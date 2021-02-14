« previous next »
Author Topic: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season

Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
Reply #240 on: Today at 04:06:26 AM
Back to a competition we call our own. We are European royalty. We won it two years ago and entered it this year as English champions. Pot 1. No referee diddles, a fair game with the same rules for both sides. The players will appreciate this and I expect normal service to be resumed with a resounding win. Today we start to believe again. Up the reds.                                                                                                                                       
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
Reply #241 on: Today at 04:46:55 AM
It baffles me how obvious things are and yet the media try and stir up shit.

Last couple of years they've said things like:

"Van Dijk has turned Liverpool from also-rans to world beaters!"
"Klopp's heavy metal football is phenomenal to watch but it must take its toll on the players"
"Jordan Henderson is Plater of the Year and the best midfielder in the league!"
"Klopp feeds off the energy of the crowd and transmits it to his players!"
"A packed Anfield is like no other stadium in the world, it really is a 12th man"

Now, if we are to accept all these things as true, and WE certainly so, and in the past couple of seasons, most of the media has also been in agreement...

Then is it ANY FUCKING SURPRISE that things go a bit awry when we have:

- Lost Virgil to a season-ender.
- Moved or best midfielder to defence.
- Playing in front of empty stadiums.

... yes I know the last one, people will say "Well its the same for everybody". But it isn't. Anfield is special and Klopp's handling of Anfield is special. A big part of what we have achieved has been BECAUSE of those ingredients. You only have to look at our drop-off in home form (big), versus that of most other teams (harldy any different) to see that the Anfield effect has been a big miss.

So to answer McNulty's bollocks in the BBC article "why have the wheels come off at Liverpool?"

Well, it's not rocket science, you fucking tool.

Back to the crux of this thread... there is nothing untoward, no big crisis, no unseen trouble. To me it is obvious why we have struggled. And why we will bounce back next year. And why, i am ashamed there ar even threads like this. WHat has gone wrong with the game, and our fan base, that we even need to be told to keep supporting the lads through tough times? Especialy after the halcyon days of the past 3 seasons?
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
Reply #242 on: Today at 04:54:19 AM
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 04:46:55 AM

Back to the crux of this thread... there is nothing untoward, no big crisis, no unseen trouble. To me it is obvious why we have struggled. And why we will bounce back next year. And why, i am ashamed there ar even threads like this. WHat has gone wrong with the game, and our fan base, that we even need to be told to keep supporting the lads through tough times? Especialy after the halcyon days of the past 3 seasons?

Nail on the head there mate.

Last 3 years have been a constant rush, unbelievable highs and some truly gut wrenching lows (not winning with 97 points, Kiev, Sevilla) but seriously that has all been worth it and a few bad results with the injuries we have is not going to ruin that for me.

Shit happened , we dust ourselves off and move on like we have done so many other times.
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
Reply #243 on: Today at 06:03:40 AM
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 04:46:55 AM


Back to the crux of this thread... there is nothing untoward, no big crisis, no unseen trouble. To me it is obvious why we have struggled. And why we will bounce back next year. And why, i am ashamed there ar even threads like this. WHat has gone wrong with the game, and our fan base, that we even need to be told to keep supporting the lads through tough times? Especialy after the halcyon days of the past 3 seasons?

Modern world mate, everything is roses until the very first setback (let alone this clusterfuck) and then it is toys well and truly out of the pram!  I'm so depressed reading some of our "supposed" own calling for 3-4 new signings before we have around a third of the squad off the treatment table.

Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
Reply #244 on: Today at 06:28:04 AM
Quote from: Runehammer on Today at 06:03:40 AM
Modern world mate, everything is roses until the very first setback (let alone this clusterfuck) and then it is toys well and truly out of the pram!  I'm so depressed reading some of our "supposed" own calling for 3-4 new signings before we have around a third of the squad off the treatment table.



Exactly, its nuts. We don't need a rebuild. We have had an unprecedented injury crisis.
I'm not saying we need NO signings either... obviously a couple would help.

Some people were clamouring for all sorts of signings ahead of last season... Jurgen felt otherwise, and showed faith in his boys... we pissed the league.

Some fans are so ready to move onto the nxt 'shiny new toy' (new signings) instead of supporting the boys who are already ours... sickens me. Symptomatic of the modern fan and of the bullshit modern game i guess. Like the soft twats who pay EA SPorts hundreds of quid a year for UT cards (or whatever it is).
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
Reply #245 on: Today at 08:10:13 AM
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on February 14, 2021, 08:32:49 PM
I also am in my 50s and although I can be an absolute bellend, I just can't understand how some of our fucking tithead inbred wanker fans can be having a go at Klopp and the team.

He's won us the 'Champions' League and the fucking league, we're going through a year of shite with Covid and we've done amazing stuff

Its these peoples need to say stuff that gets me.
Everyone with a functioning brain can see what weve had to deal with this season, so why do they need to start looking for other reasons.

Just support, resist the need to criticise, and ignore media shite, as they rarely have our best interests at heart.
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
Reply #246 on: Today at 10:48:54 AM
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 08:10:13 AM

Just support, resist the urge to criticise, ignore media shite

That's brilliant Charlie lad. You should be in politics mate! Eat your heart out Dominic fucking Cummings!! I might change the thread title. Let's see how things go over the next week or so.

Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
Reply #247 on: Today at 11:27:07 AM
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 04:46:55 AM
Back to the crux of this thread... there is nothing untoward, no big crisis, no unseen trouble. To me it is obvious why we have struggled. And why we will bounce back next year. And why, i am ashamed there ar even threads like this. WHat has gone wrong with the game, and our fan base, that we even need to be told to keep supporting the lads through tough times? Especialy after the halcyon days of the past 3 seasons?

Amen!

Here's something none of us have heard in the last 5-odd years: 'Jurgen Klopp has a fully fit squad to choose from'. Just reading through a few of the BBC's match previews for other teams every weekend and you see the odd '(insert manager) has no new fresh injury concerns/has a fully fit squad'. I suppose such good tidings are things that happen to other people, but many folks choose to ignore this fact, and expect us to spark flame by rubbing two blocks of jelly together
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
Reply #248 on: Today at 12:12:08 PM
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 12:14:34 AM
Seconded deF mate

It's now or never mate
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
Reply #249 on: Today at 01:15:03 PM
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 08:10:13 AM
Its these peoples need to say stuff that gets me.
Everyone with a functioning brain can see what weve had to deal with this season, so why do they need to start looking for other reasons.

Just support, resist the need to criticise, and ignore media shite, as they rarely have our best interests at heart.
Well exactly - it's not rocket science is it. I call them the '606' mob......you know them that call up the radio 5 live phone in programme to air their discontent and even fury every time we lose a game or other such bollocks. I have to confess, some years ago I did used to sometimes listen to that crap on the radio......until sense finally got the better of me to reach for the off button.
Nobody likes to lose, certainly not me or, far more importantly, definitely not Jurgen - so, yeah you can have a grumble with yourself or your mates about it in the pub (oh that they were open !) and then get back to supporting the lads 100% the next time. But, why feel the need to air all your woes in public including social media, and basically making a tit of yourself (not you Charlie obviously) ? Beats me.
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
Reply #250 on: Today at 01:44:37 PM
Sometimes you're up, sometimes you're down. But the love remains. I have supported this club through much worse and am sure as hell not stopping now. I hope the fans find a way to let Jurgen and the lads know we're right in there with them.
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
Reply #251 on: Today at 01:46:44 PM
Quote from: palimpsest on Today at 01:44:37 PM
Sometimes you're up, sometimes you're down. But the love remains. I have supported this club through much worse and am sure as hell not stopping now. I hope the fans find a way to let Jurgen and the lads know we're right in there with them.

Welcome to Rawk, excellent first post 👍
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
Reply #252 on: Today at 01:49:55 PM
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Today at 01:46:44 PM
Welcome to Rawk, excellent first post 👍

Or does the enigmatic user name suggest...welcome back to RAWK? :D
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
Reply #253 on: Today at 01:52:25 PM
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 10:48:54 AM
That's brilliant Charlie lad. You should be in politics mate! Eat your heart out Dominic fucking Cummings!! I might change the thread title. Let's see how things go over the next week or so.

You know what though, I've been tempted to think this is a generational thing at times. Old values v new. But I've just had a long chat with my son who's away at University. He doesn't post here and uses Twitter and other platforms, but his views pretty much echo what people say in here and it's not me over influencing either. I know that because he ignores most other stuff I tell him  ;)

I think it boils down to this.

People are either able to look at this season in the context of the last few and realise that virtually everything that could go wrong has, and rather than feel sorry for themselves, they think about what Klopp and the lads must be feeling.

Then there's those that ignore all that, aren't satisfied and want someone to blame, because they think they're entitled to non stop success.

He also told me about some good bits of punditry he's heard, such as someone saying that they cannot think of another team that would have dealt with all the setbacks as well as we have. I don't listen to any of them, but it seems that there's still a few that actually look at evidence rather than spouting off some half arsed theory.

Overall this thread isn't groupthink or hive mind. This is people that understand what support means and act accordingly.

Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
Reply #254 on: Today at 01:56:13 PM
Some of our ex players should know better aswell, constantly sticking the boot in. You'd think half of them never played for the club the way they go on.

Was browsing Youtube last night and was unfortunate to stumble across some of Steve Nicol's drivel. Jesus wept. We may aswell not bother turning up tonight the way he was banging on. Gave us no chance.
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
Reply #255 on: Today at 02:01:43 PM
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 04:46:55 AM
It baffles me how obvious things are and yet the media try and stir up shit.

Last couple of years they've said things like:

"Van Dijk has turned Liverpool from also-rans to world beaters!"
"Klopp's heavy metal football is phenomenal to watch but it must take its toll on the players"
"Jordan Henderson is Plater of the Year and the best midfielder in the league!"
"Klopp feeds off the energy of the crowd and transmits it to his players!"
"A packed Anfield is like no other stadium in the world, it really is a 12th man"

Now, if we are to accept all these things as true, and WE certainly so, and in the past couple of seasons, most of the media has also been in agreement...

Then is it ANY FUCKING SURPRISE that things go a bit awry when we have:

- Lost Virgil to a season-ender.
- Moved or best midfielder to defence.
- Playing in front of empty stadiums.

... yes I know the last one, people will say "Well its the same for everybody". But it isn't. Anfield is special and Klopp's handling of Anfield is special. A big part of what we have achieved has been BECAUSE of those ingredients. You only have to look at our drop-off in home form (big), versus that of most other teams (harldy any different) to see that the Anfield effect has been a big miss.

So to answer McNulty's bollocks in the BBC article "why have the wheels come off at Liverpool?"

Well, it's not rocket science, you fucking tool.

Back to the crux of this thread... there is nothing untoward, no big crisis, no unseen trouble. To me it is obvious why we have struggled. And why we will bounce back next year. And why, i am ashamed there ar even threads like this. WHat has gone wrong with the game, and our fan base, that we even need to be told to keep supporting the lads through tough times? Especialy after the halcyon days of the past 3 seasons?

The drivel in the media has reached another level for me and they've all shown themselves up for what they are, as have the "bantz" new age fans. The narrative the last 2/3 years has been "Liverpool are a VVD injury away from being in serious trouble!" then we lose him early doors along with at least 7 or 8 first teamers since then at all times and the media (and idiot online fans) are scratching their heads at what could possibly have gone wrong.

It's honestly fucking mind boggling. It's like that scene in Zoolander where Mugatu is the only one who realises he's only got one look and is shouting "AM I THE ONLY ONE WHO SEES THIS?! I FEEL LIKE I'M TAKING CRAZY PILLS!"

I watched West Ham last night and Ian Darke was waxing lyric about how West Ham were struggling with Antonio injured but now have Beanz Lingard in. One player for a traditional bottom 10 team and he's wondering how they've coped. We've had upwards on a full team of injuries most of the season and it's like they've all received a mass email to pretend that's not happening.

If we'd had our full starting 11 fit all year and the season had fallen apart like it has (still 2 wins off 2nd place) then the inquest would be fully deserved but fuck me it's infuriating.
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
Reply #256 on: Today at 02:03:02 PM
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Today at 01:46:44 PM
Welcome to Rawk, excellent first post 👍


Thank you! Been lurking for over a decade.
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
Reply #257 on: Today at 02:09:43 PM
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 01:56:13 PM
Some of our ex players should know better aswell, constantly sticking the boot in. You'd think half of them never played for the club the way they go on.

Was browsing Youtube last night and was unfortunate to stumble across some of Steve Nicol's drivel. Jesus wept. We may aswell not bother turning up tonight the way he was banging on. Gave us no chance.

ESPN are absolutely terrible, with Nicol and Craig Burley  :butt Shame there is no accountability. The shit those two came out with just last week was enough, but its just a constant theme with ESPN. 
Re: Supporting the team through this injury ravaged season
Reply #258 on: Today at 02:11:21 PM
Quote from: a little break on Today at 02:01:43 PM
The drivel in the media has reached another level for me and they've all shown themselves up for what they are, as have the "bantz" new age fans. The narrative the last 2/3 years has been "Liverpool are a VVD injury away from being in serious trouble!" then we lose him early doors along with at least 7 or 8 first teamers since then at all times and the media (and idiot online fans) are scratching their heads at what could possibly have gone wrong.

It's honestly fucking mind boggling. It's like that scene in Zoolander where Mugatu is the only one who realises he's only got one look and is shouting "AM I THE ONLY ONE WHO SEES THIS?! I FEEL LIKE I'M TAKING CRAZY PILLS!"

I watched West Ham last night and Ian Darke was waxing lyric about how West Ham were struggling with Antonio injured but now have Beanz Lingard in. One player for a traditional bottom 10 team and he's wondering how they've coped. We've had upwards on a full team of injuries most of the season and it's like they've all received a mass email to pretend that's not happening.

If we'd had our full starting 11 fit all year and the season had fallen apart like it has (still 2 wins off 2nd place) then the inquest would be fully deserved but fuck me it's infuriating.

It's because they don't like us and were pained to see us win it last year. If another club had the dame issues, we'd never hear the end of it.
