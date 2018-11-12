Whats the plan for the summer then do we think. Is it likely wed sign him AND an expensive centre back.



I know we have concerns about our old first choice three but how many centre backs do we want in the squad next season? Virg, Gomez, Matip, Kabak plus one new signing? Phillips and Davies to go (bit harsh on both for different reasons).



Or do you not sign Kabak permanently if we have a deal lined up for someone Klopp prefers?



Tricky one really and a lot is dependent on how the three recover, and possibly whether were in Europe or not next season.



For me I think that Kabak has already shown enough to be good value at 18m, so signing him is the most likely option. If so he probably slides in as 3rd choice.Personally I'm fine with Matip staying on as 4th choice even with his injury record, as when not injured he is good enough to be a starter for us and you are unlikely to find someone better than him without spending a lot of money. But if he does stay then you need to have a 5th choice CB available that you can trust.I'd be absolutely fine with Phillips in that role given his performances this season, and that would also enable us to keep the spending at CB to the 18m for Kabak. Or maybe Davies shows enough in training between now and the end of the season (potentially with some game time as well) to prove that he has enough promise to fit into that 5th choice role and add a bit more ability on the ball than Phillips. I don't expect both Phillips and Davies to stay though, so if they get a good offer for either of them then that likely makes that decision easier.One thing I would say is that Klopp has shown in the past that he likes to bring on an extra CB late in the game to defend a lead, and Phillips' ability in the air makes him perfect for that kind of role.Or of course they already have a big CB signing in mind for the summer at bigger money who can come in and challenge Gomez for the second starting position. If so then Kabak is likely to be let go but everything else above stays the same. That may well depend on whether or not we get CL though and what the transfer budget looks like as a result.