« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 29 30 31 32 33 [34]   Go Down

Author Topic: Kabak signs  (Read 89331 times)

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,745
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1320 on: Today at 10:29:07 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:17:56 pm


I have to say the contrast with Rafa is very noticeable. Likewise I don't know what Rafa used to say to young defenders like Ayala or Wilson or Coates when they made their first steps in the first team. But they were all so....scared on the ball, as if fearing they'd make a mistake. They became practically useless actually.  Admittedly it can't have been much fun playing alongside Carragher ("Get rid! Get rid!") or Skrtel ("What's happening?"). But presumably all the balls they'd shown as young footballers to get where they were in the professional game were simply cut off. Figuratively speaking, like.

Danny Wilson. Another Great White Hope who fizzled away.
Logged

Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,360
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1321 on: Today at 10:29:55 pm »
"I have to say the contrast with Rafa is very noticeable. Likewise I don't know what Rafa used to say to young defenders like Ayala or Wilson or Coates when they made their first steps in the first team. But they were all so....scared on the ball, as if fearing they'd make a mistake".
Apart from Wilson and Coates never playing under Rafa your premise is at odds with the methods Rafa employed. Far from being rigid he had many ways of approaching a game. I think it as Pellegrino who when asked how Valencia's defensive system operated replied that it was based on who they were playing as they had at least 5 different systems which could change at will. You seem to have bought into the media view that Rafa wasn't an expansive coach. He was organised, detailed and analytical but I doubt this was used to put fear into his players particularly Wilson and Coates!
Logged

Offline UNO

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 499
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1322 on: Today at 10:39:34 pm »
Obviously the RAWK Writer is getting old and losing some of his memories! 🤣
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,233
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1323 on: Today at 11:10:17 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 05:59:55 pm
Never thought of that aspect of the roles a manager plays in the moment a young talent stepping into some big shoes, but I see the logic, it makes sense. I always took it as a man management issue and Rafa wasn't the best at that, but you are right that he demanded much stricter execution of the game plan, allowed much less expression and tried to eradicate mistakes. That environment would be too constraining to a youngster.

Kloppo won a Bundesliga title with 2 teenage central defenders, best coach for a young defender!
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,637
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1324 on: Today at 11:30:55 pm »
I think he is very good, with a lot of potential and that he should stay with us.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Scottymuser

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,323
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1325 on: Today at 11:33:40 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 08:38:10 pm
Perhaps he was rubbish. But I guess the bloke who brought him to Liverpool didn't think he was. His first two games for Liverpool were similar to Kabak's - a bit of a mess. But their histories are already different. I think Jurgen Klopp's approach to young (and fallible) players might be one reason why. Hence my post about the coach's handling of Kabak.

I even thought it was interesting that Jurgen allowed Rhys Williams to find his feet again for the closing stages. With the game safely won of course. But still.

Or could it be that Hobbs was a Championship level player (presuming you mean the 17 year old we bought from Lincoln, and not the ex-England batsmen from before and after the first world war), bought from a League 2 club as he was a promising player the club could afford to gamble on, at the age of *17* (before he had even started a game for Lincoln to boot) - instead of an accomplished international defender rated as amongest the best in Europe in his age group, and already *20* with bags and bags of top level experience.  Seems like you have a bit of an axe to grind against Rafa and are, frankly, reaching in the comparison of players by dredging the bottom of the bucket to try and come up with players who meet your agenda

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 29 30 31 32 33 [34]   Go Up
« previous next »
 