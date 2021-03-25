« previous next »
Quote from: Welshred on March 25, 2021, 08:17:04 am
We can't keep using "he's 20 years old" though...
He's no Ben Foster or Jesse Lingard.
Quote from: Al 666 on March 25, 2021, 07:04:17 pm
What I am saying is that a buy to sell policy is fatally flawed. Evidenced by us spending a ridiculous amount of our revenue on agents fees.

In the case of a buy to sell deal, we the club can speak to the player's agent and work something out, in favour of both parties. It's not like the two deals would be isolated deals without the possibility for us to negotiate something that could bring us extra cash. Now once again I find it unlikely that Liverpool as a club would do this. Something that Real Madrid for example has done on repeat in the past.

But you don't have exact knowledge of the price for Kabak, his agent fees, and if the latter is negotiable or not. So don't act like you have the answers.
Quote from: AndyMuller on March 25, 2021, 12:36:35 pm
He is decent. I don't believe it is a "no brainer" if he is available for 18 million. Let's see how he gets on for the remainder of the season first.

Quote from: AndyMuller on February 20, 2021, 07:37:09 pm
Hes fucking shite.

Quote from: Mercer on March 26, 2021, 09:40:10 am


It's been a long month and a bit  ;D
Quote from: Al 666 on March 25, 2021, 07:04:17 pm
What I am saying is that a buy to sell policy is fatally flawed. Evidenced by us spending a ridiculous amount of our revenue on agents fees.
How much of that is going to agents for new contracts vs buying and selling players and paying agents?
Quote from: plura on March 26, 2021, 07:21:09 am
In the case of a buy to sell deal, we the club can speak to the player's agent and work something out, in favour of both parties. It's not like the two deals would be isolated deals without the possibility for us to negotiate something that could bring us extra cash. Now once again I find it unlikely that Liverpool as a club would do this. Something that Real Madrid for example has done on repeat in the past.

But you don't have exact knowledge of the price for Kabak, his agent fees, and if the latter is negotiable or not. So don't act like you have the answers.

LFC history who are very reliable have published details of the deal for Kabak.

Liverpool paid £1m for Kabak with a potential £500,000 bonus linked to appearances. The option to buy in the summer is £18m plus £8.5m add-ons.

Given that we have until June to decide it is extremely unlikely that Kabak's value will soar to such a level that we can sell him for a profit when associated costs are taken into account.

oh, i dont know, a CL winners medal can put a nice premium on a price tag :)

if we simply flip him the add ons dont come into play he wont meet any targets

however i dont think its likely we flip him or try to and i agree agents fees are a blight on the game and ours in particular are stupidly insane. That's a thing that needs fixing big time. At the top level these big numbers are backhanders plain and simple. plus the incentive to have your player move every 3 years to get new fees gets you pogbas all over the shop.
That £8.5m add-ons, if true, complicates things. Whether the benchmarks are met or not, it looks like that may have been negotiated so that we get a lower loan fee. I didnt know and I was expecting that well sign him, but now Im less convinced.
Well very good point it does look like that, but otoh these incentive contracts we like so much have big targets in them. Basically if we had to pay 8.5 million quid in extras,  one they probably started at 26 in the first place and he may be worth it but they are skint, and second he probably will have played a ton of games over several years at a high level with concrete results personally and team wise and basically will have delivered the goods AND be worth more, in which reasonably shalke would share a little bit.

so its not that bad really. Otherwise we give him back and we loan fee-d 1.5 which is a gift under the circumstances, we buy him but he never really stars and we hopefully get our money back somehow eventually, or some sliding scale of a quite useful player.

its true 8.5 on 18 is a fortune this is another one id really like to see the actual accounting in the books over any media dance.  Shalke have to face their fans too, hes about the only asset they had.

Quote from: Bobinhood on March 27, 2021, 01:17:26 am
Well very good point it does look like that, but otoh these incentive contracts we like so much have big targets in them. Basically if we had to pay 8.5 million quid in extras,  one they probably started at 26 in the first place and he may be worth it but they are skint, and second he probably will have played a ton of games over several years at a high level with concrete results personally and team wise and basically will have delivered the goods AND be worth more, in which reasonably shalke would share a little bit.

so its not that bad really. Otherwise we give him back and we loan fee-d 1.5 which is a gift under the circumstances, we buy him but he never really stars and we hopefully get our money back somehow eventually, or some sliding scale of a quite useful player.

its true 8.5 on 18 is a fortune this is another one id really like to see the actual accounting in the books over any media dance.  Shalke have to face their fans too, hes about the only asset they had.



The accounts will never tell you about the add-ons for individual deals. The total liabilities are listed in the notes section. This is the relevant section from the last accounts.

Came on for the last few minutes in a 3 nil away win against Norway. Think I read he was sick and that's why he didn't start?
Seemed to be in the midst good generation of talent the Turks, quite a young team and could be their best ever.
Quote from: Al 666 on March 27, 2021, 01:44:59 am
The accounts will never tell you about the add-ons for individual deals. The total liabilities are listed in the notes section. This is the relevant section from the last accounts.

accounts" border="0

That's pretty interesting. difficult to peel the onion.

4.2 of 22 possible out and 0 of 11.2 possible in suggests the targets are generally hard to meet but obviously the context is missing
Quote from: Bobinhood on March 27, 2021, 08:05:32 pm
That's pretty interesting. difficult to peel the onion.

4.2 of 22 possible out and 0 of 11.2 possible in suggests the targets are generally hard to meet but obviously the context is missing

The figures are for events that happened after the year-end though. Add-ons as I understand are normally accounted for as player trading.
Quote from: Bobinhood on March 27, 2021, 08:05:32 pm
That's pretty interesting. difficult to peel the onion.

4.2 of 22 possible out and 0 of 11.2 possible in suggests the targets are generally hard to meet but obviously the context is missing

As Al states, that is what has happened between the year end date and the signing of the accounts.

What would be more interesting to see is why the amounts due to/from at 2018 have reduced as much as they have by 2019. The best case scenario is that the clauses have been realised and so that money has been received but, unfortunately, I would also imagine that some of the clauses have expired and so we won't have received the full amount of the reduction.
That means his fee is around £27m overall but the add ons might be based on winning titles and qualifying for the CL.

Schalke are skint and getting relegated so there is a chance we could negotiate a lower fee as if we walk away will anyone pay what they want ???

I guess he has 10-15 games left to prove himself and he is in control of his destiny play well we make the deal if not he goes back to Schalke.
Quote from: ianburns252 on March 28, 2021, 10:33:57 am
As Al states, that is what has happened between the year end date and the signing of the accounts.

What would be more interesting to see is why the amounts due to/from at 2018 have reduced as much as they have by 2019. The best case scenario is that the clauses have been realised and so that money has been received but, unfortunately, I would also imagine that some of the clauses have expired and so we won't have received the full amount of the reduction.

Even if the clauses had been crystallized that money would already have been accounted for though. 
I wonder,  given David Ornstein's reports this morning that we're going to trigger Ibrahima Konate's release clause from RB Leipzig (40 million), if we're still going ahead with the Kabak deal in the summer?  That would leave 5 senior CBs, plus our home grown CBs. Maybe we're letting Matip leave in the summer and loaning out Phillips?
Or were selling Phillips and signing Kabak with the proceeds. Probably likely.
Quote from: Ray K on March 29, 2021, 10:58:21 am
I wonder,  given David Ornstein's reports this morning that we're going to trigger Ibrahima Konate's release clause from RB Leipzig (40 million), if we're still going ahead with the Kabak deal in the summer?  That would leave 5 senior CBs, plus our home grown CBs. Maybe we're letting Matip leave in the summer and loaning out Phillips?
I was thinking about that this morning. It would leave us with 7 CBs.

I wonder if they are having extra back up considering our top 3 centre backs are coming off serious injuries so we can't realistically expect them all to come back without any relapses.
Quote from: Ray K on March 29, 2021, 10:58:21 am
I wonder,  given David Ornstein's reports this morning that we're going to trigger Ibrahima Konate's release clause from RB Leipzig (40 million), if we're still going ahead with the Kabak deal in the summer?  That would leave 5 senior CBs, plus our home grown CBs. Maybe we're letting Matip leave in the summer and loaning out Phillips?

I think they'll do the Kabak deal purely for business reasons. The lad is more than an £18m footballer in my opinion so it makes sense to keep him around at least for next year to see how our main three recover.

It's still not beyond the realms of possibility that the starting pairing next season would be Kabak + new signing. Matip is Matip, and Gomez and Van Dijk will need to be managed even if they are fit.

Kabak, Konate and Gomez would be a really great set of young quality centre halves and there is a good chance at least one of them becomes Van Dijk's successor (even if not like for like in terms of talent). Thereby saving us a £75m purchase in 3 or 4 years, or whatever the inflated equivalent of Van Dijk's fee is by then.
Quote from: Dull Tools on March 29, 2021, 11:07:59 am
I was thinking about that this morning. It would leave us with 7 CBs.

I wonder if they are having extra back up considering our top 3 centre backs are coming off serious injuries so we can't realistically expect them all to come back without any relapses.

Not been quite as convicned as many here that Ozan was going to be signed, so nothing changed there. Although they likely do need 5 first team central defenders going into next season after the shit show of this season.

Phillips leaving is likely though, being as the only reason hes here is because a move fell through last day of the window in the summer. And to be honest, I think the club maybe have made a couple miss-steps recently with keeping 1 or 2 squad players instead of trying to move them when they where at their most sellable. So not sure if they will want to make that same mistake again.  If they get a half decent offer, and he will know that next season wont be like this regards playing time, Id expect him to go.

Davies - who knows, doubt well see much more than an odd cup game and he wont be here long term either.

So Virgil, Matip, Gomez, Konate, maybe Kabak, maybe Davies. 3 of them coming off bad injury situations, plus Konate whos played under 2000 minutes of football in the past 2 years cos of injury.  6 central defenders, 5 who youd think are likely to be featuring mostly in league games, 1 who I doubt will feature that much. And only 1 of those 5 with no injury issues/history hanging over him.

Quote from: bornandbRED on March 29, 2021, 11:05:34 am
Or were selling Phillips and signing Kabak with the proceeds. Probably likely.

Without knowing the exact timelines for the expected return of VVD, Gomez, and Matip I would think this would be unlikely if we sign Kounate.  It's just not practical to have 5 senior cb's in the squad.  The likely scenario is that we sell Phillips and don't sign Kabak.   
still think we get Kabak as well if we are in Europe.

If we are the Europa. I wouldnt expect Van Dijk to play a minuted of the group stages.
Quote from: Ray K on March 29, 2021, 10:58:21 am
I wonder,  given David Ornstein's reports this morning that we're going to trigger Ibrahima Konate's release clause from RB Leipzig (40 million), if we're still going ahead with the Kabak deal in the summer?  That would leave 5 senior CBs, plus our home grown CBs. Maybe we're letting Matip leave in the summer and loaning out Phillips?

If there's one thing this season has taught me it's that you can never have enough CBs.
Quote from: Ray K on March 29, 2021, 10:58:21 am
I wonder,  given David Ornstein's reports this morning that we're going to trigger Ibrahima Konate's release clause from RB Leipzig (40 million), if we're still going ahead with the Kabak deal in the summer?  That would leave 5 senior CBs, plus our home grown CBs. Maybe we're letting Matip leave in the summer and loaning out Phillips?

I've said before, I don't think we'll sign Kabak unless one of the senior CB's moved on.

We'll look to bring someone in that ticks all the boxes like Van Dijk did. We needed to compromise in January which stupidly took 30 days but Kabak was ultimately a compromise because he hasn't got the height or pace of our main three CB's.

Maybe we'll sign Kabak as an investment, I hope we do sign him, but I just don't see FSG stumping up the cash if we sign someone else. Not without moving someone on.
5 senior CBs isnt overkill, especially when three of them have huge question marks over fitness.

Kabak and Konate are both 21. I think wed be stupid not to sign Kabak as his ceiling is clearly pretty high and he will be worth 2/3x what he currently is in a couple of years. Two of the best young CBS in Europe for £60m sounds good to me.
I have seen the reports about LFC being interested in buying Ibrahima Konate, but am a bit wary as he seems to have a high number of injuries over the last 3 years which has meant he has missed about 40 odd games. The last thing we want is another crock!

 Kabak if he continues to play well and improve I can see us buying, as he would be relatively cheap, and at a young age, we would get our money back if he turns out not to be as good as we need.
Quote from: Dull Tools on March 29, 2021, 11:07:59 am
I was thinking about that this morning. It would leave us with 7 CBs.

I wonder if they are having extra back up considering our top 3 centre backs are coming off serious injuries so we can't realistically expect them all to come back without any relapses.

For me, you take Ozan Kabak as an extra body for the first half of the season and if we're looking fit & healthy in the new year he heads away in a decent half-season loan and - performances warranting - steps into one of the 'senior' roles for 2022-23.
We'd be foolish not to sign Kabak for many of the reasons already mention. There is also every chance Ben Davies never plays a minute for LFC and is sold for profit. Nat Phillips, I think he has given really good service and could be rewarded with a nice transfer to a mid-table EPL club.

For me, if Konate shadows Virgil and both work on their fitness, Kabak could be a started for us, either in the League or Champions League (please Fowler).
Everyone takes it for granted that Kabak would want to sign a permanent deal. He'd be like 5th choice and would struggle to make the squad with everyone fit (or even with an injury). It's not like our CBs are particularily old either. That's a risky career move for a young CB.
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 11:24:24 am
Everyone takes it for granted that Kabak would want to sign a permanent deal. He'd be like 5th choice and would struggle to make the squad with everyone fit (or even with an injury). It's not like our CBs are particularily old either. That's a risky career move for a young CB.

Not wrong, but his idol is is Big Virge, which is a plus in the Stay column
Joe Gomez has spent half his time at LFC injured, Joel Matip even longer. Not beyond the realms of possibility we buy Kabak this summer & another. I never want to see Fabinho or Henderson in defence again.
I'm not sure much is certain here. He's only played 7 games. He's looked pretty alright so far but he needs more games. To be honest if he continues his trend of improvement and form then 18M is a steal for a defender in this inflated marked.
Quote from: mrantarctica on Yesterday at 11:00:43 pm
I'm not sure much is certain here. He's only played 7 games. He's looked pretty alright so far but he needs more games. To be honest if he continues his trend of improvement and form then 18M is a steal for a defender in this inflated marked.

18m!?  Holy crap, how'd I miss that.  I thought we'd signed him for 2.5m but that's just the loan fee.  I'd been judging his performances on that basis and felt relatively speaking he'd done ok, especially when you factor in age and all that.   

Sheesh, it's a massive pass for me if we have to pay Schalke 18m and probably why we are hearing murmurs about Konate who no one could argue is the better player - hence the fee.

Watched him in the recent 3-3 draw with Latvia.  Has some really scary moments of deer in the headlights which again I get that he's still learning the game, but by golly I'm not sure what's more challenging, helping a dreadful Schalke team stave off relegation or helping The Champions of England / World plug a leaky backline and finish top 4. 
Quote from: latortuga on Today at 06:56:54 am
18m!?  Holy crap, how'd I miss that.  I thought we'd signed him for 2.5m but that's just the loan fee.  I'd been judging his performances on that basis and felt relatively speaking he'd done ok, especially when you factor in age and all that.   

.

With add-ons, apparently. Although if he continued to improve and show he fits the system before decision day, that could still be a modest fee for a reliable centre back in the early stages of his career. A big if, though, and I have no idea what Klopp has in mind, both for Kabak and for the other possibilities.  I'm confident he will get the decisions more right than wrong.
Quote from: bornandbRED on March 29, 2021, 04:42:47 pm
5 senior CBs isnt overkill, especially when three of them have huge question marks over fitness.

Kabak and Konate are both 21. I think wed be stupid not to sign Kabak as his ceiling is clearly pretty high and he will be worth 2/3x what he currently is in a couple of years. Two of the best young CBS in Europe for £60m sounds good to me.

It is for the point of view of the directors if they're all earning a first team wage.

This is the problem of carrying a squad with several injury prone players. You're not only paying their wage but then you need to pay an extra wage for someone else to account for the fact they won't be fit a lot of the time.

The reality is though the 5th choice CB at Liverpool next season will be like the 3rd or 4th choice anywhere else and will play a lot. Certainly if we're in Europe.

It's more likely we'l sign Konate and then Phillips will stay as 5th choice or perhaps Davies.
