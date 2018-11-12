« previous next »
Fantastic performance last night. Strong in the air, pace, stepping up, reading the game, good on the ball passing between the lines ala Gomez. Would look like a Rolls Royce next to van Dijk also.
Kabak once again like the Renegade master.
Kabak once again like the Renegade master.

How about a version of the Paul macartney hit get back

Kabak! Kabak! Kabak and Alex song Billong! (Wed have to bring the Ghanaian CB / defensive mid in on loan for this to work but its worth it in my opinion)
Who knows what the future hold for this guy - CB is a precarious position where you can look good one minute and a clown the next. However, the raw materials are there and the progression is already happening.
Hes getting used to his team mates and the way we play, hes good at everything but not outstanding at anything, perhaps his upper body strength is his best asset?

I think if Matip does move on this summer then bring in another top player but keep Kabak, we simply cannot risk going into next season with so many injury prone centre backs

Im really pleased for him as he seems to be a good lad with leadership qualities, hes not let some of the misfortune hes suffered get him down, so a strong character which is definitely good to have around the place
I think when assessing Kabak it's worth remembering he's 20 years old still. Easy to judge him differently as we've signed him from the Bundesliga.

He's done well in the past couple of games, not outstanding but who was in that position at that age? Gomez only started playing there full time aged 21 with VVD next to him.

Interested to see how he continues to develop.
Think it was Gibbs-White who had a yard on him late on & he showed a good turn of pace to make it difficult for Gibbs-White who is pretty quick too.
At just 20 years old Kabak looks to have some good attributes to his game, yet to fill out a bit to which would make him more dominant.
Whats the plan for the summer then do we think. Is it likely wed sign him AND an expensive centre back.

I know we have concerns about our old first choice three but how many centre backs do we want in the squad next season? Virg, Gomez, Matip, Kabak plus one new signing? Phillips and Davies to go (bit harsh on both for different reasons).

Or do you not sign Kabak permanently if we have a deal lined up for someone Klopp prefers?

Tricky one really and a lot is dependent on how the three recover, and possibly whether were in Europe or not next season.
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:26:28 am
Whats the plan for the summer then do we think. Is it likely wed sign him AND an expensive centre back.

I know we have concerns about our old first choice three but how many centre backs do we want in the squad next season? Virg, Gomez, Matip, Kabak plus one new signing? Phillips and Davies to go (bit harsh on both for different reasons).

Or do you not sign Kabak permanently if we have a deal lined up for someone Klopp prefers?

Tricky one really and a lot is dependent on how the three recover, and possibly whether were in Europe or not next season.

For me I think that Kabak has already shown enough to be good value at 18m, so signing him is the most likely option.  If so he probably slides in as 3rd choice. 

Personally I'm fine with Matip staying on as 4th choice even with his injury record, as when not injured he is good enough to be a starter for us and you are unlikely to find someone better than him without spending a lot of money.  But if he does stay then you need to have a 5th choice CB available that you can trust. 

I'd be absolutely fine with Phillips in that role given his performances this season, and that would also enable us to keep the spending at CB to the 18m for Kabak.  Or maybe Davies shows enough in training between now and the end of the season (potentially with some game time as well) to prove that he has enough promise to fit into that 5th choice role and add a bit more ability on the ball than Phillips.  I don't expect both Phillips and Davies to stay though, so if they get a good offer for either of them then that likely makes that decision easier.

One thing I would say is that Klopp has shown in the past that he likes to bring on an extra CB late in the game to defend a lead, and Phillips' ability in the air makes him perfect for that kind of role.

Or of course they already have a big CB signing in mind for the summer at bigger money who can come in and challenge Gomez for the second starting position.  If so then Kabak is likely to be let go but everything else above stays the same.  That may well depend on whether or not we get CL though and what the transfer budget looks like as a result.
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:26:28 am
Whats the plan for the summer then do we think. Is it likely wed sign him AND an expensive centre back.

I know we have concerns about our old first choice three but how many centre backs do we want in the squad next season? Virg, Gomez, Matip, Kabak plus one new signing? Phillips and Davies to go (bit harsh on both for different reasons).

Or do you not sign Kabak permanently if we have a deal lined up for someone Klopp prefers?

Tricky one really and a lot is dependent on how the three recover, and possibly whether were in Europe or not next season.

My guess would be either Kabak or an expensive centre back, but that the ball is in Kabak's court. If he continues to play for the rest of the season Liverpool will almost certainly pay the fee. He has the right profile after all. His youth, especially, must be a positive.

Probably the only way we'll be looking for an expensive and established centre back is if we are also looking to sell Matip. There's some logic to that since Matip is already very injury prone and unlikely, fitness wise, to improve with age. The argument against it is that Matip is already among the top centre backs in world football. But if Matip stays, there would be little point trying to land another big fish. The idea that Klopp could keep four top class centre backs happy in an injury-free season is far-fetched, especially one without European footy. The odds, meanwhile on us having another season where we lose three centre backs to serious injury for the entire duration, are also long.

I imagine that Phillips will be sold and that Liverpool will pocket a decent fee for a player that has shown he can cope in the Premier League - at least behind a world-class midfield. If he continues to develop he might reach the Coady level. Not right for Liverpool, but a strong enough and physically brave enough presence at the back to compensate for a catastrophic lack of pace and lack of skill on the ball. Rhys Williams has probably scared the gaffer too much to be given another go in the first team, but might be retained so that he can have another chance on loan - at a club playing in the established leagues this time. Then there's Davies. The mystery man. Will he play this season? It would help his cause enormously if he did. It's difficult to imagine what Klopp could do with him if he didn't.
Kabak once again like for the Renegade master.
Kabak once again like for the Renegade master.
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 10:46:11 am
For me I think that Kabak has already shown enough to be good value at 18m, so signing him is the most likely option.  If so he probably slides in as 3rd choice. 

Personally I'm fine with Matip staying on as 4th choice even with his injury record, as when not injured he is good enough to be a starter for us and you are unlikely to find someone better than him without spending a lot of money.  But if he does stay then you need to have a 5th choice CB available that you can trust. 

I'd be absolutely fine with Phillips in that role given his performances this season, and that would also enable us to keep the spending at CB to the 18m for Kabak.  Or maybe Davies shows enough in training between now and the end of the season (potentially with some game time as well) to prove that he has enough promise to fit into that 5th choice role and add a bit more ability on the ball than Phillips.  I don't expect both Phillips and Davies to stay though, so if they get a good offer for either of them then that likely makes that decision easier.

One thing I would say is that Klopp has shown in the past that he likes to bring on an extra CB late in the game to defend a lead, and Phillips' ability in the air makes him perfect for that kind of role.

Or of course they already have a big CB signing in mind for the summer at bigger money who can come in and challenge Gomez for the second starting position.  If so then Kabak is likely to be let go but everything else above stays the same.  That may well depend on whether or not we get CL though and what the transfer budget looks like as a result.

The problem with that is what if Van Dijk and Gomez have more problems, which is very well possible after such long layoffs. We would then be relying on a very young defender again.

Personally I think we need some more experience.
Quote from: Raid on Today at 10:07:31 am
I think when assessing Kabak it's worth remembering he's 20 years old still. Easy to judge him differently as we've signed him from the Bundesliga.

He's done well in the past couple of games, not outstanding but who was in that position at that age? Gomez only started playing there full time aged 21 with VVD next to him.

Interested to see how he continues to develop.

Also worth remembering he got thrown in at the deep end, which would have gone totally against Jürgen Klopps usual instincts with new players, especially one signed in January, but he had no choice.
Plus, hes either played alongside a midfielder (which then meant the security blanket of having somone like Fab or Hendo in midfield was taken away), or alongside another young player with no premier league experience coming into the season.
Plus, hes not been able to train for a single second with a senior CB, like Virgil or Matip, 2 he could learn an awful lot from (as he could from Joe really!).
Plus, hes surely aware that this is an audition, to a deal hell be desperate to get, so add that pressure.

So yeah, all things considered,  Ozan is coming along well.
If he maintains this form a top club will come in for him if we choose not to keep him on. Itll mean weve got someone even better earmarked so win win really.
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 11:28:08 am
The problem with that is what if Van Dijk and Gomez have more problems, which is very well possible after such long layoffs. We would then be relying on a very young defender again.

Personally I think we need some more experience.

Yeah I think we need another new centre back on top of Kabak. I'd sell Matip, he's good but made of Marshmellows.

If we have Kabak, Caleta-Car, Gomez, and The VIRGENCE

I think we'll be covered, Nat Phillips as 5th choice is a good solid option as well.
Given the shit Schalke are in, there might be a chance to negotiate the price down a little bit in the summer as they'll probably take whatever they can get.
Kabak once again like the Renegade master.
Kabak once again like the Renegade master.

Jurgen's damager, power to the people
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 12:00:18 pm
Given the shit Schalke are in, there might be a chance to negotiate the price down a little bit in the summer as they'll probably take whatever they can get.

They already negotiated it down to 18m Euros or whatever it is. Even in the current climate, if he carries on showing this promise and they see him as a very coachable 20 year old who can only get better, then its already more than fair.

Almost cruel to even suggest it considering Schalkes problems!
Jurgen's damager, power to the people
Jurgen's damager, power to the people

what about the ill behavior?
He played well last night.

The question is still the same though - can we play with him in the way Klopp wants to set up.
Thought the set up / selection was interesting last night - we played a flat midfield 3 of defensive first midfielders and the back line was dropping off a lot more than some fixtures this game. (plus Trent was noticeably covering a lot) 
Suspect we're 'dogging it out' for the rest of this year which is going to make the CBs look better in games so judging his potential / level is going to be tough for us arm chair warriors 
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 11:28:08 am
The problem with that is what if Van Dijk and Gomez have more problems, which is very well possible after such long layoffs. We would then be relying on a very young defender again.

Personally I think we need some more experience.

Completely agree. The likelihood of VVD and Gomez having untroubled returns is very low. Very low. Id keep Kabak as a rotation player (4th choice) alongside one other CB who is slightly better (3rd choice). Whether this is Matip or not is to be discussed. I see Phillips is becoming a cult hero but hes not a sustainable option in the long term.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:25:15 pm
He played well last night.

The question is still the same though - can we play with him in the way Klopp wants to set up.
Thought the set up / selection was interesting last night - we played a flat midfield 3 of defensive first midfielders and the back line was dropping off a lot more than some fixtures this game. (plus Trent was noticeably covering a lot) 
Suspect we're 'dogging it out' for the rest of this year which is going to make the CBs look better in games so judging his potential / level is going to be tough for us arm chair warriors

Jota was also dropping deep with Mane and Salah more like inside forwards again, similar to the set up we've been used to. That allowed a more compact three.
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 12:00:18 pm
Given the shit Schalke are in, there might be a chance to negotiate the price down a little bit in the summer as they'll probably take whatever they can get.

One possibility is that Liverpool include Matip in the deal. Obviously that could only ever happen if the Liverpool medical department convinced Klopp that Matip's injury problems were insurmountable. But perhaps they are. Joel going back to his former club might then make sense if it means we don't spend anything on Kabak's transfer fee. We'd still need another centre back mind unless - shudder - Nat Phillips becomes 'number four'. 

Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:56:52 pm
One possibility is that Liverpool include Matip in the deal. Obviously that could only ever happen if the Liverpool medical department convinced Klopp that Matip's injury problems were insurmountable. But perhaps they are. Joel going back to his former club might then make sense if it means we don't spend anything on Kabak's transfer fee. We'd still need another centre back mind unless - shudder - Nat Phillips becomes 'number four'.
Matip isnt going play in the Bundesliga 2

He is far too good for a bottom half Bundesliga club
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:56:52 pm
One possibility is that Liverpool include Matip in the deal. Obviously that could only ever happen if the Liverpool medical department convinced Klopp that Matip's injury problems were insurmountable. But perhaps they are. Joel going back to his former club might then make sense if it means we don't spend anything on Kabak's transfer fee. We'd still need another centre back mind unless - shudder - Nat Phillips becomes 'number four'.

Good luck convincing Matip to play in the german second division.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:56:52 pm
One possibility is that Liverpool include Matip in the deal. Obviously that could only ever happen if the Liverpool medical department convinced Klopp that Matip's injury problems were insurmountable. But perhaps they are. Joel going back to his former club might then make sense if it means we don't spend anything on Kabak's transfer fee. We'd still need another centre back mind unless - shudder - Nat Phillips becomes 'number four'.

 ;D

Maddest shout of the season so far.

Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:05:40 pm
;D

Maddest shout of the season so far.



Well it would be if you ignored the next sentence about Matip's injury problems turning out to be "insurmountable." But I see you did.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:20:54 pm
Well it would be if you ignored the next sentence about Matip's injury problems turning out to be "insurmountable." But I see you did.

Why wouldn't Matip just stick around here and see out his contract if his injury issues worsen?  Can't imagine he'd want to drop down to the German second division, and even if he did, why would Schalke spend any money on a perma-crock?
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 01:24:55 pm
Why wouldn't Matip just stick around here and see out his contract if his injury issues worsen?  Can't imagine he'd want to drop down to the German second division, and even if he did, why would Schalke spend any money on a perma-crock?

That's the problem that Liverpool would face with anyone of course. If Matip is really fucked, and his injury record is deplorable, how do we get him off our books? Who will take him?
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:27:13 pm
That's the problem that Liverpool would face with anyone of course. If Matip is really fucked, and his injury record is deplorable, how do we get him off our books? Who will take him?

Yup, agree that's a big issue.  I can't see any scenario other than him seeing out his contract with us and then moving on, similar to Aurelio.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:20:54 pm
Well it would be if you ignored the next sentence about Matip's injury problems turning out to be "insurmountable." But I see you did.
I didnt!

Hes class, our 2nd best central defender, as much as he loves Schalke he isnt going to take one almighty paycut and go and play for them in 2. Bundesliga.

Yes, frustration last 18 months with injury, I still have hopes for him though, and hell play a huge part next season.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:25:15 pm
He played well last night.

The question is still the same though - can we play with him in the way Klopp wants to set up.
Thought the set up / selection was interesting last night - we played a flat midfield 3 of defensive first midfielders and the back line was dropping off a lot more than some fixtures this game. (plus Trent was noticeably covering a lot) 
Suspect we're 'dogging it out' for the rest of this year which is going to make the CBs look better in games so judging his potential / level is going to be tough for us arm chair warriors

Agree I still dont think hes ideal.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:30:52 pm
I didnt!

Hes class, our 2nd best central defender, as much as he loves Schalke he isnt going to take one almighty paycut and go and play for them in 2. Bundesliga.

Yes, frustration last 18 months with injury, I still have hopes for him though, and hell play a huge part next season.


So do I. I called him a world-class defender a couple of posts before. My scenario of Matip being part of a deal to bring Kabak to Liverpool is predicated on his injuries being judged "insurmountable" by Liverpool's medical team. You ignored that qualification entirely and therefore ripped the first sentence of its context and made it look ridiculous!

Are Matip's injuries insurmountable? I have no idea. I really hope not. But his injury record is very poor, and it may get worse the older he gets. That's something Liverpool have to consider, as Matip must himself. If Matip has to be offloaded then I would expect not just Kabak to join us permanently, but for the club to be in the market for another, experienced, high-class centre back. A fit one. Under all these circumstances Matip being returned to his former club doesn't appear all that fanciful to me, though certainly it would need frank admission by all three parties - us, Schalke, and Joel - that the player's best years were now well and truly behind him.
For me getting rid of Matip is a false economy.  You are not going to get anyone to pay good money for him, and to get his wages off the books you still have to sign a replacement who will require big wages and a transfer fee.  So I'd keep him around as a 4th CB with the upside that he might actually stay fit enough to play 30 games and challenge for the 2nd CB spot.  But you then need a 5th CB just in case, and ideally that wouldn't be Fabinho...
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:26:28 am
Whats the plan for the summer then do we think. Is it likely wed sign him AND an expensive centre back.

I think it'll be 1 of Kabak or someone else. Can see the reasoning for buying 2 centre backs but I think we may also need to look at other positions as higher priority over a 2nd CB signing. A front 3 option, a potential midfielder and back up full back(s) could all be higher priority depending on who is sold.

So if it is just 1 centre back this summer then it comes down to whether we think Kabak is better than other options that might be available. Personal opinion is that Kabak has done well in tough circumstances. However, I don't think he'll be our 1st choice for CB in the summer. If we buy 2 then he may be an option as 4th/5th choice as a developmental player. My reasoning is that he doesn't seem to have the attributes that you think we'd want when playing our system at 100%. He doesn't have blistering pace and he doesn't look anything more than average in the air. I think you ideally need both to play in our system at centre back and the 3 current backs all have at least 1 of those attributes -  Gomez is lightning and decent in the air, Matip is dominant in the air and has reasonable pace, VVD is brilliant in the air and has lightning pace.
Would be really difficult to get Matip off the books. We might be in an awkward position next season if there's no European footy. Not enough games to keep everybody happy, unless we'll be rotating more with the long lay offs to VVD and Gomez maybe being a concern.

In an ideal situation, we'd be using the early rounds of CL/EL to help Kabak further adjust to our style of play, and give extra minutes to Matip or another.

I can only see him improving for the rest of the season and kicking on next. The way the transfer came about could be a blessing in the long run, only 20yo and already an international, the lad could be world class in a couple of years. Get him training full time with the first teamers, then I don't think it's too far fetched.

I think we should be signing him up at the end of the loan unless there are other plans in the pipeline.
I wonder whether he has looked better the last couple of games because he's moved to the left centre back and whether that might prove problematic on the right if paired with VVD.
I think it'll
I think it'll be 1 of Kabak or someone else. Can see the reasoning for buying 2 centre backs but I think we may also need to look at other positions as higher priority over a 2nd CB signing. A front 3 option, a potential midfielder and back up full back(s) could all be higher priority depending on who is sold.

So if it is just 1 centre back this summer then it comes down to whether we think Kabak is better than other options that might be available. Personal opinion is that Kabak has done well in tough circumstances. However, I don't think he'll be our 1st choice for CB in the summer. If we buy 2 then he may be an option as 4th/5th choice as a developmental player. My reasoning is that he doesn't seem to have the attributes that you think we'd want when playing our system at 100%. He doesn't have blistering pace and he doesn't look anything more than average in the air. I think you ideally need both to play in our system at centre back and the 3 current backs all have at least 1 of those attributes -  Gomez is lightning and decent in the air, Matip is dominant in the air and has reasonable pace, VVD is brilliant in the air and has lightning pace.
Based on this, do you think Phillips might be a better shout for sticking around next year (given he's great in the air, one of the qualities you've listed) or do you think his deficiencies (pace, passing, touch) would count against him to a greater degree than Kabak's own (who appears to have no glaring weaknesses, but also no standout attributes similar to Nat's aerial ability)? Phillips would also be cheaper, obviously.

Personally I have no idea, though I suspect Kabak is in front of Phillips, in both the short term and the long term, but it'll be interesting to see what the boss does at centre half in the summer. As many have said, I suppose a lot depends on how Kabak does during his extended audition but even if he does brilliantly, would that lack of any standout attribute, particularly the ones we look for, count against him? Actually, maybe I'm doing him down - he seems to be pretty good when passing, or bringing the ball out, which is probably something else we value highly when considering centre halves. I'd love to know the boss's thoughts on how he evaluates players for a particular position.
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:26:28 am
Whats the plan for the summer then do we think. Is it likely wed sign him AND an expensive centre back.

We're not paying decent money for two CB's on top of the three senior ones we have and I don't see any of them sold in the summer.

I think it'll be Kabak or someone like the Marseille/Leipzig defenders and then it'll be Phillips or Davies as a homegrown backup beyond that.
The signs of progression are there. He's only 21. At present I'd say that he's going to become a very accomplished CB in the future.
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 03:19:51 pm
I wonder whether he has looked better the last couple of games because he's moved to the left centre back and whether that might prove problematic on the right if paired with VVD.

On the other hand that makes him the ideal cover for VVD and he'd benefit playing alongside him anyway.
