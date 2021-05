Goodbye Oz Kabak

Though we never really knew you at all

You managed to play nine matches

And sometimes kicked the ball



They signed you on loan

Cause they wanted to see you train

They partnered you with Phillips

And they made you up your game



And it seems to me you spent your time

Like a candle in the wind

Never knowing who to pass to

When the ball came in

And I would have liked to have known you

But you got injured again

Your candle burned out long before

Your legend ever did