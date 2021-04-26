After an understandable slow start, I think he has been excellent, especially considering his age. The thing is most of the things he's lacking in are not gonna get better with age, if anything they're gonna get worse as he ages. It's unlucky for the lad but I don't think we're gonna keep him



I think Kabak has done pretty well given the situation he landed in, I also think he has huge potential to grow into a very good centre back.My issue is that his current strengths don't necessarily seem to align with what you'd want in this system or this league. Or maybe that should be reversed in that it's his apparent weaknesses that make him feel like an unnatural fit to our system currently. His lack of aerial ability is also going to be a concern in this league at centre back. I think he'd be great as a 5th choice option but wonder whether that suits Kabak's long term development, or whether we have the desire to spend 18-25M on a 5th choice centre back.I think there's a very real possibility that we pass up on Kabak this summer, he goes elsewhere in Europe and develops into a top centre back by the time he's 24-25. One that may be better suited to the system we are playing 3 or 4 seasons down the line, potentially under a new manager. That wouldn't necessarily make any decision to swerve him this summer for a better suited centre back to our current system the wrong call either.