"Carra needs to remember his own journey before pissing on players, esp when it contained a few OGs worse than Kabaks!" is a really good point. I remember Carragher being substituted, I can't recall the game, Southampton perhaps where he had played midfield, and went off to a big cheer as he had been absolutely shite. He was a good centre back but he needs to remember that he wasn't Baresi and Drogba was always pleased to see him!