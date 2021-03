Just to clarify something it isn't just £18m for Kabak.



According to LFC History it is.



Liverpool paid £1m for Kabak with a potential £500,000 bonus linked to appearances. The option to buy in the summer is £18m plus £8.5m add-ons.



Personally I think the jury is still out. He has some good attributes and some weaknesses. The big issue for me is he is suspect positionally. That often improves with experience but sometimes doesn't.



I think he will have to show a bit more before we consider making his deal permanent.