I think when assessing Kabak it's worth remembering he's 20 years old still. Easy to judge him differently as we've signed him from the Bundesliga.
He's done well in the past couple of games, not outstanding but who was in that position at that age? Gomez only started playing there full time aged 21 with VVD next to him.
Interested to see how he continues to develop.
Also worth remembering he got thrown in at the deep end, which would have gone totally against Jürgen Klopps usual instincts with new players, especially one signed in January, but he had no choice.
Plus, hes either played alongside a midfielder (which then meant the security blanket of having somone like Fab or Hendo in midfield was taken away), or alongside another young player with no premier league experience coming into the season.
Plus, hes not been able to train for a single second with a senior CB, like Virgil or Matip, 2 he could learn an awful lot from (as he could from Joe really!).
Plus, hes surely aware that this is an audition, to a deal hell be desperate to get, so add that pressure.
So yeah, all things considered, Ozan is coming along well.