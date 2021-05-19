« previous next »
Author Topic: Kabak signs

fucking appalled

Re: Kabak signs
May 19, 2021, 02:09:28 pm
Quote from: newterp on May 19, 2021, 02:00:47 pm
what if we...say...paid the release clause in full and didn't sign Kabak?

Sensibly we'd pay the release for Konate, swap him for Kabak, Red Bull sign Konate from Schalke and then we can proceed with the swap.
Logged
rafathegaffa83

Re: Kabak signs
May 19, 2021, 02:14:17 pm
It'll be a shame if we don't keep him. He's probably better suited to us than Phillips.
newterp

Re: Kabak signs
May 19, 2021, 02:15:37 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on May 19, 2021, 02:09:28 pm
Sensibly we'd pay the release for Konate, swap him for Kabak, Red Bull sign Konate from Schalke and then we can proceed with the swap.

now we're talking!
Elzar

Re: Kabak signs
May 19, 2021, 02:18:02 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on May 19, 2021, 02:14:17 pm
It'll be a shame if we don't keep him. He's probably better suited to us than Phillips.
I suppose it depends what his role will be next season.

In terms of someone to play a lot of games Kabak would be a better choice, but I feel like Phillips would get 5 minute spells of getting his head of anything that comes near there area in those horrible 1 goal margin games.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
macmanamanaman

Re: Kabak signs
May 19, 2021, 02:20:49 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on May 19, 2021, 02:09:28 pm
Sensibly we'd pay the release for Konate, swap him for Kabak, Red Bull sign Konate from Schalke and then we can proceed with the swap.

I have a better idea:
Why don't we pay my release clause, swap me for a bag of chips, then I come over and eat those chips, while watching the game?
Welshred

Re: Kabak signs
May 19, 2021, 02:31:01 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on May 19, 2021, 02:09:28 pm
Sensibly we'd pay the release for Konate, swap him for Kabak, Red Bull sign Konate from Schalke and then we can proceed with the swap.

This is the most sensible thing that has been said on this forum for an extremely long time!
rocco

Re: Kabak signs
May 19, 2021, 02:34:16 pm
Surely at £18m we can buy and make a profit
Jookie

Re: Kabak signs
May 19, 2021, 02:39:40 pm
Quote from: rocco on May 19, 2021, 02:34:16 pm
Surely at £18m we can buy and make a profit

I think the key to Liverpool signing him or not is potentially reducing the fee from 18M (+ add ons).

I just dont see us paying that much for Kabak or any other 5th choice CB. Think other teams might be tempted at 18M but not with the reported add ons.

Be surprised if we could get him for 18M and flip for a profit in the short term. Thats despite Kabak doing pretty well
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
a little break

Re: Kabak signs
May 19, 2021, 02:46:00 pm
Is he fit for tonight?
Welshred

Re: Kabak signs
May 19, 2021, 02:50:10 pm
Quote from: rocco on May 19, 2021, 02:34:16 pm
Surely at £18m we can buy and make a profit

What if we sign him and he doesn't want to go anywhere else?
PeterTheRed

Re: Kabak signs
May 19, 2021, 02:56:28 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on May 19, 2021, 09:50:38 am
Isn't there a rule that prevents a player being registered with three clubs in such a short space of time?

We won't register him. Just trade his economic rights ...

Quote from: Welshred on May 19, 2021, 11:16:00 am
Let me get this straight. We spend £18m on Kabak so we can then send him to Leipzig to take £18m off Konate's release clause? What's the point in that?

For me, the point will be in the £30-35 million buy-back clause, effective in the summers of 2022 and 2023, if he develops well at Leipzig ...
PeterTheRed

Re: Kabak signs
May 19, 2021, 02:58:52 pm
Quote from: Welshred on May 19, 2021, 02:50:10 pm
What if we sign him and he doesn't want to go anywhere else?

Of course, the transaction will have to be made with the consent from the player ...
Welshred

Re: Kabak signs
May 19, 2021, 03:01:40 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on May 19, 2021, 02:56:28 pm
We won't register him. Just trade his economic rights ...

For me, the point will be in the £30-35 million buy-back clause, effective in the summers of 2022 and 2023, if he develops well at Leipzig ...


This is just you playing a Football Manager fantasy that probably won't translate to that at all. If he wanted to leave, why would he? He's just signed for Liverpool and if everyone is right saying we'll need a 5th centre back next season he'll get plenty of playing time.
Craig 🤔

Re: Kabak signs
May 19, 2021, 03:19:56 pm
Quote from: rocco on May 19, 2021, 02:34:16 pm
Surely at £18m we can buy and make a profit

I mean lets assume he signs on £50k a week, 5yr deal. I can't see him going anywhere for a couple of years as, well why would he?

So that's an additional £6m or so in wages & various costs.

Add on the £18m fee and whatever agents costs, so lets round it up to £20m.

Then lets assume we can persuade him to go after 2 years, likely of little football as he's not as good as VVD, Konate, Gomez or Matip, we'd likely have a payoff as he'd have 3 years left (about £8m in wages), so maybe we can call this about £4m.

That gives us costs of £30m or so. Ignoring agents fee's when selling him of course.

Who exactly is signing him for more than that?
PeterTheRed

Re: Kabak signs
May 19, 2021, 03:25:19 pm
Quote from: Welshred on May 19, 2021, 03:01:40 pm

This is just you playing a Football Manager fantasy that probably won't translate to that at all. If he wanted to leave, why would he? He's just signed for Liverpool and if everyone is right saying we'll need a 5th centre back next season he'll get plenty of playing time.

I absolutely wouldn't mind keeping Kabak as our 5th choice central defender. Quite the opposite. We were just discussing a scenario where we don't buy both Konate and Kabak this summer, but still keep some right on Kabak for the future. It is not Football Manager at all. Barcelona have done the same with Emerson Royal, selling him to Betis, and this summer they are buying him back, after he developed there for 2 seasons ...
Welshred

Re: Kabak signs
May 19, 2021, 03:27:06 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on May 19, 2021, 03:25:19 pm
I absolutely wouldn't mind keeping Kabak as our 5th choice central defender. Quite the opposite. We were just discussing a scenario where we don't buy both Konate and Kabak this summer, but still keep some right on Kabak for the future. It is not Football Manager at all. Barcelona have done the same with Emerson Royal, selling him to Betis, and this summer they are buying him back, after he developed there for 2 seasons ...

You inserting a fictional buy back clause on a transfer that is probably never going to happen is playing Football Manager
PeterTheRed

Re: Kabak signs
May 22, 2021, 04:22:48 pm
Asam

Re: Kabak signs
May 23, 2021, 09:27:51 pm

Thanks Oran! We would not have qualified for the champions league this season without you!
AndyMuller

Re: Kabak signs
May 23, 2021, 09:40:53 pm
Whats the latest?
Ghost Town

Re: Kabak signs
May 23, 2021, 09:42:26 pm
Quote from: Asam on May 23, 2021, 09:27:51 pm
Thanks Oran! We would not have qualified for the champions league this season without you!
Ozan played his part as well ;)
Ghost Town

Re: Kabak signs
May 23, 2021, 09:45:46 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on May 23, 2021, 09:40:53 pm
Whats the latest?
Whatever it takes, whatever it costs, I really mean it
I just want Kabak for good
(Want Kabak, want Kabak
I just want Kabak for good)
disgraced cake

Re: Kabak signs
Yesterday at 11:25:32 pm
Interesting to see where this goes. I definitely think he has a good future at some big clubs, and I think they'd be happy to sign him. All comes down to money though. I could understand if they didn't take up the option with one centre back likely on his way in and other positions needed. Either way I think he's done well and certainly played his part with a few big performances.
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

amir87

Re: Kabak signs
Yesterday at 11:31:49 pm
He's done well given the very difficult situation he was thrown into.

However, with the Konate rumours as well as the option of having Phillips as a potential 5th choice, I'm quite indifferent to signing him.

If we can sign Konate and the £18m+ that we were planning on spending for Kabak can go towards a quality midfielder or attacker then I'd much rather do that.
PeterTheRed

Re: Kabak signs
Yesterday at 11:36:09 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:25:32 pm
Interesting to see where this goes. I definitely think he has a good future at some big clubs, and I think they'd be happy to sign him. All comes down to money though. I could understand if they didn't take up the option with one centre back likely on his way in and other positions needed. Either way I think he's done well and certainly played his part with a few big performances.

We probably have until the end of June to take the option. By then, we should know if there is an interest from other clubs in the players we intend to sell, so we will have a better picture about the funds that will be available for new signings. Getting CL football (and money) next season will also help our cause ...
number 168

Re: Kabak signs
Yesterday at 11:57:47 pm
The guy arrived in a perfect storm: covid,no fans, new country, new language, strong league, team lacking confidence and at a relatively young age. Given this the guy performed really well and deserves a decent shot at establishing himslef as a top defender. I hope we keep him
him_15

Re: Kabak signs
Today at 04:31:36 am
I would keep him.
Carra-ton

Re: Kabak signs
Today at 06:41:18 am
Gomez, VVD, Matip, Konate, Kabak, Phillips

If we have to select 5 from these, then Kabak misses out. It comes down to Kabak vs Phillips for the 5th spot and frankly Phillips has been better and would not cost 18M.
If we sell Matip then Kabak becomes viable.
NarutoReds

Re: Kabak signs
Today at 06:46:34 am
+ Liverpool Echo: Ozan Kabak sends message to Liverpool after final whistle against Crystal Palace
- By Josh Challies

While the season was ultimately a disappointment in terms of defending their title, capping off the campaign to finish top-four, particularly after an extremely difficult stint, marks a fine achievement.

That could be seen be the player's celebrations after the match and Ozan Kabak took to social media after the final whistle to celebrate the result.

"Good job team. We are back where we belong!", he posted on Twitter, sharing a tweet from the club's official social media account.

The 21-year-old defender has played a significant role at the club since joining on loan from Schalke in January, with the Reds rising into the Champions League places after a 10-game unbeaten run to end the campaign.



Kabak's stint with the club is due to end next month, where he'll return to Schalke, who have been relegated from the Bundesliga.

But that could only be a brief reunion.

Kabak has openly spoken about his desire to remain at Liverpool, who could seal a permanent switch when the window opens.

He recently said: "These five months have been very valuable for my career, my personality. I have met with very good people, very good footballers. I have worked with a manager like Jurgen. Now I have a lot of experience with these stars. I would say they are stars. There are a lot of stars on our team. Even to train with them makes you better."

"You progress with your game even in training. Yes, these five months have been very good for me, I think, regardless of whether I stay or not."


-- Ozan Kabak --
 
 
Seems he genuinely loves us, and wants to stay in Liverpool.

- https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/ozan-kabak-liverpool-crystal-palace-20661442
rkgriffin

Re: Kabak signs
Today at 07:02:46 am
Can Matip be counted on at all? Rate him as a player but I think Agger could string more consecutive games together!
67CherryRed

Re: Kabak signs
Today at 07:25:51 am
Quote from: Jookie on May 19, 2021, 02:39:40 pm
I just dont see us paying that much for Kabak or any other 5th choice CB.
Why are people on here obsessed with putting players in an order of preference like this? I can guarantee Jurgen won't do things this way.

Joe Gomez became a first choice centre half after being '4th choice' behind Matip and Lovren. There's no reason Kabak couldn't do the same, especially with there being serious question marks about the fitness of the so-called first choice 3.
liverbloke

Re: Kabak signs
Today at 07:53:51 am
so it seems we've gone from not enough cbs to not needing that many  :o
rossipersempre

Re: Kabak signs
Today at 07:59:55 am
Harsh perhaps, but its a no from me.
BarryCrocker

Re: Kabak signs
Today at 08:02:56 am
Maybe he has a relegation clause in his contract with Schalke and us sending him back means we can get him a cheeper price then that already agreed.
thaddeus

Re: Kabak signs
Today at 08:30:50 am
If our medical department are confident that van Dijk, Gomez and Matip are progressing well with their rehabs then it doesn't make sense to spend part of our finite transfer budget on another defender (assuming the stories about Konate are true).  Now that the dust has settled on a largely grim season one of the pluses is that we now have two young, home-grown defenders that are viable options in defence - even if initially only as 5/6/7th choices.

It's a shame for Kabak as he played well but we're not Man City in that we can spend £20m on a back-up defender.  Central midfield is suddenly looking light with Gini going, Milner not getting any younger, Hendo missing games every season through injury, Keita out of favour and Ox now being used as part of the forward rotation.  I'd prefer we spent the money there.

Good luck to Kabak whenever he may end up playing next season.  He played a big part in making this season a lot better than it seemed like being.
jonnypb

Re: Kabak signs
Today at 08:59:48 am
Quote from: rkgriffin on Today at 07:02:46 am
Can Matip be counted on at all? Rate him as a player but I think Agger could string more consecutive games together!

No, as much as I like Matip and think he's a top quality CB when fit, he's injured far too much.  Since the start of 17/18 he's missed 95 games for us.  What is the point of having a top quality CB who is always injured?

If he's fit then I take him over Kabak any day, but while he's been at LFC, history shows that he spends more time on the side lines than being available to play.

VVD
Gomez
Konate
Phillips
Kabak/Matip

I think that is a strong lineup of CB's.  I'd be tempted to keep Kabak and move Matip on if possible due to his injury record.  We know that Gomez also has injury issues.

Kabak would also be a long term prospect, yes £18M is a lot for a backup defender, but he's only 21 and could end up saving us money in the long run.  Also a good chance that if it doesn't work out in a couple of years then we can move him on without a loss financially.  I also think there's a chance then we can renegotiate on the fee with Schalke being relegated and the current climate.
NarutoReds

Re: Kabak signs
Today at 09:06:29 am
Injury to three main CBs... What a fucked up season. I just still can't believe it.
lionel_messias

Re: Kabak signs
Today at 09:08:01 am
£18 million is not a lot for a back-up defender, not in terms of the 6-8 clubs in Europe who realistically want to win both their domestic league and the Champions League.

But we know Klopp doesn't want to have players around if he doesn't need them.

I would point everyone to Joe Gomez and Joel Matip. Joe has a pretty serious knee injury and a very unfortunate history of other injuries and Matip has not shown he can stay fit for long.

If Nat Phillips gets a move that will enable him to player every week somewhere, he deserves that, he has been superb for us and we should always be grateful. If that deal pays for 60% of Kabak; then you do that surely?

fucking appalled

Re: Kabak signs
Today at 10:21:52 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 09:08:01 am
£18 million is not a lot for a back-up defender, not in terms of the 6-8 clubs in Europe who realistically want to win both their domestic league and the Champions League.

But we know Klopp doesn't want to have players around if he doesn't need them.

I would point everyone to Joe Gomez and Joel Matip. Joe has a pretty serious knee injury and a very unfortunate history of other injuries and Matip has not shown he can stay fit for long.

If Nat Phillips gets a move that will enable him to player every week somewhere, he deserves that, he has been superb for us and we should always be grateful. If that deal pays for 60% of Kabak; then you do that surely?

Is it not?

Aside from Abu Dhabi, I cant see anyone else with a 5th choice CB who cost that much.
Online tubby pls.

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1678 on: Today at 10:23:22 am »
If we don't end up buying him I do feel bad for the guy because he clearly did everything he could to try and earn a place here.  But you have to be ruthless.
Online Jookie

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1679 on: Today at 10:36:47 am »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 07:25:51 am
Why are people on here obsessed with putting players in an order of preference like this? I can guarantee Jurgen won't do things this way.


Its not about putting players in order of preference but really about prioritisation of funds.

If we buy Konate then well have 7 senior centre backs on the books, excluding Kabak. I think its fair to say we wont be selling any of VvD, Gomez or Matip. I just dont see any scenario where that happens. Therefore weve got 4 centre backs definitely in the squad.

It probably then comes down to how Klopp views Davies and Phillips as 1st team squad members, and how Rhys Williams next stage of development is handled. I also think theres a consideration around Tsimikas and Neco Williams, and whether we could carry more centre backs but use Davies and Gomez as full back cover on occasions.

All in all though it doesnt seem probable to spend 18M on a centre back in this situation. Would the funds be better utilised on a CM or forward? I like Kabak but he wouldnt be 1st choice currently. All this can change if we dont buy Konate and/or decide to sell one of 2 of the existing centre backs. Probably Davies and/or Phillips. Both of whom have the advantage of being classed as HG, something weve struggled with recently
