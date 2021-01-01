« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool sign Kaide Gordon from Derby Country  (Read 11614 times)

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,171
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Liverpool sign Kaide Gordon from Derby Country
« Reply #120 on: Today at 01:54:13 am »
They run before they learn to walk. 😁
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 