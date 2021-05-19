Why are people on here obsessed with putting players in an order of preference like this? I can guarantee Jurgen won't do things this way.





Its not about putting players in order of preference but really about prioritisation of funds.If we buy Konate then well have 7 senior centre backs on the books, excluding Kabak. I think its fair to say we wont be selling any of VvD, Gomez or Matip. I just dont see any scenario where that happens. Therefore weve got 4 centre backs definitely in the squad.It probably then comes down to how Klopp views Davies and Phillips as 1st team squad members, and how Rhys Williams next stage of development is handled. I also think theres a consideration around Tsimikas and Neco Williams, and whether we could carry more centre backs but use Davies and Gomez as full back cover on occasions.All in all though it doesnt seem probable to spend 18M on a centre back in this situation. Would the funds be better utilised on a CM or forward? I like Kabak but he wouldnt be 1st choice currently. All this can change if we dont buy Konate and/or decide to sell one of 2 of the existing centre backs. Probably Davies and/or Phillips. Both of whom have the advantage of being classed as HG, something weve struggled with recently