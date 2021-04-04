« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 29 30 31 32 33 [34]   Go Down

Author Topic: Kabak signs  (Read 91805 times)

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,762
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1320 on: April 4, 2021, 10:29:07 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on April  4, 2021, 03:17:56 pm


I have to say the contrast with Rafa is very noticeable. Likewise I don't know what Rafa used to say to young defenders like Ayala or Wilson or Coates when they made their first steps in the first team. But they were all so....scared on the ball, as if fearing they'd make a mistake. They became practically useless actually.  Admittedly it can't have been much fun playing alongside Carragher ("Get rid! Get rid!") or Skrtel ("What's happening?"). But presumably all the balls they'd shown as young footballers to get where they were in the professional game were simply cut off. Figuratively speaking, like.

Danny Wilson. Another Great White Hope who fizzled away.
Logged

Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,366
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1321 on: April 4, 2021, 10:29:55 pm »
"I have to say the contrast with Rafa is very noticeable. Likewise I don't know what Rafa used to say to young defenders like Ayala or Wilson or Coates when they made their first steps in the first team. But they were all so....scared on the ball, as if fearing they'd make a mistake".
Apart from Wilson and Coates never playing under Rafa your premise is at odds with the methods Rafa employed. Far from being rigid he had many ways of approaching a game. I think it as Pellegrino who when asked how Valencia's defensive system operated replied that it was based on who they were playing as they had at least 5 different systems which could change at will. You seem to have bought into the media view that Rafa wasn't an expansive coach. He was organised, detailed and analytical but I doubt this was used to put fear into his players particularly Wilson and Coates!
Logged

Offline UNO

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 499
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1322 on: April 4, 2021, 10:39:34 pm »
Obviously the RAWK Writer is getting old and losing some of his memories! 🤣
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,250
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1323 on: April 4, 2021, 11:10:17 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on April  4, 2021, 05:59:55 pm
Never thought of that aspect of the roles a manager plays in the moment a young talent stepping into some big shoes, but I see the logic, it makes sense. I always took it as a man management issue and Rafa wasn't the best at that, but you are right that he demanded much stricter execution of the game plan, allowed much less expression and tried to eradicate mistakes. That environment would be too constraining to a youngster.

Kloppo won a Bundesliga title with 2 teenage central defenders, best coach for a young defender!
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,654
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1324 on: April 4, 2021, 11:30:55 pm »
I think he is very good, with a lot of potential and that he should stay with us.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Scottymuser

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,324
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1325 on: April 4, 2021, 11:33:40 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on April  4, 2021, 08:38:10 pm
Perhaps he was rubbish. But I guess the bloke who brought him to Liverpool didn't think he was. His first two games for Liverpool were similar to Kabak's - a bit of a mess. But their histories are already different. I think Jurgen Klopp's approach to young (and fallible) players might be one reason why. Hence my post about the coach's handling of Kabak.

I even thought it was interesting that Jurgen allowed Rhys Williams to find his feet again for the closing stages. With the game safely won of course. But still.

Or could it be that Hobbs was a Championship level player (presuming you mean the 17 year old we bought from Lincoln, and not the ex-England batsmen from before and after the first world war), bought from a League 2 club as he was a promising player the club could afford to gamble on, at the age of *17* (before he had even started a game for Lincoln to boot) - instead of an accomplished international defender rated as amongest the best in Europe in his age group, and already *20* with bags and bags of top level experience.  Seems like you have a bit of an axe to grind against Rafa and are, frankly, reaching in the comparison of players by dredging the bottom of the bucket to try and come up with players who meet your agenda

Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,702
  • The first five yards........
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1326 on: April 4, 2021, 11:49:09 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on April  4, 2021, 11:33:40 pm
Or could it be that Hobbs was a Championship level player (presuming you mean the 17 year old we bought from Lincoln, and not the ex-England batsmen from before and after the first world war), bought from a League 2 club as he was a promising player the club could afford to gamble on, at the age of *17* (before he had even started a game for Lincoln to boot) - instead of an accomplished international defender rated as amongest the best in Europe in his age group, and already *20* with bags and bags of top level experience.  Seems like you have a bit of an axe to grind against Rafa and are, frankly, reaching in the comparison of players by dredging the bottom of the bucket to try and come up with players who meet your agenda



Yes, you've got me. I thought I'd managed to conceal by wicked motives.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,508
  • JFT 96
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1327 on: April 5, 2021, 12:08:48 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on April  4, 2021, 08:38:10 pm
Perhaps he was rubbish. But I guess the bloke who brought him to Liverpool didn't think he was. His first two games for Liverpool were similar to Kabak's - a bit of a mess. But their histories are already different. I think Jurgen Klopp's approach to young (and fallible) players might be one reason why. Hence my post about the coach's handling of Kabak.

I even thought it was interesting that Jurgen allowed Rhys Williams to find his feet again for the closing stages. With the game safely won of course. But still.



Hobbs was 17 when he arrived at Liverpool and had made 1 appearance for Lincoln. Kabak had made 85 appearances for Galatasaray, Stuttgart and Schalke and was already a full Turkey International. There is no comparison Yorky.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,578
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1328 on: April 5, 2021, 12:23:43 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on April  4, 2021, 07:59:59 pm

OK, I'll swap Wilson for Jack Hobbs.

:lmao Caught talking shit... admit you're wrong? No, double down! Donny would be proud.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,608
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1329 on: April 5, 2021, 02:44:42 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on April  4, 2021, 10:29:07 pm
Danny Wilson. Another Great White Hope who fizzled away.
He never had a (Mary's) Prayer...
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,729
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1330 on: April 5, 2021, 08:48:13 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on April  4, 2021, 03:17:56 pm
I have to say the contrast with Rafa is very noticeable. Likewise I don't know what Rafa used to say to young defenders like Ayala or Wilson or Coates when they made their first steps in the first team. But they were all so....scared on the ball, as if fearing they'd make a mistake. They became practically useless actually.  Admittedly it can't have been much fun playing alongside Carragher ("Get rid! Get rid!") or Skrtel ("What's happening?"). But presumably all the balls they'd shown as young footballers to get where they were in the professional game were simply cut off. Figuratively speaking, like.

I think Carragher was one of the problems on this point. He'd bawl out whoever he was playing alongside constantly, leaving them a nervous wreck, and leave them terrified of making a mistake on the ball. The exceptions being Sami (seniority) and Agger (who was a strong personality and single minded so Carragher wouldn't start with him).

Added to the fact Rafa is a perfectionist himself and probably less forgiving of mistakes. Jurgen is a lot more of a man manger but he doesn't like throwing players in at the deep end either. He likes to finesse on the training ground first.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,651
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1331 on: April 5, 2021, 09:44:51 am »
Quote from: Fromola on April  5, 2021, 08:48:13 am
I think Carragher was one of the problems on this point. He'd bawl out whoever he was playing alongside constantly, leaving them a nervous wreck, and leave them terrified of making a mistake on the ball.

One of the many reasons he'd be a shit manager.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,164
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1332 on: April 5, 2021, 10:52:31 am »
Yorky is spot on that Klopp is a great manager for young centre backs. But I don't think Rafa is the counterpoint for the reasons suggested. I think it's more to do with Klopp managing a new centre back who could be worth 20 million whereas Rafa managed a player valued around 200,000.

Yes Rafa eased Agger in, including playing him in a three while he grew into the league phsyically and mentally. Buy Klopp has said more than enough times that in an ideal world he would have protected the young centre backs a lot more but the situation is more drastic than anything I ever remember at CB under Rafa
Logged

Offline Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,019
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1333 on: Yesterday at 12:32:44 pm »
Quote from: missis sumner on April  3, 2021, 10:11:53 pm
I agree, but only because they are so good in midfield.

My sentiments entirely, your transferring the problem to another area of the pitch.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,395
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1334 on: Yesterday at 11:53:18 pm »
Kabak running at full pelt was just odd looking ;D
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,508
  • JFT 96
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1335 on: Today at 12:29:53 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 11:53:18 pm
Kabak running at full pelt was just odd looking ;D

He runs like a puppet, you can see every joint move.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline ApfelStudel

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 222
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1336 on: Today at 01:20:20 am »
I actually think he did quite well today. There were several occasions when he was left 1 on 1 with Benzema, and Junior and he dealt with it quite well. Can't remember if he was at fault for any of the goals?
Logged

Offline Studgotelli

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,336
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1337 on: Today at 01:29:23 am »
Minus the pass and the possible pen think he was alright. Did as well as he could hes not at that level yet to handle Benzema for 90 mins but he was ok
Logged

Offline fallenhd

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1338 on: Today at 01:47:50 am »
I thought he was our best player minus the back pass. The fact Benzema was limited to two shots from range says he handled him fine.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,608
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1339 on: Today at 04:52:47 am »
Quote from: ApfelStudel on Today at 01:20:20 am
I actually think he did quite well today. There were several occasions when he was left 1 on 1 with Benzema, and Junior and he dealt with it quite well. Can't remember if he was at fault for any of the goals?
Yep, played pretty well: decisive and smooth and even a bit of pace when needed. Intervened intelligently a few times to snuff out dangers. That passback was obviously an error, but hell, players make errors now and then.

For the 'penalty' shout there's at least as equal a case to be made the oppo might have fouled Kabak. Obviously Macmamannananananannanana couldn't say that and so the narrative is set.
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,631
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1340 on: Today at 06:47:02 am »
He did good, bar two mistakes. But he's 21, so a mistake or two are expected. I like him, did his chances of signing for us no harm.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,783
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1341 on: Today at 07:52:43 am »
I thought he was probably our best player, made a few really important interventions when left one on one with some pacey Madrid players.

Interesting that he's been taking off in the final few minutes of our last couple of games. Is there a clause in his contract that is linked to completed games?
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online Knight

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 917
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1342 on: Today at 07:54:46 am »
Madness to take him off. One of several from Klopp last night.
Logged

Offline pathetic

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,857
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1343 on: Today at 07:59:05 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 07:52:43 am
Interesting that he's been taking off in the final few minutes of our last couple of games. Is there a clause in his contract that is linked to completed games?

I think this makes sense. There might be a clause which might trigger the purchase automatically.
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,743
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1344 on: Today at 08:00:28 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:54:46 am
Madness to take him off. One of several from Klopp last night.
Not really. With 10 minutes to go, losing 3-1 it made a lot of sense. Its not like it changed anything.
Logged

Online Knight

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 917
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1345 on: Today at 08:03:56 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 08:00:28 am
Not really. With 10 minutes to go, losing 3-1 it made a lot of sense. Its not like it changed anything.

Were still in the tie at 3-1. Were probably not at 4-1. He was much better than Philips last night and is a much better defender? Why would you take either off and if you take one of why take off him?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 29 30 31 32 33 [34]   Go Up
« previous next »
 