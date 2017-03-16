I watched the whole match again on LFCTV the night before last. With the sound on - first, because I like the Bradley/ Gillespie combo, and always watch the live match on mute. My second reason for watching again was the dissonance I experienced reading post after post in the post-match threads.



In Saturdays post match meltdown there were countless posts using terms like rubbish, poor, pathetic and awful.Other posts suggested Everton players wanted it more, or that we failed to create any real chances, particularly compared to Everton.



Well after the match, reading those comments confused me. But watching it again only reinforced my immediate post match view: for much of that match we battered Everton, except yet again we were let down by poor final ball or a poor finish, or on this occasion, many last ditch defensive blocks or an uncharacteristically fine save by Pickford.



Everton defended well, to give them credit, but they had a measure of luck (as have many other teams this season who got a result against us). In tight games the small margins really do matter, and rub of the green can be the difference between winning, drawing and losing.



One of my pet bugbears is the propensity of media pundits and fans to create a post match narrative solely focused on the result, whereby the evidence of your eyes is not to be trusted; the result is sacrosanct, and the win is always deserved. Its wrong headed, its infuriating, and its pervasive.



The post match interview with Klopp was informative. He acknowledged that we played very well up until our habitual failure to convert chances created into goals. Gini too was interviewed; he had the same message - both were at pains to stress that although injuries and bad luck exemplify the season, the players and staff cannot, and must not, resort to victim mentality. Self pity is so easy to succumb to, but Klopps message to us, and more crucially the players, is to dismiss it from our minds - its self defeating, its counter productive, its pointless.



On a brighter note, Colin Wanker in an interview yesterday, was asked about social media. In his answer, he referred to Twitter LFC supporters posting Klopp out stuff, and said he was fed up with idiots with no perspective or patience. He pointed out that the best centreback in the world - the organiser of his defence - has been missing, and you cannot underestimate how critical that has been.



He could of course, not that Im nitpicking, have included our other first choice centrebacks, and so on. He could have highlighted the importance to our attacking that pacey centrebacks, able to carry the ball into opposition territory and forcing an opponent to engage, have in freeing up a forward. He could have noted the long accurate diagonals now missing...





Just re-posting this from the Everton post match thread. I think it's very pertinent - plus it's a great post.You saved me the trouble Rob lad. Excellent post mate - and I presume you won't mind me putting your post and my response in the "supporting the team through injury ravaged season" thread.As it is, I did the same as you. Gritted me teeth, held onto me plums and watched it again.As you so insightfully say these days the result seems to dictate the reaction and opinion of the game with so many people including fans, journos and pundits. Yeah we weren't at our best even allowing for the injury devastation and we were toothless and profligate. But bloodyhell we tried our best and weren't that bad, playing some decent stuff at times. Considering we faced a team highly rated by so many, defending in depth so determinedly and doggedly with a keeper in great form, we didn't half get into some decent positions in their area and come within a toe or miskick from grabbing a goal or two.I think Everton had overall five or six ventures into situations that might possibly have produced a goal or led to a scoring opportunity. One was a great opportunity for Coleman which Ali saved and two resulted in goals. I've not heard anybody else mention this but that first goal depended not just on our shit defending but from two throw ins in which Holgate must have pinched around 30 yards without the linesman or ref or any commontator or even poshtator making mention of. The second? Well the sporting world has gone fucking nuts with back-headed butts to the knee cap.In stark contrast, we got into a dozen or more situations that might have produced a goal or led to a scoring opportunity. But didn't budge the scoreboard.So yeah, the reality at the moment is fucking shite. And it's especially disheartening in a season in which we might have expected so much more after the previous three seasons that have afforded us all so much incredible football and joy stemming therefrom. And yeah we are struggling with so much with the injuries and on the pitch with VAR and the huge problem we seem to have with the clinicalness of our final pass, crosses, shots etc.It really is tough to take but as supporters let's try and retain the same perspective about what actually did take place in that game and recent games like it as that which Jurgen and his staff will be doing and not fall into buying the all so convenient ill-thought rhetoric of so many of the media and all those fans who swallow their shite.