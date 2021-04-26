« previous next »
It is £18m + £8m add ons

Yikes, makes the deal unlikely imo
Yikes, makes the deal unlikely imo

At that price no way. He hasnt shown that level.
It is £18m + £8m add ons

Depends what the add ons are. Playing in the champions league, winning stuff, being able to keep a clean sheet with less than a minute remaining at home etc. should mean the deal comes in at £18m.
I'd rather we keep Phillips , we don't concede that goal against Leeds if he was playing.
But he didn’t get past Kabak and ended up fouling him.

So? He was a lot faster than Kabak. We were talking about him being beat in a footrace, not getting lucky Wilson made needless contact


Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on April 26, 2021, 12:50:30 pm
A bit more embellishment to this post after looking closer at the stats;




Cheers for digging those out mate.

So that puts Gomez on 59.4% wins over last two seasons and Kabak on 56%
He actually went around Kabak as well so it wasnt a straight line race. But then Wilson is fast as was on the move before Kabak was.
I'd rather we keep Phillips , we don't concede that goal against Leeds if he was playing.
That settles it then. Finally, some closure.
How sure are people that Kabaks fee is 18M + 8M in add one? Took a quick look and couldnt see it reported.

If Kabak is arguably going to cost 25-26M then you can understand why we are looking at Konate for around 30M
A bit more embellishment to this post after looking closer at the stats;
Ta for those. Could have sworn Phillips would have a better win percentage than that, he never seems to lose a header. Shows how much I know.
How sure are people that Kabaks fee is 18M + 8M in add one? Took a quick look and couldnt see it reported.

If Kabak is arguably going to cost 25-26M then you can understand why we are looking at Konate for around 30M
Not sure at all, but I vaguely remember reading something like that from what I think was a fairly kosher journo on twitter. Sorry, that's no help at all really!

Not that I'm any sort of scout, but I'd rather Konate at £30m than Kabak at even £18m if it's an either/or thing. But then, I'd probably rather have Kabak at £18m than Phillips for free, and I seem to be in the minority there. Ultimately, I'm not that bothered either way as long as Van Dijk comes back as good as he was pre-injury, but there's no guarantee of that.
So? He was a lot faster than Kabak. We were talking about him being beat in a footrace, not getting lucky Wilson made needless contact
But he didn't lose the footrace, Wilson never got past him. Kabak blocked him and then Wilson fouled him, I'd consider that good defending. Even without the foul Wilson wasn't past him as he'd blocked his path.
Quote from: Classycara on April 26, 2021, 01:29:27 pm
Cheers for digging those out mate.

So that puts Gomez on 59.4% wins over last two seasons and Kabak on 56%
Yeah they're both definetely in the same 'ballpark' for heading ability.
But he didn't lose the footrace, Wilson never got past him. Kabak blocked him and then Wilson fouled him, I'd consider that good defending. Even without the foul Wilson wasn't past him as he'd blocked his path.
I guess we have different definitions of a footrace, something I definitely dont know the definition for now I stop to think about it!

For me it means one of them would win if they were running a race against each other - which on evidence the other day Wilson would
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on April 26, 2021, 02:12:39 pm
Yeah they're both definetely in the same 'ballpark' for heading ability.
Yeah, not a strength for either.
Bit of a cliche, but he's a bit Lovren-esque.

One minute he looks solid and doesn't put a foot wrong, the next minute he's cocking up. Expected from a young player? Yes. Would he look much better next to Van Dijk? Yes. Would I prefer us to go for Konate for slightly more? Yes.
I feel a bit sorry for him.

Imagine playing in *this* Liverpool side and being judged solely on it. One week playing next to a lad who has been plucked from B.2 and is probably at Championship level, the next playing next to a midfielder who can do a job but has stated on several occasions that he doesn't like it, all infront of a midfield who offer as much protection as a bulletproof vest made from paper. I think he has handled himself as well he he possibly could, given the circumstances. it is a shame we didn't get to see him next to a VVD or Gomez for 4 months.

I still don't see how we end up with 2 new centre halfs. Assuming Matip, Gomez and VVD are fit for pre-season and we sign Konate, then that would be it surely? Unless there is a concern that we have 3 lads coming back who will still be in the recuperation phase.

After an understandable slow start, I think he has been excellent, especially considering his age. The thing is most of the things he's lacking in are not gonna get better with age, if anything they're gonna get worse as he ages. It's unlucky for the lad but I don't think we're gonna keep him
I feel a bit sorry for him.

Imagine playing in *this* Liverpool side and being judged solely on it. One week playing next to a lad who has been plucked from B.2 and is probably at Championship level, the next playing next to a midfielder who can do a job but has stated on several occasions that he doesn't like it, all infront of a midfield who offer as much protection as a bulletproof vest made from paper. I think he has handled himself as well he he possibly could, given the circumstances. it is a shame we didn't get to see him next to a VVD or Gomez for 4 months.

I still don't see how we end up with 2 new centre halfs. Assuming Matip, Gomez and VVD are fit for pre-season and we sign Konate, then that would be it surely? Unless there is a concern that we have 3 lads coming back who will still be in the recuperation phase.

I'd imagine Klopp has learnt his lesson and will want 5 senior CB's going forward, especially considering Matip is crocked 9 games out of 10.

VVD, Gomez, Matip, Konate? and Phillips/Kabak (permanently)
I'd imagine Klopp has learnt his lesson and will want 5 senior CB's going forward, especially considering Matip is crocked 9 games out of 10.

VVD, Gomez, Matip, Konate? and Phillips/Kabak (permanently)

In that case I can see Phillips being that 5th choice. He's free, I don't think he would mind being 5th choice and he's useful to throw on when we're being bombarded with crosses into the box in the last minutes of the game.
Seasoned professionals have taken months to get into a Klopp side- Fabinho, Ox, Robbo

Here is a 20 year old from a relegation bound team being thrust into a team without its entire first choice centre backs , no preseason, new country and people expect him to set the league alight.

Madness
Seasoned professionals have taken months to get into a Klopp side- Fabinho, Ox, Robbo

Here is a 20 year old from a relegation bound team being thrust into a team without its entire first choice centre backs , no preseason, new country and people expect him to set the league alight.

Madness

WHo's expected him to set the league alight?

So far as I can tell, the discussion has been around is he the best value £25 mil defender available the club want to pursue.

My personal feeling is the club will only try to sign him if they negotiate the price down a fair bit. So we'll get past the deadline date for the clause, which I think I remember being June, and see what pressure Kabak can make for a move and see if other clubs can offer Schalke what they want.

Ultimately think it's a bit of a tossup, but if we can get a quicker and more accomplished passer for less or similar I'd prefer that.
If we're sticking with the strategy of recruiting injury-prone CBs, as it seems, we'll need at least one of Phillips and Kabak.

I'd rather keep Phillips. They're both pretty slow, but Phillips wins his aerials. I don't see Liverpool starting 11 talent in any of them, but we're not gonna get that kind of talent to be 5th choice
After an understandable slow start, I think he has been excellent, especially considering his age. The thing is most of the things he's lacking in are not gonna get better with age, if anything they're gonna get worse as he ages. It's unlucky for the lad but I don't think we're gonna keep him

I think Kabak has done pretty well given the situation he landed in, I also think he has huge potential to grow into a very good centre back.

My issue is that his current strengths don't necessarily seem to align with what you'd want in this system or this league. Or maybe that should be reversed in that it's his apparent weaknesses that make him feel like an unnatural fit to our system currently. His lack of aerial ability is also going to be a concern in this league at centre back. I think he'd be great as a 5th choice option but wonder whether that suits Kabak's long term development, or whether we have the desire to spend 18-25M on a 5th choice centre back.

I think there's a very real possibility that we pass up on Kabak this summer, he goes elsewhere in Europe and develops into a top centre back by the time he's 24-25. One that may be better suited to the system we are playing 3 or 4 seasons down the line, potentially under a new manager. That wouldn't necessarily make any decision to swerve him this summer for a better suited centre back to our current system the wrong call either.
At that price no way. He hasnt shown that level.
Neither has Konate who we are apparently willing to spend £32m on.
If we're sticking with the strategy of recruiting injury-prone CBs, as it seems, we'll need at least one of Phillips and Kabak.

I'd rather keep Phillips. They're both pretty slow, but Phillips wins his aerials. I don't see Liverpool starting 11 talent in any of them, but we're not gonna get that kind of talent to be 5th choice

Why do people think Phillips would want to stay as a fifth choice? THere's next to zero chance. He sounds ambitious in his interviews and will want to play first team football rather than sit on the bench all season.

If he was content not playing, we wouldn't have been close to finding him a move last summer.
It's a very tricky decision with no one knowing how well VVD or Gomez (or Matip for that matter) will be able to play when they return.

Kabak seems to have a higher ceiling than Phillips to me, and is a bit younger, but whether he will reach Elite level I doubt
I'd be keeping Kabak even at £25m, and even if we sign Konate.

LCB
VVD
Kabak
Fabinho

RCB
Gomez
Konate
Philipps

Thats the kind of depth we need and this is even assuming VVD and Gomez have no major issues in their recovery. I'm assuming Matip and Davies are not here next season.
I'd be keeping Kabak even at £25m, and even if we sign Konate.

LCB
VVD
Kabak
Fabinho

RCB
Gomez
Konate
Philipps

Thats the kind of depth we need and this is even assuming VVD and Gomez have no major issues in their recovery. I'm assuming Matip and Davies are not here next season.

Would think it's highly likely Matip is here. Be much more shocked if he isn't
