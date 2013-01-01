Think a lot of what irks people (it does me) is that a lot of the criticism on here has been a rehash of what the commentator was saying on Sky during the match, which very much seemed like a continuation of the brain trust that is Carra and Neville deciding that he was shit after 5 mins.



What irks me is that it's basically pointless discussing his abilities or flaws and putting him under the microscope, when we basically have no othere options than playing him. I don't really care what people think of him, when the only players that are possibly going to replace him are Williams, Phillips, Davies or some other kid. Both Williams and Phillips have been criticised for making mistakes or not looking up for it at various points this season. So, they are only a "good option" until they make their next mistakes which will come, because they're still kids. I get that there will have to be a debate whether to keep him at the end of the season, but what use is it, debating about who our least worst CB options are when they are all basically on the same level?And I would also add to that, that our defence has not really been the issue in recent weeks. Yes, there have been mistakes and we have looked shaky at times, but we can clearly see why when we've used 18 (or is it 19 now?) different CB-pairings this season and it has mostly been players played out of position or players who can count their first-team appearances with one hand. What worries me more is our shaky form upfront where we either need shitloads of good chances to score or at times look like we could be attacking for hours without even getting a shot on target. That's where we can change things around, because at least in theory we have other options there.