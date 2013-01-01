« previous next »
Kabak signs

Re: Kabak signs
Reply #720 on: Today at 09:30:37 pm
Fuck me. Some amount of shite in this thread. Zero perspective. Can only assume his critics are kids. Probably bed time.
Re: Kabak signs
Reply #721 on: Today at 09:32:29 pm
Some of you dont half overreact..
Re: Kabak signs
Reply #722 on: Today at 09:36:14 pm

He did fine, yes there were moments he lost concentration & his positioning was poor but there is plenty to mitigate
Re: Kabak signs
Reply #723 on: Today at 09:36:58 pm
20 years of age...new league...a team crumbling around him. And some ( the interwebs ) are trying to stick the boot in.

Thought he did very well. It was probably the first time we got to see his long passing...twas quite effective. get fabinho next to or in front of and it will be much easier for him.
Re: Kabak signs
Reply #724 on: Today at 09:37:29 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:19:50 pm
Cant see anyone laying into anyone?
I did say 'planning to'...I know how this place tends to roll, alas :)
I wasn't on about your posts anyway, as you've said he's a young player, inexperienced in this team/system and this league, who has been thrown in at the deep end due to circumstances.

Quote
Hes a new signing for us and he might play the rest of the season in the first team, hes also on loan and going to be judged by the club at the end of the season - commenting on his ability, strengths, weaknesses seems pretty normal
Of course, but that discussion should be ongoing as, week by week, he gets more settled and has more time to train with his new teammates and learn the system, all while remembering that young players will always have their ups and downs and inconsistencies. Yet we already have some people declaring that he's finished here, even though he's barely started. 

As ever it's not so much what is said, as how it's said, that matters
Re: Kabak signs
Reply #725 on: Today at 09:42:58 pm
How many 20 year olds could come and play centre half for Liverpool and have you convinced they're the real deal after playing about 3 games?

He was pretty poor last week, not outstanding tonight or against Leicester, but all things considered I don't see how you could give judgement on him already. He may or may not be the current standard required, let's hope he finds his feet and looks the part soon.

Clean sheet tonight and against Leipzig, shame it all fell apart at the end against Leicester because perhaps if it hadn't people would be looking at his start a little differently.
Re: Kabak signs
Reply #726 on: Today at 09:50:10 pm
Thought he had some good moments, some bad. Not been what I'd hoped thus far (although there have been a few flashes of good play) but it's been a horrorshow of a situation to be thrown into, at a new club in a new league in a new country etc. Thought Phillips might have been marginally better tonight, but I still reckon Kabak is the better long term bet. Could do with one of the more experienced lads alongside him though.
Re: Kabak signs
Reply #727 on: Today at 09:58:27 pm
He was alright tonight wasnt he?

Or should I be taking ex Man City and Evertons Andy Hinchcliffes word as gospel?

Its mad that how our team and club has grown over the last decade to become one of the best around, RAWK has collapsed in on itself and turned into a cesspit of negativity, fuelled by absolute tossers who think they have some divine right to criticise anything and everything about the club.

Twenty years old in a new country and league where, because he is an actual centre back, is seen as someone who could save our season so is being overanalysed to the point of media assassination.


Give yer heads a fucking wobble.
