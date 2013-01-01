« previous next »
For me getting rid of Matip is a false economy.  You are not going to get anyone to pay good money for him, and to get his wages off the books you still have to sign a replacement who will require big wages and a transfer fee.  So I'd keep him around as a 4th CB with the upside that he might actually stay fit enough to play 30 games and challenge for the 2nd CB spot.  But you then need a 5th CB just in case, and ideally that wouldn't be Fabinho...

No way. He is not staying fit enough for that. Which makes him a liability if we have to use him as 4th choice. A permanent replacement could be Caleta-Car, who I believe we had a deal set-up for during the January window, at around 20 million Euro.

There is no upside to Matip, I'm afraid, if Klopp can't count on him we may as well use Phillips or even a youngster.
I wonder whether he has looked better the last couple of games because he's moved to the left centre back and whether that might prove problematic on the right if paired with VVD.
I think it's more of a gradual improvement. Even if he's more comfortable on the left, playing alongside VVD would probably make life easier for him.
Did anyone else notice that he was up against Traore a few times, and with Traore backing up against him and trying to shield him off during long balls but Kabak just easily won every header with ease. Really impressed with that, his strength and composure there.
There is no upside to Matip, I'm afraid, if Klopp can't count on him we may as well use Phillips or even a youngster.

Can't say that I agree.  There are two massive upsides to Matip, which are that he is a fantastic defender when fit (and one that fits our system well) and that he costs us nothing but wages, which we might have to pay anyway unless someone wants to take him on a free transfer.

The downside with Matip is that he may well be injured when you need him to play and so you end up playing your 5th CB instead.  But you can't say that there is no upside.

Given that the club were willing to risk him being the 3rd CB this year, I'm not so sure that they wouldn't take a risk on him being the 4th CB next year, especially as Phillips has shown that he is a reliable enough 5th CB if needed and is cheap as chips.  Plus of course we'll still have Fabinho available as a 5th/ 6th CB as well, even though I would rather not see him play there.  And of course the enigma that is Ben Davies.

If the club can save 20m which they think that they can spend better elsewhere then I can see it happening.
No way. He is not staying fit enough for that. Which makes him a liability if we have to use him as 4th choice. A permanent replacement could be Caleta-Car, who I believe we had a deal set-up for during the January window, at around 20 million Euro.

There is no upside to Matip, I'm afraid, if Klopp can't count on him we may as well use Phillips or even a youngster.
That just ignores what the poster said about us not being able to sell him if we wanted to. He will be here for next season.

It makes sense that we should keep a 5th option around in maybe Phillips but can't see any of our senior CBs leaving this summer
