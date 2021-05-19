Surely at £18m we can buy and make a profit



I mean lets assume he signs on £50k a week, 5yr deal. I can't see him going anywhere for a couple of years as, well why would he?So that's an additional £6m or so in wages & various costs.Add on the £18m fee and whatever agents costs, so lets round it up to £20m.Then lets assume we can persuade him to go after 2 years, likely of little football as he's not as good as VVD, Konate, Gomez or Matip, we'd likely have a payoff as he'd have 3 years left (about £8m in wages), so maybe we can call this about £4m.That gives us costs of £30m or so. Ignoring agents fee's when selling him of course.Who exactly is signing him for more than that?