There is no upside to Matip, I'm afraid, if Klopp can't count on him we may as well use Phillips or even a youngster.



Can't say that I agree. There are two massive upsides to Matip, which are that he is a fantastic defender when fit (and one that fits our system well) and that he costs us nothing but wages, which we might have to pay anyway unless someone wants to take him on a free transfer.The downside with Matip is that he may well be injured when you need him to play and so you end up playing your 5th CB instead. But you can't say that there is no upside.Given that the club were willing to risk him being the 3rd CB this year, I'm not so sure that they wouldn't take a risk on him being the 4th CB next year, especially as Phillips has shown that he is a reliable enough 5th CB if needed and is cheap as chips. Plus of course we'll still have Fabinho available as a 5th/ 6th CB as well, even though I would rather not see him play there. And of course the enigma that is Ben Davies.If the club can save 20m which they think that they can spend better elsewhere then I can see it happening.