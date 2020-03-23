« previous next »
Author Topic: Kabak signs  (Read 62036 times)

Offline Classycara

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #960 on: Today at 10:46:47 am »
Quote from: oldman on Today at 10:41:10 am
Bobby moore never use to win much in the air - he had Jack Charlton alongside him - Kabak has nat philips  :)
Their two forwards who started both played 60 minutes only won 5 aerial duels compared to 2 from Phillips (2 out of 5 attempts).

As a team they won 25 compared to 12 from us (so 12 won out of 37 attempts). Was not great.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:48:22 am by Classycara »
Offline BeingJohnMarkovic

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #961 on: Today at 10:48:53 am »
As someone said there, it's easy to overlook the fact that he is only 20. Thought he did nicely last night. He's got potential, but whether or not he'll fulfill it here is up for debate.
Offline oldman

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #962 on: Today at 11:09:36 am »
what was van Dijk like when he was 20 years old ?

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #963 on: Today at 11:12:42 am »
Looked classy last night. Not as involved as Phillips but I think that was partly due to him being positionally better.

If money is no issue, I'd be tempted to sign him in the Summer and then loan him out to a PL club that will give him the minutes.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #964 on: Today at 11:24:20 am »
Quote from: oldman on Today at 11:09:36 am
what was van Dijk like when he was 20 years old ?
He looked like something that has very little to do with this debate.

I don't mean to be rude, it's just that this line of thinking isn't helpful. You need to look at players who had equivalent minutes in an equivalent level league within 12 months of the same age as Kabak to get a better read on comparing him to others. Development paths are completely different.

Fairer comparisons - Jules Kounde, Sven Botman, Konate in 2020, Wesley Fofana, Evan Ndicka, Maxence Lacroix, Marash Kumbulla etc etc. Even Gomez two seasons ago is the better comparison, because no one, not one person, would have picked out VVD as being European Elite back in 2011 when he barely had a handful of appearances at Groningen, never mind the world beater he has become. The above are all players highly tipped to become European elite, similarly to Kabak, with similar minutes in a similar level league at the same age.

Minutes and quality level of opposition is always a greater signifier of potential than age.
Offline oldman

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #965 on: Today at 11:31:30 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:24:20 am
He looked like something that has very little to do with this debate.

I don't mean to be rude, it's just that this line of thinking isn't helpful. You need to look at players who had equivalent minutes in an equivalent level league within 12 months of the same age as Kabak to get a better read on comparing him to others. Development paths are completely different.

Fairer comparisons - Jules Kounde, Sven Botman, Konate in 2020, Wesley Fofana, Evan Ndicka, Maxence Lacroix, Marash Kumbulla etc etc. Even Gomez two seasons ago is the better comparison, because no one, not one person, would have picked out VVD as being European Elite back in 2011 when he barely had a handful of appearances at Groningen, never mind the world beater he has become. The above are all players highly tipped to become European elite, similarly to Kabak, with similar minutes in a similar level league at the same age.

Minutes and quality level of opposition is always a greater signifier of potential than age.
lighten up !!  :D
Offline an fear dearg

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #966 on: Today at 11:33:50 am »
Given his age and what he has come into I think he has adopted pretty damn well. CBs are generally pretty exposed and only really blossom as they gain maturity and game experience. He has the physical attributes to be a good defender, strong, reasonably quick, good on the front foot and comfortable enough on the ball. He will get better on all of that, particularly if he has the right players around him. Fab in front of him is essential at the moment too as he provides the extra blanket.

To put it in perspective at a similar stage in his career Virgil was just breaking into the Groningen team and was still a few years off his move to Celtic. Give the lad a chance and I think he will repay the faith in him as the issues he has at the minute, dropping deep, impulsive tackles etc can all be coached out of him.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #967 on: Today at 11:53:08 am »
Quote from: trickynl on Today at 10:25:07 am
Last night he looked a better prospect than Upamecano.


That poor lad's defending for Mo's goal! You don't see that much in the Premier League. Two really bad decisions, the second one seemingly based on the belief that Salah doesn't have much of a left foot. 
Online Coolie High

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #968 on: Today at 12:17:19 pm »
Quote from: oldman on Today at 11:09:36 am
what was van Dijk like when he was 20 years old ?

He was definitely faster thats for sure, its a funny way to look at players, VVD at 20 already had outrageous physical attributes regardless of his level or consistency.
Offline redmark

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #969 on: Today at 12:29:50 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:53:08 am
That poor lad's defending for Mo's goal! You don't see that much in the Premier League. Two really bad decisions, the second one seemingly based on the belief that Salah doesn't have much of a left foot. 
Probably been reading RAWK. "Well, he's no Shaqiri".
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #970 on: Today at 12:35:35 pm »
Quote from: oldman on Today at 11:31:30 am
lighten up !!  :D
I had the opportunity to bring development analytics into it so took that chance!  ;D

On Upamecano, he got away with one on the bad Jota miss too. Long thought he's being made out to be better than he is - Konate the superior (but far less durable) player.
Offline bornandbRED

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #971 on: Today at 02:50:45 pm »
He looks fine for a 20 year old thats been thrusted into a bipolar side in a freak season.

Just to repeat: hes 20. That is literal baby years for a CB.
Offline FlashGordon

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #972 on: Today at 02:52:55 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 12:35:35 pm
I had the opportunity to bring development analytics into it so took that chance!  ;D

On Upamecano, he got away with one on the bad Jota miss too. Long thought he's being made out to be better than he is - Konate the superior (but far less durable) player.


He got done a few times, but had the physical ability to get back to deal with the majority of them, that makes you elite these days I feel with the new breed of CB. They all make mistakes, who has the physical ability to recover from them determines who is the best.

Then you have Virgil Van Dijk.
Offline Fromola

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #973 on: Today at 04:13:30 pm »
Quote from: oldman on Today at 11:09:36 am
what was van Dijk like when he was 20 years old ?

God knows, but i'd guess he was still very tall and fast.

In a few years time Kabak still won't be. We may still look to instead sign someone who ticks all the boxes. We were always going to have to compromise in January, even if it took us 30 days.
Offline number 168

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #974 on: Today at 04:47:49 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 02:52:55 pm
He got done a few times, but had the physical ability to get back to deal with the majority of them, that makes you elite these days I feel with the new breed of CB. They all make mistakes, who has the physical ability to recover from them determines who is the best.

Then you have Virgil Van Dijk.

Upermercato looked dodgy in both games against us. His passing out from defence was poor, made Nat look like Maldini.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #975 on: Today at 04:51:19 pm »
He did well yesterday but he still has to prove far more before we sign him. He is only 20 and its likely he will have to get used to playing regularly, even next season.

With cash at a premium, I imagine we will go for a more experienced centreback.
Offline fucking appalled

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #976 on: Today at 04:53:31 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 04:51:19 pm
He did well yesterday but he still has to prove far more before we sign him. He is only 20 and its likely he will have to get used to playing regularly, even next season.

With cash at a premium, I imagine we will go for a more experienced centreback.

What does he need to prove before you give Edwards the greenlight?
Online Al 666

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #977 on: Today at 05:02:06 pm »
The biggest thing for me with Kabak is that his instinct is to drop off. He needs to show that he can play as an aggressive front foot defender. Far too often his desire to drop plays people onside.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #978 on: Today at 05:05:24 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 04:53:31 pm
What does he need to prove before you give Edwards the greenlight?

That he is good enough to play regularly for us next season.
Online Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #979 on: Today at 05:10:22 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 04:53:31 pm
What does he need to prove before you give Edwards the greenlight?

Probably that he is better than the existing options at the club. Gomez in particular.

I know players are injured right now, but it doesnt mean they wont come back. So far, there is nothing to suggest that Kabak can be potentially better than Matip or Gomez. Phillips on the other hand has shown hes got some standout qualities which may lend himself to an extended stay at the club in a backup capacity, something that I feel he wont hesitate to take on.

He still has time to show more, but on evidence right now, he hasnt shown anything that will make you say hes going to be a good player for us long term. Are we going to get value for money from this transfer?
Online LiamG

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #980 on: Today at 05:16:37 pm »
Quote from: oldman on Today at 11:09:36 am
what was van Dijk like when he was 20 years old ?



Had only just about got into Groningen's first team
Online LiamG

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #981 on: Today at 05:18:07 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:02:06 pm
The biggest thing for me with Kabak is that his instinct is to drop off. He needs to show that he can play as an aggressive front foot defender. Far too often his desire to drop plays people onside.

That might change once he's got used to the system i guess
Online Craig 🤔

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #982 on: Today at 05:21:03 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 05:10:22 pm
Probably that he is better than the existing options at the club. Gomez in particular.

This is probably how I'd be judging him. He's had a relatively solid start, but doesn't look the fastest and as Al says he does have a tendency to drop off quick (prob due to not having that recovery pace).

If I was making the decision I'd not be spending £18m on him, but then he's plenty of time to settle more and maybe show he is worth that. However when there is someone like Caleta-Car going for £2-6m more than this you'd hope we'd be tempted by that sort of deal.
Online na fir dearg

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #983 on: Today at 05:46:54 pm »
seems ok in general, was a bit disappointed in his long ball distribution but I'm sure he could improve that over time
Online RyanBabel19

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #984 on: Today at 05:47:36 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:02:06 pm
The biggest thing for me with Kabak is that his instinct is to drop off. He needs to show that he can play as an aggressive front foot defender. Far too often his desire to drop plays people onside.

He's been in a side that did that a lot, it's probably been drilled into him to. Its like changing positions, it takes time to learn not to do what you're used to doing. Play on the wing for a long time then move to the centre and you'll find yourself drifting wide without noticing you're doing it
