I was thinking about that this morning. It would leave us with 7 CBs.



I wonder if they are having extra back up considering our top 3 centre backs are coming off serious injuries so we can't realistically expect them all to come back without any relapses.



Not been quite as convicned as many here that Ozan was going to be signed, so nothing changed there. Although they likely do need 5 first team central defenders going into next season after the shit show of this season.Phillips leaving is likely though, being as the only reason hes here is because a move fell through last day of the window in the summer. And to be honest, I think the club maybe have made a couple miss-steps recently with keeping 1 or 2 squad players instead of trying to move them when they where at their most sellable. So not sure if they will want to make that same mistake again. If they get a half decent offer, and he will know that next season wont be like this regards playing time, Id expect him to go.Davies - who knows, doubt well see much more than an odd cup game and he wont be here long term either.So Virgil, Matip, Gomez, Konate, maybe Kabak, maybe Davies. 3 of them coming off bad injury situations, plus Konate whos played under 2000 minutes of football in the past 2 years cos of injury. 6 central defenders, 5 who youd think are likely to be featuring mostly in league games, 1 who I doubt will feature that much. And only 1 of those 5 with no injury issues/history hanging over him.