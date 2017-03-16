« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season  (Read 17854 times)

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,362
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #280 on: February 20, 2021, 08:40:57 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on February 20, 2021, 07:54:08 pm
I agree. We've got our 40 points. We should be safe from relegation. Give our best players a good rest - one league game every three weeks just to keep them ticking over, and everything geared towards the Champions League.

What a fucking hoot it would be if we lifted the European Cup again while finishing one point above the drop!

That would be amazing, especially as the BS would be spitting mad.  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline The Playmaker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,133
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #281 on: February 20, 2021, 10:16:58 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on February 20, 2021, 08:39:29 pm
I don't disagree that there's things we should be doing better but it's not burying our heads in the sand to say that injuries have had a massive impact on our season and are a significant factor as to why we are where we are. Heck, the performances haven't even been as wretched as have been made out on the past few weeks and I don't think we can't turn things around. It's just recognising that things have been out of the ordinary this season.
100% agreed with this! Injuries have had an impact. We lost Van Dijk (one of the best in the world!) and Jota (arguably one of the best players during those first 8/9 games) - it is just a combination of so many things going wrong. Some of it is our own fault but a lot of it isnt! I believe Klopp, his staff and this group of players can turn things around!
Logged

Offline Oldskoolcool

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 49
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #282 on: February 20, 2021, 11:00:47 pm »
We will come through this period stronger. I have no doubt. The management, leadership (on and off the pitch) and quality of the overall setup (not to mention the best starting 11 in this league) are just too good.

We have been decimated obliterated by injuries in the most freakish manner that I have never seen in all my life (especially focusing on our defence), when we have had 17 defensive pairings you can see how bad things have been, that is inevitably going to have a ripple effect across the team. If any team loses their best player (hell the best player in his position in the world VVD for the season and Allison at a critical point too) it will have a profound impact (imagine Man utd lost Fernandes for example), not only did we lose the best defender in the world we probably also lost another 2 that I am sure would be in the global top 10 (Matip and Gomez), then we had we lost the best holding centre mid (Fab who had to then cover in defence), then our best pressing / covering / captain that really made us tick and gave our counter pressing it's intensity (he had injuries and also had to cover in defence), Jota, Trent, Keita etc etc - you all know the narrative better than me.

It has just been a freak of a season and we are all hurting, if we are hurting just imagine how the manager and players are feeling. We can't be there in person but we are the best fans in the world and that's what make this club different to any other, let's keep believing and supporting. The tide will turn and we will be stronger for this write off of a season. Worst thing we could ever do is to let Klopp go / force him out, we literally have never had it this good in the modern era.
Logged

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,703
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #283 on: February 24, 2021, 02:18:40 pm »
Quote from: Oldskoolcool on February 20, 2021, 11:00:47 pm
We will come through this period stronger. I have no doubt. The management, leadership (on and off the pitch) and quality of the overall setup (not to mention the best starting 11 in this league) are just too good.

We have been decimated obliterated by injuries in the most freakish manner that I have never seen in all my life (especially focusing on our defence), when we have had 17 defensive pairings you can see how bad things have been, that is inevitably going to have a ripple effect across the team. If any team loses their best player (hell the best player in his position in the world VVD for the season and Allison at a critical point too) it will have a profound impact (imagine Man utd lost Fernandes for example), not only did we lose the best defender in the world we probably also lost another 2 that I am sure would be in the global top 10 (Matip and Gomez), then we had we lost the best holding centre mid (Fab who had to then cover in defence), then our best pressing / covering / captain that really made us tick and gave our counter pressing it's intensity (he had injuries and also had to cover in defence), Jota, Trent, Keita etc etc - you all know the narrative better than me.

It has just been a freak of a season and we are all hurting, if we are hurting just imagine how the manager and players are feeling. We can't be there in person but we are the best fans in the world and that's what make this club different to any other, let's keep believing and supporting. The tide will turn and we will be stronger for this write off of a season. Worst thing we could ever do is to let Klopp go / force him out, we literally have never had it this good in the modern era.

Brilliant post mate.

 :)
Logged

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,703
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #284 on: February 24, 2021, 02:35:12 pm »
Just re-posting this from the Everton post match thread. I think it's very pertinent - plus it's a great post.

Quote from: Robinred on February 23, 2021, 11:46:02 am
I watched the whole match again on LFCTV the night before last. With the sound on - first, because I like the Bradley/ Gillespie combo, and always watch the live match on mute. My second reason for watching again was the dissonance I experienced reading post after post in the post-match threads.

In Saturdays post match meltdown there were countless posts using terms like rubbish, poor, pathetic and awful.Other posts suggested Everton players wanted it more, or that we failed to create any real chances, particularly compared to Everton.

Well after the match, reading those comments confused me. But watching it again only reinforced my immediate post match view: for much of that match we battered Everton, except yet again we were let down by poor final ball or a poor finish, or on this occasion, many last ditch defensive blocks or an uncharacteristically fine save by Pickford.

Everton defended well, to give them credit, but they had a measure of luck (as have many other teams this season who got a result against us). In tight games the small margins really do matter, and rub of the green can be the difference between winning, drawing and losing.

One of my pet bugbears is the propensity of media pundits and fans to create a post match narrative solely focused on the result, whereby the evidence of your eyes is not to be trusted; the result is sacrosanct, and the win is always deserved. Its wrong headed, its infuriating, and its pervasive.

The post match interview with Klopp was informative. He acknowledged that we played very well up until our habitual failure to convert chances created into goals. Gini too was interviewed; he had the same message - both were at pains to stress that although injuries and bad luck exemplify the season, the players and staff cannot, and must not, resort to victim mentality. Self pity is so easy to succumb to, but Klopps message to us, and more crucially the players, is to dismiss it from our minds - its self defeating, its counter productive, its pointless.

On a brighter note, Colin Wanker in an interview yesterday, was asked about social media. In his answer, he referred to Twitter LFC supporters posting Klopp out stuff, and said he was fed up with idiots with no perspective or patience. He pointed out that the best centreback in the world - the organiser of his defence - has been missing, and you cannot underestimate how critical that has been.

He could of course, not that Im nitpicking, have included our other first choice centrebacks, and so on. He could have highlighted the importance to our attacking that pacey centrebacks, able to carry the ball into opposition territory and forcing an opponent to engage, have in freeing up a forward. He could have noted the long accurate diagonals now missing...


You saved me the trouble Rob lad. Excellent post mate - and I presume you won't mind me putting your post and my response in the "supporting the team through injury ravaged season" thread.

As it is, I did the same as you. Gritted me teeth, held onto me plums and watched it again.

As you so insightfully say these days the result seems to dictate the reaction and opinion of the game with so many people including fans, journos and pundits. Yeah we weren't at our best even allowing for the injury devastation and we were toothless and profligate. But bloodyhell we tried our best and weren't that bad, playing some decent stuff at times. Considering we faced a team highly rated by so many, defending in depth so determinedly and doggedly with a keeper in great form, we didn't half get into some decent positions in their area and come within a toe or miskick from grabbing a goal or two.

I think Everton had overall five or six ventures into situations that might possibly have produced a goal or led to a scoring opportunity. One was a great opportunity for Coleman which Ali saved and two resulted in goals. I've not heard anybody else mention this but that first goal depended not just on our shit defending but from two throw ins in which Holgate must have pinched around 30 yards without the linesman or ref or any commontator or even poshtator making mention of. The second? Well the sporting world has gone fucking nuts with back-headed butts to the knee cap.

In stark contrast, we got into a dozen or more situations that might have produced a goal or led to a scoring opportunity. But didn't budge the scoreboard.

So yeah, the reality at the moment is fucking shite. And it's especially disheartening in a season in which we might have expected so much more after the previous three seasons that have afforded us all so much incredible football and joy stemming therefrom. And yeah we are struggling with so much with the injuries and on the pitch with VAR and the huge problem we seem to have with the clinicalness of our final pass, crosses, shots etc.

It really is tough to take but as supporters let's try and retain the same perspective about what actually did take place in that game and recent games like it as that which Jurgen and his staff will be doing and not fall into buying the all so convenient ill-thought rhetoric of so many of the media and all those fans who swallow their shite.
Logged

Offline Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,452
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #285 on: February 24, 2021, 02:48:22 pm »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on February 24, 2021, 02:35:12 pm
Just re-posting this from the Everton post match thread. I think it's very pertinent - plus it's a great post.

You saved me the trouble Rob lad. Excellent post mate - and I presume you won't mind me putting your post and my response in the "supporting the team through injury ravaged season" thread.

As it is, I did the same as you. Gritted me teeth, held onto me plums and watched it again.

As you so insightfully say these days the result seems to dictate the reaction and opinion of the game with so many people including fans, journos and pundits. Yeah we weren't at our best even allowing for the injury devastation and we were toothless and profligate. But bloodyhell we tried our best and weren't that bad, playing some decent stuff at times. Considering we faced a team highly rated by so many, defending in depth so determinedly and doggedly with a keeper in great form, we didn't half get into some decent positions in their area and come within a toe or miskick from grabbing a goal or two.

I think Everton had overall five or six ventures into situations that might possibly have produced a goal or led to a scoring opportunity. One was a great opportunity for Coleman which Ali saved and two resulted in goals. I've not heard anybody else mention this but that first goal depended not just on our shit defending but from two throw ins in which Holgate must have pinched around 30 yards without the linesman or ref or any commontator or even poshtator making mention of. The second? Well the sporting world has gone fucking nuts with back-headed butts to the knee cap.

In stark contrast, we got into a dozen or more situations that might have produced a goal or led to a scoring opportunity. But didn't budge the scoreboard.

So yeah, the reality at the moment is fucking shite. And it's especially disheartening in a season in which we might have expected so much more after the previous three seasons that have afforded us all so much incredible football and joy stemming therefrom. And yeah we are struggling with so much with the injuries and on the pitch with VAR and the huge problem we seem to have with the clinicalness of our final pass, crosses, shots etc.

It really is tough to take but as supporters let's try and retain the same perspective about what actually did take place in that game and recent games like it as that which Jurgen and his staff will be doing and not fall into buying the all so convenient ill-thought rhetoric of so many of the media and all those fans who swallow their shite.

Well said mate!!!
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,159
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #286 on: February 24, 2021, 07:04:57 pm »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on February 24, 2021, 02:35:12 pm
Just re-posting this from the Everton post match thread. I think it's very pertinent - plus it's a great post.

You saved me the trouble Rob lad. Excellent post mate - and I presume you won't mind me putting your post and my response in the "supporting the team through injury ravaged season" thread.

As it is, I did the same as you. Gritted me teeth, held onto me plums and watched it again.

As you so insightfully say these days the result seems to dictate the reaction and opinion of the game with so many people including fans, journos and pundits. Yeah we weren't at our best even allowing for the injury devastation and we were toothless and profligate. But bloodyhell we tried our best and weren't that bad, playing some decent stuff at times. Considering we faced a team highly rated by so many, defending in depth so determinedly and doggedly with a keeper in great form, we didn't half get into some decent positions in their area and come within a toe or miskick from grabbing a goal or two.

I think Everton had overall five or six ventures into situations that might possibly have produced a goal or led to a scoring opportunity. One was a great opportunity for Coleman which Ali saved and two resulted in goals. I've not heard anybody else mention this but that first goal depended not just on our shit defending but from two throw ins in which Holgate must have pinched around 30 yards without the linesman or ref or any commontator or even poshtator making mention of. The second? Well the sporting world has gone fucking nuts with back-headed butts to the knee cap.

In stark contrast, we got into a dozen or more situations that might have produced a goal or led to a scoring opportunity. But didn't budge the scoreboard.

So yeah, the reality at the moment is fucking shite. And it's especially disheartening in a season in which we might have expected so much more after the previous three seasons that have afforded us all so much incredible football and joy stemming therefrom. And yeah we are struggling with so much with the injuries and on the pitch with VAR and the huge problem we seem to have with the clinicalness of our final pass, crosses, shots etc.

It really is tough to take but as supporters let's try and retain the same perspective about what actually did take place in that game and recent games like it as that which Jurgen and his staff will be doing and not fall into buying the all so convenient ill-thought rhetoric of so many of the media and all those fans who swallow their shite.

I stayed away from the post-match thread so thanks for bringing it to my attention. He's exactly right as well, about how the result often dictates people's perception of how a match went. Taking a step back, with all that's gone on this season, bar a few games, the performances have mostly been decent. Yeah, there's areas we've been lacking in but generally, with the situation we find ourselves in, they've not nearly been as bad as have been made out, both by our own fans and those outside of the club. So glad to read posts like yours and Robin's, they're exactly the things I've been thinking but yous are far more eloquent than me.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,649
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #287 on: February 24, 2021, 07:11:59 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on February 24, 2021, 07:04:57 pm
I stayed away from the post-match thread so thanks for bringing it to my attention. He's exactly right as well, about how the result often dictates people's perception of how a match went. Taking a step back, with all that's gone on this season, bar a few games, the performances have mostly been decent. Yeah, there's areas we've been lacking in but generally, with the situation we find ourselves in, they've not nearly been as bad as have been made out, both by our own fans and those outside of the club. So glad to read posts like yours and Robin's, they're exactly the things I've been thinking but yous are far more eloquent than me.

its reminicent of the perception of Borussia Dortmund in the first half of 2014/15 season.

It always amazes me how many people became experts on that season the second Jürgen Klopp arrived in Liverpool, and then again this season, despite the fact I am reasonably confident in saying the majorty very likely didnt watch any of the games, or at most 2 or 3. Otherwise Dortmund would have had the highest viewing figues of any football team ever!
Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,133
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #288 on: February 24, 2021, 08:00:33 pm »
Great post Timbo and thanks for copying post from match thread which I avoided like the plague.

The sweet smell of patience and perspective.
Logged

Offline Johnny Foreigner

  • King of the Trabbies. Major Mod Thruster.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,466
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #289 on: February 24, 2021, 11:25:24 pm »
Probably not defending the league title but still in with a shout for the european cup..

Been a while since we were there the last time..
Logged
Its not even about individuality, its about the team. Our game was based on his controlling of the tempo. Squeeze the life out of the opposition and then strike. That is our game. Like a pack of pythons.

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,433
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #290 on: February 25, 2021, 12:13:22 am »
Thread back on track. Good to see. As always, thanks to Timbo, Robinred, Hazell et al. Like you Haze I never go near post match thread, good, bad, or indifferent. It's all black and white. We're the best, the worst, no inbetween. Fuck all that. We;re just Libpool. Boss aren't we...Bring back the drone
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,659
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #291 on: February 25, 2021, 01:16:47 am »
I think we have now succeeded in lulling everyone into a false sense of security, time to strike.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline just redk84 will do

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,231
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #292 on: February 25, 2021, 09:22:14 am »
Quote from: Hazell on February 24, 2021, 07:04:57 pm
I stayed away from the post-match thread so thanks for bringing it to my attention. He's exactly right as well, about how the result often dictates people's perception of how a match went. Taking a step back, with all that's gone on this season, bar a few games, the performances have mostly been decent. Yeah, there's areas we've been lacking in but generally, with the situation we find ourselves in, they've not nearly been as bad as have been made out, both by our own fans and those outside of the club. So glad to read posts like yours and Robin's, they're exactly the things I've been thinking but yous are far more eloquent than me.

I think what you say about performances are quite true....
They are not really that bad for the most part and probably have prevented any tweaks as it seems close to looking ok. Was trying to make this point in the match thread...

Something is afoot when it comes to our final shot on goal (or lack of it), because we're just not scoring like we used to but the buildup and defending as a team is ok for the most part.

Temporarypool has problems
Liverpool will be back
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Offline JRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 624
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #293 on: February 25, 2021, 08:51:50 pm »
A CL win this season would make the PL shit show almost worthwhile. We did it with Djimi and Igor so theres no reason we cant do it this season!
Logged

Online LFCobsessive

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 185
  • 'No more half-measures.'
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #294 on: February 26, 2021, 10:51:15 pm »
I've supported us through worse so I'll take it on the chin, enjoy it if we play some good footy. I think the cloud that's coming in, is FSG not doing things they should have done considering we have the best manager any of us know about.
Most fans knew all that it could take is a couple of injuries even last season or the Champions league win season and we could be screwed. This season has been mad for injuries no doubt, we are always that few players short of a truly top squad it seems. First team is as good as it gets, whatever Klopp thinks that is when everyones back fit.
Logged
'Fire in your belly comes from pride and passion in wearing the red shirt. We don't need to motivate players because each of them is responsible for the performance of the team as a whole. The status of Liverpool's players keeps them motivated.'
Bill Shankly.

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,703
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #295 on: February 27, 2021, 12:01:44 am »
Quote from: LFCobsessive on February 26, 2021, 10:51:15 pm

Most fans knew all that it could take is a couple of injuries even last season or the Champions league win season and we could be screwed. This season has been mad for injuries no doubt, we are always that few players short of a truly top squad it seems. First team is as good as it gets, whatever Klopp thinks that is when everyones back fit.

Impeccable sound logic and common sense.

Logged

Offline anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,479
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #296 on: February 27, 2021, 12:52:03 am »
I recently wrote an article for the RedMenTV looking at the current form and loosely touching on certain sections of the social media that are reacting adversely but as part of that I looked into some research and Klopp's seasons have had a similar tricky patch of form when we've struggled to win games for a prolonged period generally around January with the exception of the league winning season and the season where the form issues hit earlier in the season starting with a 5-0 reverse at Man City when Mane got sent off.

The fact we are coming off the back off 3+ years of tremendous work and success means it is quite natural to be disappointed but even Manchester City have had periods like this.. last season and even dragging into the start of this campaign and look at where they are now. When this season concludes and some things regain normality, I have no doubt we will see the swashbuckling football back under Klopp
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 783
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #297 on: February 27, 2021, 07:39:42 am »
Nice thread - Fully agree.
Now,with Hendo out I think we all need (as we needed anyway) to take a real reality check and find positive ways to look forward and don't stress so much on current results.  It seems clear Klopp and his team were trying to keep the shape and style of play that has served us so successfully for a few years now - Who could blame them?  It gets to the point where opposition just playing a dire low block, ball over the top of our high line, exposes all the cracks we filled with temporary solutions.  So it's been an unfortunate run of injuries and circumstances and here we are.
We should be realistic and hope we can make the most of the short term going forward.  Would love to see if there is a way Klopp can maybe now just find a shape and style of play to use the cards he has been dealt.  I wouldn't even start to suggest a solution -  Maybe Dim Glas knows of a successful Dortmund shape playing deeper defenders, using speedy forwards etc?  I am waiting now with interest to see how Klopp goes about this - I'm sure it's a puzzle he's been playing with for weeks already.  Would love us to find a recipe that works for next few months to just stay competitive without Hendo, Virgil, Joe, Joel, Milly, Fab, Ali  :( etc. Realistically with that list, our play doesn't have to be stellar at the moment.  We can take basic competitive and work with it  The adjustments may need to be significant and we should tone our expectations -  We will get there
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,882
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #298 on: February 27, 2021, 08:53:56 am »
 I am not here only for the big celebrations, he said. I am here for the work. And if it is the dirty work, the hard work, no problem.

I. Love. Jurgen. Klopp.
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,814
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #299 on: February 27, 2021, 10:08:12 am »
Quote from: vblfc on February 27, 2021, 07:39:42 am
Nice thread - Fully agree.
Now,with Hendo out I think we all need (as we needed anyway) to take a real reality check and find positive ways to look forward and don't stress so much on current results.  It seems clear Klopp and his team were trying to keep the shape and style of play that has served us so successfully for a few years now - Who could blame them?  It gets to the point where opposition just playing a dire low block, ball over the top of our high line, exposes all the cracks we filled with temporary solutions.  So it's been an unfortunate run of injuries and circumstances and here we are.
We should be realistic and hope we can make the most of the short term going forward.  Would love to see if there is a way Klopp can maybe now just find a shape and style of play to use the cards he has been dealt.  I wouldn't even start to suggest a solution -  Maybe Dim Glas knows of a successful Dortmund shape playing deeper defenders, using speedy forwards etc?  I am waiting now with interest to see how Klopp goes about this - I'm sure it's a puzzle he's been playing with for weeks already.  Would love us to find a recipe that works for next few months to just stay competitive without Hendo, Virgil, Joe, Joel, Milly, Fab, Ali  :( etc. Realistically with that list, our play doesn't have to be stellar at the moment.  We can take basic competitive and work with it  The adjustments may need to be significant and we should tone our expectations -  We will get there

you do realise that you're posting on rawk don't you?

Logged

I neither know nor care

Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 783
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #300 on: February 27, 2021, 11:39:56 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on February 27, 2021, 10:08:12 am
you do realise that you're posting on rawk don't you?
shit!!!!  I thought Id gotten away with it.
Apologies all. 😃
Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,133
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #301 on: February 27, 2021, 11:44:53 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on February 27, 2021, 08:53:56 am
I am not here only for the big celebrations, he said. I am here for the work. And if it is the dirty work, the hard work, no problem.

I. Love. Jurgen. Klopp.
Unreal. He just knows the right thing to say.

I wonder if theres a message in there for some of the more, lets say impressionable of those that claim to follow us? Not that those who it applies to would get it. Theyd be too busy penning their latest Pearl of wisdom.
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,595
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #302 on: February 27, 2021, 11:52:28 am »
Its a shame that ultimately there wont be a title parade. I hope there isnt now anyway because it would be strange.

However, Im grateful that the same group of players experienced the parade after Madrid. As good as it gets really.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,649
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #303 on: February 27, 2021, 02:15:15 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on February 27, 2021, 08:53:56 am
I am not here only for the big celebrations, he said. I am here for the work. And if it is the dirty work, the hard work, no problem.

I. Love. Jurgen. Klopp.

Its a great quote!

And that has been his career from playing days onwards. Struggling to get beyond semi pro level as a player, having to work 2 other jobs and study for a degree, trying to support a young family, then finally making it as a pro, but only on a very normal salary at Mainz, and knowing that the only way to keep that salary and his livelihood was to avoid relegation every year. 

Then every coaching job has been a project, to be done the hard way, never getting handed great squads or large budgets.

Love his attitude, Kloppo is amazing.

Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on February 27, 2021, 11:44:53 am
Unreal. He just knows the right thing to say.

I wonder if theres a message in there for some of the more, lets say impressionable of those that claim to follow us? Not that those who it applies to would get it. Theyd be too busy penning their latest Pearl of wisdom.

During the first half of his last season at Dortmund when they where struggling, after one loss some fans decided to boo the players at the end, and after the game he said something like If they want guaranteed success, they can go and support Bayern.

Kloppo has no problem giving it straight to those who need a reminder that this isnt easy and isnt a guarantee, especially when competing with bigger powers as it where.
Logged

Online LFCobsessive

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 185
  • 'No more half-measures.'
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #304 on: February 27, 2021, 03:24:04 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on February 27, 2021, 12:52:03 am
I recently wrote an article for the RedMenTV looking at the current form and loosely touching on certain sections of the social media that are reacting adversely but as part of that I looked into some research and Klopp's seasons have had a similar tricky patch of form when we've struggled to win games for a prolonged period generally around January with the exception of the league winning season and the season where the form issues hit earlier in the season starting with a 5-0 reverse at Man City when Mane got sent off.

The fact we are coming off the back off 3+ years of tremendous work and success means it is quite natural to be disappointed but even Manchester City have had periods like this.. last season and even dragging into the start of this campaign and look at where they are now. When this season concludes and some things regain normality, I have no doubt we will see the swashbuckling football back under Klopp

Good point actually, the tricky patch thing, loss of form in a season, no one mentions that winter problem for many seasons any more. That was a thing right? One of the winter months.
But as Klopp says, 'in the moment', my head is in the moment of the problems of our results, so it's hard to zoom out and see the overall layout of historical results, the now and the future of the team.
But, I liked your post because it's putting things in a bit of context, I'm prepared for the worst. I also think things will improve, Players are coming back now but Hendo out for a bit, big loss :/. Sometimes a loss like Henderson, who everyone is relying on for guidance on the field could be a kickstart to a new attitude and not relying on Hendo's strong mentality and presence on the pitch.
Logged
'Fire in your belly comes from pride and passion in wearing the red shirt. We don't need to motivate players because each of them is responsible for the performance of the team as a whole. The status of Liverpool's players keeps them motivated.'
Bill Shankly.

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,703
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #305 on: Yesterday at 12:39:51 pm »
One of the reasons we posted this thread a month ago was because at that time as the poor results began multiplying there seemed to be very scant acknowledgement either in the media or amongst our own fan base as to the uniquely devastating impact on the team of the injuries we'd suffered. Indeed, Jurgen himself was loath to venture into that territory, preferring instead to focus steadfastly on his tried and tested dogma of "having to work with what you've got" - presumably more because he knew how the likes of the fucking media knobheads or knobhead managers like Jose would respond to him by citing the injury problems of other teams as if those actually came anywhere close to having a comparable impact to what we have been ravaged by.

Thank goodness then that finally - yet regrettably only since our captain and inspirational leader has succumbed to serious injury and added hugely to the nightmare - that now even Jurgen feels he has the license to present the reality of the situation namely that we have been truly fucked left right and centre by this player deprivation blight, one incidentally unprecedented in top flight football history - with the utmost respect of course to what happened in 1958 in Munich being an entirely different thing altogether.

I've also noticed Robbo too has chimed in with the same line plus a few of the more erudite footballing journalists.

None of it helps our current situation of course but it perhaps makes life a mite less frustrating for the likes of ourselves in this thread who know the score and have had to endure the pontifications of those who seem to crave different explanations for what has transpired including varying degrees of blame on manager, players and owners on the basis of a logic which seems to stem from a desperation to emerge with some sort of winning insight into what's gone awry.

IT'S THE FUCKING BASTARD INJURIES FOR FUCK'S SAKE.

 ;D
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:55:40 pm by Timbo's Goals »
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,433
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #306 on: Yesterday at 02:06:00 pm »
The knock on effect of the injuries has compounded matters too and the many centre back partnerships confirms that. We've lost 5 centre backs at different stages over the course of the season. We've barely had our captain and our best centre mid in their respective best positions. We've had to make do in midfield too. Those who spout the 'we all have injuries' spiel just need to be treated with the usual Libpool disdain and contemptuous smile. The long comeback road begins today with a good victory, the reintroduction of Naby and Jota with Fab on the way back along with Millie, another huge miss. It's all good
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,649
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #307 on: Yesterday at 02:19:41 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 02:06:00 pm
The knock on effect of the injuries has compounded matters too and the many centre back partnerships confirms that. We've lost 5 centre backs at different stages over the course of the season. We've barely had our captain and our best centre mid in their respective best positions. We've had to make do in midfield too. Those who spout the 'we all have injuries' spiel just need to be treated with the usual Libpool disdain and contemptuous smile. The long comeback road begins today with a good victory, the reintroduction of Naby and Jota with Fab on the way back along with Millie, another huge miss. It's all good

Thats the thing, the dispruption to the midfield has been equally significant, a point often overlooked from the outside.

I am sure most would agree that Fab and Hendo are the two most important midfielders at the club, along with Gini. Yet one of them has barely played a game in midfield all season, the other has also had to play as a centre back a number of times, and has suffered a lot from injury too and now will miss most of the rest of the season. Add the fact Thiago was out for ages, as was Keita, Ox also missed a lot of time with injury, and has struggled since, then Milner ended up having to play more than likely planned, and he then gets injured. We have had just one first choice midfielder whos been consistantly available all season. Its been as bad as our defensive issues.

One irritating thing though is cos of the sodding Euros, a lot of player wont get what they really need - an uninterrupted break.
 
Logged

Offline StevoHimself

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 332
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #308 on: Yesterday at 02:40:44 pm »
I think our main issue is that Klopp's system basically requires a certain type of player of a certain level of quality. What would usually be a strength has become a weakness. As well as a squad of world-class players, most of the best managers in the world have a philosophy. It's no coincidence that United - who rely on the brilliance of individuals - haven't really been affected by the difficulties covid has caused a lot of other teams. Man City, who have unlimited resources and a massive squad, have been able to adapt their style of play without seeing any obvious drop-off in quality.

Basically, we're the obvious contender for a team who'd suffer in these circumstances, before you even consider an enormous injury crisis, as well as the levels of energy (physical and, arguably, emotional too) that the squad has spent over the last two seasons.
Logged

Offline Machae

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,011
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #309 on: Yesterday at 02:42:45 pm »
SimonBrundish
@SimonBrundish
·
21h
Leicester players have missed 102 games through injury so far this season

Only Liverpool have more

Twice as many

204

Thats 100% more than the second worst effected team in the league

https://twitter.com/SimonBrundish/status/136570977016291737
Logged

Offline kezzy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 317
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #310 on: Yesterday at 02:43:20 pm »
I wrote at the start of this thread that while it was mathematically possible I wouldnt give up on winning the league.  Now lets be realistic with 13 games to go Man City arent gonna lose 7 or 8 games and us win all 13 but we can still finish second.

None of the teams from second down are better than us and thats even with our injuries.  West Ham, above us dropped 3 points yesterday.  Leicester, above us dropped 3 points earlier today.  Chelsea play Man U later today so one if not both will drop points so we could be in a situation by the time we take to the field where all the teams above us up to second have dropped points so we just have to beat Sheffield United and things will start to look much better for us, especially with Keita and Jota both being fit again and Fabinho and Milner both back training with the first team.

Weve got Chelsea on Thursday so a chance to gain points on a team above us and then Fulham on Sunday and a chance to banish our poor home form against another side in the relegation zone.  Second spot is up for grabs so lets regain our form and take it.

One last thing, we won the champions league in 05 with Traore, Riise, Kewel, Baros, Smicer and Cisse all on the pitch at some stage in the final so we can certainly win it again with the team we have now.  Keep the faith as some American rocker with a boss quiff once said.  Come on the red men. 

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:45:37 pm by kezzy »
Logged

Offline Ratboy3G

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,880
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #311 on: Yesterday at 05:11:12 pm »
Just giving this a bump, up the reds!
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline nerdster4

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 81
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #312 on: Yesterday at 09:49:16 pm »
Fight for 4th and  CL deep run could be very exciting
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,444
  • The first five yards........
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #313 on: Today at 11:41:58 am »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Yesterday at 12:39:51 pm
One of the reasons we posted this thread a month ago was because at that time as the poor results began multiplying there seemed to be very scant acknowledgement either in the media or amongst our own fan base as to the uniquely devastating impact on the team of the injuries we'd suffered. Indeed, Jurgen himself was loath to venture into that territory, preferring instead to focus steadfastly on his tried and tested dogma of "having to work with what you've got" - presumably more because he knew how the likes of the fucking media knobheads or knobhead managers like Jose would respond to him by citing the injury problems of other teams as if those actually came anywhere close to having a comparable impact to what we have been ravaged by.

Thank goodness then that finally - yet regrettably only since our captain and inspirational leader has succumbed to serious injury and added hugely to the nightmare - that now even Jurgen feels he has the license to present the reality of the situation namely that we have been truly fucked left right and centre by this player deprivation blight, one incidentally unprecedented in top flight football history - with the utmost respect of course to what happened in 1958 in Munich being an entirely different thing altogether.

I've also noticed Robbo too has chimed in with the same line plus a few of the more erudite footballing journalists.

None of it helps our current situation of course but it perhaps makes life a mite less frustrating for the likes of ourselves in this thread who know the score and have had to endure the pontifications of those who seem to crave different explanations for what has transpired including varying degrees of blame on manager, players and owners on the basis of a logic which seems to stem from a desperation to emerge with some sort of winning insight into what's gone awry.

IT'S THE FUCKING BASTARD INJURIES FOR FUCK'S SAKE.

 ;D

All good stuff Timbo, and undeniable.

I think the reason we didn't harp on the injuries, or even much mention them at all, was that we believed until recently we were still in a race for the Title. For a while it looked as if we might be able to withstand losing Virg, and even Virg and Joe, and even Virg and Joe and Joel....etc Mad really. But it was if mentioning their disappearance might suddenly confront us with the sheer enormity of the task. 

Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,703
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #314 on: Today at 02:40:45 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 02:42:45 pm
SimonBrundish
@SimonBrundish
·
21h
Leicester players have missed 102 games through injury so far this season

Only Liverpool have more

Twice as many

204

Thats 100% more than the second worst effected team in the league

https://twitter.com/SimonBrundish/status/136570977016291737

So "injury ravaged season" is actually a complete understatement.

Cheers for that Machae. I'm sure many of us arl arses will use that stat - as much as we hate the horrible fucking things.

Stats - YUCK!!

Football pundit opinions - double YUCK.

Your own eyes - 100% reliable


 ;D
Logged

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,703
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
« Reply #315 on: Today at 02:45:45 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:41:58 am
All good stuff Timbo, and undeniable.

I think the reason we didn't harp on the injuries, or even much mention them at all, was that we believed until recently we were still in a race for the Title. For a while it looked as if we might be able to withstand losing Virg, and even Virg and Joe, and even Virg and Joe and Joel....etc Mad really. But it was if mentioning their disappearance might suddenly confront us with the sheer enormity of the task. 




Yeah. Great spot that Yorky. I think you're right mate. It surely did play a big part - and to be fair I think we all felt similar until those 4 defeats on the trot..

As it is that stat from Machae above of 204 games lost versus the next highest at 102 games is mind blowing.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 