Think a lot of what irks people (it does me) is that a lot of the criticism on here has been a rehash of what the commentator was saying on Sky during the match, which very much seemed like a continuation of the brain trust that is Carra and Neville deciding that he was shit after 5 mins.

I can though, see exactly why some others have made genuine points about his immediate abilities- he lost pretty much all of his aerial duels in the first 30mins, doesnt seem particularly fast, and although comfortable on the ball, hasnt really shown anything to say that hes going to be a great ball player yet.

The stuff today about positioning and ball watching though, you can clearly see him thinking about what he should be doing in certain situations and its unsurprisingly, not second nature yet. Couple of times in the first half they went to play a through ball and we stepped up getting the offside, eventually, second half he was still doing the right thing but just a second slower. Also, I dont want to slag off Phillips to defend kabak, but he likes to have a wander forward and out wide in a match and you can see Kabak trying to cover for him.

Klopp usually takes 3/4 months to start playing a defender, VVD is more than a mere defender, so even if he plays in a similar way to today for the rest of the season, I wouldnt be surprised if we end up signing him permanently if they like his progression and what they think he can offer down the line.
Done all right. This might have been the first PL match where he had some room for error. He is 20. He needs it.
He is very rough around the edges, like a nervous Skrtel or a nervous Lovren at 20 years old. Also doesn't seem to have that natural instinct of a defender to smell danger and that's a concern, even in one so young. Needs a lot of work on the training ground but sadly probably doesn't have the time to do it at this point of a packed season.
Think a lot of what irks people (it does me) is that a lot of the criticism on here has been a rehash of what the commentator was saying on Sky during the match, which very much seemed like a continuation of the brain trust that is Carra and Neville deciding that he was shit after 5 mins.

What irks me is that it's basically pointless discussing his abilities or flaws and putting him under the microscope, when we basically have no othere options than playing him. I don't really care what people think of him, when the only players that are possibly going to replace him are Williams, Phillips, Davies or some other kid. Both Williams and Phillips have been criticised for making mistakes or not looking up for it at various points this season. So, they are only a "good option" until they make their next mistakes which will come, because they're still kids. I get that there will have to be a debate whether to keep him at the end of the season, but what use is it, debating about who our least worst CB options are when they are all basically on the same level?

And I would also add to that, that our defence has not really been the issue in recent weeks. Yes, there have been mistakes and we have looked shaky at times, but we can clearly see why when we've used 18 (or is it 19 now?) different CB-pairings this season and it has mostly been players played out of position or players who can count their first-team appearances with one hand. What worries me more is our shaky form upfront where we either need shitloads of good chances to score or at times look like we could be attacking for hours without even getting a shot on target. That's where we can change things around, because at least in theory we have other options there.
took his goal well but shame he was offside

Given you called his performance today a "good game", and that he performed/defended/concentrated (pick any) better than Phillips - you might have a point about internet experts ;)

My comment was not a dig at Phillips. Considering his limitations, he is doing a very solid job for us. I can see him having a productive career in the PL at some club like Burnley or WBA. The thing is, Kabak has more to his game than Phillips. He is younger, better on the ball, faster and more talented. Lets just give the kid a chance, and make the final decision on him in June ...
Has a lot to learn positionally, seems too easy to get behind him with a long ball. Having said that, he's arrived at the worst of circumstances. Virgil held Joe Gomez hand for over 2 season so it's not exactly fair to compare. I like him, but not sure we'll buy him actually with our low english-quota.

If he had Virg next to him it'd be different, but he's next to someone else every week, none of whom have played many first team games at centre back.

If we had him permanently you could say this is a great learning curve, but because he's only on loan his next club will benefit.

He's doing plenty of good things in a game, he's just very raw and making errors. But then the likes of Lovren and at times Gomez can be error prone.  They've just had VVD next to them in recent years.
To put things into perspective, Van Djik was only just beginning to play for Groningen in the Eredivisie  when he was Kabaks age
I'm obviously watching a different player to a lot of you, because I thought he had a good game.
I wonder if we will sign him permanently.

Hard to play for us when you arent quick although I thought he did well last night.
I'm obviously watching a different player to a lot of you, because I thought he had a good game.

He did have a good game. Unfortunately for him, he was playing in Van Dijk's position, and that is the standard some of our fans are comparing him to ...
To put things into perspective, Van Djik was only just beginning to play for Groningen in the Eredivisie  when he was Kabaks age
This. He is 20. Thats like 20 days old for a central defender in this league. At the same age ... Carragher is nowhere near his level. Carragher was crap until Rafa taught him how to defend properly. If we can afford to him, I think we will sign him permanently for next season ... as 4th choice
To put the guy's position in perspective: he is 20, just joined the Premier League Champions from a foreign league playing for a relegation bound club, he joins during a pandemic with all the restrictions, gets chucked in at the deep end in a side that is losing and low on confidence, playing in empty stadiums alongside different partners and is deputising for the world's best centre back. I think in the circumstances he has done OK, not fantastic but decent. The time to judge him will come later, in the meantime good luck to him.
This. He is 20. Thats like 20 days old for a central defender in this league. At the same age ... Carragher is nowhere near his level. Carragher was crap until Rafa taught him how to defend properly. If we can afford to him, I think we will sign him permanently for next season ... as 4th choice

I get that Carragher is, for reasons up to various posters, something of a persona non grata on this website these days but that's just not true. Carragher had won the treble under Houllier at full back 4 years before Rafa had tipped up. He played his best football under Rafa - in part as he was entering his prime - but it's absolutely re-writing history to suggest he was 'crap'.

Kabak signing over the summer comes down to who else we may have lined up for me. As others have said he is only 20 which is an absolute baby in CB terms, and also it's been a baptism of fire, but currently I don't think he's doing enough to warrant a deal and for me he'd be behind Phillips in terms of players I'd like to see here next season. Hopefully he kicks on mind, it's been tough for him and hopefully we can get to where we need to be with him in the side.
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Kabak signing over the summer comes down to who else we may have lined up for me. As others have said he is only 20 which is an absolute baby in CB terms, and also it's been a baptism of fire, but currently I don't think he's doing enough to warrant a deal and for me he'd be behind Phillips in terms of players I'd like to see here next season. Hopefully he kicks on mind, it's been tough for him and hopefully we can get to where we need to be with him in the side.

He has played in 4 games for us. We have kept a clean sheet in 2 of those games. Once again, he is 20, at a new club, in a new country, and with no senior central defender next to him to help him settle ...
Insane criticism of this player.
I'm obviously watching a different player to a lot of you, because I thought he had a good game.

He has some shaky moments but yeah, not bad at all I dont think.

I actually thought we held a consistent line but got it wrong in terms of pushing up, which then made it look like Kabak got it wrong with players running in behind him. I'd maybe need to see it again mind, but I thought it looked promising.
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Genuinely thought he was very shaky and could have been seriously embarrassed by a better side
He is a young cub so will learn from it, I would rest him for Chelsea and play him against Fulham
Philips was impressive though but there is  4 years difference
Looks promising generally, with the odd moment of hesitation (thinking rather than acting, understandably in such a new environment) causing the problems - a delayed clearance, pushing up late, etc.
