« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 39 40 41 42 43 [44]   Go Down

Author Topic: Kabak signs  (Read 122563 times)

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,798
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1720 on: Yesterday at 09:46:03 pm »
Quote from: Red1976 on Yesterday at 09:41:59 pm
I have said this before, for someone who is  22 years old Konate is very injury prone!  He has missed 46 games for Leipzig over the last 3 seasons. That majorly concerns me, seeing that we have the injury prone Matip, and van Dijk and Gomez returning from long term serious injuries.

I am surprised nobody has mentioned Sepp van den Berg, who is still one of our players. Unless we sell him, then that gives us a lot of centre defenders to pick from!

Dont tell Al. 
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,317
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1721 on: Yesterday at 09:49:17 pm »
Quote from: Red1976 on Yesterday at 09:41:59 pm
I have said this before, for someone who is  22 years old Konate is very injury prone!  He has missed 46 games for Leipzig over the last 3 seasons. That majorly concerns me, seeing that we have the injury prone Matip, and van Dijk and Gomez returning from long term serious injuries.

I am surprised nobody has mentioned Sepp van den Berg, who is still one of our players. Unless we sell him, then that gives us a lot of centre defenders to pick from! 


Where they serious injuries?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,594
  • JFT96
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1722 on: Yesterday at 09:52:17 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:49:17 pm
Where they serious injuries?

One was quite big where he pretty much spent a year out with a recurrent muscle injury and he had an ankle injury that had him out for 6 weeks in December of this season with no sign of the muscle injury recurring. His injury proneness isn't really a thing to be honest.
Logged

Offline Red1976

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 126
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1723 on: Yesterday at 11:12:37 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 09:52:17 pm
One was quite big where he pretty much spent a year out with a recurrent muscle injury and he had an ankle injury that had him out for 6 weeks in December of this season with no sign of the muscle injury recurring. His injury proneness isn't really a thing to be honest.

 if we buy Konte, lets hope you are right. But he has suffered 3 muscle fibre tears in less than a year, and a severe ankle injury that
 sidelined him for 7 weeks; in high contact sports like football such an ankle injury is never a good sign long-term..

Konte reminds me a bit of Michael Owen - debut at 17 years old and then injuries at a young age. For Owen that persisted for the rest of his career and he could never stay fit as a result.

There is no doubt that Konte is a class above Kabak, and some say he is better than Dayot Upamecano; whom Bayern Munich spent big money on. But to buy him is risky IMO.

 

 





« Last Edit: Today at 12:35:11 am by Red1976 »
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,273
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1724 on: Yesterday at 11:14:06 pm »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Yesterday at 06:30:52 pm
There will be 1 who survives the trial by fire.
That one would prove to be made of Dragon Glass.
The defender that was promised.

We have enough defenders made of glass already, thanks! ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Scottymuser

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,366
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1725 on: Today at 12:21:08 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 10:21:52 am
Is it not?

Aside from Abu Dhabi, I cant see anyone else with a 5th choice CB who cost that much.

There are a few 4th choice CBs who would (have) cost that much, or at least similar, and given Matip's injury record there is a strong case that within a year Kabak would be promoted to 4th choice (IMO he is certainly better, with a higher ceiling, than Nat):
Arsenal spent £18 million on Callum Chambers from Southampton, 7 years ago, and Saliba last year for £27m.  Both of those this season have been solidly behind Luiz, Holding and  Gabriel this season for Arsenal, so 4th and 5th choice.
Spurs' 4th and 5th choices are Foyth and Rodon - who cost them 12m and 11m respectively

Even RB Leipzig, would have spent c.15m on 3 CBs on top of their first choice Oban (Mukiele, Gvardian, Simakan), and Klosterman at 5th choice.

A better question would be, given your assumption about Matip being kept (so 3rd and 4th choice being Gomez and Matip), who has a 3rd most expensive CB that cost them that - and then there are a bunch of other teams who have spent big on 3 CBs and kept one to be back up.

Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,072
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1726 on: Today at 12:43:47 am »
Quote from: Red1976 on Yesterday at 11:12:37 pm
if we buy Konte, lets hope you are right. But he has suffered 3 muscle fibre tears in less than a year, and a severe ankle injury that
 sidelined him for 7 weeks; in high contact sports like football such an ankle injury is never a good sign long-term..

Konte reminds me a bit of Michael Owen - debut at 17 years old and then injuries at a young age. For Owen that persisted for the rest of his career and he could never stay fit as a result.

There is no doubt that Konte is a class above Kabak, and some say he is better than Dayot Upamecano; whom Bayern Munich spent big money on. But to buy him is risky IMO.

the 3 injuries he suffered where all the same thing, a hip injury that was then succesfully operated on.

Then an ankle ligament injury, which he did it middle of December 2020, and returned end of January.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,143
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1727 on: Today at 06:09:15 am »
I wouldn't mind buying Kabak, Konate keeping Nat and selling Matip.

I'm sure if we buy Konate, Gomez will start some games as RB, when we need to rest TAA, and in Cup games. My point is that there's going to be plenty of games for everyone even without the injuries that potentially could happen during the season.



Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,992
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1728 on: Today at 07:09:19 am »
Why's the Kabak fee listed firmly as £18m? There were negotiated add-ons and, granted that we don't know what those were, but the maximum amount was around £26m, wasn't it? So his cost may not be way too different from Konate's and the latter has a higher ceiling. If none of the add-ons were deemed realistic, than at £18m Kabak might be worth a punt, but we have to ship one of Matip or Gomez out, and both are better players when available (which is the limiting factor).
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline MNAA

  • ...mnaa, doo doo, deh-doodoo.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,100
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1729 on: Today at 07:13:21 am »
Quote from: Red1976 on Yesterday at 11:12:37 pm
if we buy Konte, lets hope you are right. But he has suffered 3 muscle fibre tears in less than a year, and a severe ankle injury that
 sidelined him for 7 weeks; in high contact sports like football such an ankle injury is never a good sign long-term..

Konte reminds me a bit of Michael Owen - debut at 17 years old and then injuries at a young age. For Owen that persisted for the rest of his career and he could never stay fit as a result.

There is no doubt that Konte is a class above Kabak, and some say he is better than Dayot Upamecano; whom Bayern Munich spent big money on. But to buy him is risky IMO.

At least get him name right. Its Konate. We dont know who Konte is? The one at Chelsea is Kante. The one at Sevilla is Kounde ...
Logged
"We decide when the game is over"

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,154
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1730 on: Today at 07:39:56 am »
There is an assumption that Konate walks into the first team. I don't think he does. I think he learns how to defend in a Liverpool team in training and is slowly introduced. Konate's physical and technical attributes mirror Gomez and VVD but the difference is Gomez and VVD have experience of the English league and how to perform in a Klopp team.
Logged

Offline dh07kop

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 808
  • Alright Chicken George laa
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1731 on: Today at 08:07:57 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 08:54:01 pm

Ah yes like he did for Marcus Rashford's goal against United right? Perfect reading of the game...


Anyway, Kabak is better, as this shows (taken just after Kabak picked up his injury)



Never said Phillips reading of the game was perfect, I was merely comparing him to Kabak. I can see there is no point talking to you. Have a nice day mate
Logged
"Liverpool was made for me and I was made for Liverpool."

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,493
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1732 on: Today at 08:12:34 am »
Bit of a shame werent not signing Kabak for me, he really grew into that role I think and theres definitely a player there and likely a player worth the 18 million it would cost to sign him.

That said Konate is certainly rated higher so Ill look forward to seeing him next season.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,455
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1733 on: Today at 09:14:25 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:39:56 am
There is an assumption that Konate walks into the first team. I don't think he does. I think he learns how to defend in a Liverpool team in training and is slowly introduced. Konate's physical and technical attributes mirror Gomez and VVD but the difference is Gomez and VVD have experience of the English league and how to perform in a Klopp team.

While that wouldnt be a bad thing, if we do sign him he may well start the season given we dont quite know where everyone is in their recovery.

Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,154
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1734 on: Today at 09:26:28 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:14:25 am
While that wouldnt be a bad thing, if we do sign him he may well start the season given we dont quite know where everyone is in their recovery.



I think all the centre backs are going to be monitored in pre-season. The plus is every single one of them will be available from day one. Am I right in think the U21 Euros will be over by the time Pre-season kicks off?
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,821
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1735 on: Today at 09:27:14 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 12:21:08 am
There are a few 4th choice CBs who would (have) cost that much, or at least similar, and given Matip's injury record there is a strong case that within a year Kabak would be promoted to 4th choice (IMO he is certainly better, with a higher ceiling, than Nat):
Arsenal spent £18 million on Callum Chambers from Southampton, 7 years ago, and Saliba last year for £27m.  Both of those this season have been solidly behind Luiz, Holding and  Gabriel this season for Arsenal, so 4th and 5th choice.
Spurs' 4th and 5th choices are Foyth and Rodon - who cost them 12m and 11m respectively

Even RB Leipzig, would have spent c.15m on 3 CBs on top of their first choice Oban (Mukiele, Gvardian, Simakan), and Klosterman at 5th choice.

A better question would be, given your assumption about Matip being kept (so 3rd and 4th choice being Gomez and Matip), who has a 3rd most expensive CB that cost them that - and then there are a bunch of other teams who have spent big on 3 CBs and kept one to be back up.

If everyone started the season fully fit, and we signed Konate and Kabak, is there much debate that he'd be 5th choice out of all of our CBs?

Like I say I'd like us to sign him, think he's done well for us and will definitely get better. But if funds are even remotely tight, which they surely are, its hard to make an argument to spend that money on him. I still wouldnt put it past Edwards to pull some Jota-esque deal where we pay Schalke £3 million a season for the next five seasons and then loan him out to Red Bull or something immediately.
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.
Pages: 1 ... 39 40 41 42 43 [44]   Go Up
« previous next »
 