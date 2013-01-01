« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Down

Author Topic: Kabak signs  (Read 49645 times)

Offline markthescouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 860
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #760 on: Today at 01:02:21 am »
Think a lot of what irks people (it does me) is that a lot of the criticism on here has been a rehash of what the commentator was saying on Sky during the match, which very much seemed like a continuation of the brain trust that is Carra and Neville deciding that he was shit after 5 mins.

I can though, see exactly why some others have made genuine points about his immediate abilities- he lost pretty much all of his aerial duels in the first 30mins, doesnt seem particularly fast, and although comfortable on the ball, hasnt really shown anything to say that hes going to be a great ball player yet.

The stuff today about positioning and ball watching though, you can clearly see him thinking about what he should be doing in certain situations and its unsurprisingly, not second nature yet. Couple of times in the first half they went to play a through ball and we stepped up getting the offside, eventually, second half he was still doing the right thing but just a second slower. Also, I dont want to slag off Phillips to defend kabak, but he likes to have a wander forward and out wide in a match and you can see Kabak trying to cover for him.

Klopp usually takes 3/4 months to start playing a defender, VVD is more than a mere defender, so even if he plays in a similar way to today for the rest of the season, I wouldnt be surprised if we end up signing him permanently if they like his progression and what they think he can offer down the line.
Logged

Offline wemmick

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,194
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #761 on: Today at 01:43:41 am »
Done all right. This might have been the first PL match where he had some room for error. He is 20. He needs it.
Logged

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,936
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #762 on: Today at 03:28:07 am »
He is very rough around the edges, like a nervous Skrtel or a nervous Lovren at 20 years old. Also doesn't seem to have that natural instinct of a defender to smell danger and that's a concern, even in one so young. Needs a lot of work on the training ground but sadly probably doesn't have the time to do it at this point of a packed season.
Logged

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,920
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #763 on: Today at 04:06:19 am »
Quote from: markthescouser on Today at 01:02:21 am
Think a lot of what irks people (it does me) is that a lot of the criticism on here has been a rehash of what the commentator was saying on Sky during the match, which very much seemed like a continuation of the brain trust that is Carra and Neville deciding that he was shit after 5 mins.

What irks me is that it's basically pointless discussing his abilities or flaws and putting him under the microscope, when we basically have no othere options than playing him. I don't really care what people think of him, when the only players that are possibly going to replace him are Williams, Phillips, Davies or some other kid. Both Williams and Phillips have been criticised for making mistakes or not looking up for it at various points this season. So, they are only a "good option" until they make their next mistakes which will come, because they're still kids. I get that there will have to be a debate whether to keep him at the end of the season, but what use is it, debating about who our least worst CB options are when they are all basically on the same level?

And I would also add to that, that our defence has not really been the issue in recent weeks. Yes, there have been mistakes and we have looked shaky at times, but we can clearly see why when we've used 18 (or is it 19 now?) different CB-pairings this season and it has mostly been players played out of position or players who can count their first-team appearances with one hand. What worries me more is our shaky form upfront where we either need shitloads of good chances to score or at times look like we could be attacking for hours without even getting a shot on target. That's where we can change things around, because at least in theory we have other options there.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Up
« previous next »
 