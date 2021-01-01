« previous next »
Author Topic: Kabak signs  (Read 77119 times)

Offline lionel_messias

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1200 on: Today at 10:20:27 am »
Not only is £18 million a no-brainer but Klopp will have a head start of working with the guy for some 5 months before we need to decide.

With the injury issues afflicting Joe Gomez (serious) and Matip (repeated), I can see us taking up Kabak + 1 this summer.

Kabak standing next to the VIRGILATOR will up his game immensely.
Online Al 666

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1201 on: Today at 10:28:43 am »
Just to clarify something it isn't just £18m for Kabak.

According to LFC History it is.

Liverpool paid £1m for Kabak with a potential £500,000 bonus linked to appearances. The option to buy in the summer is £18m plus £8.5m add-ons.

Personally I think the jury is still out. He has some good attributes and some weaknesses. The big issue for me is he is suspect positionally. That often improves with experience but sometimes doesn't.

I think he will have to show a bit more before we consider making his deal permanent.
Online Sinyoro

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1202 on: Today at 10:53:08 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 01:55:17 am
Bafflingly weird perspective

Is the suggestion that no comment should be made on the performance of young players who play for countries that are hotbeds of football while they play againt countries that are better at football?

Is that really your contribution to a football forum? 'Please don't talk about the subject of this thread playing football'

He's in an absolute shocker of a starting position, ball watching, but lovely early touches it has to be said. Seems to have a quick dribble in his locker, hopefully he can hone when to do it so that it always opens up the pitch instead of narrows options for him (in the same way Gomez did)

Classy  my a***!

Now you are telling me not to talk about football- oh high and mighty.

I will talk about football and call out those who cannot find the intelligence to put performances of young players into context.

As for you- show humility, your post is laced with arrogance.
Online JackWard33

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1203 on: Today at 11:07:16 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:20:27 am
I can see us taking up Kabak + 1 this summer.


This is super unlikely unless one of our senior centre backs is done at the top level
Offline Classycara

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1204 on: Today at 11:28:09 am »
Quote from: Sinyoro on Today at 10:53:08 am
‘Classy ‘ my a***!

Now you are telling me not to talk about football- oh high and mighty.

I will talk about football and call out those who cannot find the intelligence to put performances of young players into context.

As for you- show humility, your post is laced with arrogance.

Where have I told you not to talk? Think that's you projecting. As is the humility comment.

Come on mate, you've got to be having me on saying my post is laced with arrogance, one line after you've said you "will call out those who cannot find the intelligence to put performances of young players into context" ;D

Thing is, you weren't even calling anyone out. You just made a sweeping, 'high and mighty', generalisation about everyone who wasn't being uniquely positive and effusive in their comments about his performance. You've suggested that makes them unintelligent compared to you too.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:29:45 am by Classycara »
Online Sinyoro

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1205 on: Today at 11:37:55 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 11:28:09 am
Where have I told you not to talk? Think that's you projecting. As is the humility comment.

Come on mate, you've got to be having me on saying my post is laced with arrogance, one line after you've said you "will call out those who cannot find the intelligence to put performances of young players into context" ;D

Thing is, you weren't even calling anyone out. You just made a sweeping, 'high and mighty', generalisation about everyone who wasn't being uniquely positive and effusive in their comments about his performance. You've suggested that makes them unintelligent compared to you too.

Cant we just, once in a while, accentuate the positive instead of constantly focusing on the negative?

I know thats not how the world works but surely after promising performances, Kabak deserves a bit of praise.
Online xbugawugax

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1206 on: Today at 11:41:46 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:07:16 am
This is super unlikely unless one of our senior centre backs is done at the top level

why not. only virg is the only mainstay. matip, gomez are both in and out periodically through injuries.

If kabak stays fit till end of the season, he already solves the issue of missing centrebacks through injuries even if his performance is a bit of a drop off from the ones we have currently. 

Klopp is loyal to his players and if he likes what he sees in kabak, i do hope he can make the step up just like matip and joe in making the squad stronger as a whole.
Online fucking appalled

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1207 on: Today at 11:54:05 am »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 11:41:46 am
why not. only virg is the only mainstay. matip, gomez are both in and out periodically through injuries.

If kabak stays fit till end of the season, he already solves the issue of missing centrebacks through injuries even if his performance is a bit of a drop off from the ones we have currently. 

Klopp is loyal to his players and if he likes what he sees in kabak, i do hope he can make the step up just like matip and joe in making the squad stronger as a whole.

Because we'd then have VVD, Gomez, Matip, Kabak and one more first team CB all vying for two spots. Which this season would have been lovely but in practice is a bit overkill and isnt likely to happen
Online Coolie High

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1208 on: Today at 12:02:28 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:20:27 am
Not only is £18 million a no-brainer but Klopp will have a head start of working with the guy for some 5 months before we need to decide.

With the injury issues afflicting Joe Gomez (serious) and Matip (repeated), I can see us taking up Kabak + 1 this summer.

Kabak standing next to the VIRGILATOR will up his game immensely.

18 m isnt a no brainier at all, we already complain off funds, to spend 18 m on a 20 year old who despite having great potential isnt as suited to our setup as much as a Gomez or VVD because of lack of athleticism, isnt a deal we must not miss out on.
Online gray19lfc

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1209 on: Today at 12:05:22 pm »
How was he last night?
