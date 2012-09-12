Think a lot of what irks people (it does me) is that a lot of the criticism on here has been a rehash of what the commentator was saying on Sky during the match, which very much seemed like a continuation of the brain trust that is Carra and Neville deciding that he was shit after 5 mins.
I can though, see exactly why some others have made genuine points about his immediate abilities- he lost pretty much all of his aerial duels in the first 30mins, doesnt seem particularly fast, and although comfortable on the ball, hasnt really shown anything to say that hes going to be a great ball player yet.
The stuff today about positioning and ball watching though, you can clearly see him thinking about what he should be doing in certain situations and its unsurprisingly, not second nature yet. Couple of times in the first half they went to play a through ball and we stepped up getting the offside, eventually, second half he was still doing the right thing but just a second slower. Also, I dont want to slag off Phillips to defend kabak, but he likes to have a wander forward and out wide in a match and you can see Kabak trying to cover for him.
Klopp usually takes 3/4 months to start playing a defender, VVD is more than a mere defender, so even if he plays in a similar way to today for the rest of the season, I wouldnt be surprised if we end up signing him permanently if they like his progression and what they think he can offer down the line.