Author Topic: Kabak signs  (Read 87045 times)

Online cdav

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1280 on: Yesterday at 10:13:13 pm »
Really liking the look of him, seems to just do the basics well and looks composed sweeping up potential issues
Offline farawayred

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1281 on: Yesterday at 10:29:16 pm »
There was a moment when he took control of the ball with Arsenal pressing, and he just played it out... He's a good kid. Don't know if we'll sign him at the end of the season, but at least he's given the decision-making people food for thought.
Online jillc

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1282 on: Yesterday at 10:36:47 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:29:16 pm
There was a moment when he took control of the ball with Arsenal pressing, and he just played it out... He's a good kid. Don't know if we'll sign him at the end of the season, but at least he's given the decision-making people food for thought.

That was a lovely piece of play from him, he's a good little player pretty sure we'll keep him.
Offline SinceSixtyFive

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1283 on: Yesterday at 10:46:52 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:36:47 pm
That was a lovely piece of play from him, he's a good little player pretty sure we'll keep him.

Hope so. I've said before (in his first few appearances) that his distribution is underestimated. 
Offline RedSince86

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1284 on: Yesterday at 11:34:38 pm »
I hope we keep him, barely 21 years old and he reads the game so well.

He'll be a monster of CB in 3-4 years, hopefully in our team.
Offline Dazzer23

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1285 on: Today at 12:02:42 am »
Regardless of whats happening with Konate or any other target, I think the club will be missing a trick if they dont snap this lad up for £18m
Offline BeingJohnMarkovic

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1286 on: Today at 12:44:58 am »
You don't get much for £18m these days. I'd definitely take him permanently at that price. United paid £80m for Maguire.
Offline bornandbRED

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1287 on: Today at 12:45:57 am »
5 clean sheets in 7 for Kabak.

You dont get much better than him at 21 at CB.
Offline newterp

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1288 on: Today at 12:56:23 am »
Why did he come off?
Offline Al 666

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1289 on: Today at 01:23:02 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:56:23 am
Why did he come off?

Hopefully to be rested for Tuesday.
Offline Beninger

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1290 on: Today at 01:31:38 am »
Hes really starting to look the part.
Offline Fromola

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1291 on: Today at 09:02:09 am »
Quote from: BeingJohnMarkovic on Today at 12:44:58 am
You don't get much for £18m these days. I'd definitely take him permanently at that price. United paid £80m for Maguire.

Reminds me a bit of when we got Agger that January and you could see his potential. That fee for 5-6 mill is relative enough to £18m now.

I'd like Kabak, Konate and Phillips in our squad next season but we'd have to let Matip or Gomez go.
Online Circa1892

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1292 on: Today at 09:48:10 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:02:09 am
Reminds me a bit of when we got Agger that January and you could see his potential. That fee for 5-6 mill is relative enough to £18m now.

If he ends up being half the player prime Agger was...
