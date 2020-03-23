Given his age and what he has come into I think he has adopted pretty damn well. CBs are generally pretty exposed and only really blossom as they gain maturity and game experience. He has the physical attributes to be a good defender, strong, reasonably quick, good on the front foot and comfortable enough on the ball. He will get better on all of that, particularly if he has the right players around him. Fab in front of him is essential at the moment too as he provides the extra blanket.



To put it in perspective at a similar stage in his career Virgil was just breaking into the Groningen team and was still a few years off his move to Celtic. Give the lad a chance and I think he will repay the faith in him as the issues he has at the minute, dropping deep, impulsive tackles etc can all be coached out of him.