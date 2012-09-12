« previous next »
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #760 on: Today at 01:02:21 am »
Think a lot of what irks people (it does me) is that a lot of the criticism on here has been a rehash of what the commentator was saying on Sky during the match, which very much seemed like a continuation of the brain trust that is Carra and Neville deciding that he was shit after 5 mins.

I can though, see exactly why some others have made genuine points about his immediate abilities- he lost pretty much all of his aerial duels in the first 30mins, doesnt seem particularly fast, and although comfortable on the ball, hasnt really shown anything to say that hes going to be a great ball player yet.

The stuff today about positioning and ball watching though, you can clearly see him thinking about what he should be doing in certain situations and its unsurprisingly, not second nature yet. Couple of times in the first half they went to play a through ball and we stepped up getting the offside, eventually, second half he was still doing the right thing but just a second slower. Also, I dont want to slag off Phillips to defend kabak, but he likes to have a wander forward and out wide in a match and you can see Kabak trying to cover for him.

Klopp usually takes 3/4 months to start playing a defender, VVD is more than a mere defender, so even if he plays in a similar way to today for the rest of the season, I wouldnt be surprised if we end up signing him permanently if they like his progression and what they think he can offer down the line.
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #761 on: Today at 01:43:41 am »
Done all right. This might have been the first PL match where he had some room for error. He is 20. He needs it.
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #762 on: Today at 03:28:07 am »
He is very rough around the edges, like a nervous Skrtel or a nervous Lovren at 20 years old. Also doesn't seem to have that natural instinct of a defender to smell danger and that's a concern, even in one so young. Needs a lot of work on the training ground but sadly probably doesn't have the time to do it at this point of a packed season.
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #763 on: Today at 04:06:19 am »
Quote from: markthescouser on Today at 01:02:21 am
Think a lot of what irks people (it does me) is that a lot of the criticism on here has been a rehash of what the commentator was saying on Sky during the match, which very much seemed like a continuation of the brain trust that is Carra and Neville deciding that he was shit after 5 mins.

What irks me is that it's basically pointless discussing his abilities or flaws and putting him under the microscope, when we basically have no othere options than playing him. I don't really care what people think of him, when the only players that are possibly going to replace him are Williams, Phillips, Davies or some other kid. Both Williams and Phillips have been criticised for making mistakes or not looking up for it at various points this season. So, they are only a "good option" until they make their next mistakes which will come, because they're still kids. I get that there will have to be a debate whether to keep him at the end of the season, but what use is it, debating about who our least worst CB options are when they are all basically on the same level?

And I would also add to that, that our defence has not really been the issue in recent weeks. Yes, there have been mistakes and we have looked shaky at times, but we can clearly see why when we've used 18 (or is it 19 now?) different CB-pairings this season and it has mostly been players played out of position or players who can count their first-team appearances with one hand. What worries me more is our shaky form upfront where we either need shitloads of good chances to score or at times look like we could be attacking for hours without even getting a shot on target. That's where we can change things around, because at least in theory we have other options there.
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #764 on: Today at 07:12:34 am »
took his goal well but shame he was offside

 :wave
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #765 on: Today at 08:33:40 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 10:51:08 pm
Given you called his performance today a "good game", and that he performed/defended/concentrated (pick any) better than Phillips - you might have a point about internet experts ;)

My comment was not a dig at Phillips. Considering his limitations, he is doing a very solid job for us. I can see him having a productive career in the PL at some club like Burnley or WBA. The thing is, Kabak has more to his game than Phillips. He is younger, better on the ball, faster and more talented. Lets just give the kid a chance, and make the final decision on him in June ...
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #766 on: Today at 08:36:12 am »
Quote from: Jack Barrels on Yesterday at 10:53:09 pm
Has a lot to learn positionally, seems too easy to get behind him with a long ball. Having said that, he's arrived at the worst of circumstances. Virgil held Joe Gomez hand for over 2 season so it's not exactly fair to compare. I like him, but not sure we'll buy him actually with our low english-quota.

If he had Virg next to him it'd be different, but he's next to someone else every week, none of whom have played many first team games at centre back.

If we had him permanently you could say this is a great learning curve, but because he's only on loan his next club will benefit.

He's doing plenty of good things in a game, he's just very raw and making errors. But then the likes of Lovren and at times Gomez can be error prone.  They've just had VVD next to them in recent years.
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #767 on: Today at 08:38:14 am »
To put things into perspective, Van Djik was only just beginning to play for Groningen in the Eredivisie  when he was Kabaks age
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #768 on: Today at 08:44:05 am »
I'm obviously watching a different player to a lot of you, because I thought he had a good game.
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #769 on: Today at 08:51:08 am »
I wonder if we will sign him permanently.

Hard to play for us when you arent quick although I thought he did well last night.
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #770 on: Today at 08:51:52 am »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Today at 08:44:05 am
I'm obviously watching a different player to a lot of you, because I thought he had a good game.

He did have a good game. Unfortunately for him, he was playing in Van Dijk's position, and that is the standard some of our fans are comparing him to ...
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #771 on: Today at 09:14:46 am »
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 08:38:14 am
To put things into perspective, Van Djik was only just beginning to play for Groningen in the Eredivisie  when he was Kabaks age
This. He is 20. Thats like 20 days old for a central defender in this league. At the same age ... Carragher is nowhere near his level. Carragher was crap until Rafa taught him how to defend properly. If we can afford to him, I think we will sign him permanently for next season ... as 4th choice
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #772 on: Today at 09:23:32 am »
To put the guy's position in perspective: he is 20, just joined the Premier League Champions from a foreign league playing for a relegation bound club, he joins during a pandemic with all the restrictions, gets chucked in at the deep end in a side that is losing and low on confidence, playing in empty stadiums alongside different partners and is deputising for the world's best centre back. I think in the circumstances he has done OK, not fantastic but decent. The time to judge him will come later, in the meantime good luck to him.
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #773 on: Today at 09:34:58 am »
Quote from: MNAA on Today at 09:14:46 am
This. He is 20. Thats like 20 days old for a central defender in this league. At the same age ... Carragher is nowhere near his level. Carragher was crap until Rafa taught him how to defend properly. If we can afford to him, I think we will sign him permanently for next season ... as 4th choice

I get that Carragher is, for reasons up to various posters, something of a persona non grata on this website these days but that's just not true. Carragher had won the treble under Houllier at full back 4 years before Rafa had tipped up. He played his best football under Rafa - in part as he was entering his prime - but it's absolutely re-writing history to suggest he was 'crap'.

Kabak signing over the summer comes down to who else we may have lined up for me. As others have said he is only 20 which is an absolute baby in CB terms, and also it's been a baptism of fire, but currently I don't think he's doing enough to warrant a deal and for me he'd be behind Phillips in terms of players I'd like to see here next season. Hopefully he kicks on mind, it's been tough for him and hopefully we can get to where we need to be with him in the side.
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #774 on: Today at 09:46:26 am »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 09:34:58 am
Kabak signing over the summer comes down to who else we may have lined up for me. As others have said he is only 20 which is an absolute baby in CB terms, and also it's been a baptism of fire, but currently I don't think he's doing enough to warrant a deal and for me he'd be behind Phillips in terms of players I'd like to see here next season. Hopefully he kicks on mind, it's been tough for him and hopefully we can get to where we need to be with him in the side.

He has played in 4 games for us. We have kept a clean sheet in 2 of those games. Once again, he is 20, at a new club, in a new country, and with no senior central defender next to him to help him settle ...
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #775 on: Today at 10:05:06 am »
Insane criticism of this player.
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #776 on: Today at 10:11:55 am »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Today at 08:44:05 am
I'm obviously watching a different player to a lot of you, because I thought he had a good game.

He has some shaky moments but yeah, not bad at all I dont think.

I actually thought we held a consistent line but got it wrong in terms of pushing up, which then made it look like Kabak got it wrong with players running in behind him. I'd maybe need to see it again mind, but I thought it looked promising.
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #777 on: Today at 10:14:24 am »
Genuinely thought he was very shaky and could have been seriously embarrassed by a better side
He is a young cub so will learn from it, I would rest him for Chelsea and play him against Fulham
Philips was impressive though but there is  4 years difference
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #778 on: Today at 10:16:47 am »
Looks promising generally, with the odd moment of hesitation (thinking rather than acting, understandably in such a new environment) causing the problems - a delayed clearance, pushing up late, etc.
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #779 on: Today at 10:30:21 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:46:26 am
He has played in 4 games for us. We have kept a clean sheet in 2 of those games. Once again, he is 20, at a new club, in a new country, and with no senior central defender next to him to help him settle ...

Yes. I allude to this in my post. There are mitigating circumstances, which you outline, and perhaps he will adjust in time. I'm personally not convinced right now as I think there have been too many flaws seen in his game thus far to believe he's going to make it here. I enormously hope I'm wrong for his and liverpool's sake. I'm quite happy for him to continue playing as literally who else do we have.  He's done OK, no more, and against more skilled forwards some of the mistakes he made yesterday would have been seriously punished. All of these thoughts can be held at the same time.
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #780 on: Today at 10:42:56 am »
If he was a player who was going to come in and boss it from the go... We probably wouldn't have been able to get him in on loan last min

May as well not rush to make any judgement.
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #781 on: Today at 10:53:31 am »
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Today at 10:42:56 am
If he was a player who was going to come in and boss it from the go... We probably wouldn't have been able to get him in on loan last min


Indeed. Which is probably a discussion that would quickly derail the threat. He's what we have, so here's hoping he continues an upward trajectory to glory.
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #782 on: Today at 10:54:30 am »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 10:30:21 am
Yes. I allude to this in my post. There are mitigating circumstances, which you outline, and perhaps he will adjust in time. I'm personally not convinced right now as I think there have been too many flaws seen in his game thus far to believe he's going to make it here. I enormously hope I'm wrong for his and liverpool's sake. I'm quite happy for him to continue playing as literally who else do we have.  He's done OK, no more, and against more skilled forwards some of the mistakes he made yesterday would have been seriously punished. All of these thoughts can be held at the same time.
So how was Jamie Carragher at 20. Not 21. Not 22. But at 20. I think its fair to use Carragher as the benchmark because he has been setting the standards for Kabak
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #783 on: Today at 10:55:05 am »
It's really hard for him to adapt to all the diving and playacting in the Premier League. And to top it all off it is allowed for opposing players to push him around with both arms, and he'll get nothing. Considering all this and his age, I think he is doing reasonably well.
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #784 on: Today at 10:57:39 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:05:06 am
Insane criticism of this player.
Can't believe it, well I can.
It's the usual playbook though. Write him off, compare him too others, ignore context.

The poster above nailed it when he said that the worst thing is that our fans criticism is a rehash of what the pundits have come out with, which is disappointing but not surprising.

These gobshites need to say something, and in their rush to fill airtime and be seen to be saying something, they forget all context.

If Carragher was such a "student of the game", then he'd be telling his audience how difficult it is to play CB at 20. Let alone come into an injury ravaged team, in January, with a different partner each week. No stable midfield in front of him, a couple of different keepers.

I wish people would use their brains and think for themselves instead of listening to dickheads who react to the latest thing they see and continually contradict themselves.
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #785 on: Today at 11:15:14 am »
It is a bit weird how much Carragher hates this lad.

You'd think he would have some self awareness as when he was his age he was definitively not world class.
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #786 on: Today at 11:20:40 am »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 11:15:14 am
It is a bit weird how much Carragher hates this lad.

You'd think he would have some self awareness as when he was his age he was definitively not world class.

Its starting to just come across as huge bitterness, which isnt a surprise considering his allegiances. He's one of our most 'capped' players and yet he's held in lower regard than practically every player who has contributed over the last few years.
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #787 on: Today at 11:26:08 am »
There were 2 instances in the game yesterday where the Sky commentators had a pop at him.  Yet in both, he had played the striker offside.  Both times it was very marginal but they were both offsides yet the commentators said he'd let his man get away!  He's a victim here of the rule where linesman don't flag close offsides anymore.  I think one of them led to a corner when the offside should have been given in the first place.

I thought he did well but most casual fans will pick up on the narrative provided them by the commentators.

By the way, how refreshing was it yesterday not to have Tyler and Neville on our game, the above notwithstanding?
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #788 on: Today at 11:30:33 am »
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 11:26:08 am
By the way, how refreshing was it yesterday not to have Tyler and Neville on our game, the above notwithstanding?

You know the standards at Sky are low when Andy Hinchcliffe is seen as an improvement.
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #789 on: Today at 12:01:19 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 09:23:32 am
I think in the circumstances he has done OK, not fantastic but decent. The time to judge him will come later, in the meantime good luck to him.

I think its a really difficult situation for Kabak. Hes done OK but looks to have some weaknesses to his game. Some can be ironed out with experience (positioning), some may be minimised be better positioning and tactical awareness (lack of pace), some might be a bigger issue long term (lack of aerial ability).

I think the different element here is thats hes not our player. For whatever reason, hes on loan and we need to make a decision on him in the summer. He looks like hes got promise but do we want a project centre back as 4th choice next year or do we want a more game ready player with Matips fitness issues and the other 2 cbs coming off long lay offs?
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #790 on: Today at 12:10:55 pm »
If Fabinho is fit, I would be tempted to slot him into the defensive midfielder role and leave Phillips and Kabak to continue their partnership. Think with Fabinho in front shielding it would provide them some further stability.
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #791 on: Today at 12:18:43 pm »
I think expectations were a bit too high of Kabak, almost like he was supposed to solve all of our issues. It's not fair towards anyone, even if it was Van Dijk returning just because there are so many other key players currently missing, like Matip, Gomez and Fabinho, all very integral to our defending.

Scapegoating is one of the worst things fans do sometimes. You don't have to see him as the next coming of VVD but at least give him a few days of grace.
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #792 on: Today at 12:42:20 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:36:12 am
If he had Virg next to him it'd be different, but he's next to someone else every week, none of whom have played many first team games at centre back.

If we had him permanently you could say this is a great learning curve, but because he's only on loan his next club will benefit.

He's doing plenty of good things in a game, he's just very raw and making errors. But then the likes of Lovren and at times Gomez can be error prone.  They've just had VVD next to them in recent years.

People keep bringing up Gomez which isnt fair on the lad, a while before VVD came Gomez was already put in top class performances at LB on the occasion, the difference between him and Gomez isnt their concentration issues but the fact Gomez is one of the fastest players in the league and a fair deal better on the ball. Gomez ascension was going to happen regardless of VVD being here or not, he is a rare talent with rare attributes for a CB and that was the case as a 17 year old at Charlton let alone at Liverpool.
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #793 on: Today at 12:49:27 pm »
The lads on a hiding to nothing; if we win its in spite of him and if we lose its 100% Kabaks fault. With all things considered, I think hes done quite well. Hes our best hope for the rest of the season so I sure hope he stays fit.
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #794 on: Today at 12:51:01 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 11:15:14 am
It is a bit weird how much Carragher hates this lad.

You'd think he would have some self awareness as when he was his age he was definitively not world class.

I remember thinking Carragher was a liability for quite some time when he started to get games,slow and easy to get past.

Not in any way related to Kabak coming good or not of course.
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #795 on: Today at 02:10:37 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 12:51:01 pm
I remember thinking Carragher was a liability for quite some time when he started to get games,slow and easy to get past.

Not in any way related to Kabak coming good or not of course.

Carra in 98-99 was woefully inept, Kabak would look like Beckenbauer next to him if he was playing back then.
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #796 on: Today at 02:20:47 pm »
I think overall he's doing ok, given the circumstances. He has qualities and the potential is there to see. He has obvious flaws in terms of positioning and concentration, but that will get better with experience. He's struggling to adapt to a league where defenders have to constantly compete for headers and he's very inconsistent in judging the flight of the ball, but Gomez used to have the same problem and he largely solved it through experience and work on the training pitch.

In general I think it's way too early to judge him as a player or to decide whether we should pick up the option to buy, we'll have to wait and see how he plays in the next three months.
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #797 on: Today at 02:42:23 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 02:10:37 pm
Carra in 98-99 was woefully inept, Kabak would look like Beckenbauer next to him if he was playing back then.

Not to forget the number of players that would be shifted to RB as they weren't good/experienced enough to be a CB. Carra was one of them, and he whilst he was a good squad member, players came in to take his place (like Finnan) and it was only under Rafa that he made a spot his own. Bit easier to play in a back 4 with Hyypia than what we have at the moment.

Carra needs to remember his own journey before pissing on players, esp when it contained a few OGs worse than Kabaks!

Kabak shouldn't have to be in this team without a senior next to him and we have to take it into account.
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #798 on: Today at 02:48:48 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 02:42:23 pm
Not to forget the number of players that would be shifted to RB as they weren't good/experienced enough to be a CB. Carra was one of them, and he whilst he was a good squad member, players came in to take his place (like Finnan) and it was only under Rafa that he made a spot his own. Bit easier to play in a back 4 with Hyypia than what we have at the moment.

Carra needs to remember his own journey before pissing on players, esp when it contained a few OGs worse than Kabaks!

Kabak shouldn't have to be in this team without a senior next to him and we have to take it into account.

Forward to midfielder to defender, then shoved out wide. Scored more goals against us than for us, he's scored 3 for Spurs than and twice for Utd in one game. Also got the honour of an OG in an FA Cup Final.

Kabak is 20 ffs, he shouldn't be anywhere near the starting XI and Carra fucking knows this, he's a kid who needs to bed in, learn the system, learn the club etc etc, not try and stop the rot in the defending champions while replacing the best defender in the world.

Its fucking embarrassing the shit getting thrown at this kid. :no :wanker

Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #799 on: Today at 04:11:01 pm »
He is 20, we have an injury crisis and he has been thrown in the deep end. He's come for a different league with partners in CB who are either not experienced or is playing out of position.

I think we can cut him some slack. Not many adapt to Klopp's style of play straight off the bat.
