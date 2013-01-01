Cant see anyone laying into anyone?

Quote

Hes a new signing for us and he might play the rest of the season in the first team, hes also on loan and going to be judged by the club at the end of the season - commenting on his ability, strengths, weaknesses seems pretty normal



I did say 'planning to'...I know how this place tends to roll, alasI wasn't on about your posts anyway, as you've said he's a young player, inexperienced in this team/system and this league, who has been thrown in at the deep end due to circumstances.Of course, but that discussion should be ongoing as, week by week, he gets more settled and has more time to train with his new teammates and learn the system, all while remembering that young players will always have their ups and downs and inconsistencies. Yet we already have some people declaring that he's finished here, even though he's barely started.As ever it's not so much what is said, as how it's said, that matters