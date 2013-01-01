Another thing with this lad is the pressure must be immense. He has been brought in at a very young age to effectively help us save the season of the (still!) reigning Champions of England and one of the biggest clubs in the world. He has been thrown straight in at the deep end amongst massive pressure from our own fan base and the English media shitstorm willing us to fail. And for him this is basically his first chance to prove himself at this level. He knows he could easily be shipped back to Shalke at the end of the season. He also knows we effectively bought him out of desperation. So he knows his future career at the top of the game is completely at stake depending on how he performs in this shit show of a season, at this young age, amongst all this pressure.



There was plenty of people scrambling over each other to write him off after he was thrown straight in at the deep end, and despite knowing it takes players a while to bed into this system, and that Klopp improves almost everyone we buy.



So with all that said and done I think is playing well and improving game on game despite all of the above. That shows some real mentality.