Klopp has been talking a lot about decisive moments. It's easy to point to a moment of quality from Mount and our poor finishing.

For me, looking at the goal, it's easy to see how everything we're going through this season is baked into that moment. Mount is beating our DM being rushed back to be playing as a CD after 6 weeks out. His CD partner (sounds slightly kinky) is a youngster he's hardly even been on the training pitch with. YOu might even argue that he's playing RCD to accommodate his new partner while LCD is where he's most comfortable, this also means that he's not had a lot of gametime to build a defensive understanding with Trent.

The ball is a long ball, arguably being successful due to our struggle to press and be compact, influenced by the ever changing lineups and missing our 2-3 most intense players from midfield. At this level mistakes will cost you, and our situation WILL produce mistakes.

On a more process oriented level I think we should remember what has been put forward as one of our greatest strengths and accomplishments over the last few seasons; the fact that this team has been much better than the sum of its parts, that it's been punching above it's weight with regards to investment in the team etc. One of the main reasons for this is that the team has been exceptionally, maybe even historically uniquely well CHOREOGRAPHED. The understanding between the players, in every phase of play, the synchronicity.

To quote Salieri in "Amadeus" "take out one note and the structure falls". Imagine a dance troupe having to change a couple of members between each performance, not having time to rehearse properly between shows...  To me it's not about the front three not being on form, it's about the 11, the 17, the 22... It's about losing our competitive advantage.

One might argue that with the quality of players we have we should still beat the likes of Fulham, WBA, but of course it's not an equal race. Essentially those teams dont have to beat us to win. It's not like a match is decided by a sprint between Salah and the oppositions fastest player, or a passing exercise between Thiago and their best passer. They're built to stop us. It's like Salah trying to win a sprint with two players clinging on to his feet. This might sound obvious, and you might argue that this is how it will always be for a top club but for me, in our current situation, that is missing the point somewhat. The point is that under Klopp "the system is the creator", and this season our system has been put under extraordinary stress.

We try to keep the system, keep the faith but  due to the circumstances it's failing us, and due to the relentless schedule there really aren't any time to rehearse good alternatives, and due to, again mostly injuries, there hasn't been any options available to change it either.

Case in point with the substitutions today. People are complaining about the lack of impact (why not Keita etc), but the reality is that to expect ANY of our subs to make an impact today wasn't very realistic; Jota back after three months, Ox hardly played all season, Milner at 35 not a game changer, Keita - no rhythm, out for a while, Origi not good enough etc... That's not anyone's fault, that's just our rotten luck.

It's not that I think it's fine or to be expected that we loose 5 in a row at home (or three, two) but I do think that instead of being angry or outraged about it and looking for something/one to blame (owners, manager, players - motivation, complacency, hunger, tactics, coaching, game management) we should view these extraordinary and horrendous results mainly as a perfectly reasonable  result of the extraordinary and horrendous circumstances we find us in this season. Not the ONLY possible outcome given our situation but certainly not completely unacceptable or as a sign of incompetence in any part of the club.

This will be a new team next season. It will be mighty and dominating. We wouldn't even have to sign a single player to get there (but I still think we could do with a few signings/changes)

Keep the faith (keep the peace)

Quote from: Vulmea on Yesterday at 01:53:07 am
Im old but there is no experience to fall back on with regards to a season behind closed doors or 5 home defeats on the bounce or fill in blanks for the madness of this season.

This isnt football as anybody knows it, or wants it to be, its all about money and business and entertainment and marketing and something to fill in time, the opiate of the masses indeed,  but its not football.

The statisticians are having a field day but its largely irrelevant because this is a one off season with one off results. Its hard to keep that in perspective but it makes the unbearable a bit more bearable if you do.

If you wanted to derail us its fair to say youd:
1.Take away home advantage by removing the 12th man.

This is a bit more than just the roar of a crowd. This is an institution that has prided itself on making a difference, sucking the ball into the net. Its also a club that picks players that respond to that adrenaline rush or want to be part of that community, who excel in that environment and whos tactics and intensity need that environment to be at their best. The team have just not been able to recreate the intensity that they need to achieve the impossible standards they have set over the previous two years. Who were the most passionate and intense team in world football

2. Make the season shorter meaning the hardest working team in the league has no recovery time.

a team based on heavy metal football on running harder and longer than other teams, on forcing the opposition to make mistakes, to use that roar or the crowd to fuel the adrenaline, unsettle teams, make them nervous, its just not possible in the current sterile environment in which football is being played. This is not the fault of the players you cannot recreate that intensity having lived through it, its not Sunday league with a crowd of a couple of hundred being the big day or giving your all every time you go out on the pitch, it is just not the same. Its not even the same watching the bloody thing let alone playing in it.
 
3. Provide no pre-season to protect against injury and fatigue.

Take a team that has run itself into the ground for two years and tell them they have to work even harder.
Run the few players that remain fit into the ground and into a deep pit of despair as results grind away on confidence creating the ever decreasing spiral of quick sand

4.  Injure VVD. Take out the best defender in the league, not only disrupting the Liverpool defence but giving confidence to every other team in the league.

5.  Spot the weak link in the team being a shortage of centre backs and then Injure every centre half in the club and anybody capable of stepping in.

6.  If there are any signs of recovery or fighting spirit take out the captain and the heart beat of the team.

7. Ensure that injuries occur regularly, so the same players, play week in and week out and get mentally fatigued and unable to perform at their best.

8.    Give the biggest advantage to the highest spending clubs with the largest squads and allow them to grow through the season further demoralising any opposition. I really dont think its a coincidence that as Liverpool derailed, Citys season took off, I think the burden of being second best was lifted from them and they started believing in themselves, and their squad strength came through. The lack of crowds has also allowed the players in their squad whos mentality was questionable last season to gain in confidence and perform like its a reserve game. The same is true for United, a bang average team that would have been crucified by their own support but without that expectation can get by.

9. Restrict any ability to rectify squad shortages by ensuring a world wide pandemic means nobody  really wants to go anywhere in January. 

10. take 2 years to figure out the best way to nullify Liverpool and then get every team in the league to follow that model whilst crippling the key element of the Liverpool tactic of a high defensive line  and provide no chance for a break in order to train the team in a different approach during the season.

I dont really find it difficult to understand why Liverpools season has imploded, I find it a lot harder to understand how Liverpool were top at Christmas.

Klopp looks to be a little lost and hurting at the moment and for many understandable reasons.  I think his key mistake is trying to play real football in a season which is fake. Its the only thing I think Guardiola has done well this season, adapting the City style and using players to suit the unreality of the current season. He has all of the advantages, money, squad size, media and he has as usual used those advantages. I still wouldnt swap him for Klopp, hes basically a flat track bully. Klopp turned also rans into champions both here and in Germany.  He is the normal one but we are in unusual times, normal isnt really suited to the nonsense being called football this season. It would be very apt if the richest club in the world buy the quadruple in a season that is all about football as a business and nothing to do with the football I grew up loving.

Keep on smiling.

Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow. Prepared to give Jurgen the rest of the season to buck his ideas up.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,165
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #374 on: Yesterday at 05:33:15 pm »
Good stuff Timbo
Logged

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,719
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #375 on: Yesterday at 05:37:17 pm »
And another fine post from our resident philosopher Son of Spion who I'm sorry to say is 12 years my junior. He just sounds older and wiser.  ;D


Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 12:26:39 pm
I think you're right about hitting a brick wall. What's happening with the club this season is similar to what happens to some people who became consumed with reactive/situational depression.

Basically and in general, people can usually deal with one or two things going pear-shaped in their lives at any given time. It can be difficult, but people work through it. Think about having a bad time with work. Now that can be upsetting and draining, but if other areas of your life are pretty good, there is a balance that keeps your head above water. The problem can be in any aspect of your life, but if other aspects are positive and good, you tend to cope and get through.

Now let's assume work is really bad for whatever reason. Not only that, you have a rocky relationship at home or you are unhappily alone and have no support to come home to. Imagine then that your car breaks down and you have to pay out for expensive repairs. Not only that, you are on your third puncture this year.

On top of all that, you have bills you are struggling to pay and demands are coming through your door. Things are getting on top of you and you start to feel attacked from all sides. It's not just one thing going wrong now, it feels like everything is going wrong and there is no respite. A constant anxiety kicks in, you question everything you do and the task of digging yourself out of the downward spiral feels daunting. A massive task when you feel at your lowest and weakest.

You need all your energy and effort at a time when you are drained and at your most vulnerable. You lose perspective and start to panic. You are mentally and now physically shattered and feeling overwhelmed. You can then lose perspective and make poor decisions which leave you in a state of paralysis. Nothing you do seems to make things any better. You feel lost and cut off from support. You end up in a depressive state due to becoming overwhelmed by circumstances that have come together all at once. This leaves you completely demoralised yet still needing to get through your day and fulfil your daily obligations.

All that can and does happen to countless individuals in life. It can also happen on a bigger scale too. It's happened at Anfield, where all manner of things have gone horribly wrong and continue to go horribly wrong all in the space of one short season. The club is resilient and would have dealt with one or two issues, but what's happened has been major, it's been utterly relentless and it's come in so many various forms too. It also came at a time when we were least prepared for it due to having to start the new season with the mother of all hangovers and no pre-season.

I said it in another post. Klopp is knackered. His magnificent champions are knackered. Most of the fans are knackered too. I know I am. Despite that, the blows keep coming. Injuries, defeats, lack of form, lack of luck, illness, bereavement, physical and emotional fatigue... it just keeps on coming...

In that context, our current predicament is actually understandable. We've got a wall physically and emotionally. The manager and players need a rest in order to recover, regroup and reset. Fuck it, I need a break too, and I'm sure plenty of others reading this feel similarly.

I learned something years ago that's stood me in good stead. I was looking at a magnificent and very old tree and thinking of all the storms it must have gone through in its time in order to be standing there so big, tall, proud and magnificent today.

How did that tree and others like it survive and thrive and how could I do similar?
Well the answer I arrived at was the tree was flexible. It might look strong and rigid, but it's strength lies in its flexibility. It bends with the wind. We humans can take something from that. We can never stop a storm, and sometimes they come one after the other, but we can learn to bend with the wind and see it out. We may lose the odd branch, but all storms end at some point and we recover. As fans I think all we can do is ride this one out. The club will ride it out, the club will survive, the club will come back and will thrive once more. We just need to stick in there with it and support it as best as we can.

Unprecedented circumstances have come together all at once, resulting in what we see before us now. It's horrible to witness and it's frustrating. It's also no real surprise to see how badly this has affected morale and performance, but like any alignment of circumstances, it doesn't last forever. This relentlessly negative alignment won't either. Our rise into the stratosphere was euphoric and our fall back down to earth has been painful, but our recovery and eventual comeback will be delicious. This tree bends, but it doesn't fall.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow. Prepared to give Jurgen the rest of the season to buck his ideas up.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,165
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #376 on: Yesterday at 05:44:09 pm »
SOS has been a on a fantastic roll :), Great to see his posts in here.
Logged

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,719
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #377 on: Yesterday at 07:11:57 pm »
Must also put up Chopper's funny as fuck reply to Son of Spion's great post. Made me chuckle.

Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 01:15:41 pm
I agree, we're playing shit.

 ;D
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,196
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #378 on: Yesterday at 09:44:18 pm »
Nice one Timbo, StigenKeegan, Vulmea, Trend and others. Reading the post match thread yesterday was a little soul destroying. Maybe I should have expected it but the toxicity in it was somewhat alarming. As others have said, our performances and results in recent months are down to a multitude of factors, some of them of our own making and some not. But this team has been sensational over the past few years and the kicking it's getting from our fans without acknowledging our current predicament is surprising. Well maybe not that surprising. What seems to have reared its head again over the past few months is people trying to further the agendas they've had for a while and restating their entrenched opinions about things, be it the owners being terrible or certain players needing to be sold (a prime example is of Firmino, where I recall one poster vociferously banging the drum to sell him circa 2017/2018, saying we'll never win the league with him up front, only to quieten down for a couple of years before roaring back recently even more aggressively about how terrible he is) as to the reasons why things have been so poor recently.

I saw an interview with Gerrard the other day and he was asked about his emotions about this side winning the league and the fact that he didn't and he was obviously great about but he discussed 2013/2014 and how close he felt during that season to winning the league - that was a great ride but I don't know if anyone remembers that season we lost to Hull 3-1 and were dreadful and the team and the players were getting called all sorts. I don't know why I remember that game (I'd rather forget it!) but I guess it sticks out because it was the polar opposite of the games against Arsenal and Man City that season where things were going right and we genuinely had a chance of winning the league. It doesn't mean that things will always follow the same path of course, just that we're not always staring into the abyss when things go wrong.

I acknowledge I tend to have a sunnier disposition about supporting the club than a lot of others - I actually enjoy supporting the club, even when the team and the football isn't so great, as it was for large periods when it was veering between awful and ok for the best part of a decade before Klopp arrived. I tend not to get too down about things now, which I've found a lot easier to do after having Hicks and Gillet almost run the club into the ground (not to say our owners shouldn't be held to account, they absolutely should). Yeah, there's been some awful periods under FSG (not just on the pitch, some off the pitch stuff has been dreadful, like the ticket prices fiasco, putting staff on furlough etc) and on the pitch, performances and transfers wise things were pretty bad for a significant period and areas of the team have regularly needed surgery. There was a lot more to justifiably complain then - I don't think the current situation we find ourselves in is comparable. Which is why I like this thread, to me it's some semblance of a reality compared to recent post match or individual player threads. Yeah, it wasn't much fun watching the match yesterday as it hasn't been for a few months now but it was much worse on the main forum afterwards.

Like someone said above, if you'd have offered me a crappy season after winning the Champions League and Premier League, I'd have taken it so it'd be hypocritical of me to be complaining too much at present. Particularly with the extraordinary circumstances we've found ourselves in.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow. Prepared to give Jurgen the rest of the season to buck his ideas up.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,165
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #379 on: Yesterday at 09:49:35 pm »
Well done Hazell. Finally useful outside the drafts :D
Logged

Online Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,505
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #380 on: Yesterday at 10:23:25 pm »
Spot on Hazell.  Clever, insightful and full of perspective.  Well out mate!
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,196
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #381 on: Today at 12:04:31 am »
Thanks both. Although I don't think I'm that useful in drafts either :P
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,719
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #382 on: Today at 12:05:39 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:44:18 pm
Nice one Timbo, StigenKeegan, Vulmea, Trend and others. Reading the post match thread yesterday was a little soul destroying. Maybe I should have expected it but the toxicity in it was somewhat alarming. As others have said, our performances and results in recent months are down to a multitude of factors, some of them of our own making and some not. But this team has been sensational over the past few years and the kicking it's getting from our fans without acknowledging our current predicament is surprising. Well maybe not that surprising. What seems to have reared its head again over the past few months is people trying to further the agendas they've had for a while and restating their entrenched opinions about things, be it the owners being terrible or certain players needing to be sold (a prime example is of Firmino, where I recall one poster vociferously banging the drum to sell him circa 2017/2018, saying we'll never win the league with him up front, only to quieten down for a couple of years before roaring back recently even more aggressively about how terrible he is) as to the reasons why things have been so poor recently.

I saw an interview with Gerrard the other day and he was asked about his emotions about this side winning the league and the fact that he didn't and he was obviously great about but he discussed 2013/2014 and how close he felt during that season to winning the league - that was a great ride but I don't know if anyone remembers that season we lost to Hull 3-1 and were dreadful and the team and the players were getting called all sorts. I don't know why I remember that game (I'd rather forget it!) but I guess it sticks out because it was the polar opposite of the games against Arsenal and Man City that season where things were going right and we genuinely had a chance of winning the league. It doesn't mean that things will always follow the same path of course, just that we're not always staring into the abyss when things go wrong.

I acknowledge I tend to have a sunnier disposition about supporting the club than a lot of others - I actually enjoy supporting the club, even when the team and the football isn't so great, as it was for large periods when it was veering between awful and ok for the best part of a decade before Klopp arrived. I tend not to get too down about things now, which I've found a lot easier to do after having Hicks and Gillet almost run the club into the ground (not to say our owners shouldn't be held to account, they absolutely should). Yeah, there's been some awful periods under FSG (not just on the pitch, some off the pitch stuff has been dreadful, like the ticket prices fiasco, putting staff on furlough etc) and on the pitch, performances and transfers wise things were pretty bad for a significant period and areas of the team have regularly needed surgery. There was a lot more to justifiably complain then - I don't think the current situation we find ourselves in is comparable. Which is why I like this thread, to me it's some semblance of a reality compared to recent post match or individual player threads. Yeah, it wasn't much fun watching the match yesterday as it hasn't been for a few months now but it was much worse on the main forum afterwards.

Like someone said above, if you'd have offered me a crappy season after winning the Champions League and Premier League, I'd have taken it so it'd be hypocritical of me to be complaining too much at present. Particularly with the extraordinary circumstances we've found ourselves in.

Yeah terrific stuff H.

 :)
Logged

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,719
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #383 on: Today at 12:10:41 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on March  4, 2021, 10:50:07 pm
I agree. But it'd be just our rotten luck to go and win the European Cup again.

Ha ha - nice one Yorky  ;D
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,667
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #384 on: Today at 12:39:19 am »
Liverpool at home with crowds (, last 3 seasons, including this season), % points achieved, 93%

Liverpool at home without crowds, this and last season, % points achieved 58%


Support matters and, for us, because that is what helps makes LFC different, it matters more.

We'll be back.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline PaddyPaned

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 46
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #385 on: Today at 12:47:53 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:39:19 am
Liverpool at home with crowds (, last 3 seasons, including this season), % points achieved, 93%

Liverpool at home without crowds, this and last season, % points achieved 58%


Support matters and, for us, because that is what helps makes LFC different, it matters more.

We'll be back.
f


There is maybe something in this, but poor performances and injuries are clearly the main reason for our underperformance. We will not miraculously get back to 2019 levels because fans come back. We need some players back from injury and, most of all, a massive increase in performance levels.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,974
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #386 on: Today at 02:57:19 am »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 08:19:33 am
Let's go back to melwood.

And get New Balance back.. ;D
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,610
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #387 on: Today at 04:21:17 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 03:21:24 pm
It was :D

Even that though is preferable to my clubs greatest moment in 25 years being an injury inflicted to an opposition player.


They won a corner too.
Logged

Online Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,613
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #388 on: Today at 04:41:24 am »
It's easy, you just support them. You back the lads. It can be horrible, we can have no money to push forwards, we can be concerned about Champions League funds, lack of gate receipts, you can worry about all of that stuff, but ultimately you can't change it. All you can do really is support the manager and the players wearing the shirt.

Do you think Olympiakos, Dortmund or Barcelona at home came out of nowhere? When they say that the Kop sucked the ball in they weren't fucking lying.

I just want a full Kop to applaud the Champions onto the pitch because they deserve that much and to me they will always be the Champions.

And I want the Kop to applaud Jurgen Klopp and Alisson onto the pitch because some stuff matters more than football and I just wish they knew as much as we want to win everything in front of us, I want them to be ok.

It's quite funny really, it's our worst form at Anfield forever, but if you stick the fans in there tomorrow it's a heroes welcome.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:47:49 am by Hij »
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 