My god this thread is tough on the kid.



Hes only 20 yo and hes only played about 7 games. Under difficult circumstances.



Game one he was slower thanRhys and not clearly fit for purpose. Game 5 he was likely to become a club legend. Game 7 he cant keep a high line. Game 8 for Turkey he cant keep a low line, doesn't have a clue where to be.



Hes young, there are obviously going to be things that need improving and there is obviously going to be sticky patches here and there. Hes not going to hit his peak as a defender for another 7 or 8 years for crying out loud.



if it comes down to "He made a great little shift, dribble, run and pass but started from a poor position" id rather have that to work with than "He was positioned perfectly but the press took the ball off his foot he fell down broke his tailbone AND nose and they scored on a breakaway". The key thing here is that he seems to be well advanced of the vast majority of his peer group in most aspects.



For me he seems to have a lot of the uncoachable attributes including bravery and skill, and a reasonable grasp for a beginner of the coachable ones. Too soon to know how he will turn out by far, generally speaking it looks like it will come down to how much and how fast he can learn as he goes.



If we are going to highlight everyd positional waffle he makes during a 96 minute game then we should observe it and see if he makes less or more of them with every 10 game segment that goes along, and that imo will tell you more about his ability to make it at a high level than the actual errors, such as they are. Under these circumstances you just cant expect perfection right now.