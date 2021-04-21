Some are overly critical to Kabak, never mind his age. People are using a high bar for him set by VVD and Gomez before their injuries. But 2/3 of players with similar injuries never get back to their best. It's anyone's guess how good VVD and Gomez will be when they get back, and I worry more about the latter, who's had his injury troubles throughout his career. The odds are not good. And if we were forced to look for two CBs this summer, which I think we will be, would we have enough dough to buy the most suitable ones for us? Especially when we desperately need a forward and they are very expensive. It may be a choice between keeping one of him or Nat, or maybe both if we spend the cash on a striker.