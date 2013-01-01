« previous next »
Author Topic: Kabak signs  (Read 70244 times)

Offline lionel_messias

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1120 on: Yesterday at 05:10:10 pm »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Yesterday at 02:47:57 pm
For me getting rid of Matip is a false economy.  You are not going to get anyone to pay good money for him, and to get his wages off the books you still have to sign a replacement who will require big wages and a transfer fee.  So I'd keep him around as a 4th CB with the upside that he might actually stay fit enough to play 30 games and challenge for the 2nd CB spot.  But you then need a 5th CB just in case, and ideally that wouldn't be Fabinho...

No way. He is not staying fit enough for that. Which makes him a liability if we have to use him as 4th choice. A permanent replacement could be Caleta-Car, who I believe we had a deal set-up for during the January window, at around 20 million Euro.

There is no upside to Matip, I'm afraid, if Klopp can't count on him we may as well use Phillips or even a youngster.
Online aw1991

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1121 on: Yesterday at 05:12:39 pm »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Yesterday at 03:19:51 pm
I wonder whether he has looked better the last couple of games because he's moved to the left centre back and whether that might prove problematic on the right if paired with VVD.
I think it's more of a gradual improvement. Even if he's more comfortable on the left, playing alongside VVD would probably make life easier for him.
Offline plura

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1122 on: Yesterday at 06:27:50 pm »
Did anyone else notice that he was up against Traore a few times, and with Traore backing up against him and trying to shield him off during long balls but Kabak just easily won every header with ease. Really impressed with that, his strength and composure there.
Offline Dr Stu-Pid

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1123 on: Yesterday at 06:29:31 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 05:10:10 pm
There is no upside to Matip, I'm afraid, if Klopp can't count on him we may as well use Phillips or even a youngster.

Can't say that I agree.  There are two massive upsides to Matip, which are that he is a fantastic defender when fit (and one that fits our system well) and that he costs us nothing but wages, which we might have to pay anyway unless someone wants to take him on a free transfer.

The downside with Matip is that he may well be injured when you need him to play and so you end up playing your 5th CB instead.  But you can't say that there is no upside.

Given that the club were willing to risk him being the 3rd CB this year, I'm not so sure that they wouldn't take a risk on him being the 4th CB next year, especially as Phillips has shown that he is a reliable enough 5th CB if needed and is cheap as chips.  Plus of course we'll still have Fabinho available as a 5th/ 6th CB as well, even though I would rather not see him play there.  And of course the enigma that is Ben Davies.

If the club can save 20m which they think that they can spend better elsewhere then I can see it happening.
Offline Bakez0151

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1124 on: Yesterday at 06:36:30 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 05:10:10 pm
No way. He is not staying fit enough for that. Which makes him a liability if we have to use him as 4th choice. A permanent replacement could be Caleta-Car, who I believe we had a deal set-up for during the January window, at around 20 million Euro.

There is no upside to Matip, I'm afraid, if Klopp can't count on him we may as well use Phillips or even a youngster.
That just ignores what the poster said about us not being able to sell him if we wanted to. He will be here for next season.

It makes sense that we should keep a 5th option around in maybe Phillips but can't see any of our senior CBs leaving this summer
Offline SinceSixtyFive

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1125 on: Yesterday at 07:27:26 pm »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Yesterday at 06:29:31 pm
Can't say that I agree.  There are two massive upsides to Matip, which are that he is a fantastic defender when fit (and one that fits our system well) and that he costs us nothing but wages, which we might have to pay anyway unless someone wants to take him on a free transfer.

The downside with Matip is that he may well be injured when you need him to play and so you end up playing your 5th CB instead.  But you can't say that there is no upside.

Given that the club were willing to risk him being the 3rd CB this year, I'm not so sure that they wouldn't take a risk on him being the 4th CB next year, especially as Phillips has shown that he is a reliable enough 5th CB if needed and is cheap as chips.  Plus of course we'll still have Fabinho available as a 5th/ 6th CB as well, even though I would rather not see him play there.  And of course the enigma that is Ben Davies.

If the club can save 20m which they think that they can spend better elsewhere then I can see it happening.

Not really seeing too many upsides there to be honest. He can't be a fantastic defender or fit our system well if he doesn't play. Which leads us to the further point of him being paid wages for not playing.

To be fair you've tried to show both sides of the debate and I think he's a great player BUT only when he plays (obviously).

Tough one to be honest.

Kabak is 20 years old. That swings it for me.
Online Tobelius

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1126 on: Yesterday at 07:51:37 pm »
Quote from: plura on Yesterday at 06:27:50 pm
Did anyone else notice that he was up against Traore a few times, and with Traore backing up against him and trying to shield him off during long balls but Kabak just easily won every header with ease. Really impressed with that, his strength and composure there.

Yes,Traore obviously is a very physically strong player and i think Kabak handled him very well bar one time he got a cross in if i remember correctly.

Early to say but it's encouraging to see he's not slow,a strong player,decent in the air and seems to be improving fast game by game,even had a decent chance to score against Wolves.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1127 on: Yesterday at 08:15:11 pm »
As I said before, don't underestimate/overlook the fact that Kabak is here.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1128 on: Yesterday at 08:17:49 pm »
He looks good value for £18m....really good value

Whether that means the club judges him good enough for the long term is a different question.

What they see in training and on the pitch will determine it
Offline Knight

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1129 on: Yesterday at 08:25:34 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:17:49 pm
What they see in training and on the pitch will determine it

Very astute.

He was excellent last night, and Im much less concerned about pace, or lack of it, than I was. Very encouraging.
Offline Beninger

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1130 on: Yesterday at 08:42:07 pm »
Im sure hes been getting a good lesson by our forwards in training.
Offline stockdam

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1131 on: Yesterday at 08:55:17 pm »
It was a big step up for him and it will take time to see how much he improves. Hes got good coaches around him and he will get better. How much better he can get is a guess but hes looking a lot more comfortable now.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1132 on: Yesterday at 08:57:56 pm »
Quote from: Beninger on Yesterday at 08:42:07 pm
Im sure hes been getting a good lesson by our forwards in training.

That's a good point, often overlooked. We know Jurgen likes to make training as intense as matches too. Kabak right now is being formed in one of the football world's great crucibles.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1133 on: Yesterday at 11:45:37 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:17:49 pm
He looks good value for £18m....really good value

Whether that means the club judges him good enough for the long term is a different question.

What they see in training and on the pitch will determine it

Well, he is certainly making a good case for himself. What I am curious about is how Klopp sees him next to Van Dijk. He is his hero, and if Klopp sees Ozan as a good fit next to Virgil, I think that £18 million will be very good value for the money ...
Offline Bobinhood

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1134 on: Yesterday at 11:56:03 pm »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Yesterday at 02:47:57 pm
For me getting rid of Matip is a false economy.  You are not going to get anyone to pay good money for him, and to get his wages off the books you still have to sign a replacement who will require big wages and a transfer fee.  So I'd keep him around as a 4th CB with the upside that he might actually stay fit enough to play 30 games and challenge for the 2nd CB spot.  But you then need a 5th CB just in case, and ideally that wouldn't be Fabinho...

Klopps take on it was that Matip had a very good past injury record in Germany, and that he was constantly being rushed back from injury here, especially this year, so that shutting him down for the year and letting him start fresh in pre season should stop the cycle of constant injury.

Fingers crossed thats the case because that would be great because matip healthy is really, seriously good. not the kind of talent you just throw away for nothing imo. Yes the constant injury's suck and weve had a few sick notes in our time so i hear everyone who's tired of it but i dont think they are even thinking about letting him go.
Offline Scottymuser

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1135 on: Today at 12:13:37 am »
Quote from: SinceSixtyFive on Yesterday at 07:27:26 pm
Not really seeing too many upsides there to be honest. He can't be a fantastic defender or fit our system well if he doesn't play. Which leads us to the further point of him being paid wages for not playing.

To be fair you've tried to show both sides of the debate and I think he's a great player BUT only when he plays (obviously).

Tough one to be honest.

Kabak is 20 years old. That swings it for me.

The thing is, there is a very good chance we will be paying his wages next year anyway - I can't see, if we want to ship him out *because* of injuries, another club coming for him as a purchase, and most loan deals will involve the parent club paying at least some of the wages.  From what I can tell, whilst Matip is on 100k which is joint 11th - if we pay, say, 50% of his wages whilst out on loan, that's only 50k a week we'd be saying - a drop in the bucket really (we could save the same amount by just getting rid of Adrian, who is clearly further down the pecking order), the likes of Ox and Shaq are on 80k+ as well and the likelihood one or both are off in the summer too.

I don't think anyone at all is saying keep Matip *instead* of Kabak - most are saying Kabak is looking good enough for a 3rd choice, and keeping Phillips as 5th would mean Matip is 4th.
Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #1136 on: Today at 06:26:23 am »
Another thing with this lad is the pressure must be immense. He has been brought in at a very young age to effectively help us save the season of the (still!) reigning Champions of England and one of the biggest clubs in the world. He has been thrown straight in at the deep end amongst massive pressure from our own fan base and the English media shitstorm willing us to fail. And for him this is basically his first chance to prove himself at this level. He knows he could easily be shipped back to Shalke at the end of the season. He also knows we effectively bought him out of desperation. So he knows his future career at the top of the game is completely at stake depending on how he performs in this shit show of a season, at this young age, amongst all this pressure.

There was plenty of people scrambling over each other to write him off after he was thrown straight in at the deep end, and despite knowing it takes players a while to bed into this system, and that Klopp improves almost everyone we buy.

So with all that said and done I think is playing well and improving game on game despite all of the above. That shows some real mentality.
