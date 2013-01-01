what was van Dijk like when he was 20 years old ?
He looked like something that has very little to do with this debate.
I don't mean to be rude, it's just that this line of thinking isn't helpful. You need to look at players who had equivalent minutes in an equivalent level league within 12 months of the same age as Kabak to get a better read on comparing him to others. Development paths are completely different.
Fairer comparisons - Jules Kounde, Sven Botman, Konate in 2020, Wesley Fofana, Evan Ndicka, Maxence Lacroix, Marash Kumbulla etc etc. Even Gomez two seasons ago is the better comparison, because no one, not one person, would have picked out VVD as being European Elite back in 2011 when he barely had a handful of appearances at Groningen, never mind the world beater he has become. The above are all players highly tipped to become European elite, similarly to Kabak, with similar minutes in a similar level league at the same age.
Minutes and quality level of opposition is always a greater signifier of potential than age.