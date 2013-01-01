Why is it that people on this forum think being critical of a player is writing him off?
There are plenty of reasons to be critical of a performance. I personally was frustrated by his first few performances for us, I thought he made a lot of mistakes. I still think that opinion is correct, but that frustration came from our sluggish response to our defensive injury crisis.
It may not be writing him off in the case of some, but the quickness of people to whinge loudly and publicly and often is incredible. There is zero patience these days, from fans or from the god awful media.
When a young player is thrown in as he was, with barely a chance to train with his teammates, with no actual senior centre half to play or train alonside, coming from a team in another league who where in the absolute pits of despaire, of course it was unlikely to be a smooth transition.
No need to stay quiet, and I have no idea what you posted about him, so this isnt aimed at you. Its just it got ridiculously over the top from the get go for Kabak, and yes, plenty did seem to jump to the conclusion that he want very good.