I have said this before, for someone who is  22 years old Konate is very injury prone!  He has missed 46 games for Leipzig over the last 3 seasons. That majorly concerns me, seeing that we have the injury prone Matip, and van Dijk and Gomez returning from long term serious injuries.

I am surprised nobody has mentioned Sepp van den Berg, who is still one of our players. Unless we sell him, then that gives us a lot of centre defenders to pick from!

Dont tell Al. 
Where they serious injuries?
One was quite big where he pretty much spent a year out with a recurrent muscle injury and he had an ankle injury that had him out for 6 weeks in December of this season with no sign of the muscle injury recurring. His injury proneness isn't really a thing to be honest.
 if we buy Konte, lets hope you are right. But he has suffered 3 muscle fibre tears in less than a year, and a severe ankle injury - that looks like a ligament rupture, judging by the length of recovery. Such a serious injury never 100% recovers; especially in high contact sports like football.

Konte reminds me a bit of Michael Owen - debut at 17 years old and then injuries at a young age. For Owen that persisted for the rest of his career and he could never stay fit as a result.

There is no doubt that Konte is a class above Kabak, and some say he is better than Dayot Upamecano; whom Bayern Munich spent big money on. But to buy him is risky IMO.

 

 





There will be 1 who survives the trial by fire.
That one would prove to be made of Dragon Glass.
The defender that was promised.

We have enough defenders made of glass already, thanks! ;D
Is it not?

Aside from Abu Dhabi, I cant see anyone else with a 5th choice CB who cost that much.

There are a few 4th choice CBs who would (have) cost that much, or at least similar, and given Matip's injury record there is a strong case that within a year Kabak would be promoted to 4th choice (IMO he is certainly better, with a higher ceiling, than Nat):
Arsenal spent £18 million on Callum Chambers from Southampton, 7 years ago, and Saliba last year for £27m.  Both of those this season have been solidly behind Luiz, Holding and  Gabriel this season for Arsenal, so 4th and 5th choice.
Spurs' 4th and 5th choices are Foyth and Rodon - who cost them 12m and 11m respectively

Even RB Leipzig, would have spent c.15m on 3 CBs on top of their first choice Oban (Mukiele, Gvardian, Simakan), and Klosterman at 5th choice.

A better question would be, given your assumption about Matip being kept (so 3rd and 4th choice being Gomez and Matip), who has a 3rd most expensive CB that cost them that - and then there are a bunch of other teams who have spent big on 3 CBs and kept one to be back up.

