It baffles me how obvious things are and yet the media try and stir up shit.



Last couple of years they've said things like:



"Van Dijk has turned Liverpool from also-rans to world beaters!"

"Klopp's heavy metal football is phenomenal to watch but it must take its toll on the players"

"Jordan Henderson is Plater of the Year and the best midfielder in the league!"

"Klopp feeds off the energy of the crowd and transmits it to his players!"

"A packed Anfield is like no other stadium in the world, it really is a 12th man"



Now, if we are to accept all these things as true, and WE certainly so, and in the past couple of seasons, most of the media has also been in agreement...



Then is it ANY FUCKING SURPRISE that things go a bit awry when we have:



- Lost Virgil to a season-ender.

- Moved or best midfielder to defence.

- Playing in front of empty stadiums.



... yes I know the last one, people will say "Well its the same for everybody". But it isn't. Anfield is special and Klopp's handling of Anfield is special. A big part of what we have achieved has been BECAUSE of those ingredients. You only have to look at our drop-off in home form (big), versus that of most other teams (harldy any different) to see that the Anfield effect has been a big miss.



So to answer McNulty's bollocks in the BBC article "why have the wheels come off at Liverpool?"



Well, it's not rocket science, you fucking tool.



Back to the crux of this thread... there is nothing untoward, no big crisis, no unseen trouble. To me it is obvious why we have struggled. And why we will bounce back next year. And why, i am ashamed there ar even threads like this. WHat has gone wrong with the game, and our fan base, that we even need to be told to keep supporting the lads through tough times? Especialy after the halcyon days of the past 3 seasons?