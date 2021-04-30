I think Matips one of the top 5 in the world when hes right on his game, and he played hurt to try and help the team in need. and some people want to get rid for nothing because hes unavailable as a result.



Well if we can pick up another top talent for free somewhere on the same reasonable wage, sounds good to me. Except even then id keep him.



Kabaks a tough one to figure but hes not bad at all , if hes a 5th cb for cup games and cover under normal circumstances thats a very good level for me. cb #1 is a bit of a different situation but hse done admirably if slightly uneven.



The impression I get reading on here and in bits of news/rumour (I don't know a lot about him myself) is that Ibrahima Konate is consider a little 'more senior' than Ozan Kabak.My assumption is that we hope to start next season with Gomez and Van Dijk, with Matip and Konate as the other senior centre-backs competing for a place.I'd like to see us do the deal for Kabak and - fitness issues all being okay with the senior centre-backs - send him on a decent loan spell for the second half of 2021-22. Inclined to think we probably look to move Matip on (for issues much more to do with fitness than ability!) next summer, rather than this summer, and go into 2022-23 with VVD, Gomez, Konate, and Kabak as our 'senior' centre-backs. Phillips sort of as emergency/specialist cover for as long as we need/he's happy.I think Kabak's settled in really well in very difficult circumstances, and that we're going to want to pick up two 'senior' centre-backs in the next eighteen months - makes sense to buy (at a very reasonably price) one who's got a lot of promise and is already involved with the club rather than pressing reset and potentially spending a lot more money. £50m-ish for the pair, but we sort out our centre-back positions for a good few years.